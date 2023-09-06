Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 Sep 2023.
- September 06, 2023 16:09
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 83.14 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strong American currency, per a PTI report.
Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated on Wednesday as the US dollar rose to the highest levels in six months. Moreover, elevated crude oil prices also weighed on rupee.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.08 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.02 to 83.18 in the day trade.
- September 06, 2023 15:37
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 0.59 times as of 3:30 pm on September 6, 2023.
The NII portion has been subscribed 0.78 times, and retail 0.83 times. The issue closes on September 8, 2023.
- September 06, 2023 15:36
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 89.09 times as of 3:27 pm on September 6, 2023.
The QIB portion has been subscribed 122.70 times, NII portion 133.61 times; and retail 50.80 times. The issue closes today.
- September 06, 2023 15:35
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty settles above 19,600
Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets. Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52. During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44 per cent to 65,488.03. The Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 19,611.05.
From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.
Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.
- September 06, 2023 15:22
Tata Consumer up 3.6% after report on Haldiram stake buy discussions
Shares of Tata Consumer are up 3.6% after a Reuters report said Tata Group’s consumer unit is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram’s but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.
- September 06, 2023 15:21
Stock market live updates: Adani Total Gas rises by 1.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹644.70
Adani Total Gas Ltd has received work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for designing, budiling and operating a 500 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) Capacity Bio-CNG (CBG) Plant on PPP Model at Pirana / Gyaspur, Ahmedabad, for a concession period of 20 years.
- September 06, 2023 15:03
Chavda Infra IPO price band set at ₹60-₹65, to open on Sept 12
Gujarat-based civil construction company Chavda Infra Ltd has set a price band of ₹60-65 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on September 12 and will conclude on September 14.
- September 06, 2023 14:57
DIC India to close Kolkata plant, stock dips on NSE
DIC India is to close its manufacturing plant at Transport Deport Road, Kolkata. The stock has declined y 1.41 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹464.05.
- September 06, 2023 14:55
KFin Technologies arms gets further 6-month extension for commencing operations at GIFT City IFSC
KFin Global Technologies (IFSC) Ltd (KGTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KFin Technologies Ltd, has received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for extension for a further period of six months, beyond the initial period of six months, for commencement of operations at GIFT City IFSC.
The stock trades at ₹449.15, down by 1.52% on the NSE.
- September 06, 2023 14:47
HCL Tech to step up Australian agribusiness firm’s digital transformation, stock edges down
HCLTech has been selected by Elders, an Australian agribusiness, to accelerate digital transformation across Elders’ business operations. The HCLTech stock trades at ₹1,231.05, down by 0.36% on the NSE.
- September 06, 2023 14:43
Buyback update
Tender Window Closes Today Sept 6, 2023
Piramal Enterprises
IndiaMart InterMesh
KRBL
FDC
- September 06, 2023 14:33
Share market Live today: Dharmaj Crop Guard launches 3 products, stock edges down
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd has launched three new products - Bramosh, Lokhandi, and Lithox. The stock trades at ₹223.55, down by 0.27% on the NSE.
- September 06, 2023 14:23
Share market Live today: Ind-Swift Laboratories to sell API business to Synthimed Labs for ₹1,650 crore
- September 06, 2023 14:20
India’s trajectory in its own orbit: HSBC Research
It’s no surprise to find the Indian equity market has emerged as one of the best-performing markets in Asia - and across all emerging markets - over the past two decades, garnering ever-growing interest from domestic and foreign investors. “Yes, the equity market is now expensive, with good reason, but we push back on the view that it can’t go higher,” says HSBC Research.
Spotlight on 4 themes: a growing middle class, the rise of the domestic investor, a likely pick-up in private capex, and government reforms.
- September 06, 2023 14:13
Top Nifty 200 stocks:
Petrinet LNG (6.61%); Syngene International (3.99%); Voltas (3.73%); Page Industries (3.29%); Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%); Nykaa (3.04%)
- September 06, 2023 14:13
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 2 pm
Major gainers: Divi’s Laboratories (1.16%); HDFC Bank (0.96%); Bharti Airtel (0.83%); Cipla (0.79%); Britannia (0.72%)
Major losers: Tata Steel (-2.24%); Hindalco (-2.20%); Grasim (-1.80%); NTPC (-1.71%); IndusInd (-1.60%)
- September 06, 2023 14:08
REC raises $1.15 billion through syndicated term loan in August
State-run REC on Wednesday said it has raised $1.15 billion in August 2023 in two tranches from a consortium of six banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs).
Tranche 1 of $505 million was raised from Bank of Baroda, Gujarat International Fin Tec-City (GIFT City) IFSC Banking Unit (IBU); Axis Bank, GIFT City IBU and State Bank of India, London Branch on August 3, 2023.
While under Tranche 2, REC raised $645 million from State Bank of India, London Branch; Bank of India, GIFT City IBU; Bank of India, London Branch and HSBC, GIFT City IBU on August 31, 2023.
REC on Wednesday said it has signed a Foreign Currency Term Loan Agreement for $100 million with Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank). This is the first term loan being extended by Exim Bank to REC.
The loan has been tied up for a 5-year tenor and is benchmarked to SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate), which is the benchmark rate for the loans denominated in USD.
The proceeds of the loan will be used towards refinance for on-lending to its borrowers in the power, infrastructure and logistics sector for importing capital equipment.
- September 06, 2023 14:06
BSE snapshot at 2 pm on Sept 6, 2023
At 2 pm on September 6, 1,777 stocks advanced on the BSE, against 1,805 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,730. While 270 stocks recorded a 52-week high, nine hit a 52-week low.
- September 06, 2023 13:57
JM Financial stock surges by 4.21% on NSE
JM Financial stock surges by 4.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹92.80. In a large trade, 1.28 crore shares of the company have changed hands
- September 06, 2023 13:50
Share market Live today: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscribed 0.39 times
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 0.39 times as of 1:42 pm on September 6, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.44 times, and retail 0.59 times. The issue closes on September 8, 2023.
- September 06, 2023 13:49
Share market Live today: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 50.85 times
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 50.85 times as of 1:398 pm on September 6. The QIB portion has been subscribed 32.33 times, NII portion 97.71 times; and retail 41.36 times. The issue closes today.
- September 06, 2023 13:48
Share market Live today: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies shares jump 10.08% on NSE, trading at ₹457.20
- September 06, 2023 13:42
Tata Steel, ABB to work on technology to reduce carbon footprint of steel production
Tata Steel Ltd and global technology company ABB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production.
