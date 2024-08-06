Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 August 2024.
- August 06, 2024 16:13
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee recovers from all-time low level, closes 16 paise higher at 83.93 per USD
The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled for the day 16 paise higher at 83.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank.
Forex traders said mixed to weak global equities on rising concerns over recession fears in the US and the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dented investor sentiments.
Moreover, the sentimental impact of unwinding of the Yen carry-trade weighed on the riskier currencies such as the rupee. However, suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank supported the local unit.
- August 06, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Britannia (2.81%), JSW Steel (2.35%), Tech Mahindra (1.74%), L&T (1.70%), Hindustan Unilever (1.54%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-4.28%), SBI Life (-2.43%), BPCL (-1.84%), Shriram Finance (-1.71%), SBI (-1.47%)
- August 06, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex down 166.33 pts; Nifty 50 declines 63.05 pts
BSE Sensex declined by 166.33 pts or 0.21% to close at 78,593.07, and Nifty 50 closed at 23,992.55, down by 63.05 pts or 0.26%
- August 06, 2024 15:31
Stock Market live today: J.Kumar Infraprojects has appointed Vasant Savla as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. August 06, 2024
- August 06, 2024 15:31
Stock Market live today: J.Kumar Infraprojects release their Q1 FY24-25 results
J.Kumar Infraprojects reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹86.41 crore as against ₹72.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The board has considered raising of funds through issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into Equity Shares including warrants or any combination thereof in one or more tranches, by way of Preferential Issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (‘QIP’), Global Depository Receipts (GDR), American Depository Receipts (ADR) or through any other permissible mode.
Stock trades lower by 3.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹778.65
- August 06, 2024 15:13
Stock Market live today: Matrimony.com receives an order from the State Tax Officer, shares trade down
Matrimony.com has received an order from the office of the State Tax Officer, GST Department, Kerala levying penalty of ₹20,076 in terms of Section 73(9) of the Central Goods & Services Tax Act 2017 read with Section 73(9) of the Kerala State Goods & Services Tax Act 2017. The Company is evaluating various steps to resolve the issue.
Stock dropped 3.82% on the NSE, trading at ₹641.30.
- August 06, 2024 15:08
Stock Market live today: Hindustan Tin Works receives show cause notice, shares trade down
Hindustan Tin Works has received show cause notice from Additional Commissioner, CGST- North amounting to ₹3,73,60,481/- along with interest and penalty as applicable.
Stock fell 4.33% on the BSE, trading at ₹191.15
- August 06, 2024 15:05
Stock Market live today: Top losers on the NSE
HDFC Life (-3.99%), SBI Life (-2.71%), Shriram Finance (-1.74%), SBI (-1.72%), M&M (-1.51%)
- August 06, 2024 15:05
Stock Market live today: Top gainers on the NSE
Britannia (2.76%), JSW Steel (2.53%), Tech Mahindra (1.86%), LTIMindtree (1.65%), Adani Enterprises (1.48%)
- August 06, 2024 15:03
Stock Market live today: Market Overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 6, 2024, were 1,652 against 2,225 stocks that declined; 129 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,006. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 184, and those that hit a 52-week low was 35.
In addition, 232 stocks traded in upper circuit and 326 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 06, 2024 14:56
Stock Market live today: Vedanta release their Q1 FY24-25 results
Vedanta Ltd reported a 36.5% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as against ₹2,640 crore in the year-ago period.
Stock trades flat at ₹413.75 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 14:50
Stock Market live today: NovaLead’s drug receives permission from CDSCO, shares trade up
NovaLead’s drug receives permission from CDSCO for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) to be marketed by Ipca Laboratories Ltd. (Ipca) under brand name Diulcus.
Ipca Laboratories stock rose 2.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,317.45.
- August 06, 2024 14:43
Stock Market live today: Zinc futures slip below support, turn bearish
Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) made a daily close below the support at ₹250 on Monday. As they have been falling over the past three weeks, the breach of the support can add further downward pressure on the contract.
As it stands, the likelihood for the downswing to extend appears high. The nearest notable support that the zinc August futures can find is at ₹230. Subsequent support is at ₹220.
That said, if the contract rebounds from the current level, it ought to get past the immediate hurdle at ₹256 to gain some traction. Until then, the inclination will remain bearish. In case the contract gets past ₹256, it can rise to ₹272, a strong barrier.
- August 06, 2024 14:38
Stock Market live today: Power Finance Corporation release their Q1 FY 24-25 results
Power Finance Corporation reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹7,182.06 crore as against ₹5,982.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹482.30 on the NSE, lower by 3.16%
- August 06, 2024 14:23
Stock Market live today: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company provides a Nifty overview
Nifty Microcap 250 surged 7.73% in the month of July, whilst the one-year change marked at 71.83%
- Nifty Midcap 150 saw a surge of 4.94% in July
- Nifty smallcap 250 surged 4.89% in July
- Nifty Next 50 surged 4.56% in July
- Nifty 500 surged 4.30% in July
- Nifty 50 surged 3.92% in July
The IT sector contributed a positive return to the Nifty 500, in contrast to the S&P 500 index which experienced a decline of 0.7%
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s Global Market snapshot report, all broad-based indices posted positive returns, with the Nifty Microcap 250 leading the way with an impressive gain of 7.7% in the month of July.
The Nifty Microcap 250 index has surged by 18.38% over the last 3 months, 21.06% over the past 6 months, and 71.83% over the past year.
The Nifty Midcap 150 has experienced a growth of 15.71% over the past 3 months, 22.23% over the past 6 months, and a one-year growth change of 54.60%.
Conversely, the Nifty Next 50 has shown a growth of 15.24% over the past 3 months, 35.24% over the past 6 months, and 65.14% over the past year.
The Nifty smallcap 250 has experienced a 13.36% surge over the past 3 months, 19.15% growth over the past 6 months, and a 58.06% increase over the past year.
The Nifty 500 and Nifty 50 have shown growth of 37.94% and 26.31%, respectively in past year.
- August 06, 2024 14:13
Stock Market live today: Nuvama Private to serve region’s Global Indians (NRIs) through new DIFC office
Nuvama private is the Private banking arm of Nuvama Group (backed by global Private Equity Fund; PAG) - a leading & listed Indian Wealth Management firm, with market capitalisation of over ₹ 200 billion (as of close of Indian markets on 5th Aug, ’24).
Having been in business for over 15 years, Nuvama Private’s clients include UHNWs, Family Offices, Entrepreneurs, CXO and Professional Investors.
Nuvama Private, an India specialist with proven track record and ability to provide global advisory aims to operate in the onshore-offshore corridor.
- August 06, 2024 14:11
Stock Market live today: TVS Motor Company release their Q1 FY24-25 revenue from operations
TVS Motor Company’s Revenue from Operations in the quarter ended June 2024 is higher at ₹8,376 crore, grew by 16% as against ₹7,218 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.
The Company posted its highest ever Operating EBITDA of ₹960 crore with a growth of 26% for the first quarter of 2024-25 as against EBITDA of ₹764 crore in first quarter of 2023-24.
Company’s operating EBITDA margin significantly improved by 90bps at 11.5% as against 10.6% in the quarter ended June 2023.
- August 06, 2024 14:03
Stock Market live today: Imagicaaworld Entertainment release their Q1 FY24-25 results
Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹66.13 crore as against ₹589.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹81.77 on the NSE, up 6.10%
- August 06, 2024 14:01
Stock Market live today: Inox Wind Limited (IWL) bags an order for 201 MW from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd, shares trade down
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has bagged an order for 201 MW from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd, a leading C&I player. This is an equipment supply order for IWL’s latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).
Inox Wind stock declines 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹168.50.
- August 06, 2024 14:00
Stock Market live today: TVS Motor Company release their Q1 FY24-25 results
TVS Motor Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹484.82 crore as against ₹441.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat at ₹2,489.45 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 13:57
Stock Market live today: Shivalik Bimetal Controls release their Q1 FY24-25 results
Shivalik Bimetal Controls recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹17.82 crore as against ₹21.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls stock slides 2.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹597.35.
- August 06, 2024 13:56
Stock Market live today: Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova on expectations from MPC
Amid persistent inflationary pressures, particularly due to rising food prices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the current benchmark rate. This cautious approach is designed to balance economic growth with price stability. By holding the rate steady, the RBI aims to mitigate inflation without stifling economic momentum.
Rising food prices have been a significant contributor to inflation, prompting the central bank to adopt a wait-and-watch strategy. This decision underscores the RBI’s commitment to ensuring long-term price stability while fostering a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth.
- August 06, 2024 13:55
Stock Market live today: Indian Overseas Bank gets a new Director
Neelam Agrawal (Director, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) has been nominated as Director on the board of Indian Overseas Bank with immediate effect.
- August 06, 2024 13:53
Stock Market live today: LTIMindtree gets selected as a global digital service provider by Exyte, shares trade up
LTIMindtree has been selected as a global digital service provider by Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for hightech industries. Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT modernisation services.
LTIMindtree stock trades at ₹5,480.15 on the NSE, up 1.67%.
- August 06, 2024 13:49
Stock Market live today: Marine Electricals receives an order amounting to ₹4.48 crore from Crescon Projects & Services Private Ltd, shares trade down
Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received an order amounting to ₹4.48 crore from Crescon Projects & Services Private Ltd for supply of LT & HT Panel (Princeton project - 3rd Floor). The delivery shall be over a period of 2-3 months.
Shares have hit the lower circuit of ₹255.30, down by 4.99% on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 13:47
Stock market live today: Kalyani Steels Q1 net profit drops 16% YoY to ₹51.57 crore; stock inches up
Kalyani Steels recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹51.57 crore as against ₹61.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock inches up 0.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹837.35.
- August 06, 2024 13:33
Stock market live today: Shree Cement’s Q1 net plummets 51%; stock trades flat on NSE
Shree Cement announced its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹278.45 crore as against ₹571.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat at ₹26,834.10 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 13:30
Stock market live today: Skanray partners with Tata Elxsi for healthcare solutions
Skanray, a global medtech company, has announced a partnership with Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services firm. The collaboration aims to develop advanced surgical imaging technology and innovative healthcare solutions, combining Skanray’s expertise in medical devices with Tata Elxsi’s prowess in software development and digital capabilities.
- August 06, 2024 13:30
Stock market live today: Symphony launches a slew of products
Symphony announced the launch of 17 new models of air coolers. In addition, the company has announced its entry into storage water heater category by launching nine new models.
- August 06, 2024 13:27
Stock market live today: Golden Carpets appoints Pradeep Kumar Mohapatro as Chief Financial Officer
- August 06, 2024 13:25
Stock in Focus: India Nippon Electricals reports ₹18.14 crore net profit in Q1; stock surges 12%
India Nippon Electricals stock jumps 12.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹848.65. Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹18.14 crore as against ₹9.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 06, 2024 13:24
Bajaj Electricals logs ₹28 crore net profit in Q1; stock holds steady
Bajaj Electricals board considering the resignation of Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, w.e.f. September 30, 2024, has designated Shekhar Bajaj, Executive Chairman as the KMP of the Company, effective from October 1, 2024.
Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹28.11 crore as against ₹37.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat at ₹962 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 13:23
Stock market live today: Graphite India posts ₹236 crore net profit in Q1; stock surges over 7%
Graphite India stock jumps 7.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹524.60 as the company reports consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹236 crore as against the loss of ₹30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 06, 2024 13:22
Stock in Focus: Symphony’s Q1 net jumps to ₹222.53 cr, announces share buyback and interim dividend; stock jumps over 17%
Symphony board has approved the proposal for buyback of equity shares at a price of ₹2,500 per share payable as cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹71.40 crore. Company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.
Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹222.53 crore as against ₹184.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also announced launch of 17 new models of air coolers.
Symphony stock rockets 17.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,448.
- August 06, 2024 13:10
Stock market live today: NCC Ltd’s net profit jumps to ₹222.53 Crore in Q1; stock holds steady
NCC Ltd recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹222.53 crore as against ₹184.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat at ₹322.80 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 12:54
Nuvama Private launches operations in Middle East; Nuvama Wealth Management stock Up 1.13%
Nuvama Private, the Private Banking arm of Nuvama Group, announced the launch of its operations to serve the middle east through its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Nuvama Wealth Management stock is up 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,975.
- August 06, 2024 12:53
Stock market live today: Nazara Technologies arm acquires DeltiasGaming.com assets
Absolute Sports, a Nazara Technologies subsidiary, has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of DeltiasGaming.com, a premier source of gaming and esports content in the US.
Nazara Technologies stock rises 1.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹925.
- August 06, 2024 12:50
Stock market live today: Havells India gets tax demand; stock trades flat at ₹1,799.90 on NSE
Havells India has received order from Deputy Commissioner (ST) STU-2 (FAC), Begumpet Division, Hyderabad, for demand of Rs. 28,942 has been raised related to tax of Rs. 8,942 and penalty of Rs. 20,000.
Stock trades flat at ₹1,799.90 on the NSE.
- August 06, 2024 12:49
Stock market live today: Ajmera Realty issues additional equity shares after de-merger with subsidiary
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (ARIIL) issued additional equity shares as a marginal gain to its stakeholders. This is due to the de-merger between ARIIL and its 100% subsidiary – Radha Raman Dev Ventures Pvt Ltd. The de-merger of the firm was approved by NCLT on the 4th of July 2024. As per the scheme of Arrangement, ARIIL has allotted equity shares with the face value of INR 10 each against every 50 shares held to its equity shareholders. The record date for finalizing the same was set as the 2nd of August 2024 by the company. Additional 7,09,698 equity shares have been issued by ARIIL and therefore the expanded capital now at 3,61,94,573 equity shares of ARIIL.
This de-merger is for transfer of an undertaking of 6.5 acres of land at I-land Wadala. It is proposed to develop commercial project at this plot of land measuring 6.5 acres. Through this demerger, it is proposed to segregate business pertaining to the development of a commercial project into a separate company i.e 100% subsidiary – Radha Raman Dev Ventures Pvt Ltd to leverage the growth potential of the project to its optimum.
- August 06, 2024 12:47
Nifty Today: Top gainers among Nifty Realty stocks
Top gainers of Nifty realty stocks:
Brigade (4.91%), Godrej Properties (4.60%), DLF (2.48%), Oberoi Realty (2.40%)
- August 06, 2024 12:22
Stock market live today: Airtel shares dip post Q1 results
Bharti Airtel’s stock price dipped 1.09 per cent on the BSE at 11:55 AM on Tuesday. The stock was trading at ₹1450.05.
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday declared that its consolidated net profit had, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, more than doubled to ₹4,160 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹1,613 crore in the corresponding period last year.
- August 06, 2024 12:03
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Britannia (2.90%), JSW Steel (2.78%), Adani Enterprises (2.63%), HCL Tech (2.45%), Grasim (2.28%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-1.98%), SBI Life (-1.85%), Shriram Finance (-1.53%), Bharti Airtel (-1.05%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.10%)
- August 06, 2024 12:03
Sensex today: Midday update: 2,546 stocks advance, 1,195 decline, and 136 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 6, 2024, were 2,546 against 1,195 stocks that declined; 136 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,877. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 170, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
In addition, 230 stocks traded in upper circuit and 218 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 06, 2024 12:02
Stock market live today: Indowind Energy closes rights issue; stock rises over 2% on NSE
Indowind Energy Limited announced closure of the issue of 2,14,66,956 fully paid−up equity shares on rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders.
Indowind Energy stock rose 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹30.60.
- August 06, 2024 11:52
IPO Watch: Akums Drugs listing views by Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, a prominent CDMO player, made a subdued debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 725 per share, reflecting a modest 6.77% gain over its issue price of Rs. 679. While the IPO received a strong subscription of 63.44 times and the initial market buzz was positive, the actual listing fell short of expectations, likely influenced by the prevailing market volatility.
The company’s strong fundamentals and market position offer potential for long-term growth, but investors should carefully assess the risks and market volatility. Investors with a long-term view may hold their position by keeping a stop loss at its issue price.
- August 06, 2024 11:46
Stock market live news: Skanray partners with Tata Elxsi for advanced surgical imaging technology
Skanray has chosen Tata Elxsi as its partner for advanced surgical imaging core technology and software platform development.
Tata Elxsi stock is up 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,857.55.
- August 06, 2024 11:45
Share market live today: BLS International stock jumps 8.96% on the NSE, trading at ₹381.25 after Q1 results.
- August 06, 2024 11:45
Stock market live today: Tata Electric, Power units partner to drive zero-emissions mobility in India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Power Renewable Energy , a subsidiary of The Tata Power, have joined hands to drive zero-emissions mobility in India through a combined solution of Electric Vehicles and Solar Rooftop Systems. Through this collaboration, Tata Passenger Electric will enable customers to get a solar rooftop system installed through Tata Power Renewable. In addition, both companies will promote EVs, EV Charging and Solar Rooftop Systems to their respective customers to drive awareness of the benefits of solutions.
- August 06, 2024 11:16
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – August 06, 2024: Bearish. Go short now and on a rise
Bank Nifty recovered some of the loss in the early trades but seems to be struggling to sustain it. The index made a high of 50,688.80 and then has come down sharply from there.
It is currently trading at 50,231, up 0.3 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 9:3. This is negative. If this trend sustains, then the index can fall more during the day.
- August 06, 2024 11:15
Stock market live today: Shahlon Silk ventures into warehouse business; stock drops 3.59%
Shahlon Silk Industries has ventured into warehouse business with acquisition of 20,409.01 Sq. Meter Land.
Shahlon Silk stock fell 3.59% to trade at ₹22.56 on the BSE.
- August 06, 2024 11:10
Stock market live today: Akums Drugs shares debut with nearly 7% premium
Shares of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 679.
The stock made its debut at Rs 725, up 6.77 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. Later, it zoomed 15.55 per cent to Rs 784.65 on the BSE.
The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 11,806.91 crore during the morning trade.
The initial public offer of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals received 63.56 times subscription on the closing day of the share sale on Thursday amid massive participation from institutional buyers.
- August 06, 2024 11:09
Stock market live today: Oriana Power to build electrolyzer gigafactory; stock hits upper circuit
Oriana Power Ltd. has announced the plan to build “Electrolyzer Gigafactory for Green Hydrogen and E-Fuels.”
Stock hits upper circuit at ₹1,934.20 on the NSE, higher by 5%.
- August 06, 2024 10:58
Stock market live today: Confidence Petroleum commissions 13 additional Auto LPG dispensing stations; stock rises 1.44%
Confidence Petroleum India has commissioned thirteen additional Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, bringing the total to 274 ALDS stations.
Stock rises 1.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹85.19.
- August 06, 2024 10:54
IPO Watch: Brainbees Solutions allots 4.1 crore shares to anchor investors, gears up for IPO at ₹465 per share
Brainbees Solutions Limited, has allotted 4.1 crore shares to 71 anchor investors and raised ₹ 1885.8 crores ahead of company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹ 465 per equity share. Anchor investors include Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, ADIA, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF
- August 06, 2024 10:47
Stock market live today: Nifty prediction today – Aug 6, 2024: Resistance ahead for futures, go short
Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index, opened today’s session with a gap-up at 24,190 versus yesterday’s close of 24,056. The index advanced after opening and is now hovering around 24,340, up 1.2 per cent.
The advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 48/2. All mid- and small-cap indices are in the green and in addition, all the sectoral indices too have gained today so far. This is an indication of a broad-based buying.
- August 06, 2024 10:46
Stock market live today: Rupee recovers from all-time low level, opens 25 paise higher at 83.84 against US dollar
The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and opened 25 paise higher at 83.84 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, mirroring the rebound in the domestic equity market, even as aggressive dollar bids from foreign banks exerted pressure on the local unit.
Forex traders said risk aversion in the global markets, escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and outflows by foreign investors further dented investor sentiments.
- August 06, 2024 10:42
Stock market live today: Ola Electric Mobility IPO Status Update
Ola Electric Mobility IPO has been subscribed 1.16 times as of 10.36 am on August 6, 2024. The QIB has been subscribed 0.40 times, NII 1.29 times, retail 3.11 times, and those reserved for employees 9.85 times. The issue closes today.
- August 06, 2024 10:36
Stock market live today: IndiGo stock is up 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,306, following the launch of IndiGo Stretch a tailor-made business product for India.
- August 06, 2024 10:34
Sensex today: Top gainers, losers at 10.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the BSE as at 10.30 am:
Gravita (10.33%), Gokex (10.31%), FSL(10.04%), KPR Mill (9.26%), VTL (9.09%)
Top losers:
Adani Energy Solutions (-4.05%), Marico (-3.97%), Cochin Shipyard (-3.95%), Reliance Power (-3.50%), SDBL (-3.42%)
- August 06, 2024 10:33
Stock in focus: Biocon stock up 1.56% on NSE following USFDA’s positive inspection report for Visakhapatnam API facility
Biocon stock rises 1.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹345.70. The company had received Establishment Inspection Report with VAI from USFDA for Visakhapatnam API facility.
- August 06, 2024 10:33
Stock in focus: Sandhar Technologies stock rises 1.78% as company commissions new manufacturing facility
Sandhar Technologies stock is up 1.78% to trade at ₹681.870 on the commissioning of its cutting-edge manufacturing facility namely Sandhar Auto Electric Solutions Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company).
- August 06, 2024 10:32
Stock market live today: JioFinance goes international by enabling payments in Paris
JioFinance app can now be used for making payments at select tourist attractions in the French capital. To make it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally, JioFinance will enable international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel; as well as for in-store shopping at the iconic Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.
The JioFinance app can also be experienced through a dedicated experience centre inside ‘India House’, which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. India House is a showcase of India’s rich heritage and legacy to the world, and a home away from home for Indian athletes and visitors in Paris at this time.
- August 06, 2024 10:31
stock market live today: Power Mech Projects stock rises 1.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,835 on receipt of orders worth ₹110.57 Crore.
- August 06, 2024 10:31
Stock market live today: Marico reports 8% rise in Q1 net; stock falls 3.57% on the NSE
Marico stock falls 3.57% on the NSE to trade at ₹648.15, although company reported an 8.71 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹474 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
- August 06, 2024 10:25
Nifty Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Indraprastha Medical Corporation (19.99%), Gravita (11.32%), Vmart (8.18%), Deepak Fertilizers (6.25%)
- August 06, 2024 10:20
Stock market live today: RITES, HUDCO inks MoU; stock rises nearly 2%
RITES Limited entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) on Monday.
RITES stock rises 1.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹700.50. Meanwhile, HUDCO rises 2.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹298.55.
- August 06, 2024 10:17
Stock in focus: MTNL stock trades 5% lower at ₹67.76 on the NSE
MTNL stock trades 5% lower at ₹67.76 on the NSE, also its lower circuit. The company had defaulted on bank loan payments worth ₹422.05 crore.
- August 06, 2024 10:16
Stock market live today: Tata Motors share surged close to 3% in early trade
Tata Motors share surged close to 3% in early trade on Tuesday.
- August 06, 2024 09:52
Stock market live today: Gold nudges higher on mounting US rate cut bets
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations of bigger U.S. interest rate cuts later this year.
Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,408.77 per ounce as of 0354 GMT. Bullion fell to its lowest since July 26 in the previous session, caught in a global sell-off driven by fears of a U.S. recession.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,449.50. - Reuters
- August 06, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. | CMP Rs. 785 | M Cap Rs. 8052 Cr | 52 W H/L 879/450
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 156.2 Cr (0.7% QoQ, 29.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 147.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 155.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 121.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 61.2 Cr (-3% QoQ, 27.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 58.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 63.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 48.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 39.2% vs expectation of 39.5%, QoQ 40.7%, YoY 39.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 31.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 31.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 33.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 26.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 42.6x FY26E EPS
- August 06, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Marico Ltd. | CMP Rs. 676 | M Cap Rs. 87485 Cr | 52 W H/L 690/487
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2643 Cr (16% QoQ, 6.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2646.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2278 Cr, YoY Rs. 2477 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 626 Cr (41.6% QoQ, 9.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 620.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 442 Cr, YoY Rs. 574 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.7% vs expectation of 23.5%, QoQ 19.4%, YoY 23.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 464 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 459 Cr, QoQ Rs. 318 Cr, YoY Rs. 427 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 47x FY26E EPS
- August 06, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Devyani International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 171 | M Cap Rs. 20648 Cr | 52 W H/L 228/142
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1221.9 Cr (16.7% QoQ, 44.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1183 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1047.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 846.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 223.4 Cr (29.6% QoQ, 28.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 194.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 172.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 173.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.3% vs expectation of 16.4%, QoQ 16.5%, YoY 20.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 30.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 16.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 34.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 59.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 80.6x FY26E EPS
VRL Logistics Ltd. | CMP Rs. 546 | M Cap Rs. 4778 Cr | 52 W H/L 799/511
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 727.2 Cr (-5.4% QoQ, 7.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 735.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 768.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 674.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 86.9 Cr (-17.5% QoQ, -14.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 98.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 105.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 101.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.9% vs expectation of 13.3%, QoQ 13.7%, YoY 15.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 13.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 17.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 21.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.4x FY25E EPS
- August 06, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Motherson Wiring
Buy, TP Rs 85
Rising content to support growth momentum
1Q EBITDA below; key beneficiary of premiumization, rising EV launches
Trading @31.4x FY26F EPS
Ltd capex intensity should sustain robust ROEs of 44- 45% over FY25-26F
- August 06, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Divis Labs
Downgrade to reduce, TP Rs 4375
Lower contribution from custom synthesis on sales mix change led to lower EBITDA margin q-o-q in 1QFY25
Believe current price reflects exuberance on CS projects, mainly peptides, despite ltd clarity on opportunities
- August 06, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on ONGC
Buy Call, Target Rs 390
Q1 Standalone EBITDA Was 3% Ahead Of Estimates
Q1 Domestic Production Was Broadly In-line
Realisations Were Slightly Ahead Of Expectations
Q1 PAT Was In-line With Estimates & Consensus, Offset By Higher D&A And Interest Expense
Growth Guidance On Production Especially Krishna Godavari Basin Key To Watch Out For
Premium Price Realisation From New Wells In Nomination Fields Key To Watch Out For
- August 06, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC On LIC Hsg Fin
Downgrade To Reduce, Target Cut To Rs 590 From 740
Co Continues To Deliver Below-System Loan Growth & Margin Compression
Believe Mgmt Guidance Is Optimistic As Competition Would Keep Loan Growth & NIM Under Pressure
Estimate A 5% EPS CAGR Over FY24-27
- August 06, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Marico
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 596
Q1 In-line; Positive Commentary Continues
Growth In Core Businesses Improved Sequentially
Management Expects Double-digit Topline Growth In FY25
Management Maintained EBITDA Margin At FY24 Level (21%)
- August 06, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Honeywell Auto
Buy Call, Target Rs 60,800
Q1 Results Were In-line
EBITDA Margin At 16.1%, Up 213 bps YoY Due To 135 bps YoY Decline In Employee Cost
EBITDA Margin At 16.1%, Up 213 bps YoY Due To 28 bps YoY Decline In Other Expense
Co’s Focused Portfolio Aligned To India’s Automation Megatrends
- August 06, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: UBS on Bharti Airtel
Neutral, TP Rs 1530
Q1: Muted although all eyes on impact on tariff hikes in coming qtrs.
Monitor commentary on:
1) capex trajectory
2) 5G rollout progress & uptake,
3) impact of tariff hikes implemented in Jul’24
4) update on enterprise biz
- August 06, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie on Bharti Airtel
Neutral Call, Target Rs 1,280
Headline India/Consolidated EBITDA +12%/1% YoY Which Is A Mild Miss
Q1 Consolidated PAT Beat Led By One-off Exceptional Items
In View Of Strong Stock Outperformance, Believe ARPU Miss Could Weigh On Short-term Sentiment
Over Next 1-2 Years, Remain Constructive On Improvement In Earnings, Cash Flow
Remain Constructive On Improvement In Returns Trajectory In India’s Telecom Sector
- August 06, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: Patel Engineering soars 2.97% on NSE after securing ₹317.60 crore water lifting project contract
The Office of the Executive Engineer, Government of Maharashtra has awarded Patel Engineering (PEL) along with its JV Partner a ₹317.60 crore contract for the works involving construction of water lifting arrangement work for first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical component & allied works.
Patel Engineering stock surges 2.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹55.08
- August 06, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: Best Agrolife surges 2.46% as subsidiary secures 20-year patent for synergistic fungicidal composition
Seedlings India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife Limited has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office-Government of India for an invention entitled SYNERGISTIC FUNGICIDAL COMPOSITION” for the term of 20 years commencing from August 9, 2021.
Best Agrolife stock surges 2.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹587.70
- August 06, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Morepen Laboratories has raised ₹200 crore through QIP; stock rose 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹60.28
- August 06, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Revolt Motors opens new dealership in Delhi; RattanIndia Enterprises stock rose 1.77% on the NSE
Revolt Motors opens new dealership in Najafgarh, Delhi.
RattanIndia Enterprises stock rose 1.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹73.22
- August 06, 2024 09:34
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Citi on Bharti Airtel
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,750
Q1 India Mobile Performance In-line
Cons Rev/EBITDA, Both Up 2% QoQ Were Slightly (1-2%) Below Est On Misses In Africa & Biz Segments
Encouragingly, India Capex Showed Signs Of Moderation, Consistent W/Past Mgmt Commentary
India Capex Drove An Improvement In FCF Generation Along With Deleveraging
- August 06, 2024 09:34
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: BOFA Sec on BEL
Downgrade to U-P, TP cut to Rs 213 from Rs 355
Constructive on earnings, but positives priced in
- August 06, 2024 09:33
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Tata Motors (2.98%), Tech Mahindra (2.60%), L&T (2.40%), Infosys (2.29%), HCL Tech (2.20%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-0.79%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.40%), HDFC Life (-0.39%)
- August 06, 2024 09:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: BOFA Sec on Havells
Downgrade to U-P, TP cut to Rs 1815
See ltd. room from surprise
- August 06, 2024 09:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: BOFA Sec on Industrial
Downgrade ABB/Siemens/Havells/BEL to U-P from BUY
While remain constructive on order inflow/earnings outlook for sector, recent sharp re-rating & near all-time high valuations make us cautious
BOFA Sec on ABB/Siemens
ABB, TP cut to Rs 6625 & Siemens, TP cut to Rs 5378
See risks to global growth cropping up on
a) likely hard US landing,
b) China slowdown,
c) Rate hikes in Japan,
d) RBI cuts likely pushed out to CY25,
e) rising govt subsidies &
f) rising fund raises
- August 06, 2024 09:28
Commodities market updates: Crude oil prices surge over $1 a barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia
Crude oil futures, which declined by nearly 1 per cent on Monday, gained more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday due to growing tensions in West Asia. At 9.23 am on Tuesday, October Brent oil futures were at $77.27, up by 1.27 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.10, up by 1.59 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6227 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6146, up by 1.32 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6173 against the previous close of ₹6097, up by 1.25 per cent.
- August 06, 2024 09:17
Stock market live today: Opening bell: BSE Sensex opened higher by 949.21 pts or 1.21% to trade at 79,708.61, and Nifty 50 was up by 290.60 pts or 1.21% to trade at 24,346.20 as at 9.15 am.
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday after facing a severe drubbing in the previous trade tracking a smart rebound in Asian peers.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,092.68 points to 79,852.08 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 327 points to 24,382.60.
All the 30 Sensex firms were trading in the positive territory during the early trade. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the biggest gainers from the pack.
- August 06, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: Unicommerce IPO opens today
The issue of Softbank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce, with a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 a share, will open for public subscription between August 6 and August 8. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 2.56 crore equity shares valued at ₹276.6 crore. Under the OFS, SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd, an affiliate of Japan’s SoftBank, will offload 1.61 crore shares, and promoter AceVector Limited (formerly known as Snapdeal Limited) will sell up to 94.38 lakh shares.
