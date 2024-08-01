Stock Market on 1 August 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- August 01, 2024 16:16
Stock market live today: Dabur India Q1 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹500 crore
Dabur India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹500 crore in Q1 FY25, up 8 per cent from ₹462 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue was up 7 per cent to ₹3,349 crore, driven by steady growth across all key business verticals.
- August 01, 2024 15:52
Stock market live today: Zomato beats Q1 profit estimates as Blinkit delivers growth
Zomato reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its food and grocery delivery services.
The company’s consolidated net profit rose to ₹253 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹2 crore a year earlier. - Reuters
- August 01, 2024 15:45
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 3 p.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Power Grid (3.82%), Coal India (3.47%), ONGC (2.03%), HDFC Bank (1.97%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (1.96%)
Top losers:
M&M (-2.78%), Tata Steel (-1.37%), Hero Motocorp (-1.35%), Britannia (-1.32%), Tata Motors (-1.21%)
- August 01, 2024 15:45
Closing Bell: BSE Sensex closed at 81,867.55, up by 126.21 pts or 0.15%, and Nifty ended at 25,010.90, up 59.75 pts or 0.24%.
- August 01, 2024 15:30
Stock market live today: India’s power consumption rises 3.5% to 145.40 billion units in July
India’s power consumption rose a meagre 3.5 per cent to 145.40 Billion Units (BU) in July compared to the year-ago period as rainfall brought down temperatures from the scorching heat.
In July 2023, the power consumption stood at 140.41 BU, according to official data.
The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 226.63GW in July 2024 against 208.95 GW in the year-ago month.
The peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250.20 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.
Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024. - PTI
- August 01, 2024 15:23
Stock market live today: NIIT MTS net profit rises to Rs 60 cr in June quarter
NIIT Learning Systems on Thursday reported an 8.75 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) reported a net profit of Rs 55.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Net revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 407.22 crore, up 6.5 per cent from Rs 382.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
“NIIT MTS continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in a volatile and uncertain environment. The company has taken the pole position in the application of GenAI for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the L&D function of our customers,” Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at NIIT MTS, said. - PTI
- August 01, 2024 15:07
Stock market update: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 3 pm
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Power Grid (3.43%), Coal India (3.22%), ONGC (2.03%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (1.90%), Shriram Finance (1.78%)
Top losers:
M&M (-2.74%), Tata Steel (-1.62%), Hero Motocorp (-1.54%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.20%), Tata Motors (-1.16%)
- August 01, 2024 15:02
Stock market update: BSE Snapshot as at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 01, 2024, were 1,509 against 2,408 stocks that declined; 109 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 354, and those that hit a 52-week low was 18.
In addition, 338 stocks traded in upper circuit and 237 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 01, 2024 15:01
Stock in focus: Himadri Speciality Chemical
Himadri Clean Energy Limited (HCEL), wholly-owned Subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical, has acquired 100% equity shares of Himadri Green Technologies Innovation Limited.
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock surges 3.68% on the NSE trading at ₹445.
- August 01, 2024 14:59
Stock market news: Welspun Living has appointed Rajesh Jain as Chief Human Resource Officer with effect from August 01, 2024, following the resignation of Rajesh Srivastava.
- August 01, 2024 14:57
Stock market news: Coal India’s July production rise to 55 MMT
Coal India recorded coal production at 55 MMT in July 2024 against 53.7 MMT in the same period last year.
Coal India stock surged 3.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹538.80.
- August 01, 2024 14:53
Stock in focus: Cantabil Retail India
Cantabil Retail India opened 6 new showrooms/ shops at different locations in the country in July 2024.
Stock trades at ₹277.70 on the NSE, down by 1.61%.
- August 01, 2024 14:49
Stock in news: Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Q1 results in focus
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions recorded its net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹4.53 crore as against ₹3.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock was up 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹454.30.
