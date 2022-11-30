Riding on the demand and growth opportunities in retail equity broking, SMC Global Securities aims to double its active equity client base to 4.5 lakh by March 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Ajay Garg has said.

SMC Global also wants to acquire small and medium broking businesses (not the entity but the business) for growth.

As on date, SMC Global has an investor base of about 20 lakh, of which the equity client base is 8 lakh. The active equity client base is about 2.25 lakh.

Almost 50 per cent of the equity clients transact online, and 90 per cent of these use mobile channel.

Bank clients

Garg, who heads the broking arm of SMC Global, said talks are on to partner with 2-3 more banks to offer 3-in-1 accounts to the bank customers.

“We already have tie-ups with five banks. Recently we started giving discount model to the banking partner’s clients, who can open zero brokerage accounts through SMC. While SMC offers a trading platform, the banks we have tied up with bring banking account and demat under the 3-in-1 solutions,” Garg told BusinessLine.

SMC Global has tie-ups with PNB, Union Bank, IOB, Karur Vysya Bank and Dhanlaxmi bank. Garg said SMC Global would provide both discount broking as well as “full service” to the clients of its bank partners.

“Our aspiration is to open 15,000-20,000 accounts every month through clients of our bank partners,” he added.

Stating he was “bullish” about the prospects of equity markets in the coming days, Garg said there is room for everyone in the equity broking industry to grow in the next five years. “Indian market is highly untapped. In equity broking, there will be growth for the next 15-20 years,” he added.

Asked if SMC Global has a house view on where Nifty or Sensex will be in March 2024, Garg replied in the negative. “We don’t have a specific number. Growth is intact and I am bullish on the equity markets. Nifty is now touching new highs and it will only improve. We expect the FPIs who have returned to be buyers in recent months to sustain next year also. India is emerging as a shining star. Both FPI and FDI flows are coming in good measure,” he added.

Multi-pronged approach

Garg said SMC was taking a multi-pronged approach to growth, focusing on 360 degrees. “We are increasing the number of physical branches and franchises. There is also digital marketing push, revamping our apps and websites. We are improving our technology so that we can be more engaged with youth and millennials. We want to bring a new look to our brand positioning to target millennials,” he said.

He said SMC was trying to get small and medium-sized brokers to surrender their cards and become its partners.

“We want to acquire broking businesses, not the entity. We want them to be our partner. We want them to be shifting business to our card,” Garg said.