Social media key tool for market manipulation: Ajay Tyagi

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI, on Thursday said that social media platforms have emerged as the key tools of market manipulation.
Speaking at the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) research conference, Tyagi said, “Social media platforms are increasingly being used for market manipulation. Regulators worldwide are increasingly acknowledging that there is more surveillance input that can be gained from monitoring social media platforms,” he said.
According to Tyagi, surveillance capabilities can be greatly augmented by the use of new technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics, among others.
Tools like AI and blockchain have the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the securities markets, he said.
Giving a peek into how the market landscape was changing for regulators, Tyagi said that blockchain technology could be used for clearing, settlement and record-keeping, given its benefits in maintaining records in distributed ledgers, while still being a single source of truth. “Some domestic exchanges are already developing blockchain-based solutions for KYC record-keeping purposes,” revealed Tyagi.
Another important change in the securities market is the emergence of newer risks and recurring stress periods. Citing the example of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) successfully closing out the over $500 billion Lehman Brothers’ exposure to market participants without any spillover to either the clearing house’s balance sheet or to its clearing fund, Tyagi reiterated the importance of appropriate risk management.
“Regulators, however, also need to strike a balance between conservative risk management and market development, as very high level of safety usually comes at the cost of liquidity in the markets,” he added.
Talking about SEBI’s efforts to analyse structured and unstructured market data, he said that work on the new ‘Data Lake’ project is underway. The project will acquire technologies to help augment analytical capabilities with advanced AI/ML tools, pattern recognition, text mining and big data analytics.
