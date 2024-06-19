Sprayking Limited, previously known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited, announced an order for 25 tonnes of brass rod valued at ₹15 million from a new domestic client.

The company reported that the order aligns with its recent launch of a manufacturing facility to meet the rising demand for brass rods.

Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of Sprayking, said, “The new factory, equipped with advanced machinery and cutting-edge technology, has significantly boosted our production capacity and operational efficiency. We are confident that this order will be the first of many, as we continue to leverage our enhanced capabilities to serve our clients better and drive growth for Sprayking Limited. As Sprayking Limited continues to grow and innovate, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards that have earned it a trusted name in the industry. This order marks a significant step forward and reflects the company’s potential to secure further substantial contracts in the future.”

The shares were down by 1.74 per cent to ₹39.50 at 11.55 am on the BSE.