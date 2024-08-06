August 06, 2024 07:07

3MINDIA, AXISCADES, BAJAJELEC, BATAINDIA, BLUEJET, BLUESTARCO, BOSCHLTD, CHAMBLFERT, CUMMINSIND, DLINKINDIA, DOLATALGO, EIHOTEL, ELANTAS, FORTIS, FUSION, GICHSGFIN, GLAND, GRAPHITE, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HONDAPOWER, IIFL, IMAGICAA, INDIGOPNTS, INDOTECH, JMFINANCIL, KICL, KRSNAA, KSL, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, MANINFRA, NCC, PFC, PIIND, POLICYBZR, RAIN, RAYMOND, SBCL, SHREECEM, SIGACHI, SOLARINDS, SYMPHONY, TATAPOWER, TVSMOTOR, VADILALIND, VEDL, VIPIND

BATAINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 999 crore versus Rs 958 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 240 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.62% versus 25.05%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 107 crore

BOSCHLTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 4311 crore versus Rs 4158 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 467 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.45% versus 11.25%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 409 crore

CHAMBLFERT

* Revenue expected at Rs 4338 crore versus Rs 5589 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 638 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.92% versus 11.41%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 338 crore

CUMMINSIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 2295 crore versus Rs 2208 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 340 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.21% versus 15.39%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 405 crore versus Rs 315 crore

GUJGASLTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 4261 crore versus Rs 3947 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 388 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.59% versus 9.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 216 crore

LUPIN

* Revenue expected at Rs 5238 crore versus Rs 4742 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1060 crore versus Rs 856 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.23% versus 18.05%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 584 crore versus Rs 452 crore

PFC

* NII expected at Rs 4385 crore versus Rs 3503 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4733 crore versus Rs 3673 crore

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3814 crore versus Rs 3006 crore

PIIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 2124 crore versus Rs 1910 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 567 crore versus Rs 467 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.69% versus 24.45%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 382 crore

RAYMOND

* Revenue expected at Rs 1966 crore versus Rs 1771 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 196 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.56% versus 11.06%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 1159 crore

TATAPOWER

* Revenue expected at Rs 16,686 crore versus Rs 15,213 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3031 crore versus Rs 2943 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.16% versus 19.34%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 737 crore

TVSMOTOR

* Revenue expected at Rs 8396 crore versus Rs 7217 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 962 crore versus Rs 763 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.46% versus 10.57%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 565 crore versus Rs 467 crore

VEDL

* Revenue expected at Rs 36,215 crore versus Rs 33,342 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 9735 crore versus Rs 6420 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.88% versus 19.25%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2637 crore versus Rs 860 crore

Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.08.2024

AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA, TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL

ABBOTINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore

ABFRL

* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore

APOLLOTYRE

* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore

COROMANDEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore

GODREJCP

* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore

GODFRYPHLP

* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore

LEMONTREE

* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore

NHPC

* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore

PIDILITIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore

RADICO

* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore

UNOMINDA

* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore