September 06, 2023 16:09

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strong American currency, per a PTI report.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated on Wednesday as the US dollar rose to the highest levels in six months. Moreover, elevated crude oil prices also weighed on rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.08 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.02 to 83.18 in the day trade.

