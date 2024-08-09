Sinclairs Hotels Limited announced today its expansion into North India with the acquisition of two new properties in Rajasthan. The company’s Board of Directors approved leases for Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur and Sinclairs Udaipur.

The shares of Sinclairs Hotels Enterprises Limited were trading flat at ₹103.22 on the NSE at 2:30 pm on Friday.

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur, located 35 kilometers from Udaipur on Haldighati Road, is a 5-acre property featuring 90 rooms, 5 cottages, and facilities for weddings and conferences. It is set to open in December 2024.

Sinclairs Udaipur, situated in RK Circle, offers 56 rooms, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and a bar. Targeting corporate clients and wedding groups, it is scheduled to begin operations in October 2024.

This expansion marks Sinclairs Hotels’ first venture into North India.