- July 01, 2024 16:12
Stock market live news: Tata Motors’ Q1 FY25 sales increase marginally to 229,891 vehicles
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q1 FY 2024-25 stood at 229,891 vehicles, compared to 226,245 units during Q1 FY 2023-24.
- July 01, 2024 15:43
Currency Market Updates: Rupee ends weaker as interbank bids outweigh dollar’s slip
The Indian rupee closed weaker on Monday as broad based interbank dollar demand pressured the currency even as the greenback weakened.
The rupee ended at 83.4375 against the U.S. dollar, lower than the close of 83.3825 in the previous session.
The dollar index was down 0.1% at 105.6 and most Asian currencies ticked up, with the Indonesian rupiah up 0.3% and leading gains.
Interbank dollar bids had pushed the rupee to an intra-day low of 83.4650 earlier in the session but a decline in the dollar index helped it trim losses, traders said. - Reuters
- July 01, 2024 15:40
Stock Market Today: Top gainers, losers at close
Top gainers:
Tech Mahindra (2.98%), Wipro (2.40%), Bajaj Finance (2.06%), Grasim (2.04%), UltratecH Cement (1.99%)
Top losers:
NTPC (-2.06%), Eicher Motors (-0.92%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.82%), SBI (-0.72%), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (-0.66%)
- July 01, 2024 15:40
Stock market live updates: Sensex rallies 443 points to 79,476.19, Nifty up 131 points; IT sector outperforms
BSE Sensex closed at 79,476.19, higher by 443.46 pts or 0.56%, and Nifty 50 at 24,141.95, up by 131.35 pts or 0.55%.
- July 01, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live News: CAMS collaborates with Google Cloud to build Cloud-Native platform to transform its asset management business services
CAMS collaborates with Google Cloud to build Cloud-Native platform to transform its asset management business services.
Computer Age Management Services stock rose 1.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,665.
- July 01, 2024 15:31
Stock market live news: Thangamayil Jewellery to open new branch at Mayiladuthurai; stock trades flat
Thangamayil Jewellery is opening its new branch at Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, on July 7, 2024. Stock trades at ₹1,719.80 on the NSE, down by 0.06%.
- July 01, 2024 15:17
Stock market live news: Mahamaya Steel Industries announced sales for the month of June 2024 at 13455.100 MT
Mahamaya Steel Industries’ stock rose 1.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹106.90.
- July 01, 2024 15:16
Market live news: Natural gas futures slips below a support, go short
Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a decline for nearly three weeks. The July contract faced resistance at ₹265 and began to fall.
Last week, the contract closed below the support at ₹220, increasing the chance for the downswing to extend further. The nearest support is at ₹200, on the back of this, natural gas futures will most likely recover.
- July 01, 2024 15:10
Stocks in focus: Sumuka Agro Industries
Sumuka Agro Industries, a consumer food brand, has received ‘no objection’ from the BSE for the proposed merger with Gujjubhai Foods. The merger is slated for completion by October subject to SEBI and NCLT approval. Shaili Patel Bhatt, Director & CFO, Sumuka Agro Industries, said, “We are delighted to receive the stock exchanges’ approval for our merger with Gujjubhai Foods. This decision highlights the robust rationale behind our strategic alignment and the anticipated value creation for all stakeholders.”
- July 01, 2024 15:04
Stock market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Tech Mahindra (2.81%), Wipro (2.49%), Grasim (2.30%), Bajaj Finance (2.12%), TCS (2.12%)
Top losers:
NTPC (-2.56%), Eicher Motors (-0.88%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.81%), Dr Reddy’s (-0.80%), SBI (-0.71%)
- July 01, 2024 15:03
Share market live news: Ashok Leyland sold 14,940 units (including exports) in June 2024 as against 15,221 units in June 2023
Ashok Leyland’s stock declines 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹239.16.
- July 01, 2024 15:02
Stocks in news today: SBI launches web-based digital business loans solution for MSMEs’ invoice financing
State Bank of India (SBI) has launched “MSME -Sahaj”, a web-based digital business loans solution for MSMEs’ (micro, small and medium enterprises) invoice financing.
With the new web-based solution, the Bank’s customers can avail finance against their Goods and Service Tax (GST) registered sales invoices of up to ₹1 lakh in less than 15 minutes, according to a statement by India’s largest bank.
- July 01, 2024 14:44
Share market live news: Welspun Living stock trades at ₹154.37 on the NSE, up 0.46%
Welspun Living board has approved an equity investment not exceeding ₹4 crore for acquiring/maintaining up to 26.33% equity share capital of Bhargavi Renewable Private Limited (BRPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle, for setting up of 18 MWp Ground Mounted Solar Power Plant for supply of power to Vapi facilities which would make the Company’s Vapi facilities up to 60% RE by the FY 2025 with a reduction in the cost of power.
The Company proposes to enter power purchase agreement with BRPL for supply of renewable power for a period of 25 years with an interest free security deposit up to ₹2.15 crore.
- July 01, 2024 14:42
Market live news: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering to raise Rs 95 crore
BSE-listed Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, provider of high-precision engineering solutions such as washers and tubes for critical sectors, has announced that the Board has approved a proposal to raise funds up to Rs. 95 crore by issuing equity shares and warrants on a preferential allotment basis. Ratnaveer Precision has been on a good growth trajectory, with FY24 reporting a 23.94% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 31.04 crore.