- August 06, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: HSBC ON LIC HSG FIN
(CMP: 686)
DOWNGRADE REDUCE TARGET: 590
Co Continues To Deliver Below- System Loan Growth & Margin Compression
Believe Mgmt Guidance Is Optimistic As Competition Would Keep Loan Growth & NIM Under Pressure
Estimate A 5% EPS CAGR Over FY24-27
- August 06, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: CITI ON BHARTI AIRTEL
(CMP: 1,061)
MAINTAIN BUY
TARGET: 1,750
Q1 India Mobile Performance In-line
Cons Rev/EBITDA, Both Up 2% QoQ Were Slightly (1-2%) Below Est On Misses In Africa & Biz Segments
Encouragingly, India Capex Showed Signs Of Moderation, Consistent W/Past Mgmt Commentary
India Capex Drove An Improvement In FCF Generation Along With Deleveraging
- August 06, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: JEFFERIES ON ONGC
EFFERIES ON ONGC (CMP: 310)
MAINTAIN BUY
TARGET: 390
Q1 Standalone EBITDA Was 3% Ahead Of Estimates
Q1 Domestic Production Was Broadly In-line
Realisations Were Slightly Ahead Of Expectations
Q1 PAT Was In-line With Estimates & Consensus, Offset By Higher D&A And Interest Expense
Growth Guidance On Production Especially Krishna Godavari Basin Key To Watch Out For
Premium Price Realisation From New Wells In Nomination Fields Key To Watch Out For
- August 06, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Angel One achieves 216.4% YoY growth in client funding
ANGEL ONE: CO’S JULY AVG CLIENT FUNDING BOOK AT RUPEES 37.3B, GROWTH OF 216.4% (YOY) || CO’S JULY CLIENT BASE AT 25.79M, GROWTH OF 4.3% (MOM) & 64.8% (YOY)
- August 06, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 390/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 780/Sh (Positive)
GS on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 715/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 4950/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5200/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5300/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Motherson Wiring: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 85/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Devyani Int: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 215/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein India Strategy: US rate cuts haven’t usually moved Rupee up (Neutral)
Jefferies India Strategy: Higher risk of US downturn now factors in a 132bps fed rate cut by Dec’24 (Neutral)
BofA on IT Sector: Considerations for IT amidst risen risks in US economy (Neutral)
MS on Marico: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 596/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Honeywell: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 60800/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1530/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1280/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Birlasoft: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 720/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on LIC Housing: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 590/Sh (Negative)
- August 06, 2024 08:54
Stock market live today: Patel Engg, JV partner secure Rs. 317.60 cr irrigation project from Govt. of Maharashtra
PATEL ENGINEERING: CO ALONG WITH JV PARTNER BAGS AN IRRIGATION PROJECT OF RUPEES 317.60 CR FROM ,GOVT OF MAHARASHTRA. CO’S SHARE IN THE CONTRACT IS RUPEES 111.16 CR (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
- August 06, 2024 08:53
Stock market live today: Mainboard IPOs
Listing Today:
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO
Closing Today:
- Ola Electric Mobility Limited IPO
Opening Today:
- Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) IPO
- Unicommerce eSolutions Limited IPO
Allotment Expected Tonight:
- Ceigall India Limited IPO
### SME IPOs
Listing Today:
- Bulkcorp International Limited IPO
- Rajputana Industries Limited IPO
- Ashapura Logistics Limited IPO
- Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited IPO
- Kizi Apparels Limited IPO
Closing Today:
- Afcom Holdings Limited IPO
- Picture Post Studios Limited IPO
Allotment Expected Tonight:
- Dhariwalcorp Limited IPO
- August 06, 2024 08:52
Stock market live today: FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions issue opens today
The initial public offering of FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd opens today for public subscription. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 440-465 a share, will close on August 8.
The Rs 4,193-crore public issue of Pune-based Brainbees Solutions consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 1,666 crore and an OFS (offer for sale) component of up to 5.44 crore shares worth Rs 2,528 crore by existing shareholders.
- August 06, 2024 08:44
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.08.2024
3MINDIA, AXISCADES, BAJAJELEC, BATAINDIA, BLUEJET, BLUESTARCO, BOSCHLTD, CHAMBLFERT, CUMMINSIND, DLINKINDIA, DOLATALGO, EIHOTEL, ELANTAS, FORTIS, FUSION, GICHSGFIN, GLAND, GRAPHITE, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HONDAPOWER, IIFL, IMAGICAA, INDIGOPNTS, INDOTECH, JMFINANCIL, KICL, KRSNAA, KSL, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, MANINFRA, NCC, PFC, PIIND, POLICYBZR, RAIN, RAYMOND, SBCL, SHREECEM, SIGACHI, SOLARINDS, SYMPHONY, TATAPOWER, TVSMOTOR, VADILALIND, VEDL, VIPIND
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: Listing of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited on 06th August, 2024
Symbol: AKUMS
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544222
ISIN: INE09XN01023
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issued Price: Rs 679/- per share
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: Deepak Nitrite reports #Q1Results
Net profit up 35.1% at ₹202.5 cr vs ₹150 cr (YoY)
Revenue up 22.5% at ₹2,166.8 cr vs ₹1,768.3 cr (YoY)
EBITDA up 47.4% at ₹309.2 cr vs ₹209.7 cr (YoY)
Margin at 14.35 vs 11.9% (YoY)
- August 06, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS Q1 results
RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS Q1; NET PROFIT AT 0.52CR V 0.82CR LOSS (YOY), DOWN 85% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27% AT 75.2CR (YOY) ,UP 19% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 123% AT 3.09CR (YOY), DOWN 46%(QOQ)
MARGINS 4.07% V 2.32% (YOY), 8.97% (QOQ)
- August 06, 2024 08:42
Stock market live today: ONGC Q1 results
ONGC Q1; CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 9% AT 8938CR (QOQ), DOWN 15% (YOY)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 35266.4CR (QOQ) ,UP 4% (YOY)
EBITDA UP 7% AT 16975CR (QOQ), DOWN 8%(YOY)
MARGINS 48.13% V 45.88% (QOQ), 54.52% (YOY)
- August 06, 2024 08:42
Stock Market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 05 August 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 156833.47 + 13677.47 Total: 170510.94
F&O Volume: 632442.56 + 16296759.32 Total: 16929201.88
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -10,073.8
(12,724.19 - 22,797.94)
DII: NET BUY: 9,155.55
(23,766.90 - 14,611.35)
- August 06, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA Q1 results
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 SL NET PROFIT 484.8M RUPEES VS 349M (YOY); 32.8M (QOQ)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 REVENUE 5.93B RUPEES VS 4.95B (YOY); 4.72B (QOQ)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRA: Q1 EBITDA 817.2M RUPEES VS 495M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 13.78% VS 9.99% (YOY)
- August 06, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Analyst App’s Recent Interview as of 18:29 PM Monday 05 August 2024
Affle India: Anuj Khanna Sohum, CMD & CEO
EBITDA And PBT Have Crossed ?100 Cr For The First-Time Ever: Affle India
Aeroflex Indust: Asad Daud, MD
Recent Acquisition To Start Contributing From Start Of Next FY: Aeroflex Industries
Bank of India: Rajneesh Karnatak, MD CEO
Net NPA Should Improve And Come Down To 0.90% By March’25: Bank of India
Cams Earnings: Strong Q1 Recorded, Market Trends Aid Company’s Future Growth?
