Shreeji Translogistics Limited’s shares were up by 1.74 per cent after the company announced opening a new branch in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company said the branch will enhance its reach and capabilities in central India, benefiting existing clients and attracting newer ones.

The company management team said in a statement, “This expansion enlarges our reach in this region by bringing in more exciting opportunities for our business and the local economy. We have the opportunity to establish strong partnerships with local businesses, providing seamless logistics support and contributing to their growth and success. With a focus on technological innovation and operational excellence, we are dedicated to delivering world-class logistics solutions and enhancing our service offerings.

“Further, we take pride in our capacity to adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the market and remain steadfast in our pursuit of delivering exceptional results for our valued customers. We are optimistic about seizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the logistics industry in this region and continue providing unparalleled logistics services to all our valued clients.”

The shares were up by 1.74 per cent to Rs 70.17 at 11.32 am on the BSE.