The company is actively strengthening its presence in key international markets, contributing to revenue growth. It is also focusing on developing new revenue streams for the pipes division from the defence sector, a move that promises exciting future prospects.
- July 01, 2024 14:41
Currency market news: Nuvama’s take on US Dollar-INR movements
USD-INR has failed to cross its previous high of 83.70 levels which will eventually make this pair either move in a range of 83.30-83.70 levels or it will start moving lower. As of now the range of 83.30-83.70 is intact, so we believe that the pair will continue to move in this range and can test 83.30 and after that it will again move back up. Break of 83.30 will drag prices towards 82.80 levels.
USD-INR will continue trade in the range of 83.30-83.70 levels.
- July 01, 2024 14:40
Stocks to watch today: REC Limited
REC Limited has reported strong operational performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with loan sanctions of ₹1,12,747 crore and loan disbursements of ₹43,652 crore, marking a growth of 24.17% and 27.89% respectively over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
- July 01, 2024 14:40
Stocks in news today: Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited has spun off OCCL (resulting company) as its new entity under the proposed arrangement. The company has fixed Monday, July 1, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company who would be allotted the equity shares of the Resulting Company.Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited has spun off OCCL (resulting company) as its new entity under the proposed arrangement. The company has fixed Monday, July 01, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company who would be allotted the equity shares of the Resulting Company.
- July 01, 2024 14:30
Share market live news: LT Foods stock rose 2.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹261.55
LT Foods Ltd’s flagship brand DAAWAT has partnered with select restaurants in Australia to celebrate the 3rd edition of DAAWAT World Biryani Day.
- July 01, 2024 14:24
Stocks in focus today: Maruti Suzuki stock rose 1.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹12,200
Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 179,228 units in June 2024. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,918 units, sales to other OEM of 8,277 units and exports of 31,033 units.
- July 01, 2024 14:05
Stock market live updates: NTPC achieves growth in production, despatch from captive coal mines in Q1 FY25
NTPC on Monday said that it has achieved a growth of 17.15 per cent in coal despatch from its captive mines during Q1 FY25, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
- July 01, 2024 13:49
Market live news: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd has filed its DRHP with SEBI to mop up funds through an initial public offering
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd (erstwhile Max Bupa) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mop up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO with a face value of ₹10 each is a mix of fresh issuance of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,200 crore by Promoter and Investor Selling Shareholders. The offer for sale consists of up to Rs 320 crore by Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd., and up to Rs 1880 crore by Fettle Tone LLP.
The company, in consultation with the book-running lead manager, may consider an issue of specified securities up to Rs 160 crore as a “pre-IPO placement”. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
- July 01, 2024 13:36
Stock market live updates: L&T secures up to ₹2,500 order from ONGC
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has secured an order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).Read more
- July 01, 2024 13:35
Stock market live updates: NIIT Ltd appoints Pankaj Jathar as Chief Executive Officer
- July 01, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates: Cochin Shipyard stock rises 1.90% on NSE; wholly-owned arm - Udupi Cochin Shipyard - secures order from Wilson ASA, Norway
Cochin Shipyard stock rises 1.90% on NSE, trading at ₹2,257.15. Its wholly-owned subsidiary - Udupi Cochin Shipyard (UCSL) - secured an international order from Wilson ASA, Norway, for Design and Construction of 4 numbers of 6300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels.
- July 01, 2024 13:32
Stock market live updates: BEL trades at ₹306.40 on NSE, up 0.16%; company inks contract valued at ₹3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL)
- July 01, 2024 13:31
Stock market live updates: UltraTech Cement commissions 3.35 MTPA Clinker and 1.8 MTPA grinding capacity at its Tadipatri unit in Andhra Pradesh; stock up 1.57% on NSE
- July 01, 2024 13:30
Stock market live updates: Titan trades at ₹3,411.30 on NSE, up 0.21%; company executes Joint Venture Agreement with Rhythm Jewelry in Bangladesh
Titan stock trades at ₹3,411.30 on the NSE, up 0.21%. Company had executed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Rhythm Jewelry, a Rhythm Group Company in Bangladesh, for incorporation of a joint venture company in Bangladesh with the objective of manufacturing, marketing and retailing of jewellery products in Bangladesh.
- July 01, 2024 13:25
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel to convert debt instruments worth $564.75 million in T Steel Holdings into equity shares; stock down on NSE
Tata Steel stock trades at ₹173.95 on the NSE, down by 0.02%. The company said it will convert debt instruments worth $564.75 million in T Steel Holdings into equity shares in the financial year 2025. Post this conversion, T Steel Holdings will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
- July 01, 2024 13:21
Stock market live updates: The major gainers among Nifty IT stocks: Persistent Systems (6.33%), MPhasis (3.27%), Wipro (3.22%), Tech Mahindra (3.08%)
- July 01, 2024 13:20
Stock market live updates: Wockhardt stock soars over 19% after its investigational antibiotic Zaynich successfully treats cancer patient in US
Drugmaker Wockhardt said its investigational antibiotic Zaynich (Zidebactam/ Cefepime WCK 5222) was successfully used to treat a cancer patient in the United States, who had chronic bilateral thigh infection caused by an extreme-drug resistant pseudomonas. Read more
- July 01, 2024 13:19
Stock market live updates: Anand Rathi Research on the banking sector
Credit, deposits accelerated in May, NIMs to continue to be under pressure. Credit and deposit growth re-accelerate. Credit growth increased to 20.7% (16% excl.the HDFC merger), from 19% in the previous month. Deposit growth also accelerated to 14%, driven by a good increase in demand deposits and an uptick in timed deposits. However, investment growth continued to moderate, for five consecutive months holding below the average.