ABB stock rises by 1.02 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹4,486. Tata Steel stock falls by 2.01 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹129.05.
- September 06, 2023 13:38
Share market Live today: Sula Vineyards approves stock options for CFO; stock inches up
The board of Sula Vineyards Ltd has approved the grant of 30,000 stock options to Abhishek Kapoor, CFO, under the company’s stock option scheme. The stock inches up by 0.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹486.05.
- September 06, 2023 13:36
Share market Live today: The Optiemus Infracom stock tumbles 6.36% on the NSE
- September 06, 2023 13:35
Spice complex turns negative
The spice complex turned negative on Wednesday with all contracts slipping. On MCX, mentha oil futures slipped below ₹1,000 a kg, with October contracts dipping by ₹12.80 to ₹997.30 a kg. On NCDEX, dhaniya (coriander) October contracts dropped by ₹12 to ₹7,238 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) October futures slid by ₹995 to ₹60,505 a quintal. Turmeric December futures declined by ₹88 to ₹15,700 a quintal.
- September 06, 2023 13:28
Share Market Live Today: Atal Realtech stock declines nearly 10%
Atal Realtech stock declines by 9.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹94.60.
- September 06, 2023 13:24
Commodities Market Live Today: MCX Gold and Silver futures decline in price
On MCX, gold October futures fell by ₹108 to ₹59,135 per 10 gm. Silver December contracts dropped by ₹425 to ₹73,020 a kg.
- September 06, 2023 13:23
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold slips below $1,925 as dollar strengthens amid global economic uncertainties
Gold fell below $1,925 an ounce in Asian trade on the dollar gaining strength and uncertainties over the global economy buoying the greenback. Gold was last quoted at $1,923.99 an ounce. Silver, too, ruled soft at $23.36 an ounce.
- September 06, 2023 13:22
Stock Market Live Today: Jio seeks spectrum flexibility for satellite and mobile services
Jio Satellite Communications has written to telecom regulator TRAI to allow flexible use of spectrum for satellite and mobile phone services networks reports PTI
- September 06, 2023 13:15
Stock Market Live Update @ 1 pm: Sensex and Nifty weaken amidst volatile trade
Sensex and Nifty, which experienced volatile trading, exhibited weakness on Wednesday, with Sensex declining by 233.72 to 65,546.54, and Nifty slipping 68.60 points to 19,506.30 at 1 pm.
Except for Pharma, FMCG, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables sectors, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red.
During this trading period, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock surged by 11.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹682.70.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the continuation of a strong monsoon, particularly in vital agricultural regions. The southwest monsoon is set to persist across various parts of the country, including crucial agricultural states in the central and northwestern regions. Maharashtra is anticipated to receive rainfall, including heavy showers, from Wednesday to Friday. Additionally, there is positive news regarding the monsoon, with a low-pressure system forming in the northwestern Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to various regions, including Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
- September 06, 2023 13:14
Share Market Live Today: Voltas stock up 3.86% on NSE
Voltas stock rises by 3.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹900.15.
- September 06, 2023 13:11
Share Market Live Update: Himadri Speciality Chemical stock declines by 5%
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock declines by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹265.05.
- September 06, 2023 13:11
Share Market Live Today: Supreme Court halts Karnataka HC ruling on GST dues in Gameskraft online rummy case
Supreme Court stays Karnataka high court verdict which struck down GST Dept’s claim of Rs 21,000 cr as dues in the Gameskraft - Online Rummy case.
- September 06, 2023 13:09
Share Market Live Today: Paytm stock gains 1.54% as MTU grow by 20%
Paytm stock rises by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹894.65. The company had informed exchanges that the average monthly transacting users (MTU) stood at 9.4 crore for quarter to date (average for July & August 2023), up 20% y-o-y, reflecting continued expansion of our customer base.
- September 06, 2023 13:08
Share Market Live Today: Government receives Rs 370 crore dividend from ONGC
Government has received about Rs 370 crore from ONGC Ltd. as dividend tranche
- September 06, 2023 12:49
Stock Market Live Today: Multiplex Update: Jawan might take BO by a Tsunami!
PL Stock Update – Multiplex – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
✳️SRK starrer Jawan is set to release tomorrow and advance booking trends are encouraging. As of Sep 5, the gross advance collection has surpassed Rs25crs with ~910K tickets already being sold.
✳️A cursory look at BMS app reveals ~16K tickets have been booked in the last 1 hour.
✳️As per media reports, the opening day collection may well be in the band of Rs60-80crs. If this fructifies, opening weekend collection can well be in the band of Rs200-250crs (total of 4 days as the movie is releasing on Thursday).
✳️Pertinent to note that SRK’s last movie Pathaan had netted ~Rs543crs and Jawan has a better pan-India appeal given it has stars from South like Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara and thus it would be interesting to see where the life-time collections actually settle.
✳️After Jawan, SRK will be seen next in Dunki (a Raj Kumar Hirani Film) which is expected to release in Christmas 2023. Retain positive bias on multiplexes with a BUY on PVR (TP Rs1,797 – most likely to be revised upwards).
- September 06, 2023 12:47
NSE Today: Stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE at this hour:
Indian Card Clothing (15.47%)
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia (14.24%)
HLV (13.28%)
Sasken Technologies (12.87%)
Udayshivakumar Infra (12.35%)
- September 06, 2023 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: 86% of post-RERA housing projects in top 7 cities completed: ANAROCK Research
86% Projects Launched Post RERA in H2 2017 and 2018 Completed in Top 7 Cities: ANAROCK Research
Chennai sees highest 90% completions of projects launched in this period, followed by MMR & Pune with 89% each
Over 1,642 housing projects were launched across the top 7 cities in H2 2017 & 2018 immediately after RERA implementation in May 2017; of this, 1,409 projects are already complete
MMR saw the most launches (679 projects) in this 1.5-year period, of which 602 are complete
NCR saw just 86 projects launched in this period, of which 74% are complete
Kolkata (where RERA was not implemented in the said period) saw the least project completions of 70% out of 83 projects launched in H2 2017 & 2018; 58 projects are completed
- September 06, 2023 12:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Monsoon watch: IMD predicts vigorous monsoon in key agricultural regions
The Indian Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will remain vigorous in crucial agricultural regions.
The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across various regions of the country, including important agricultural states in the central and northwestern areas, for the next five days, noted Kedia Commodities in a report.