Dhanuka Agritech Q1: Pricing Pressure To Ease In Coming Months?
Hindustan Zinc: Highest-Ever Q1 Production
JK Tyre and Indu: Anuj Kathuria, President
JK Tyre Q1 Earnings: Key Growth Drivers, Global Demand Guidance For Coming Quarters
J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO
J&K Bank News; Centre Sets Aside ?7,900 Cr Provision
Medplus Health: G Madhukar Reddy, MD CEO
Medplus Health Q1: Strong Profits Leads To Company’s Growth, Mgmt On Store Addition Strategy In FY25
Narayana Hruda: Sandhya J, Chief Financial Officer
Saw Good Expansion In Revenue & Margin In Q1; Looking At Inorganic Growth: Narayana Health
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 06, 2024 08:28
Stock market live today: CERA SANITARYWARE: CO APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK AT THE PRICE OF 12000 RUPEES PER SHARE VIA TENDER OFFER ROUTE
- August 06, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Global Equities Update
Asian markets are trading with gains leaded by partial recovery from equity indices of Japan and Taiwan as currency and Bond market stabilized post yesterday’s volatility. U.S. stock index futures rose recovering mildly after Wall Street logged a series of bruising losses amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown.
Global Equity Market Update
Dow Future (US): 39036, +333.0 points/ +0.87%
NASDAQ Future (US): 18255, +349.0 points/ +1.97%
DAX Future (Germany): 17559, +77.0 points/ +0.44%
FTSE Future (UK): 8056, +26.0 points/ +0.32%
Hang Seng Future (Hong Kong): 16867, +87.0 points/ +0.54%
Taiex Future (Taiwan): 20109, +744.0 points/ +3.79%
KOSPI Future (South Korea): 343, +13.8 points/ +4.17%
Nikkei Fut (Japan): 34230, +890.0 points/ +2.47%
Nifty: (India) 24312, +209.0 points/ +0.87%
- August 06, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 06-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* HINDCOPPER
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 06, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: IPO screener: Ola Electric issue closes today
Pricing the IPO was never going to be an easy exercisefor Ola Electric (Ola), the first pure-play electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer attempting to list on the bourses. For one, with bulls continuing to rule the roost, it is a market where one can make hay when the sun shines, especially in themes such as EVs, which have a long runway.
- August 06, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: IPO screener: Akums Drugs listing today
Shares of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹679, at the upper end of the price band ₹646-679. Analysts expect a decent listing gains of about 1-015 per cent.
Earlier, The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals saw a robust response from all category investors, especially from institutions. The IPO that opened last Tuesday and closed on Thursday was subscribed 63.56 times, overall.
- August 06, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: Market poised for positive start: Gift Nifty signals 200-point gap up opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note after a sharp fall on Monday, as global markets rebounded. Though Indian stocks did not witness such a nosedive like Japan’s Nikkei, Nasdaq, or other markets in the Asia Pacific region, such as Korea and Taiwan, the sentiment has turned cautious, said analysts. According to them, small-cap and mid-cap stocks may remain under pressure while large-caps will remain relatively stable.
- August 06, 2024 08:01
Stock market live today: ‘Health, reinsurance premia fetched ₹24,500 cr in GST over 3 years till FY24’
The Union government collected over ₹24,500 crore through GST on health insurance and reinsurance premium in the last three years, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. This will further push the demand for lowering GST on health insurance.
GST on health insurance and re-insurance premium is 18 per cent. However, schemes such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Universal Health Insurance Scheme, Jan Argoya Bima Policy and Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme do not attract GST.
- August 06, 2024 07:52
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 6, 2024
Buzzing stocks: MTNL, Lupin, RITES, Hudco, Sandhar Tech, Power Mech Projects, New India Assurance, VA Tech Wabag
- August 06, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: RIL jumps up 2 places in Fortune’s Global 500 list for 2024
Reliance Industries has improved its ranking in Fortune’s Global 500 list for 2024 to 86 from 89, maintaining its top position as the highest ranked among Indian corporates. The company has gained 69 places in the last three years from 155 of 2021.
- August 06, 2024 07:27
Stock market live today: Japan will monitor, analyse financial market moves, finmin says
The Japanese government will continue to monitor and analyse financial market moves and work closely with relevant authorities including the Bank of Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting with regional finance bureau chiefs, Suzuki said Japan “will do its utmost to manage the economy and finance while cooperating with the Bank of Japan, and make judgements on the current situation calmly.”
The Nikkei stock index soared more than 8% early on Tuesday in a relief rally after plummeting 12.4% in its worst sell-off since the 1987 Black Monday crash. - Reuters
- August 06, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Editorial. Buying into stock dips risky in current global milieu
A perfect storm of global events has come together to trigger a correction in stock markets across the world. The first signs of weakness came from the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, which rode the Artificial Intelligence (AI) narrative to propel the US Nasdaq-100 by threefold from Covid lows. Now though, a string of weak quarterly earnings from Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet et al has led investors to question if they have been over-investing in AI without material revenues to show for it. Fears of an ‘AI bubble’ have already tanked the Nasdaq 100 by 11 per cent from its recent peak.
