Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (SSEGL) announced today that it has won a significant contract worth ₹62.53 crore from Vinfast Auto India Private Limited. The order involves executing Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) work at Vinfast’s upcoming electric vehicle factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The scope of work includes electrical, mechanical (HVAC), plumbing, and firefighting installations. SSEGL is expected to complete the project by December 2024.

Vinfast, a Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer, is establishing its presence in India with this new facility. The contract was awarded by Vinfast’s domestic entity, marking a strategic expansion in the Indian market.

SSEGL confirmed that the contract is not a related party transaction and that its promoters have no interest in Vinfast Auto India Private Limited.

This development signals growing investments in India’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector and highlights SSEGL’s capabilities in industrial infrastructure projects.