Specifically, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted that Maharashtra is likely to experience rainfall, including isolated heavy showers, from Wednesday to Friday.
Furthermore, there is positive news regarding the monsoon, as a low-pressure system is forming in the northwestern and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal, near the areas of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.
This low-pressure system is projected to move westward across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh.
Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with heavy rainfall anticipated in Gangetic West Bengal until Thursday, as well as in Odisha and Jharkhand until Friday.
- September 06, 2023 12:32
Share Market Live Today: Syrma acquires 51% stake in JDHL, shares rise
Syrma SGS Technology Limited’s shares were up by 4.22 per cent after the company reported that it acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited for Rs. 229.5 crore.
- September 06, 2023 12:23
Share Market Live Today: Avadh Sugar surges over 11% on NSE
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock surges by 11.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹682.70.
- September 06, 2023 12:16
IPO Watch: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription details
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 0.25 times as of 12 noon on September 6, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.23 times, and retail 0.39 times. The issue closes on September 8, 2023.
- September 06, 2023 12:15
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO details
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 35.11 times as of 12 noon on September 6, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 10.73 times, NII portion 68.99 times; and retail 34.53 times. The issue closes today.
- September 06, 2023 12:14
Nifty today: Major gainers, losers at noon
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Divi’s Laboratories (0.96%); Sun Pharma (0.82%); HDFC Bank (0.81%); Bharti Airtel (0.73%); HDFC Life (0.69%)
Major losers: NTPC (-2.09%); Tata Steel (-0.09%); Hindalco (-2.03%); Jio Financial (-1.76%); Tech Mahindra (-1.36%)
- September 06, 2023 12:14
Sensex Today: Advance-decline ratio at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 6 were 1,814 against 1,666 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,643. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 254, and those that hit a 52-week low was 8.
- September 06, 2023 12:13
Share Market Live Today: ACC Chief Projects Officer resigns, stock dips 1.70% on NSE
ACC Ltd informed the exchange that KA Chowdary, Chief Projects Officer, has resigned from the services of the company effective from the closing hours of September 8, 2023.
The stock declines by 1.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,049.20.
- September 06, 2023 12:11
Share Market Live Today: Sapphire Foods allots ESOP, stock down 0.57% on NSE at ₹1,449.30
Sapphire Foods India Ltd has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 10,037 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS. The stock slips down by 0.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,449.30.
- September 06, 2023 12:05
Stock Market Live Today: Mid-day trends: Sensex and Nifty steady, Nifty Pharma Index gains
Sensex and Nifty remained relatively unchanged on Wednesday amid lacklustre trading conditions, primarily driven by risk aversion sparked by concerns about global economic growth due to rising oil prices. At noon, the Nifty 50 index displayed a modest 0.09% increase, reaching 19,593.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.16% to 65,672.16.
In contrast, the Nifty Pharma Index demonstrated considerable strength, surging by more than 1%. Torrent Pharma led the pack with a remarkable 2% gain, accompanied by notable performers such as Lupin, Divis Labs, Cipla, Natco Pharma, and Sun Pharma.
At noon, there were 1,814 advancing stocks compared to 1,666 declining stocks on BSE, out of a total of 3,643 traded. Additionally, 254 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 8 reached a 52-week low.
Notable gainers on the NSE at noon included Divi’s Laboratories (0.96%), Sun Pharma (0.82%), HDFC Bank (0.81%), Bharti Airtel (0.73%), and HDFC Life (0.69%). On the flip side, major losers were NTPC (-2.09%), Tata Steel (-0.09%), Hindalco (-2.03%), Jio Financial (-1.76%), and Tech Mahindra (-1.36%).
Several specific companies attracted significant trading interest due to noteworthy increases in their stock prices:
HLV Ltd., the operator of The Leela Mumbai, recorded a robust 14% stock price surge, driven by substantial trading volumes.
Sasken Technologies witnessed an impressive 13.23% surge in its NSE stock price, reaching ₹1,127, following the appointment of Girish B V S as its Chief Technology Officer.
Nila Infrastructures experienced an 18.75% surge in its NSE stock price, currently trading at ₹6.65, after securing a construction project for 1694 residential flats in Ahmedabad.
3i Infotech saw a 7% increase in its NSE stock price, now at ₹42.80, following its announcement of a partnership with InsureMO, an insurance middleware platform.
Indian Card Clothing Company observed a substantial 14.71% surge in its NSE stock price, now standing at ₹312.25.
- September 06, 2023 11:47
Top Sectoral Trends: Top Nifty Pharma stocks
Torrent Pharmaceuticals (2.74%)
Divi’s Laboratories (1.34%)
Sun Pharma (1.06%)
Cipla (1%)
- September 06, 2023 11:46
Share Market Live Today: Sasken Technologies stock jumps 13.23% on NSE after new CTO appointment
Sasken Technologies stock surges by 13.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,127. The company recently appointed Girish B V S as its Chief Technology Officer.
- September 06, 2023 11:41
Commodities Market Live Today: India remains a net steel importer in August, import surges 20% YoY
In August, India remained a net steel importer, receiving 530,000 tonnes while exporting 480,000 tonnes, according to provisional data accessed by businessline from the Steel Ministry.
This marks the second consecutive month, following July, where imports surpassed exports. Imports, up 20% YoY in August, exceeded exports by 50,000 tonnes, with exports showing a modest 6% increase. On a month-on-month basis, both imports and exports declined by 10% and 7%, respectively, suggesting improved domestic consumption trends.
- September 06, 2023 11:36
Share Market Live Today: Snowman Logistics: Co-promoter bought 5.5 lakh shares via open market on September 5.
- September 06, 2023 11:35
Share Market Live Today: Best Agrolife’s arm granted patent for pesticidal composition to tackle rice crop pests
Best Agrolife informed the exchange that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seedlings India Private Ltd, has been grantecd a patent by the Indian Patent 0ffice-Government of India, for invention entitled suergistic pesticidal composition comprising pymetrozine, dinotefuran and suitable strobilurin fungicide.
The company said in a regulatory filing that the said patent is an effective solution for tacling brown plant hopper, green leaf hopper, and a variety of fungal diseases that have long plagued rice crops in India and around the world.
The stock trades at ₹1,176.05, up by 0.67% on the BSE.