Broad-based acceleration across sectors. Industry credit growth was driven by textiles, basic metals, construction and transport, while infrastructure credit grew due to power, roads and railways. Services saw strong growth in transport operations, wholesale and retail trade, and commercial real estate. Personal loans saw broad-based acceleration, with durables, credit cards and gold loans experiencing the sharpest upswings.
NIMs stable; liquidity in deficit. Net interest margins on outstanding loans contracted slightly in May’24 as the weighted average lending rate (WALR) was a steady 2.89%. NIMs on fresh rupee loans declined due to lower lending rates. Inter-bank liquidity moved into deficit in May’24, following a surplus in April, due to weak government spending despite a surplus for the Centre.
NIMs to be under pressure, liquidity situation to improve. We continue to expect NIMs being under pressure. While slow-downs in credit growth were seen in Mar and Apr’24, the trend reversed in May’24; with credit off take continuing to outpace deposit accretion, the situation will continue. In liquidity, we see things improving with government spending likely to return now that the elections are behind. This would be aided by higher capital flows, both of which can remove the stress from inter-bank liquidity.
- July 01, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates: Paytm stock rises 2.68% on NSE, trading at ₹412.50
- July 01, 2024 12:55
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rose 373.41 points or 0.47% to trade at 79,406.14 as of 12.52 pm, and Nifty 50 was up 110.60 points or 0.46% at 24,121.20
- July 01, 2024 12:50
Stock market live updates: Bartronics India rights issue gets in-principle approval from stock exchanges; stock up 1.95% on NSE
Bartronics India has received in-principle approval from the stock exchanges for a proposed rights issue aggregating up to ₹49.90 crore. The stock rose 1.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹20.35.
- July 01, 2024 12:48
Stock market live updates: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd (erstwhile Max Bupa) files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd (erstwhile Max Bupa) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mop up funds through an initial public offering. The IPO with a face value of ₹10 each is a mix of fresh issuance of ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹2,200 crore by the promoter and Investor Selling Shareholders. The offer-for-sale consists of up to ₹320 crore by Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd., and up to ₹1,880 crore by Fettle Tone LLP. The company, in consultation with the book-running lead manager, may consider an issue of specified securities up to ₹160 crore as a “pre-IPO placement”.
- July 01, 2024 12:44
Stock market live updates: Promoters offload $10.5-billion worth stakes in H1 2024
The pace of promoters selling stakes in their companies picked up in the first half of 2024, with deals worth $10.5 billion by the promoters of 37 companies on the NSE500, according to data by Kotak Institutional Equities. Read more
- July 01, 2024 12:28
Stock market live updates: Rane Holdings board approves acquisition of balance 51% equity stake in Rane NSK Steering Systems; stock jumps 11.14% on NSE, trading at ₹1,486.55
The Rane Holdings board has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement towards acquisition of the balance 51% equity stake in the joint venture company, Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd (RNSS), from the joint venture partner NSK Ltd., Japan (NSK). The Rane Holdings stock jumps 11.14% on NSE, trading at ₹1,486.55
- July 01, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates: Godrej Properties acquires 7 acres in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, on outright basis; stock at ₹3,199.55 on NSE, down by 0.26%; hit a 52-week high today at ₹3,290
- July 01, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: Wipro (3.76%), Tech Mahindra (2.61%), TCS (2.20%), LTIMindtree (2.01%), Hindustan Unilever (1.66%)
Top losers: NTPC (-1.85%), Apollo Hospitals (-1.05%), L&T (-0.82%), Tata Consumers (-0.76%), Divi’s Lab (-0.73%)
- July 01, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at noon
Of a total of 2,779 stocks that were traded on BSE at 12 pm on July 1, 2024, 1,062 advanced against 1,566 stocks that declined; 151 stocks remained unchanged. While 164 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 124 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 17 stocks traded in the lower circuit, while 9 hit the upper circuit.
- July 01, 2024 11:46
Stock market live updates: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE: GRP (18.50%), Wockhardt (17.83%), Atul Auto (13.74%), GRSE (8.76%)
- July 01, 2024 11:46
Stock market live updates: Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, on Nazara Tech Gaming
Nazara further invests ₹271.5 crore (Euro 30.4mn) in Freaks, an Esports company based out of Germany
Nazara’s subsidiary Nodwin has decided to further invest ₹271.5 crores (Euro 30.4mn) to increase its existing stake from 13.51% to 100%, in tranches (i.e. balance 86.49%), in Freaks 4U Gaming (Freaks), an Esports company based out of Germany.
Revenue of Freaks : Dec’23: EUR 26.9mn, Dec’22: EUR 38.3mn.
Nature of consideration: By way of share swap.
Our view:- Nazara has acquired Freaks at EV/sales multiple of 1.4x on CY23 sales. As per the last funding round, Nodwin was valued at US$349mn implying an EV/sales multiple of 6.8x on FY24 sales. Difference in valuation perhaps indicates a good bargain for Nazara. Freaks is expected to breakeven in CY24. Consolidation is expected to happen from July, and will boost revenues of Nodwin materially from here on. Nodwin/Freaks reported revenues of ₹427crs/ ₹223crs in FY24/CY23 respectively. Our latest rating on the stock is BUY with a TP of ₹806. We shall review our rating and TP once we consolidate Freaks in due course of time.
- July 01, 2024 11:42
Stock market live updates: Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, on BEL’s ₹3,170-cr order from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Pvt. Ltd.
BEL’s ₹3,170-cr order from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Pvt. Ltd
▪️The project entails supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed Sighting and Fire Control System (FCS) which will be used to upgrade of BMP 2/2K Tanks of the Indian Army
▪️The order also includes a comprehensive Engineering Support package
▪️BEL also secured miscellaneous small orders valued at Rs4.8bn to supply Doppler Weather Radar, Classroom jammers, spares and services etc.
YTD company has bagged orders worth ₹ 4,800 crore.
PL View:
With the robust order intake pace, company is well on its way to achieve ~₹250bn order intake expectation set for FY25. Furthermore, we remain positive on BEL’s long-term growth given their diversification into non-defence verticals and their focus on exports.
The stock is currently trading at a PE of 50.4x/42.1x on the earnings of FY25/26E. We currently have a ‘Hold’ rating with tp of ₹290.
- July 01, 2024 11:38
Stock market live updates: Greaves Engineering launches new range of gensets; Greaves Cotton stock surges 4.13% on NSE
Greaves Engineering, the engineering division of Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL), has introduced its range of new CPCB IV+ Compliant Gensets, adhering to the latest standard set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Greaves Cotton stock surges 4.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹136.84.
- July 01, 2024 11:33
Stock market live updates: REC loan sanctions, disbursements up over 20% in first quarter ended June 30, 2024; stock rises nearly 3% on NSE
REC has recorded loan sanctions of ₹1,12,747 crore and loan disbursements of ₹43,652 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25, which translates into growth of 24.17% and 27.89%, respectively, over the corresponding quarter of financial year 2023-24.
REC stock rises 2.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹540.80.
- July 01, 2024 11:25
Share Market Today: RITES stock rises after receiving Letter of Award
RITES informed that Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation has given the Letter of Award for total Project Management Consultancy services for construction of railway PFT’s at Dharmapura and Susheel Nagar in Bellary District.
RITES stock trades at ₹692.90 on the NSE, up 0.20%.
- July 01, 2024 11:12
Stock Market Live Updates: L&T secures order from ONGC
L&T’s energy hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical has secured an order (worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore) from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the eighth phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRPVIII Group B) off India’s west coast.
Larsen & Toubro stock trades at ₹3,524 on the NSE, down by 0.69%.
ONGC stock trades at ₹273.90 on the NSE, down by 0.11%.
- July 01, 2024 11:10
Stock Market Today: M&M’s auto sales grow 11% in June
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2024 stood at 69,397 vehicles, a growth of 11%, including exports.
Stock trades at ₹2,846.30 on the NSE, down by 0.71%.
- July 01, 2024 11:05
Currency market today: Rupee falls 9 paise to 83.43 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 83.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and outflow of foreign capital.
- July 01, 2024 11:04
Economic Indicators: Manufacturing recovered some ground in June as PMI rose to 58.3
With a rise in a number of new orders and resultant increase in output, manufacturing sector recovered some ground in June as compared to May, a private survey result on Monday showed. This also helped in creating fresh job opportunities,
HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.3 in June as compared to 57.5 in May.
- July 01, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today—July 1, 2024: Wait for a dip before going long
Bank Nifty began today’s session at 52,351 versus Friday’s close of 52,342. The index has inched up after opening and is currently trading around 52,430, up 0.2 per cent so far today.
The advance/decline ratio gives the index a bullish bias as it stands at 7/5. HDFC Bank is the top gainer by advancing 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, State Bank of India, down 0.6 per cent, is the top loser. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:48
Stock market live updates: JSW to deploy Japanese cloud tech for blast furnace operations
JSW Steel will use a cloud-based tech called Blast Furnace Cyber-Physical System to visualize and predict the blast furnace operations as well as aid in abnormality predictiveness through a hot metal temperature control model & channelling prediction. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates: Nifty Prediction Today—July 01, 2024: Go long on a break above 24,200
The outlook is bullish. Strong support is in the 24,000-23,950 region. Nifty can rise to 24,150-24,200 during the day. A strong break above 24,200 will boost the momentum. Such a break can take the index up to 24,400 and higher this week. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates: IREDA stock trades higher by 3.59% at ₹197.28 on the NSE as of 10.32 am
- July 01, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates: Steel Strips Wheels net turnover up at ₹358.11 crore; stock surges on NSE
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) has recorded a net turnover of ₹358.11 crore in June 2024 against ₹355.83 crore in June 2023, recording a growth of 0.64% y-o-y, and gross turnover of ₹434.21 crore in June 2024 against ₹429.26 Crore in June 2023, a growth of 1.15% y-o-y.
SSWL stock surges 4.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹226.55.