- August 01, 2024 14:46
Stock market news: Aditya Birla Capital Q1 results
Aditya Birla Capital: Consolidated PAT: 745 crore (up 15% y-o-y)
- Consolidated Revenue: Rs 10,258 crore (↑26% y-o-y)
- NBFC AUM: Rs 1.07 lakh crore (↑ 25% y-o-y)
- HFC AUM: Rs 20,399 crore (↑ 41% y-o-y)
- Mutual fund quarterly average AUM crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore (↑ 19% y-o-y)
- Life insurance total premium: Rs 3,986 crore (↑ 28% y-o-y)
- Health insurance gross written premium: Rs 1,041 crore (↑ 35% y-o-y)
- Udyog Plus, B2B platform for MSMEs crossed Rs 2,600 crore AUM till date
- August 01, 2024 14:42
Stock market update: Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company has appointed Vinay Singh Kushwaha as the Chief Operating Officer – Bombay Realty of the Company
- August 01, 2024 14:38
Stock in focus: Dabur India clocks 8% growth in consolidated net profit during Q1 FY24-25
Dabur India ended the first quarter of 2024-25 with an 8% growth in Consolidated Net Profit at Rs 500 crore, up from Rs 464 Crore a year earlier. It posted 7 per cent growth in Consolidated Revenue to Rs 3,349 Crore. The India FMCG business posted a volume growth of 5.2% for the quarter.
- August 01, 2024 14:36
Stock in focus: Maruti Suzuki stock rises by 1.29%
Maruti Suzuki stock rises 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹13,284.70 as at 2.33 pm. Follow live updates here
- August 01, 2024 14:34
Stock market live update today: BSE Sensex slips below 81,800 level
Sensex trades at 81,715.35, down by 25.99 pts or 0.03% as at 2.32 pm.
- August 01, 2024 14:30
Market update: Sectoral indices of Nifty Auto, PSU bank and media fall over 1%; Nifty Realty decline by 2.13%
- August 01, 2024 14:27
Stock in focus: Max Healthcare Institute board has approved the following proposals
- Long-term Lease arrangement with Silicon Constructions Private Limited for setting up 250+ bedded hospital at Zirakpur, Punjab.
- Financial Assistance to Muthoot Hospitals Private Limited
Max Healthcare has appointed Gautam Wadhwa as Director & Chief Business Officer with effect from August 5, 2024,
- August 01, 2024 14:24
Stock in focus: Dabur India
Dabur India recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹494.35 crore as against ₹456.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹641.80 on the NSE, up 0.96%.
- August 01, 2024 14:21
Stock market update: Zensar Technologies appoints Pulkit Bhandari as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. August 01, 2024.
- August 01, 2024 14:19
Stock market news: Sun Pharmaceutical Q1 results in focus
Sun Pharmaceutical’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 was at ₹2835.6 crore as against ₹2022.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock traded at ₹1,714.85 on the NSE, down by 0.26%.
- August 01, 2024 14:15
Stock market news: Emami Ltd has decided to close operations of the unit located at Abhoypur, Guwahati, Assam.
- August 01, 2024 14:14
Stock in focus: Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital reported its PAT for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹758.84 crore as against ₹648.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹225.80 on the NSE, down by 0.48%.
- August 01, 2024 14:10
Stock in news: Omaxe shares extend losses; hit lower circuit limit for second straight day
Shares of Omaxe declined 5 per cent each on the bourses on Thursday following Sebi restrictions on the realty firm, its Chairman, the MD, and three others from the securities market for two years for misrepresentation the company’s financials.
Shares trade at the lower circuit of ₹146.48 on the NSE.
- August 01, 2024 14:07
India VIX declines 2.47% to 12.92.
- August 01, 2024 14:05
Stock in focus: Emami shares rise 1%
Emami recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹150.6 crore as against ₹136.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹827.10.
- August 01, 2024 14:02
Stock in focus: Arvind Fashions stock rises after Q1 results
Arvind Fashions stock rises 1.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹518.50.
Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹13.92 crore as against the loss of ₹4.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 01, 2024 13:58
Stock in focus: RVNL incorporates subsidiary in Uzbekistan
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has incorporated subsidiary “Rail Vikas Nigam LLC” in Uzbekistan.
RVNL stock trades at ₹593.55 on the NSE, down by 1.32%.
- August 01, 2024 13:56
Stock market update: ICICI Prudential MF announces launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty Metal ETF
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the ICICI Prudential Nifty Metal ETF. The offering aims to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the returns provided by the Nifty Metal Index, subject to tracking errors.
