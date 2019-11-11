Markets

Sri Pools is India Head, State Street

State Street Corporation on Monday announced that Sri Pools has been named head of India. Pools succeeds Michael Brager, who will assume oversight of our global hubs in Poland, Hangzhou and India, said a release from State Street, global financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. Pools, a 30-year State Street veteran, has deep knowledge of the firm’s clients and strategic priorities having held several leadership roles across the business. Pools will continue to be based in Bengaluru and report to Brager, the release added. Our Bureau