- July 01, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty trade firm amid buying in blue-chip stocks, rally in Asian equities
Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel along with a rally in Asian markets. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates: Crude oil up as market hopes for early interest rate cut in the US
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as the market hoped for an early interest rate cut in the US following the release of key data in that country. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates: NCC Ltd received orders valued at ₹335 crore (excluding GST) in June 2024; stock trades at ₹320 on the NSE, higher by 1.12%
- July 01, 2024 10:04
Stock market live updates: ICICI Lombard launches surety insurance for infra sector
ICICI Lombard has launched Surety Insurance to provide risk mitigation solutions for India’s burgeoning infrastructure sector. Surety insurance acts as a guarantee to a beneficiary (typically an authority or client) that a principal debtor (usually a contractor) will fulfil their contractual obligations. Read more
- July 01, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rose 209.71 pts or 0.27% to trade at 79,242.44 as of 9.45 am, Nifty 50 traded at 24,078.60, up by 68.00 pts or 0.28%
- July 01, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates: Manorama Ind begins commercial production from its fractionation plant; stock surges on NSE
Manorama Industries Ltd has commenced commercial production from its fractionation plant which has a capacity of 25,000-tonnes per annum (TPA) and takes the company’s total fractionation input capacity 40,000 TPA.
Manorama Industries stock surges 4.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹665.40.
- July 01, 2024 09:59
Stock market live updates: Asian Paints raises installed capacity of its Mysuru plant; stock trades up on NSE
Asian Paints said the installed capacity of its Mysuru plant has been increased to 6,00,000 KL per annum in order to meet its medium-term capacity requirements. The company has invested ₹1,305 crore towards the above increase in installed capacity and the same has been funded through internal accruals.
Asian Paints stock trades at ₹2,922.30 on the NSE, up 0.18%.
- July 01, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: JSW Steel, JFE Steel Corpn begin pilot to demonstrate cloud-based tech blast furnace operations; JSW Steel stock up on NSE
JSW Steel Ltd and JFE Steel Corporation have commenced pilot demonstration of cloud-based Cyber-Physical System (CPS) technologies for blast furnace operations at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.
JSW Steel stock rises 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹941.25.
- July 01, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip.com inks pact with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board; stock rises 1.43% on NSE, trading at ₹41.79
EaseMyTrip.com inks pact with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board (UPETDB) under the Uttar Pradesh Government, in charge of executing promotional and tourism activities.
Easy Trip Planners stock rises 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹41.79
- July 01, 2024 09:50
Stock market live updates: Gold firm at $2,325
Gold remained at $2,325 per ounce as investors assessed the latest US inflation figures. Last Friday, the Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of underlying inflation fell to its lowest annual rate since 2021, bolstering chances that price growth will match the target pace and backing estimates for two central bank rate cuts this year. Expectations of lower interest rates elsewhere also boosted bullion, with the Bank of England likely to decrease rates following the UK election and the People’s Bank of China expected to slash rates further to support economic stimulus measures. Investors will now turn their attention to the US payrolls report and FOMC minutes, which are coming this week, to get a better sense of when the Fed may drop interest rates. Meanwhile, India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer, witnessed low physical demand despite rising prices.
- July 01, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates: Escorts Kubota’s agri machinery business division sells 9,593 tractors in June 2024 as against 9,850 tractors in June 2023; stock trades at ₹4,167.55 on NSE, up 0.5%
- July 01, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks contract for ocean-going tug for Bangladesh; stock surges 7% on NSE
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd has signed contract for construction of an advanced ocean-going tug for Bangladesh. The consideration of the contract is approx. $21 million. Stock surges 7.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,246.30.
- July 01, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates: JSW Renew Energy (Raj), wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, inks Power Purchase Agreement with SJVN Ltd; stock trades up on NSE
JSW Renew Energy (Raj) Ltd, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has now signed a Power Purchase Agreement with SJVN Ltd for 25 years with a tariff of ₹2.52/KWh for ISTS connected solar capacity of 700 MW.
JSW Energy stock trades at ₹740.95 on the NSE, up by 0.88%.
- July 01, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) bags orders worth ₹148.55 crore; stock trades at ₹754 on NSE, higher by 4.31%
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has been awarded total orders of ₹148.55 crore from NCC, Power Grid Corporation and Adani Energy Solutions. TRIL stock trades at ₹754 on the NSE, higher by 4.31%.
- July 01, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates:Godrej Properties to develop approximately 11 acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune. Stock trades at ₹3,189.40 on the NSE, down by 0.58%.
- July 01, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (1.38%), Hero Motocorp (1.24%), Bajaj Auto (1.18%), Maruti (1.13%), JSW Steel (1.12%)
Top losers: NTPC (-2.06%), Power Grid (-1.24%), Apollo Hospitals (-1.14%), HDFC Life (-0.81%), Britannia (-0.71%)
- July 01, 2024 09:35
Stock markets live updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in positive territory
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Monday. At 9:35 am, Nifty50 was at 24,049.35, up 38.75 points or 0.16% higher on its Friday close. Sensex was at 79,146.11, up 113.38 points or 0.14 per cent firmer.
- July 01, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates: Bajaj Auto sold 3,58,477 units of vehicles, both domestic and exports, in June 2024 as against 3,40,981 units in June 2023
- July 01, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Grasim: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Positive)
GS on Neuland Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 9100/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Dixon Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 12800/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on L&T: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3600/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Kalpataru: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1400/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on KEC Ind: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 950/Sh (Positive)
Kotak on JB Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2025/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on ICICI Pru: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on SBI Life: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1810/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on NIACL: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 294/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Amara Raja: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
UBS on L&T FH: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 210/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1740/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Banks: Big private banks to sustain outperformance on better earnings momentum, positioning. ICICI/Axis/Kotak increasing confidence, EPS upgrades likely for PSU Banks (Positive)
Kotak on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5700/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 7/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Bharti Hexa: Maintain Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 1230/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on United Spirits: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Amara Raja: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 967/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Steel Stocks: Sector continued to do well, with expectations of policy reforms continuity, believe outperformance is overdone (Neutral)
MS on SAIL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 113/Sh (Neutral)
MS on JSPL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 655/Sh (Neutral)
MS on JSW Steel: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 650/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Steel: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 145/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Star Health: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 555/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on HDFC Life: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 640/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on ICICI Lombard: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1510/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on GIC RE: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 197/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on LIC: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 790/Sh (Neutral)
- July 01, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures trade higher amid hopes for an early interest rate cut in the US
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as the market hoped for an early interest rate cut in the US following the release of key data in that country. At 9.11 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $85.42, up by 0.49 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.96, up by 0.52 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,840 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6,805, up by 0.51 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6,780 against the previous close of ₹6,748, up by 0.47 per cent.
