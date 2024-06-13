Sobha Share/Stock Price Today Live Updates: Find here all the updates related to Sobha share price and major stock-related updates.
ALL UPDATES
- June 13, 2024 10:52
Sobha Share Price Updates: Mixed results for Sobha: yearly up, quarterly down
About a month back, Sobha reported a slow quarter, with sales reaching ₹15 billion, which is a 2.8% increase from last year but a 22.9% drop from the previous quarter. The volume of sales was 1.5 million square feet, down 9.4% year-on-year and 19.5% quarter-on-quarter.
- June 13, 2024 10:43
Sobha Stock Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 5.85% to ₹2,184.65 on the BSE and by 6.08% to ₹2,187.80 on the NSE at 10.41 a.m.
- June 13, 2024 10:38
Sobha Stock Live Today: The company reported that the trading window for Sobha’s securities is closed until June 14, 2024, in accordance with insider trading regulations.
- June 13, 2024 10:31
Sobha Stock Price Updates: Sobha shares closed 0.11% lower at Rs 2063.90 on June 12 against the previous close of Rs 2066.15 on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2174 on June 10, 2024.
- June 13, 2024 10:30
Sobha Stock Price Live Updates: Sobha stock soars after board approves ₹2,000-cr rights issue
Sobha stock is trending after it announced that the board cleared ₹2,000-crore rights issue.
The price of the rights issue has been fixed at ₹1,651 per equity share, a discount of 25 percent, the firm said. The issue will open on June 28 and will close on July 4.
- June 13, 2024 10:28
Sobha Share Price Live Updates: The shares were up by 6.74%, to ₹2,202.95 at 10.20 am on the BSE.
Published on June 13, 2024
