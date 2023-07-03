SPC Life Sciences, a leading manufacturer of advanced intermediates for certain key active pharmaceutical ingredients, has received market regulator SEBI’s nod to raise ₹300 crore through initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise ₹300 crore through fresh equity shares and offer for sale up to 89.39 lakh equity shares by promoter Snehal Rajivbhai Patel. The company released its draft red herring prospectus on March 27.

The company will use the net proceeds to repay ₹55-crore loan, invest ₹122 crore in setting up phase-II expansion at Dahej and enhancing pharmaceutical intermediates besides meeting working capital requirements of ₹40 crore, while the balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, manufactured by the company, are used in therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, vasodilator (anti-platelet), anti-psychotic and anti-depressants.

Ambit and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers of the IPO.