- July 01, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates: Roto Pump has launched Artificial Lift Downhole Pumps in the Progressive Cavity Pumps category, which will cater to the domestic and overseas markets
- July 01, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates: Brokerage views
BofA Sec on Banks
Buy on HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Kotak
Valuations & Consensus EPS Momentum Remain Near-term Tailwinds
Big 4 Private Banks’ Outperformance Expected To Continue Through Q1FY25 Results
Big 4 Private Banks’ Outperformance Expected Given Stable Outlook For Growth & NIM
Positioning & Flows Remain Supportive
Any Revival In EM Flow Will Benefit Large Cap Banks
Continue To Like PSBs But Do Not Expect Q1FY25 To Be A Major Stock Catalyst
Consensus Earnings Upgrades Are Likely To Resume Only After Q2FY25
GS on Neuland Labs
Buy Call, Target Rs 9,100
Co’s Primary Focus Remains On Small Molecule CDMO Projects In Human Health
Health Sector Is Where The Opportunity Remains Large, With Good Visibility Of Growth
Differentiated Offerings Include Agile Project Management
Differentiated Offerings Include Expertise On Regulatory Affairs For NCE Development
Mgmt Continue To Focus On SMID Biotech Where There Is Scope For Value Addition
Accelerate Filings In The Specialty API Segment
Kotak Inst. on JB Chemicals
Initiate Buy, Target Rs 2,025
Co Offers A Healthy Cocktail Of A Robust Domestic Franchise
Co Offers Niche CMO Presence & Measured Exports Strategy, Aided By Peerless Execution
Having Primarily Grown Organically Until FY22, Co Has Outperformed IPM In The Past Decade
Co Handsomely Outperformed The IPM In The Past Decade By 600 bps
Co Currently Ranks 22 In The IPM
Expect Strong 17%/19% EBITDA/PAT CAGRs Over FY24-27
Strong EBITDA/PAT CAGRs Backed By Improved MR Productivity In India
Nomura on Bharti Airtel
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,650
Co Raises Tariff Plans By 13-21%; Entry Level Unlimited 5G Plans Unchanged For Now
Industry Outlook Remains Robust As Focus Shifts To Value Creation & Monetisation
Co’s Mgmt Indicated Exit ARPUs Of Rs 300 In FY26
Co Would Require Another Tariff Hike Of 20% In FY26
Tariff Repair Now Appears To Be On The Horizon
Tariff Repair Will Drive Robust Earnings For The Industry And Improve Industry Health
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1740
Co’s tariff hikes of 10-21% was c.2% lower than expectations
While its tariff premium vs. Jio for feature phone users has gone up, premium for smartphone users has reduced
This should support Co’s data subscriber additions
UBS on Bharti Airtel
Neutral, TP Rs 1480
Magnitude of price hike smaller than Jio
Macquarie on USL
Underperform Call, Target Rs 1,000
Elections, Heat Wave To Weigh On Q1 Sales
Muted Volume Growth Likely In Q1FY25
Expect 10% Growth In Prestige Sales For Q1FY25
Expect Cost Control Benefits To Result In Standalone EBITDA Growth Similar To Sales Growth At 8%
MS on Amara Raja
Underweight Call, Target Rs 967
Co Now Matches Exide On Capability But Lags On Customer Wins & Ramp-Up Timeline
Fin Returns On Li Battery Biz Are Still Not Clear As EV Battery Deflation Continues
Thus, Remain Selectively Overweight; Prefer Exide Over Amara
MS on Steel
Steel Stocks Continued To Do Well, With Expectations Of Policy Reforms Continuity
Supported By Improved Macro Sentiment In China
Steel Stocks In Our Coverage Are Up 21% In Past Six Months On A Weighted Average Basis
Steel Stocks Have Outperformed The Sensex By 10 ppt
Believe This Outperformance Is Overdone
Kotak Inst. on IndiGo
Buy Call, Target Rs 5,700
Passengers’ Ability To Pay & Losses Will Drive Gradual Increase In Air Fares Over Time
Willingness Of Air Passengers To Pay May Get Tested In The Near Term
Can Impact The Near-term Load Factors And Pricing Strategies Of Airlines
IndiGo Is Only Airline Making Money, A Good Play On An Uptick In Air Fares Over Time
UBS on L&T Fin
Initiate Buy, TP Rs 230
Believe co now on path to expand its b/s after more than 5 yrs, as it nears completion of its loan book shift from wholesale to retail
Has a leading rural portfolio(45% of AUM) & stands to benefit from a likely Govt. increase in rural spend
Market also underestimating its ROA trajectory
Est. unwind of remainder of its wholesale exposure could drive 30bp ROA improvement; hence expect RoA to reach 2.9% by FY26E vs 2.2% in FY24
Believe risk-reward is favourable; trading @1.6X FY26E P/B
- July 01, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today: July 1, 2024
hares of automobile companies will be in focus, as they will declare the June sales figures. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp among the others will remain in focus. Read more
- July 01, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates: Domestic markets to open on weak note
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat to negative note on Monday. According to analysts, there is a lack of triggers to keep the market on sideways while select counters will see action today. Read more
- July 01, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Central Bank has entered into a distributorship agreement with Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) for distribution of their MF products in DIY model
- July 01, 2024 09:10
Stock market live updates: Davangere Sugar will procure maize from farmers and supply it to sugar factories for ethanol production
Davangere Sugar will procure maize from farmers and supply it to sugar factories for ethanol production . The company says the move will benefit their factory and others by ensuring sufficient maize supply for year-round operations
- July 01, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates: Craftsman Auto completes acquisition of 24% equity stake in DR Axion India Pvt Ltd for ₹250 crore
- July 01, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: Citi on Vodafone Idea
~Citi
Vodafone Idea: The Stars Are Aligning – Upgrade to Buy/H; TP Rs 23
Citi upgrade VI from Neutral to Buy whilst retaining our High Risk rating, with a new TP of Rs23 (vs. Rs15).
