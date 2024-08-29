Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company, has secured a multi-year, multimillion-dollar IT outsourcing contract with a leading US-based healthcare and wellness company. The announcement of the deal, finalised in June 2024, follows an earlier disclosure during Sonata’s Q1FY25 earnings call on July 31.

The shares of Sonata Software were trading at ₹653.70, up by ₹29.20 or 4.68 per cent, at 11.50 am on the NSE.

The partnership aims to optimise IT budgets and modernise technology operations for the healthcare provider, which focuses on personalised care for vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments, a company release said. Sonata will leverage enterprise data, artificial intelligence, and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems and back-office operations, it said.

Samir Dhir, CEO of Sonata Software, said, “Healthcare and life sciences is a key invest vertical for us and we are proud to partner with leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide to enhance the care continuum. This significant deal win underscores our commitment to leveraging deep engineering expertise to solve complex business problems for our healthcare and life sciences clients. It also highlights our differentiated capabilities within the healthcare vertical, enabling us to succeed in a highly competitive landscape.”

Sonata Software, headquartered in Bengaluru, services companies in the healthcare, technology, retail, manufacturing, and financial services segments.