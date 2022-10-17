Snapmint, a Mumbai-based fintech start-up, has raised $21 million in an equal mix of equity and debt as a part of its latest funding round.

The equity round saw participation from existing investors. The participants in the debt funding round included institutional investors led by Northern Arc Capital and HNIs, who made investments through non-convertible debentures.

Merchant network

Snapmint said it intends to deploy the funds to expand its merchant network both online and offline to power the purchases of 550 million PAN card holders Indian consumers.

Anil Gelra, Co-founder of Snapmint said, “Snapmint’s business model of working closely with the merchants to help them increase their sales is unique in the industry. With digital KYCs and Account Aggregator infrastructure being introduced along with the growth in digital payments powered by UPI, we see strong tailwinds in customer adoption of Snapmint payments.”

Shop in installments

Founded by Nalin Agrawal, Anil Gelra, and Abhineet Sawa in 2017, Snapmint, is an installment BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) platform. Snapmint enables customers to shop in installments. Shoppers can buy mobiles, electronics, fashion, and many other items using a simple two-minute online process.

Ashish Mehrotra, CEO of Northern Arc said, “We believe that there is huge potential in the installment BNPL segment. Snapmint is a unique affordable installment BNPL player and has already created a niche for itself. We are impressed by the team’s portfolio quality and their scalable smooth underwriting of young consumers.”

Snapmint said it has grown 6 times in 2022, largely driven by over 300 D2C brands adopting Snapmint installment payments. Snapmint app has been downloaded by 8 million consumers in India.