Broker's call: SpiceJet (Buy)

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
ICICI Securities
SpiceJet (Buy)
CMP: ₹131.6
Target: ₹175
Key takeaways: a) SpiceJet announced the launch of its dedicated air cargo service namely “SpiceXpress” in September 2018. The cargo service operates on both domestic and international routes and is powered by fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.
b) SpiceJet has taken three steps to fortify international operations: 1) MoU with Emirates airline to integrate operations through code-share and interline arrangements; 2) appointment of Amadeus as its first global distribution partner; and 3) being a member of International Air Transport Association (IATA), making it the first low-cost carrier in India to join the association.
c) SpiceJet maintains liability of ₹640 crore towards ex-promoter case. The company maintains ₹261 crore as deposit with Delhi High Court with respect to this liability under other non-current assets while the remaining as deposits under lien in other current assets.
We now adopt P/E-based valuation methodology (adjusted EV/EBITDAR earlier) inline with the basic principle of Ind-AS 116. Maintain BUY rating with an unchanged target price of ₹175 based on 10.5x FY21E P/E (7x adjusted EV/EBITDAR earlier). 10.5x multiple is post giving 30 per cent discount to 15x to adjust for no taxes paid by SpiceJet.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports