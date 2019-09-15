Six of 10 most valued cos add ₹50,580 cr in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹50,580.35 crore in market valuation last week, with banking majors SBI and ICICI Bank emerging as the lead gainers.

While RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winneRs, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HUL, Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed ₹ 15,841.19 crore to ₹ 2,60,330.92 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation jumped ₹ 14,062.37 crore to ₹ 2,66,874.13 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed ₹ 8,011.67 crore to ₹ 2,83,330.41 crore and that of HDFC rallied ₹ 7,695.41 crore to ₹ 3,60,062.95 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by ₹ 3,036.27 crore to ₹ 6,17,170.55 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) increased ₹ 1,933.44 crore to stand at ₹ 7,76,891.25 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped ₹ 21,125.9 crore to ₹ 8,03,516.90 crore.

ITC’s valuation declined by ₹ 4,914 crore to ₹ 2,94,778.17 crore and that of Infosys fell by ₹ 4,724.55 crore to ₹ 3,56,123.44 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) went down by ₹ 2,998.26 crore to ₹ 3,90,705.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 403.22 points or 1.09 per cent.