Stock brokers’ association Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has urged the government, exchanges and SEBI to shift the Holi holiday to March 8 from March 7.

Currently, stock exchanges BSE and NSE and markets regulator SEBI on their respective websites have listed March 7 as holiday on account of Holi.

In its letter to the Finance Ministry, SEBI, stock exchanges and depositories, on Tuesday, ANMI said Holi festival is falling on March 8 as against exchange trading holiday declared on March 7.

As per a notification issued by the central government on June 22 last year, March 8, 2023, has been declared as a public holiday applicable for central administrative offices located in Delhi/New Delhi.

Besides, Commodity Participants Association of India has made a similar request to the exchanges. It has asked exchanges to either shift the trading holiday from March 7 to March 8 or declare both days as trading holidays.