SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited’s shares were up by 3.82 per cent after the company secured approval for distributing its beer brands in Chhattisgarh. SOM Distilleries & Breweries is optimistic about establishing a substantial presence in Chhattisgarh in the medium term.

The company has recently allocated 2,50,000 Equity Shares through a preferential and private placement route to an identified Non-Promoter Entity. They introduced 51,50,000 Convertible Equity Warrants, available on a preferential basis, to both Promoters and Promoters Group, as well as Public Investors.

The shares were up by 3.82 per cent to ₹323 at 11.18 am on the BSE.