Citi TP in a bull case could rise to Rs28, contingent on a favourable outcome in the AGR case that could result in a marked reduction in VI’s dues. Indus & VI offer more triggers in the shorter term within the sector.
- July 01, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates: PFC incorporates wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting Ltd
PFC has incorporated the wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting Ltd (a wholly-owned arm) – (I) Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission LTd; (II) Bijapur REZ Transmission Ltd; (III) Kudankulam ISTS Transmission LTd
PFC Consulting Ltd has been appointed as the ‘Bid Process Coordinator’ (BPC) for selecting developers through tariff-based competitive transmission projects (ITPS) by the Power Ministry
Three special purpose vehicles (SPVS) have been set up to oversee transmission projects under the Power Ministry’s tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines
- July 01, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates: Laurus Lab has received the report of the inspection at its API manufacturing facilities Unit–1 and Unit–3, Parawada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam
- July 01, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates: Mercury EV-Tech gets approval for manufacture of the Voltus Green Leo E-CA, a special purpose battery-operated vehicle
Mercury EV-Tech has received approval for manufacture of the Voltus Green Leo E-CA, a special purpose battery-operated vehicle with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 847 kg. It is designed to accommodate one person and has a load carrying capacity of 310 kg
- July 01, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates: Nifty write up by Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One
Gravity-defying moves for the markets; some cool-off seems on the cards
It was an exceptional week for the bulls as markets reached new milestones. Last week began on a negative note on Monday, with prices testing the previous week’s lows. However, the bulls saw this as an opportunity and pushed prices higher. Prices continued to climb for four consecutive sessions, surpassing the 24000 level for the first time. On Friday, the market opened positively and hit a new high of 24174, but some profit-taking in the second half led to a close just above 24000, marking a weekly gain of over 2%.
Amidst all the key events, June was a remarkable month for the markets, with gains exceeding 6.5%. This week’s upward move was particularly sharp, driven by strong performances across all major sectors, bringing smiles to traders and investors fraternity.
While the market appears to be in a strong bull run, the next move in the coming week might be challenging as oscillators across all major time frames are in overbought territory. Often, overbought conditions indicate potential inherent signs; however, in the near term, a cool-down cannot be ruled out. While taking contra-bets and shorting the market is not advised, taking some profits is prudent, as a correction, either in price or time, is anticipated. This correction should be seen as healthy for the ongoing bull run. Given the market’s vertical rise into uncharted territory, pinpointing key trading levels is challenging. However, 24200 to 24250 is expected to act as immediate resistance, while 23850 followed by 23650 may serve as crucial support levels.
Last week’s activity was not mainly driven by the heavyweight banking sector and Reliance, both of which had remarkable performances. During this period, the mid-cap sector was relatively quiet, but we may see action returning to this space in the coming week as key indices consolidate. Traders are advised to focus on stock-specific action for potential outperforming opportunities.
- July 01, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates: CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of India Shelter Finance Corporation‘s Long Term Bank Facilities, amounting to ₹1,335.00 crore
CARE Ratings Ltd has upgraded the credit rating of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (ISFCL)‘s Long Term Bank Facilities, amounting to ₹1,335.00 crore. The rating for ISFCL has been revised from CARE A+; Positive (Single A Plus; Outlook: Positive) to CARE AA-; Stable (Double A Minus; Outlook: Stable).
- July 01, 2024 08:20
Stock market live updates: Market perspective by Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management
The Nifty 50 crossed the 24000 mark last week, and quite a bit of institutional buying also happened, which helped the market to trade higher. Some amount of profit booking was seen in the midcaps and small caps. With economic growth likely to be around the 7.00 % and the full-fledged budget expected by mid-July, the market may remain well bid. But adverse influences from developments overseas may not be ruled out for the time being.
