‘Shunning debt funds may not be in the best interest of investors in long run’

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The series of debt defaults by large corporates in last 18 months has suddenly made investors shy away from debt mutual funds, even as expectations of a fall in interest rate could benefit certain categories of debt funds.
Not all debt funds were impacted and, investors consequently avoiding debt funds completely can be detrimental in the long run, said Amit Bhosle, Head, Risk Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.
Like amoeba in biology, investment risk always changes shape. Half the problem will be solved if one understands investment risk, he added, while speaking at the Smart Investor webinar titled ‘Risk Management in Debt Mutual Funds’, jointly presented by BusinessLine and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. He was in conversation with Radhika Merwin, Associate Editor, BusinessLine.
Mutual funds deploy reputation as capital. Once they deliver a bad experience, investors are wary to park money again in mutual funds. While financial capital can be regained, reputation cannot be earned once it is lost, said Bhosle.
“There are various changes that impact debt funds such as interest rate and credit spread. All investments in a fund’s portfolio have to be valued on a daily basis (impacting the NAV). While this more dynamic in nature it also presents challenges,” adds Bhosle.
Safety, liquidity and return – that is the investment philosophy that we have been advocating – which finds root in the construct of the mutual funds itself, explains Bhosle.
Risk and return are two sides of the same coin, and investors cannot expect to generate unlimited returns without exposing oneself to commensurate risk.
While investing in debt mutual funds, the entire narrative is often built around the concept of YTM (yield-to-maturity). “If the interest rate call goes right the potential future return is the YTM multiplied by rate of change in interest. But once credit risk is injected into this then the new set of challenges as credit and liquidity risks are asymmetric in nature. In credit risk, if the call goes wrong possibility of losing the principal is high,” explains Bhosle. Hence, reducing the entire investment construct in debt mutual funds to just YTM may not be in the interest of investor. One must look at risk adjusted returns.
There are no super heroes in debt funds. If one relies on an individual fund manager to rescue an investment, then that itself is a recipe for disaster. Investors can choose appropriate categories of debt funds for investments, depending on their risk appetite. SEBI’s recent guidelines for evaluating the risk levels of a scheme – taking into account credit, interest rate and liquidity risk in case of debt funds – which is accordingly depicted by the risk-o-meter, will increase the level of disclosure for the entire industry.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...