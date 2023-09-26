Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer of BSE, and Nayan Mehta, Chief of Special Projects at the exchange, have both tendered their resignations, the bourse informed on Tuesday.

Pandey’s resignation will be effective December 4, while that of Mehta will be effective October 12. According to the bourse, the former had resigned to “pursue another opportunity” while the latter was leaving “due to personal and health reasons”.

At least three other senior personnel associated with the bourse have quit in the last one year.

Neeraj Kulshrestha, who had been with the bourse for over eight years, serving as its Chief Business and Operations Officer and later as its Chief Regulatory Officer, quit in July to join NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation as its Managing Director and CEO.

Piyush Chourasia, who was the Chief Risk and Regulatory Officer and Head of Strategy at Indian Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, and who served at ICCL for about 11 years, quit in September last year. A few months later, he joined NSE Clearing as its Chief Regulatory Officer and Head of Strategy. Chourasia has been the Chief Regulatory Officer at the National Stock Exchange since August this year.

Another old hand Balasubramaniam Venkataramani, who served as the Chief Business Officer for over eight years at the BSE and later took over as the Managing Director and CEO of India INX, a subsidiary of BSE, has taken over as the Managing Director and CEO of NSE IFSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, since December last year.

Businessline could not independently ascertain the reasons for these exits.

BSE had appointed Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director and CEO of the exchange effective January 4, 2023, for a period of five years.