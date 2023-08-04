August 04, 2023 16:40

Devyani International Ltd, a quick service restaurant (QSR) operator, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.59 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 2023 on account of currency devaluation in the Nigerian market.

The company, which is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India for Pizza Hut and KFC, and Costa Coffee -- a coffee chain brand owned by Coca-Cola -- had reported a net profit of Rs 74.76 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Shares of Devyani International Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 188.70 on BSE, down 2.83 per cent from the previous close.