- September 06, 2023 11:31
Share Market Live Updates: Nila Infrastructures shares surge on work order for slum redevelopment
Nila Infrastructures Ltd’s shares were up by 18.43 per cent after the company announced bagging a work order for Slum Redevelopment project. The work order involves the rehabilitation and development of residential units in ‘Ramapir no Tekro,’ a slum area located in Wadaj, Ahmedabad. SIPL, as the primary contractor, has delegated the construction and development of 1,694 residential units, with a substantial total development cost of ₹101.64 crore allocated for this project.
- September 06, 2023 11:20
Share Market Live Today: Jupiter Wagons gets Board nod to raise ₹700 crore for expansion
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/stocks/jupiter-wagons-ltd recently received the boards approval for raising 700 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). These funds will be utilized for ramping up wagon manufacturing capacity, new foundry and backward integration of wagon business.
- September 06, 2023 11:19
Share Market Live Today: Ambuja Cements chief projects officer resigns; stock dips 0.22%
Ambuja Cements informed the exchange that KA Chowdary, Chief Projects Officer, has resigned from the services of the company. The stock trades at ₹439.25, down by 0.22% on the NSE.
- September 06, 2023 11:18
Share Market Live Today: Mazagon Dock to participate in antique defence conference, stock dips 0.30%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will be participating in the Antique Defence Conference organised by Antique Institutional Equities Investment Trust of India (ITI Group) on September 8, 2023. The stock slips down by 0.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,906.70.
- September 06, 2023 11:17
Share Market Live Updates: HLV shares jump 14%
HLV shares up 14% on strong volumes
Shares of HLV Ltd., which owns and operates The Leela Mumbai, are up 14% on strong volumes.
- September 06, 2023 11:16
Stock Market Live Today: Old Bridge Capital Management gets license to commence MF biz
Old Bridge Capital Management ( OBCM) , a premier portfolio management firm , today announced that it has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Old Bridge Mutual Fund. Kenneth Andrade manages the investment process and leads investment ideation.
- September 06, 2023 11:14
Share Market Live Today: Vikas Ecotech rises 1.54% on debt reduction
Vikas Ecotech stock rises by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹3.30. The company re-paid another ₹5 crore to the bankers as part of its pre-defined debt reduction program
- September 06, 2023 11:13
Share Market Live Today: Wipro recognised for public cloud IT transformation services, shares soar
Wipro Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.51 per cent after the company announced that it was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Wipro’s FullStride Cloud offers a customised approach to creating a cloud ecosystem that optimises data utilisation and business operations in the cloud.
- September 06, 2023 11:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical Analysis: Bank Nifty prediction today – Sept 6, 2023: Index might bounce off a support
Bank Nifty futures can rebound on the back of support at 44,640
- September 06, 2023 11:07
Share Market Live Today: Lemon Tree stock rises by 1.65%
Lemon Tree Hotels stock rises by 1.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹107.85. The company has 18 lakh shares change hands in a large trade.
- September 06, 2023 11:06
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 am
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Syrma Sgs (7.49%); Reliance Power (7.39%); West Coast Paper Mills (7.36%); Dhampur Sugar Mills (7.13%); Renuka (6.72%)
Major losers: HSCL (-6.30%); IRFC (-4.03%); IFCI (-3.97%); RVNL (-3.83%); Ircon (-3.72%)
- September 06, 2023 11:04
Share Market Live Today: Gateway Distriparks acquires 5,55,000 shares of Snowman Logistics; stock up 3.13%
Gateway Distriparks has purchased 5,55,000 equity shares of Snowman Logistics Ltd. Snowman stock rises by 3.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹57.70.
- September 06, 2023 11:02
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Updates: Nifty Pharma Index surges over 1%, led by strong gains in Torrent Pharma and other key players
On Wednesday, the Nifty Pharma Index showed strong momentum, increasing by more than 1%, with Torrent Pharma leading the charge with a gain of over 2%. Other notable gainers included Lupin, Divis Labs, Cipla, Natco Pharma, and Sun Pharma.
- September 06, 2023 10:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Technical Analysis: Nifty prediction today – Sept 6, 2023: Index likely to extend the upswing
The Nifty 50 (19,570) and Sensex (65,770) opened flat and remained so after the first hour of trade. The domestic indices are holding well despite bearish cues from their Asian peers.
- September 06, 2023 10:53
Share Market Live Updates: IRFC stock falls by 3.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.95.
- September 06, 2023 10:46
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Watch - Consumer durable cos report healthy Q1FY24 growth, eyes on festival season for demand boost
“ECD companies in Q1FY24 saw healthy growth in revenue and profit, driven by B2B segment growth. However, B2C demand remained subdued due to factors such as a general consumption slowdown and relatively weak summer conditions. Despite short-term challenges, the industry remains optimistic about demand recovery, anticipating a strong H2 recovery in rural markets and stability in the input cost environment. Prospects remain positive on the industry’s medium- to long-term prospects given macro tailwinds, low penetration for some of the categories, and category expansion opportunities for companies. Upcoming festive season is the key to watch for a boost in demand for consumer applications. Our coverage universe includes Havells, V-Guard and Crompton consumers and we remain positive on the same.” - Avinash Pathak, Research Analyst at LKP Securities. on Consumer Durables
- September 06, 2023 10:44
IPO Watch: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription details
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO has been subscribed 0.10 times as of 10:30 am on September 6, 2023. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.09 times, and retail 0.16 times. The issue closes on September 8, 2023.
- September 06, 2023 10:43
Stocks to Watch: Star Housing expands in Mumbai with new office in Vashi
Star Housing Finance Ltd’s shares were up by 0.25 per cent after the company announced that it has extended its reach within the Mumbai region with the opening of a new office in Vashi.
- September 06, 2023 10:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch - Tech Companies: Cautious in short term, optimistic on AI’s long-term impact, says Emkay Global
Our analyses of 22 global technology companies’ recent quarter performance and management commentary suggest stability in demand rather than optimism. Macro uncertainties and an elongated sales cycle continue to weigh on demand and growth visibility. A majority of the companies have resisted predicting the recovery timeline, with the occurrence of recession being an irritant in any normalization. On the flip side, for the longer term, all companies remain optimistic, with technology becoming a key enabler in the enterprises’ digital-transformation journey.
Enthusiasm surrounding technology has been further fueled by the advancement of AI, a theme that was highlighted by companies across the spectrum. AI is predicted to transform the way enterprises operate, unlocking tremendous business value. Tech companies are gearing up to enable this transformation, even as the adoption remains in a nascent stage, and complete transition remains at least a few years away.
Nifty IT Index outperformed broader markets by ~6%/~5% in the last 1M/3M. The U.S. economy’s resilience and stability in the demand environment suggest that the valuation of IT stocks may be sustained; however, the upside would be capped as further rerating requires an earnings upgrade, in our view. -- Emkay Global Financial Services
- September 06, 2023 10:38
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscription details
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 26.51 times as of 10:27 am on September 6, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 4.22 times, NII portion 53.26 times; and retail 27.78 times. The issue closes today.
- September 06, 2023 10:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Geojit Financiml Services: Mid & smallcap valuations attractive, but caution advised in current Market
“We believe that the valuation of Mid & Smallcaps remains appealing when compared to the trends of the past seven years. Specifically, Smallcaps appear to be even more attractive than Midcaps in the current scenario. However, considering the overall market consolidation, it’s not an ideal environment for investing in high-risk categories, leading to mixed opinions. Our view is that India is now more of a stock to sector play. We anticipate that the category as a whole will outperform in the medium to long term. Although there has been strong performance in the short term by Mid & Smallcaps, sustaining this in the near term may pose a challenge.” -- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
- September 06, 2023 10:35
Share Market Live Updates: Dreamfolk Services shares jump 4.11%
Shares of Dreamfolk Services Ltd rise by 4.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹522.60. The company has 12.4 lakh shares change hands in a large trade.
- September 06, 2023 10:33
SSWL co-promoter group releases 25 lakh pledged shares
SSWL: The co-promoter group has released 25 lakh pledged shares on September t via the open market
- September 06, 2023 10:32
Share market Live today: Nila Infrastructures stock jumps 18.75 per cent
Nila Infrastructures stock jumps 18.75 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹6.65. The company has received a work order for construction of 1,694 residential flats in Ahmedabad.
- September 06, 2023 10:29
JM Financials on oil sector post $90/bbl rise
Sharp rise in Brent price to ~$90/bbl, driven by OPEC+ supply cuts, and surge in diesel cracks has led to OMCs’ blended spot auto-fuel gross marketing margin (GMM) declining to negative Rs 0.1/ltr versus +Rs 8.8/ltr in 1QFY24 and vs. historical GMM of +INR 3.5/ltr. Our calculation suggest OMCs break-even Brent price (to earn historical GMM) is significantly lower at ~USD 80/bbl. Weak marketing margin is being partly offset by jump in GRM aided by strong diesel cracks; however, rise in Chinese oil product export quota and narrowing of Russian crude discount is likely to cap GRMs. OMCs’ 2QFY24E EBITDA is likely to decline to Rs 345bn vs. Rs 483bn in 1QFY24 but it is still higher vs. normalised quarterly EBITDA.
- September 06, 2023 10:28
First-quarter loan growth holding up better-than-expected: Kotak Institutional Equities
Key takeaways from RBI’s release on loans: (1) Loan growth is holding up at ~15%, (2) private banks are growing at a marginally faster pace than public banks and (3) household demand for loans is holding up relatively well. The intent to lend appears to be still holding up, as challenges on asset quality appear to still be comfortable. We expect loan growth to be weaker toward end-FY2024, says.
- September 06, 2023 10:26
Markets decline in early trade on weak global cues, foreign fund outflows
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with weak global cues and foreign fund outflows.
The BSE Sensex declined 45.66 points to 65,734.60 in early trade. The Nifty slipped 12.75 points to 19,562.15.
However, later both the benchmark indices rebounded and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 45.98 points up at 65,826.24 and the Nifty traded with a gain of 16.15 points to 19,591.05.
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Maruti were the major laggards.
Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. Read more
- September 06, 2023 10:24
Emerging Markets at crossroads: Kotak Institutional Equities
Emerging markets are interestingly placed currently, with superior demographics and better economic fundamentals than developed markets, raising hopes for EM equities reversing years of underperformance versus Developed market equities. However, it remains to be seen if the potential of EMs will translate into superior economic performance and equity market returns, given potential disruption risks and the worrisome propensity of EMs to self-sabotage economic potential, says a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
- September 06, 2023 10:21
Top Nifty Realty stocks
Indiabulls Real Estate (7.35%)
Brigade Enterprises (1.50%)
Oberoi Realty (1.09%)
Godrej Properties (0.25%)
- September 06, 2023 10:21
Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.09 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.09 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and strength of the American currency weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading lower on strong dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows over the past few days.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.08, then touched 83.09, registering a decline of 5 paise over its last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee plunged by 33 paise to close at 83.04 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.09 per cent to 104.71. Read more
- September 06, 2023 10:18
Steep Strips Wheels reduces pledged shares to 3.06 per cent of paid share capital
Steep Strips Wheels Ltd has informed the exchange that equity shares pledged by the promoters have been reduced from 4.66 per cent to 3.06 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of the company. The stock inches up by 0.61 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹271.
- September 06, 2023 10:10
Share Market Live Today: JK Lakshmi block trade
JK LAKSHMI: Rs 16.2 cr NSE Block Trade; for about 2.3 lakh shares shares, at around Rs 704.50
- September 06, 2023 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management denies joining JIo-Blackrock
Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra Asset management Co denies joining JIo-Blackrock.
“There is absolutely no truth in this breaking news / story / rumour. Kindly ignore the rumour mill”. - Nilesh Shah has tweeted
- September 06, 2023 10:08
Share Market Live Updates: Jio Financial declines 2.78%
The stock of Jio Financial Services declines by 2.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹247.95.
- September 06, 2023 10:08
Share Market Live Today: NBCC (India) rises 3.60% on MoU for ₹2,000 crore Kerala Project
NBCC (India) stock gains by 3.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹61.80. The company had signed an MoU with Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) for the development of 17.9 acres land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Derive, Kochi, Kerala, worth about ₹2,000 crore.
- September 06, 2023 10:02
Stock Market Live Updates at 10 am: Sensex and Nifty weaken amid mixed global signals
On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty showed weakness in response to mixed global signals.
As of 9:57 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was slightly down, slipping 28.37 points to reach 65,751.89. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty edged down by a point to 19,574.15. The Nifty
Metal Index also experienced a nearly 1 per cent decline, trading at 6,974.70 points. Notable metal stocks such as Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, National Aluminium, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Zinc registered declines ranging from 1 to 2 per cent.
In the individual stock realm, Indian Card Clothing Company witnessed a substantial surge of 14.71% on the NSE, with its shares trading at ₹312.25. Additionally, 3i Infotech recorded a 7% surge on the NSE, with shares priced at ₹42.80, following its announcement of a partnership with InsureMO, an insurance middleware platform.
Furthermore, 20 Microns Limited achieved a new 52-week high, with its shares reaching Rs 133.05, reflecting a gain of 4.97 per cent.
- September 06, 2023 09:56
Share Market Live Updates: 3i Infotech surges 7% on partnership announcement with InsureMO
3i Infotech stock surges by 7% on the NSE, trading at ₹42.80. The company had announced partnership with InsureMO, an insurance middleware platform.
- September 06, 2023 09:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Nifty Metal Index drops 1%
On Wednesday, the Nifty Metal Index experienced a nearly 1 per cent decline, trading at 6,974.70 points. Stocks like Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, National Aluminium, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Zinc registered decreases ranging from 1 to 2 per cent.
- September 06, 2023 09:37
Share Market Live Updates: Indian Card Clothing stock surges by 14.71%
Indian Card Clothing Company stock surges by 14.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹312.25.
- September 06, 2023 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
ONGC (1.45%); Cipla (1.30%); HDFC Life Insurance (0.78%); Coal India (0.72%); SBI Life Insurance (0.72%)
Major losers: Jio Financial (-2.33%); Hindalco (-1.64%); IndusInd (-1.11%); Tata Steel (-1.91%); JSW Steel (-0.90%)
- September 06, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank loan growth at 15%, private banks leading: Kotak Institutional Equities report
Bank loan growth is holding up at 15 per cent with private banks growing at a marginally faster pace than public banks and household demand for loans going up relatively well, said Kotak Institutional Equities report. The intent to lend appears to be sustained as challenges on asset quality appear to be comfortable. “We expect loan growth to be weaker toward end-FY2024,” it added.
- September 06, 2023 09:32
Share Market Live Today: HP Adhesives announces 1:5 stock split
Alteration in Capital of HP Adhesives by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 2/- each
- September 06, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Emerging markets show promise amid demographic strength but face disruption risks
Emerging Markets are interestingly placed with superior demographics and better economic fundamentals than Developed Markets, raising hopes for EM equities reversing years of underperformance versus DM equities. However, it remains to be seen if the potential of EMs will translate into superior economic performance and equity market returns, given potential disruption risks and the worrisome propensity of EMs to self-sabotage economic potential, said Kotak Institutional Equities report.
“We see democracy and disruption as two factors that could be relevant for EMs realising their economic potential over the next 1-2 decades,” it said.
Most EMs (except China and ME countries) are well-established democracies, providing a more stable political and social environment for sustained economic development.
EMs could take advantage of ongoing technological disruptions to overcome their current technology deficits and achieve higher growth rates. Any slippage on either front could hurt economic growth prospects, it said.
- September 06, 2023 09:28
Stocks to Watch: Minda Corp
Ashok Minda (Promoter) has purchased 2,75,000 shares amounting to 0.11% of the paid up capital of Minda Corporation Limited.
- September 06, 2023 09:28
Commodity Markets Live Today: Brent crude surpasses $90 as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts
Brent crude futures traded above $90 a barrel on Wednesday morning as Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to extend their voluntary production output cuts till the end of 2023. Saudi and Russia are the major crude oil producers in the world. At 9.13 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $90.06, up by 0.02 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $86.72, up by 0.03 per cent.
- September 06, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: Forex Market: Indian rupee faces growing weakness amid multiple headwinds
The Indian Rupee is facing increased weakness due to a combination of factors. Firstly, historical data indicates a drop in the USD/INR exchange rate during pre-election periods, suggesting potential near-term depreciation. Additionally, rising crude oil prices, nearing $90 per barrel, are negatively impacting the Rupee. Furthermore, the recent surge in the US Dollar, driven by weak risk sentiment and rising US Treasury yields, is putting additional pressure on the Rupee, said Kedia Commodities report. Despite positive domestic macroeconomic data, the Rupee remains vulnerable, having recently dipped below 83 against the USD, prompting intervention by RBI. Poor risk appetite and lower Asian market performance are further contributing to the Rupee’s challenges, it added.
- September 06, 2023 09:20
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty open flat amid global uncertainty; Cipla gains
Sensex and Nifty opened mildly higher on Wednesday on mixed global cues. Analysts believe that Midcap and Smallcap segments will continue to excel despite high valuations.
In early trading, Sensex rose by 7.11 points to 65, 787.37, and Nifty gained 1.40 points to reach 19,576.30. Notable gainers in the Sensex included Cipla, ONGC, PowerGrid, Wipro and LTIMindtree, while Jio Financial, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank lagged.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets exhibited mixed performance, with Japan and Singapore gaining while others, like Australia, declined.
Additionally, the Nifty Midcap surpassed 40,000 points for the first time, and the Nifty SmallCap reached a new peak.
Economic analysts report robust macroeconomic indicators, and India’s services sector showed a slight easing in August, though new orders remained high. The positive momentum is expected to continue with a resilient domestic economy amid global uncertainties.
- September 06, 2023 08:52
Sectoral Watch: FMCG, auto, consumer durable players brace for impact of weak monsoon on rural demand
Industry segments that derive a significant portion of their earnings from rural areas, including auto, FMCG and consumer durables, are getting jittery with the progress of South-West monsoon dipping below the 11 per cent long-period average.
- September 06, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Nila Infra
Nila Infra gets order for construction of 1694 dwelling units of total estimated development cost of Rs 102 crore
- September 06, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Gensol Eng board approves a bonus issue in the proportion of 2:1
- September 06, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: SBI Card adds new features to AURUM super premium credit card
- September 06, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS completes acquisition of majority stake in Johari Digital Healthcare
- September 06, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Usha Martin
Usha Martin’s Promoter Usha Martin Ventures Sold 2 Lakh Shares via Open Market
- September 06, 2023 08:34
Technical Analysis: Rupee Watch: Rising oil prices, strong dollar, and US yields weigh on Indian rupee
Rising oil price, US Treasury yields and strong dollar are likely to keep the Indian rupee under pressure.
Brent Crude ($90.15 per barrel) surged to a high of $91 and has come down from there. On the charts, the outlook is bullish. The prices have risen well above the crucial $85-88 resistance. Brent Crude can now test $95.
Dollar index (104.74) has support at 104.50 and can rise to 106.
US 10Yr Treasury Yield (4.26 per cent) can rise to 4.4-4.45 per cent.
These factors can keep the rupee (USDINR: 83.04) under pressure for a fall to 83.20-83.25 first and 83.50-83.60 eventually against the dollar.
Unless the RBI intervenes (as it had done in the earlier instances whenever the rupee had declined below 83), the above mentioned fall cannot be avoided. - BL Research Bureau
- September 06, 2023 08:32
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: BF Utilities, Hma Agro Industries
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, MMTC
Ex-date Dividend: Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Rasayan, Route Mobile
Ex-date AGM: Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Rasayan, Metro Brands
Ex-date Bonus Issue: Shilchar Technologies
Record-date Dividend: Bharat Rasayan, Route Mobile
Record-date Bonus Issue: Shilchar Technologies
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Shakti Pumps (India), Pearl Global Industries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Banco Products (I), Garware Hi-Tech Films, Titagarh Rail Systems
- September 06, 2023 08:31
Insider Trades
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 4,936 shares on Sept. 4.
NGL FINE-CHEM: Promoter Sunita Potdar sold 8,600 shares on Sept. 4.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S. Narayanan sold 5,000 shares on Sept. 4.
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter K. Nityananda Reddy revoked a pledge of 20 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Go Fashion (India): Promoter Rahul Saraogi revoked a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Aug. 31 and created a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 20 lakh shares between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
- September 06, 2023 08:31
Bulk Deals
Safari Industries (India): Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold 2.1 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 3,775.06 apiece, and SBI Life Insurance bought two lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 3,775 apiece.
Bikaji Foods International: Lighthouse India Fund sold 32.42 lakh shares (1.3%) at Rs 480 apiece, and Plutus Wealth Management bought 13.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 480.11 apiece.
*SBFC Finance: Bajaj Finance sold 82.5 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 85.02 apiece.
- September 06, 2023 08:31
IPO Offerings: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
The company will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 6. The multispecialty hospital plans to raise Rs 869.08 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue will consist of 73.74 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 542 crore, and the OFS includes 44,50,000 shares aggregating Rs 327.1 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 695–735 per share. It raised Rs 260.72 crore via anchor investors.
- September 06, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Shriram Finance
Shriram Finance: The company approved and allotted senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and taxable nonconvertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis for an issue size of Rs 75 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 150 crore.
- September 06, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: PowerGrid Corp
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company was declared the successful bidder under the transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW).
- September 06, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Safari Industries
SBI Life Insurance Company has bought Rs 77.38 crore worth shares in Safari Industries
- September 06, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: HDFC AMC
Amaresh Jena has resigned as Head – Marketing of HDFC AMC, with effect from September 8
- September 06, 2023 08:28
Share Market Live Today: Jubilant Ingrevia fully redeems Rs 175 crore commercial paper
Commercial paper of Rs 175 crore issued on July 14 has been fully redeemed by Jubilant Ingrevia
- September 06, 2023 08:27
Share Markets Live Today: Mangalore Chem promoter pledge additional 10 lakh shares
- September 06, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Kernex Micro mulls preferential issue
Kernex Micro to consider and approve raising of funds via preferential issue
- September 06, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: India Ratings downgrades Sterling and Wilson’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND BB-
India Ratings and Research has downgraded the long term issuer rating of Sterling and Wilson to ‘IND BB-’ for the Company’s long term fund and non-fund facilities
- September 06, 2023 08:24
Share Markets Live Today: Usha Martin’s Promoter Usha Martin Ventures Sold 2 Lakh Shares via Open Market
- September 06, 2023 08:24
Share Markets Live Today: Citi on India Strategy
India Strategy: Optimism for capex recovery and preferred stocks BEL, L&T, Adani ports, Ultratech, Ashok Ley and ACC
- September 06, 2023 08:23
Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2950
UBS on Petronet: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 235/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on ABB: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5260
MOSL on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1000
Nomura on Torrent Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2199
Citi on PayTM: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1160
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2950
UBS on Petronet: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 235
- September 06, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Regulatory Move: SEBI beefs up systems to deal with broker, CC failures
The stock exchanges and clearing corporations have implemented a software-as-a-service model. So if one exchange or clearing corporation goes down, trading will continue.
- September 06, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: G20 Summit: Market expert anticipates positive impact on Indian stock markets
The Impact of G20 on Indian stock markets by the market experts: Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD, Get Together Finance
The G20 summit is led by 20 financial leaders from the world’s strongest economies. The aim of the summit is to discuss trade, health, and climate-related issues around the globe.
When the minds behind the most successful economies come together, something great is bound to come. Hence, great investment and trade opportunities are probable to rise in India with the help of the G20 summit.
In the past few years, India’s economy has seen massive growth. With the global economic events being held in India, people’s and businesses’ trust in the Indian capital market will grow.
- September 06, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Artson Engineering bags Rs 25 crore order
Artson Engineering Limited has received an order confirmation of Rs. 25.19 crore inclusive of taxes from Tata Projects Limited for Fabrication of Structures for AMNS Project on Conversion Basis.
- September 06, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewables collaborate on 12MWp solar project in Pune
Tata Motors Limited and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. A significant step towards attaining green manufacturing, the installation is collectively expected to generate 17.5 million units of electricity every year, which will meet nearly 17.2 per cent of the annualised requirement, potentially mitigating over 12400 tonnes/kWh of carbon emission each year.
- September 06, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: IREDA partners with Union Bank and Bank of Baroda for renewable energy projects
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to co-finance renewable energy projects, including both established and emerging RE technologies
- September 06, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: NBCC Inks MoU for Rs 2000 crore Kochi Land Development Project
NBCC has signed MoU with Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) for the following work: Name of Work: Development of 17.9 acres land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Derive, Kochi, Kerala Name of Client: Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), Govt. of Kerrala, worth about Rs 2000 crore
- September 06, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Zambia restores control of Konkola copper mines to Vedanta Resources
Zambia has agreed to return control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources, mines minister Paul Kabuswe said on Tuesday, ending a row over the ownership of the assets that erupted in 2019 when authorities seized the mines. The government, which owns a 20 per cent stake in KCM, will allow Vedanta to resume control and operate KCM’s mines and smelter after the company renewed a pledge to invest more than $1.2 billion to increase output and repay outstanding debts, Kabusw.
- September 06, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Decline in ‘Investable Value Stocks’ dominated by financials and energy
Proportion of ‘investable value stocks’ within top-1,000 universe has dropped sharply to ~10% from 17% at the start of CY23. Bulk of the stocks that fulfill the criteria are largely related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials. -- ICICI Securities
- September 06, 2023 08:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Quality stocks dwindle in broader market rally: private ownership prevails
As the broader market rally continues, the number of stocks with the minimum quality attribute of trailing RoE > 14% and trading at earnings yield > bond yield, has dropped from 171 to 104 within the universe of the top-1,000 stocks by market capitalisation. Out of 104 companies, 73% have private ownership while 27% have government ownership.
- September 06, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Choice Consultancy chosen for groundbreaking agri-finance project in Bihar
Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has been selected to undertake a pioneering project that holds the potential to revolutionise the landscape of agricultural finance and rural development. The company has been awarded a prestigious contract to serve as System Integrators for the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Bihar. The contract for this transformative endeavour is valued at Rs 50 crore plus taxes. The project is set to cover 4495 PACS in its initial phase with an estimated completion time of 9 months for the computerisation phase.
- September 06, 2023 08:04
Sectoral Watch: Tech sector stability amid uncertainty with AI optimism
Our analyses of 22 global technology companies’ recent quarter performance and management commentary suggest stability in demand rather than optimism. Macro uncertainties and an elongated sales cycle continue to weigh on demand and growth visibility. A majority of the companies have resisted predicting the recovery timeline, with the occurrence of recession being an irritant in any normalization. On the flip side, for the longer term, all companies remain optimistic, with technology becoming a key enabler in the enterprises’ digital-transformation journey. Enthusiasm surrounding technology has been further fueled by the advancement of AI, a theme that was highlighted by companies across the spectrum. AI is predicted to transform the way enterprises operate, unlocking tremendous business value. Tech companies are gearing up to enable this transformation, even as the adoption remains in a nascent stage, and complete transition remains at least a few years away. Nifty IT Index outperformed broader markets by ~6%/~5% in the last 1M/3M. The U.S. economy’s resilience and stability in the demand environment suggest that the valuation of IT stocks may be sustained; however, the upside would be capped as further rerating requires an earnings upgrade, in our view.
- September 06, 2023 08:02
Economy Watch: Fiscal Stress in 4MFY24: Tax growth challenges and capex trends
The incipient signs of fiscal stress in 4MFY24 are largely emanating from (1) deep contraction in corporate tax (CT) growth despite healthy corporate profits and (2) higher-than-usual capex spend in early months. However, we argue given the non-linear relationship between economic activity and taxes, the tax growth undershoot vs. nominal growth is not too surprising in the late cycle. Separately, our study of listed companies hints at a behavioral change in CT payments post-Covid, where front-loading/smoothening of advance CT payments has been led by unlisted/SMIDs. However, we are seeing signs of reversal to pre-Covid behavior in 1QFY24. We expect CT collections to pick up pace in 2H, albeit growing 7%.
On the expenditure side, we argue a front-loaded capex (and revex) profile should not be read ominously, and despite exhausting 31%+ of BE so far, we do not envisage expenditure profile slipping on net in FY24. We expect no material miss in FY24 capex vs. BE, implying 8% average growth for the remaining year. That said, we see a risk of 20bps slippage in GFD/GDP ratio to 6.1% from 5.9% BE, led by a weaker revenue profile. However, there should be no funding pressure for GoI amid ~Rs400bn fiscal slippage. The G-Sec curve will likely flatten, with the benchmark 10-year yield reversing course by September-end towards 7.00-7.05%.-- Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global Financial on Fiscal condition
- September 06, 2023 08:00
Share Market Live Today: Jio Financial Services excluded from NIFTY50 indices, anticipate Index Fund felling
NSE has announced Exclusion of Jio Financial Services from various indices led by NIFTY50
Index Fund selling to come today, especially in the last 30 minutes.
According to marketmen, Jio Financial is likely to see Selling of 10.6 crore shares
- September 06, 2023 07:59
Bonus Issue Dates
JTL Industries Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 431.55
Ex Bonus 07 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 06, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: Market Levels as on 5 September 2023
BSE Sensex: 65780.26 (+152.12)
Nifty 50: 19574.90 (+46.10)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 40253.60 (+423.25)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 12656.25 (+105.50)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.89 / 3.55
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.33 / 4.46
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.73 / 3.24
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.46 / 3.69
📌 Inflow/Outflow
FII / FPI Activity: (1725.11 crs)
DII Activity: 1077.86 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 10.81
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $90.45
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1932.45 = INR 59352
Silver: INR 74160
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.04
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.66
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.21% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.18% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.24%
- September 06, 2023 07:42
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 07 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.14
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 523.75
\u0009
B & A Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 298
\u0009
Excel Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 949.5
\u0009
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 191.05
\u0009
Kemp & Company Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1028.95
\u0009
Kopran Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 248.5
\u0009
Mazda Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.14
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1014
\u0009
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 182
\u0009
Multibase India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 242.2
\u0009
Repco Home Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 382.15
\u0009
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 334.9
\u0009
Tirupati Foam Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 92
- September 06, 2023 07:38
Share Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 06-SEP-2023
BALRAMPUR
BHEL
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
- September 06, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Update: Regulatory Move: One-hour settlement by March next year, says SEBI chief
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is hoping to move towards a one-hour settlement cycle as early as March next year and instantaneous settlement by October 2024, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023.
India completed the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle in January this year. For instance, a client buying shares on Tuesday under T+1 system gets his shares credited to his demat account on Wednesday. Under the one-hour settlement, this transaction would take place within an hour.
- September 06, 2023 07:10
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for September 6, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 06, 2023 07:08
Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing (₹148.20)
The short-term outlook for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April this year. On Tuesday, the stock surged over 9 per cent marking the beginning of a new leg of upmove within the broader uptrend. Support for the stock is at ₹140-138.
- September 06, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks mixed amidst US decline and inflation concerns triggered by oil surge
Asian stock markets experienced a mixed day of trading on Wednesday following a decline in US stock prices and growing concerns about inflation due to a surge in oil prices.
At the opening bell, benchmark indices in Japan saw gains, but those in Australia slipped, and South Korea witnessed fluctuations. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures contracts also dropped by 0.28%, settling at 18,405.09.
In the early trading hours, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Japan showed a rise of 0.64%, equivalent to 219.75 points, reaching 33,253.94. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index exhibited an increase of 0.71%, or 17.38 points, reaching 2,395.20.
On the previous day on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded with a 0.6% decline at 34,641.97 points, while the more comprehensive S&P 500 experienced a 0.4% drop, and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index dipped by 0.1%.