The Nifty Metal Index includes companies from the metal sector, including both ferrous and non-ferrous metals.
The Nifty Metal Index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Metals sector (including mining). The Nifty Metal Index comprises of maximum 15 stocks that are listed on the National Stock Exchange. These companies are selected from the Nifty 500 based on their market value, ensuring a broad representation of the sector.
- August 01, 2024 13:54
Adani Group stocks in green zone during the session.
Adani Ports: CMP 1589, Up 1.2%
Adani Ent: CMP 3210.0, Up 1.3%
Adani Green Energy: CMP 1872.0, Up 1.3%
Adani Power: CMP 739.0, Up 0.6%
Adani Wilmar: CMP 353.0, Up 1.6%
Adani Total Gas: CMP 936.0, Up 4.5%
Adani Energy: CMP Up 1334.0, Up 17.24%
NDTV: CMP 224.0, Up 2.2%
- August 01, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Nifty crossed the 25,000 figure on Aug 01 covering the last 1000 points journey in just 24 sessions. This upmove came despite the initial negative reaction to the Union Budget, developments on Israel Hamas conflict, deepening US China trade tensions, FPI selling in Indian markets, uninspiring Q1 results from Indian companies and US megacap tech sell-off. Falling US inflation raising expectations of US Fed rate cut, positive Indian macros and encouraging domestic flows helped offset these negatives to some extent.
While the valuations of Indian markets continue to remain high, fund flows could help Nifty head even higher with some intermittent corrections. Retail investors would do well to rebalance their asset allocation and cut equity portion in case it has exceeded the planned allocation. They could also look at taking part profits out of stocks that have run up sharply over the last few months – much ahead of the justified valuations.
- August 01, 2024 13:48
Stock market update: Websol Energy System commences commercial production of its new module line at Falta
Websol Energy System stock fell 3.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹599.
- August 01, 2024 13:41
Hero MotoCorp commences operations in the Philippines
Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has commenced operations in the Philippines and this strategic expansion marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.
- August 01, 2024 13:39
Stock in focus: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares rise over 1%
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stock rises 1.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,591.05.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹3,107.23 crore as against ₹2,119.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- August 01, 2024 13:27
Stock market live updates: PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund
PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd (PNB) has launched the Bharat Manufacturing Fund, a new fund option within its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) category.
The fund offers policyholders an opportunity to invest in the manufacturing sector, and will be available at an initial unit price of ₹10 during the New Fund Launch period from August 1 to August 15, 2024.
- August 01, 2024 13:26
Stock market news today: Uno Minda signs agreement with Aisin Corporation, Japan
Uno Minda Limited has entered into technical license agreement (TLA) with Aisin Corporation, Japan, to manufacture and sale of sunroofs.
UNO Minda stock declined 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,025.45.
- August 01, 2024 13:22
Stock market update: Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, B&D, MOFSL, on Markets @25k
Indian Equities started the first day of August by making a record High. Nifty crossed the 25k levels for the first time, making a silver jubilee on the charts. The index took 24 trading sessions to complete a 1000-point rally, the third-fastest in the index’s history. Nifty has gained around 11% in the last 3 months. This rally is driven by healthy GDP growth, control inflation, strong domestic liquidity both from Retail as well as Institutional participants, and a progressive monsoon. Global cues have been supportive after the US Fed indicated a possible rate cut in September. We expect this positive momentum to continue going forward driven by healthy macros, India’s strong position globally, and steady corporate earnings
- August 01, 2024 13:22
Stock market live update: Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on Fed Rate Announcement
“Fed’s decision to keep the rates unchanged comes as per the industry expectations. With inflation moving towards the desired target of 2% as set by the US Central Bank, a possible rate cut hinted during September is expected to have a cooling effect on the gold prices. However, the situation rests on which way the inflation trendlines is heading. The potential rate cut by the US Fed will go a long way in bringing back the sheen to the Indian jewellery exports.
Domestically, the gold prices witnessed a marginal upswing of ~1% in domestic market followed by Fed’s nod for a possible rate cut. The price of yellow metal is currently hovering at an attractive level post the announcement of customs duty cut in the union budget. Consumers have already started making the most out of this period of attractive gold rates and with festive as well as wedding season in sight, the sentiment is leaning on the positive for this quarter.”
- August 01, 2024 13:17
Stock market update: JSW Infrastructure board appoints Rinkesh Roy as President
- August 01, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates: Top losers of Nifty realty stocks
Lodha (-3.79%), Prestige (-2.89%), Godrej Properties (-2.37%), DLF (-1.75%), Oberoi Realty (-1.61%), Sunteck (-1.25%)
- August 01, 2024 13:12
Stock market update: Nifty realty stocks drag 1.89% to trade at 1,073.10 as at 1.09 pm.
- August 01, 2024 13:05
ITC expected to report mid-to-high single digit revenue growth for Q1
Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC is expected to report a mid-to-high single digit year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter this fiscal as the diversified conglomerate’s cigarette, non-cigarette FMCG and Hotels segments are expected to register good growth on the back of an overall uptick in demand.
“We expect 6 per cent revenue growth on account of expected growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y in the cigarettes segment (2 per cent in terms of volume). FMCG to grow at 7 per cent Y-o-Y and hotels at 8 per cent Y-o-Y,” Axis Securities Equity Research said in its note on ITC Ltd.
- August 01, 2024 13:03
Stock in focus: The Great Eastern Shipping Company board okays interim dividend of ₹9
The Great Eastern Shipping Company’s board has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share.
Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹811.94 crore as against ₹576.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
However, stock fell 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,367.75.
- August 01, 2024 12:59
Stock in focus: MOIL revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products effective from August 1, 2024.
MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products effective from August 1, 2024.
1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been decreased by 10% on the prevailing prices since 01.07.2024 w.e.f. midnight of 31.07.2024/01.08.2024 for the month of August, 2024.
2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44% have been decreased by 27% on the prevailing prices since 01.07.2024 w.e.f. midnight of 31.07.2024/01.08.2024 for the month of August, 2024.
3. The prices of all SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been decreased by 27% on the prevailing prices since 01.07.2024 w.e.f. midnight of 31.07.2024/01.08.2024 for the month of August, 2024.
4. The basic price Rs.210000/- PMT of EMD has been continued for the month of August, 2024.
MOIL shares trade at ₹489.85 on the NSE, down by 0.38%.
- August 01, 2024 12:55
Stock in news: Automobiles: Toyota Kirloskar records highest monthly domestic sales in July, while Tata Motors, JSW MG sales decline
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has outperformed its sales achievement by registering its best-ever monthly wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 31,656 units in July, a 44 per cent jump year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 21,911 units in the same month last year.
Tata Motors reported a YoY decline of six per cent in its domestic wholesale to 44,725 units in July, as compared with 47,628 units in July 2023.
JSW MG Motor India also reported a decline of more than 10 per cent YoY in its retail sales to 4,572 units in July, as against 5,102 units in the same month previous year.
- August 01, 2024 12:51
Stock in news: Century Textiles & Industries’ subsidiary incorporates Tarusa Properties Private Limited
Century Textiles & Industries informed that Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘Tarusa Properties Private Limited’.
Century Textiles stock trades flat at ₹2,333.
- August 01, 2024 12:49
Stock in focus: Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland sold 13,928 units of vehicles, including exports, in July 2024 as against 15,068 units in July 2023.
The stock traded at ₹247.40 on the NSE, down by 3.77%.
- August 01, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates: Amara Raja, Ather Energy partner for EV battery supply
Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy.
- August 01, 2024 12:43
Stock market update: Firstcry IPO price band set at ₹440-465 a share
Firstcry IPO price band set at ₹440-465 a share. The issue opens on August 6, 2024, and closes on August 8, 2024. Bids can be made for a minimum of 32 shares. The company is raising ₹1666 crore in a fresh issue and 5.4 crore shares of OFS
- August 01, 2024 12:37
Stock in focus: Adani Energy Solutions shares surge 8%
Adani Energy Solutions stock climbed 8.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,229.70. The company raised $1 billion through a share sale.
(PTI)
- August 01, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates: Nifty trades below 25,000 level
Nifty 50 traded at 24,983.65, up by 32.50 pts or 0.13% as at 12.32 pm, and BSE Sensex traded at 81,784.14, up by 42.80 pts or 0.05%.