- August 06, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.08.2024
3MINDIA, AXISCADES, BAJAJELEC, BATAINDIA, BLUEJET, BLUESTARCO, BOSCHLTD, CHAMBLFERT, CUMMINSIND, DLINKINDIA, DOLATALGO, EIHOTEL, ELANTAS, FORTIS, FUSION, GICHSGFIN, GLAND, GRAPHITE, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HONDAPOWER, IIFL, IMAGICAA, INDIGOPNTS, INDOTECH, JMFINANCIL, KICL, KRSNAA, KSL, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, MANINFRA, NCC, PFC, PIIND, POLICYBZR, RAIN, RAYMOND, SBCL, SHREECEM, SIGACHI, SOLARINDS, SYMPHONY, TATAPOWER, TVSMOTOR, VADILALIND, VEDL, VIPIND
BATAINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 999 crore versus Rs 958 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 240 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.62% versus 25.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 107 crore
BOSCHLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4311 crore versus Rs 4158 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.45% versus 11.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 409 crore
CHAMBLFERT
* Revenue expected at Rs 4338 crore versus Rs 5589 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 638 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.92% versus 11.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 338 crore
CUMMINSIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2295 crore versus Rs 2208 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 340 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.21% versus 15.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 405 crore versus Rs 315 crore
GUJGASLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4261 crore versus Rs 3947 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 388 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.59% versus 9.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 216 crore
LUPIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 5238 crore versus Rs 4742 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1060 crore versus Rs 856 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.23% versus 18.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 584 crore versus Rs 452 crore
PFC
* NII expected at Rs 4385 crore versus Rs 3503 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4733 crore versus Rs 3673 crore
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3814 crore versus Rs 3006 crore
PIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2124 crore versus Rs 1910 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 567 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.69% versus 24.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 382 crore
RAYMOND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1966 crore versus Rs 1771 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 196 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.56% versus 11.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 1159 crore
TATAPOWER
* Revenue expected at Rs 16,686 crore versus Rs 15,213 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3031 crore versus Rs 2943 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.16% versus 19.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 737 crore
TVSMOTOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 8396 crore versus Rs 7217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 962 crore versus Rs 763 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.46% versus 10.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 565 crore versus Rs 467 crore
VEDL
* Revenue expected at Rs 36,215 crore versus Rs 33,342 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 9735 crore versus Rs 6420 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.88% versus 19.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2637 crore versus Rs 860 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.08.2024
AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA, TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL
ABBOTINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore
ABFRL
* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore
GODFRYPHLP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore
NHPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore
UNOMINDA
* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore
- August 06, 2024 07:05
Stock market live today: Five NFOs lined up this week amid market jitters
Notwithstanding the bloodbath in the equity markets, five new fund offers of mutual funds will open for subscription this week. Among them, there will be three passively managed funds of HDFC MF, Bandhan MF, Birla MF and two thematic funds of Motilal Oswal MF and Bank of India MF.
Of late, most of the mutual funds are building their passive offerings to attract new investors interested in equity investment after observing sharp run in equity indices.
- August 06, 2024 07:04
Stock market live today: SEBI to lay norms to prevent front-running in MFs
Capital market regulator SEBI has directed asset management companies to adopt an institutional mechanism for identification and deterrence of market abuse including front-running and fraudulent transactions in securities. The mechanism consists of enhanced surveillance systems, internal control procedures and escalation processes to deter misuse of sensitive information.
- August 06, 2024 07:04
Stock market live today: SEBI sets norms for MFs to value AT-1 bonds
Capital market regulator SEBI has directed mutual funds to value their investment in the AT-1 bonds issued by banks on Yield to Call basis as suggested by the National Financial Reporting Authority.
The National Financial Reporting Authority has recommended that since the market practice for AT-1 bonds has been observed to trade at or quote prices closer to Yield to Call basis, valuation of AT-1 Bonds on Yield to Call basis (adjusted with appropriate risk spreads) will be consistent with the principles of market-based measurement under Ind AS 113.
- August 06, 2024 07:03
Stock market live today: Bonus shares should be available for trade two days from record date: SEBI
SEBI has proposed to make it mandatory for all bonus issues to be implemented within 15 days from the date of approval by board, and made available for trading within two days from the record date.
Though the ICDR Regulations prescribe overall timelines regarding implementation of the bonus issue, there are no specific timelines regarding credit of bonus shares and trading of such shares, from the record date of the issue.
- August 06, 2024 07:02
Stock market live today: FPI share in NSE companies declines to 12-year low, MF share at fresh high
The share of domestic Mutual Funds (MFs) in companies listed on the NSE rose to another all-time high of 9.17 per cent as on June 30, from 8.93 per cent a quarter ago, on the back of robust inflows totalling over ₹1 lakh crore, as per primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group.
The holding of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) rose to 16.23 per cent during the quarter. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), however, saw its share across 282 companies decreasing to an all-time low of 3.64 per cent.
- August 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 06.08.2024
Caterpillar, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Uber Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Duke Energy Corporation. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Zoetis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Transdigm Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Constellation Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Vulcan Materials Company (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Kenvue Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
GlobalFoundries Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Westlake Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Baxter International Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
TPG Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Fox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Amgen Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Airbnb, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Suncor Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Fortinet, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Devon Energy Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Energy)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
STERIS plc(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Defense)
Illumina, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
American Financial Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Diageo plc (TENT) (Sector- FMCG)
KB Financial Group Inc(TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 06, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 06.08.2024
14.00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 51.0 versus Previous: 52.2)
18:00 U.S. Trade Balance (Expected: -72.5B versus Previous: -75.1B)
- August 06, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: State Bank of India (Buy)
Target: ₹1,015
CMP: ₹811.10
State Bank of India (SBI) reported Q1-FY25 PAT of ₹17,040 crore (up 1 per cent y-o-y , in line), driven by controlled opex. NII grew 5.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹41,130 crore (4 per cent miss). NIMs moderated 8bp QoQ to 3.22 per cent.
Opex growth was under control at 1 per cent y-o-y to ₹25,840 crore (9 per cent lower than MOFSLe), resulting in 5 per cent y-o-y growth in PPoP to ₹26,450 crore (in line).
- August 06, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Titan Co (Buy)
Target: ₹3,730
CMP: ₹3,374.20
Titan’s Jun-Q earnings were above expectations. Revenue was already known from the prequarter update; however, EBIT was ahead of our forecasts primarily on account of better than expected Jewellery division margins. Contrary to ours and street expectation of margin compression due to weaker sales and mix, the division margin expanded by 20bps led by stable GM & tighter cost control.
- August 06, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: August 6, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Chemplast Sanmar. This stock has been getting strong buying interest on dips over the last couple of days. This is happening inspite of the sharp sell-off that is happening in the broader market. That leaves the bias positive for the stock.
- August 06, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Chemplast Samnar (₹545.10): BUY
Chemplast Sanmar shares are getting bought on dips over the last two trading days. This is amid the strong sell-off that is happening in the broader market. That leaves the bias positive for the Chemplast Sanmar.
- August 06, 2024 06:43
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for August 6, 2024: Intraday su
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 06, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: Asian markets recover amid US economy concerns
Asian stocks rebounded in early trading Tuesday after a historic selloff driven by concerns over the US economy and a stronger yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 8.86%, or 2,786.55 points, to 34,244.97, while the Topix rose 9.20%, or 204.79 points, to 2,431.94.
On Monday, the Nikkei had plunged 12.40%, or 4,451.28 points, marking the largest points drop in its history.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 4.30%, or 104.88 points, to 2,546.43, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.71%, or 54.10 points, to 7,703.70.