- July 01, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates: KPIT Technologies Ltd and ZF have established Qorix GmbH as a 50:50 joint venture to develop automotive middleware stack
- July 01, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: Orient Cement Ltd has acquired a 28.52% stake in Ardeur Renewables Pvt Ltd, in line with the Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement
- July 01, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: Huhtamaki India Ltd has received the full consideration amount of ₹12 crore for the sale of its land parcel at Thane, Maharashtra
- July 01, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: Sayaji Hotels Ltd has been recognized with the “Great Place to Work” award, securing the 46th position
- July 01, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: Craftsman Automation has acquired 24% stake in DR Axion India Pvt Ltd, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary
Craftsman Automation has acquired 24% stake in DR Axion India Pvt Ltd, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The move aims to boost its presence in the auto components industry and venture into the e-mobility solutions market. The cash consideration for the acquisition is ₹250 crore
- July 01, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates: PTC Industries expands its aerospace castings capability with new modern facility
PTC Industries Ltd, which has pioneered advanced casting technology for aerospace and industrial gas turbine applications in India, is expanding its aerospace castings capability with a new modern manufacturing facility.
- July 01, 2024 08:04
Stock market live updates: Navin Fluorine International has approved fund raising of up to ₹750 crore through equity shares, GDRs, ADRs, FCCBs, and other convertible securities.
- July 01, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates: BCPL Railway Infrastructure bags ₹34.947-crore project under K-Ride, expected to be executed over 15 months
- July 01, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates: Cantabil Retail opened 4 new showrooms/ shops in June 2024, taking the total to 545 retail outlets
- July 01, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Jubilant Food has said the acquisition of remaining securities in O2 Renewable Energy Xvi is now likely to be completed on or before July 31, 2024
- July 01, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Gulshan Polyols has been allocated 2,713 kilolitres of Ethanol having an estimated order value of ₹19 crore
- July 01, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates: HIL completes acquisition of Crestia Polytech, including its Group Entities and Aditya Poly Industries
HIL has completed the acquisition of Crestia Polytech Pvt Ltd, including its group entities and Aditya Poly Industries Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Aditya Industries, on June 28, 2024, as per the share subscription and purchase agreement.
- July 01, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 01-July-2024
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
- July 01, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates: Indian IT firms likely to face short term headwinds, see decline in BFSI and telecom sectors
IT services and consulting major Accenture, whose performance is seen as a bellwether, recently declared its quarterly numbers and, if it is any indication, Indian IT services companies may see near term headwinds specially in BFSI and telecom sectors, say analysts. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 01.07.2024
Hong Kong @ Market Holiday
07:15 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.5 versus Previous: 51.7)
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.5 versus Previous: 57.5)
TENT German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.1%)
13:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.6 versus Previous: 45.6)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.4 versus Previous: 51.4)
19:15 U.S. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.7 versus Previous: 51.7)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.2 versus Previous: 48.7)
- July 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: India’s T20 World Cup win sparks celebrations among CEOs and brands
With India emerging as the champions of the ICC T20 World Cup in a nail-biting final match, celebrations broke out across the nation. Among those who flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages were CEOs and brands, while Disney+ Hotstar hit the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership in the final match, the highest in the tournament. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: ‘Indo-US defence companies betting big on each other for next 20-30 years’
Following the Modi-led NDA coming to power for the third time, albeit with lesser strength, the continuity of US India relationship and the pro-business environment seems strong if not stronger, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. Garcetti, who recently led a 250-strong Indian delegation to an investment summit in Washington, is excited that investments are flowing both ways and is no more a one-way street. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: Domestic institutions ramp up buying in first half
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – comprising mutual funds, banks, insurers and financial institutions – bought shares worth ₹2.36-lakh crore in the cash market in the first half of the year. This is 1.7x of the purchases made last year and a record for the first half of any year. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: Indian firms flouting Russian sanctions will face consequences: US Ambassador
Any Indian company that violates global sanctions against Russia will have to be aware of the “consequences” they face when they are trying to do business with countries in Europe, America and their global allies around the world, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said. Read more
- July 01, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty’s H1 performance in election year not the best but ranks high on multiple counts
As we close out the first half of 2024, the dramatic unfolding of the general elections has left a lasting mark on the Indian markets. The benchmark indices experienced a rollercoaster ride during the election season, with the volatility index, Nifty VIX, oscillating from a calm 10 in April to a turbulent 27 on June 4. Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Navigating record highs in markets and the art of selling stocks
A new week, and another new all-time high for the markets. As the market keeps razing past records, a lot of views are still out on the next target for the indices and which stocks to buy next. The wind is so much in favour of the markets, but is it favourable to you, ie — are you clear on your investment objectives and is the recent market performance taking you in that direction? Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 01 Jul’24 to 05 Jul’24 by BL GURU
- July 01, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹211.05): BUY
- July 01, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹211.05): BUY
The outlook for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is bullish. The stock has risen well above the psychological ₹200-mark last week and has been sustaining well above it. The region between ₹200 and ₹195 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside if an intermediate dip happens. Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Bullion Cues: Flat movement expected
Gold saw a decline, whereas silver stayed flat last week. The former depreciated 0.5 per cent to end the week at $2,321.5 an ounce, whereas the latter barely changed on a weekly basis and closed at $29.6 per ounce.
Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to close at ₹71,584 (per 10 gram), whereas silver futures was flat as it ended at ₹89,139 (per kg). Read more
- July 01, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50 seem to lose steam
Sensex and Nifty 50 were stuck in a sideways range last week. But the Nifty Bank index surged to a new high and outperformed the Sensex and Nifty. On the charts, the near-term outlook for the Nifty and Sensex is slightly mixed. Supports are there for the indices which will still keep alive the chances of witnessing new highs from here. Read more