- August 01, 2024 12:31
Stock market live updates: Steel Strips Wheels net turnover rises 1.55% y-o-y
Steel Strips Wheels Limited has recorded net turnover of ₹362.64 crore in July 2024 against ₹357.09 crore in July 2023, recording a growth of 1.55% y-o-y.
SSWL stock trades at ₹235.90 on the NSE, down by 0.29%.
- August 01, 2024 12:25
July clocks 9% surplus rainfall pan-India, but below-normal in north-west
Pan-India rainfall during June-July was 453.8 mm, against the normal of 445.8 mm. While most states have received fairly good rainfall in the first two months, Jharkhand and Bihar as well as parts of West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh remain areas of concern.
- August 01, 2024 12:24
Stock market live update: V.S.T Tillers Tractors sold 5,543 units in June 2024
V.S.T Tillers Tractors recorded its total power tiller & tractor sales in June 2024 at 5543 units as against 5506 units in June 2023.
Stock trades at ₹4,243.40 on the NSE, down by 0.12%.
- August 01, 2024 12:21
Stock market today: SRF stock in focus
SRF has commissioned the project to set up a new facility to produce agrochemical intermediate at Dahej, Gujarat.
On August 1, 2024, the company informed the project was commissioned and capitalised at an aggregate cost of ₹190 crore (approx.).
SRF stock traded at ₹2,626.90 on the NSE, down by 0.68%.
- August 01, 2024 12:14
Stock market live update: Tata Motors consolidated revenue seen higher in Q1
With price corrections in the passenger and commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors is expected to see growth in its consolidated revenue in Q1.
Analysts expect to see up to 9 per cent growth in consolidated revenue year-on-year, with increased sales in Jaguar Land Rover.
“We see Tata Motors revenue growing by 5 per cent year-on-year, with consistent performance in JLR and price actions in the commercial and passenger vehicle business, to drive an EBITDA margin of 175bps year-on-year. Profit after tax is expected to grow by 64.8 per cent year-on-year,” said Prabhudas Lilladher.
- August 01, 2024 12:13
Bank Nifty prediction today: In sideways range; traders stay out for now
Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 51,673 versus yesterday’s close of 51,553. The index has now advanced to 51,740, up 0.4 per cent.
The advance-decline ratio of Bank Nifty currently stands at 10:2. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank are the top gainers, advancing 0.9 per cent each.
Nifty PSU Bank has risen nearly 0.4 per cent whereas Nifty Private Bank has climbed 0.25 per cent so far today. So, broadly, public sector banks are outperforming private sector peers.
- August 01, 2024 12:11
Stock in focus: NBCC (India) secures new order worth ₹50 crore
NBCC (India) secures new order worth ₹50 crore for construction of Regional Passport 50.00 Office in Srinagar. J&K
Stock trades at ₹181.01 on the NSE, down by 0.11%.
- August 01, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Coal India (3.29%), Power Grid (3.25%), Tata Consumer (1.80%), ONGC (1.66%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (1.66%)
Top losers:
M&M (-2.62%), Tata Steel (-1.82%), Sun Pharma (-1.19%), Tata Motors (-1.01%), Kotak Mahindra (-0.99%)
- August 01, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates: BSE Snapshot as at 12 noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 01, 2024, were 1,790 against 1,991 stocks that declined; 144 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,925. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 324, and those that hit a 52-week low was 16.
In addition, 305 stocks traded in upper circuit and 178 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 01, 2024 11:47
Stock market live updates: Hero FinCorp files papers to raise ₹3,668 crore via IPO
Hero FinCorp, the financial services division of two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise ₹3,668 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).Read more
- August 01, 2024 11:40
Stock market update: Kalpataru Projects International’s subsidiary receives arbitration award
Wainganga Expressway Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalpataru Projects International, has received an Arbitration Award wherein the Arbitral Tribunal by way of a majority award has allowed certain claims of WEPL, against National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The Arbitral Tribunal has laid down the principles for computing the claim of WEPL (net of premium payable by WEPL) and directed the parties to compute the compensation amount.
Kalpataru Projects International stock trades at ₹1,365.10 on the NSE, down by 0.43%.
