Kolkata, May 22 The Spencer’s Retail Ltd board will meet on Monday (May 22) to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

In the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 net losses widened to around Rs 48 crore, up from Rs 17 crore in the same period last year. Revenues had increased by around three per cent at Rs 563 crore.

Spencer’s Retail, a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), recently launched the Spencer’s Value Market, a hyper market chain aimed at the modern, well-informed and value conscious customers.

The company’s scrip closed at Rs 61.97, up by 0.26 per cent on the BSE on Friday.