Shares of real estate developer Sobha Ltd jumped nearly 8 per cent in trade on Thursday, after the company’s board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a rights issue.
Shares of Sobha on Thursday registered an hit an all-time high of ₹2,219, after the company’s board approved issuing shares worth ₹2,000 crore through a rights issue.
In a notification to the stock exchanges, the realty major said that it plans to issue 1.2 crore shares on rights basis on a partly-paid basis at ₹1,651 apiece, which was a 20 per cent discount to the stock’s previous close of ₹2,062.50 on Wednesday.
Shareholders are entitled to receive six shares for every 47 fully paid-up equity shares of the company as on the record date, June 19.
The stock finally closed day at ₹2,165.55, up 4.78 per cent, and the market capitalisation zoomed to ₹20,423.63 crore.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.