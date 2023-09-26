The exchanges have extended the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) and trade-for-trade settlement framework to small and medium enterprises (SME) stocks. This will be made applicable from October 3.

Two separate circulars issued by the exchanges said the Short Term ASM and Trade for Trade (TFT) frameworks would be extended to SMEs.

“Market participants may note that TFT framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time. Further, It may be noted that the shortlisting of securities under TFT is purely on account of market surveillance, and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company / entity,” a BSE circular said.

The applicable margin rate is 50 per cent or existing total margins, whichever is higher for short-term ASM stocks.

Intraday trades are not allowed in the T2T segment, as all buy and sell transactions will be compulsorily delivered.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit