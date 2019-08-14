Markets

Broker's call: SpiceJet (Buy)

| Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 14, 2019

ICICI Securities

SpiceJet (Buy)

CMP: ₹127.95

Target: ₹175

SpiceJet reported better than expected performance driven by higher topline (driven by 11 per cent growth in fares). Company reported PAT of ₹262 crore, but it includes expected reimbursement of ₹114 crore from Boeing on account of MAX grounding. Adjusting for it, PAT would be ₹150 crore (I-Sec: ₹112 crore). There is some cost creep in employee costs/ airport charges/ fuel costs (due to the older Jet aircraft in fleet), but other expenses are lower even after adjusting for a forex gain (could be due to cost postponement or operating leverage).

We expect SpiceJet to report ₹840 crore/1,090 crore PAT in FY20E/FY21E (25 per cent CAGR between FY18-FY21E) enabled by a positive supply/demand situation post exit of Jet Airways and 50 per cent/40 per cent growth in capacity in FY20E/FY21E. We expect MAX aircraft to operate from FY21E, which should be able to offset the cost inefficiency of ~30 old Jet aircraft.

Maintain buy, with a target price of ₹175 (earlier: ₹156) based on 7x (unchanged) FY21E EV/EBITDAR. We will factor Ind-AS 116 in our estimates with the disclosure of the lease obligation and Right of Use (RoU) asset in the FY19 annual report.

Published on August 14, 2019
SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex, Nifty slide over turmoil in Hong Kong