- August 01, 2024 11:35
Stock market updates: Economy: PMI data: Manufacturing index slips to 58.1 in July, but job creation unaffected
The manufacturing sector slowed down marginally in July due to softness in new orders, but that did not impact job creation, private survey results released on Thursday showed. However, the sector faces inflation, the strongest in nearly 11 years.
The results, popularly known as the HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), dropped a tad to 58.1 in July, as against 58.3 in June.
- August 01, 2024 11:31
Stock market update: Major stocks hit a 52-week high on the NSE today
Coal India (3.06%), ONGC (2.35%), Lupin (2.03%), SBI Life Insurance (1.50%), NTPC (1.47%), MCX (1.05%)
- August 01, 2024 11:25
Stock market live updates today: Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360
Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent a clear signal during his post-FOMC news conference that a September rate cut is on the table if data evolve as he expects and offering several dovish characterizations of the economy. That signal is tempered by a notably less dovish policy statement, which contained only subtle hints of an impending rate cut.
Following Powell’s news conference, fed funds futures continued to fully price an initial 25-bp rate cut in September. Further out the curve, expectations for cumulative rate cuts increased.
Treasury yields reversed and fell 9 bps to 11 bps points across the curve on the day. Benchmark US equities rallied, with the S&P 500 closing 1.6% higher.
Moreover, it had a positive impact on the Indian market, which touched the magical 25K mark on Nifty.
- August 01, 2024 11:24
Stock market live updates today: Subho Moulik, CEO & Founder, Appreciate, a SEBI and IFSCA registered fintech company, comments on US Fed Reserve announcement (FOMC)
“To state that the markets are awaiting a September rate cut with anticipation is to state the obvious. As evidence, consider the fact that the Dow Jones has rallied 400 points as the pathway to September starts materialising concretely. To me, this is a pivotal point that hints at a narrative turnaround, provided no unforeseen economic, geo-political or financial shock appears out of the blue.
There, of course, is the larger, looming risk that the Fed could overplay its hawkish hand. In its zeal to clinch low and stable inflation, it could, possibly, nudge the US economy into recession territory, under the burden of interest rates operating at a 22-year high. However, the US GDP growth rate at 2.1% for the first half of the year signals that there is more than enough resilience in the US economy, and the odds of the US economic activity tipping into negative territory are slim.
Despite the incredible market rally we have witnessed this year, a September rate cut would have a further multiplier effect that will send US benchmarks soaring higher. From here on forth, think of the markets waiting eagerly with their “fingers crossed” till the September Fed meet
- August 01, 2024 11:19
Stock market update: IndusInd Bank launches Pioneer Private programme; stock trades flat
IndusInd Bank has launched ‘PIONEER Private’, curated financial solutions for the HNI / UNHI segment.
IndusInd Bank stock trades flat at ₹1,434 on the NSE.
- August 01, 2024 11:15
Stock market update: Exicom Tele-Systems’ subsidiary acquires Tritium Power Solutions Pty Ltd
Exicom Power Solutions B.V, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, has acquired 12,000 ordinary shares of $0.01 per share of Tritium Power Solutions Pty Ltd., Queensland from Raj Kumar, resident of 6 Hunt Club Road, Narre Warren South VIC 3805, at a consideration of $ 120 representing 100% paid up share capital of Tritium Power Solutions Pty Ltd.
Exicom Tele-Systems stock rose 1.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹453.35.
- August 01, 2024 11:12
Stock in focus: Hero Motocorp commences operations in Philippines
Hero MotoCorp has commenced operations in the Philippines. The stock trades at ₹5,410 on the NSE, down by 0.71%
- August 01, 2024 11:11
Stock in focus: Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2024 stood at 71,996 vehicles, compared to 80,633 units during July 2023.
Stock trades flat ₹1,161.70 on the NSE.
- August 01, 2024 11:11
BSE snapshot as at 10.30 am
Top gainers on the BSE at 10.30 am:
FSL (9.17%), PCBL (8.54%), IIFL (8%), SIS (7.74%), Lloyds Metal (7.28%)
Top losers:
Sonata Software (-7.57%), KRBL (-6.46%), Redington (-3.42%), CCL (-3.33%), Godrej Agro (-3.27%)
- August 01, 2024 11:10
Infosys stock trades at ₹1,857.90 on the NSE, down by 0.55%.
- August 01, 2024 10:16
Stock market live updates today: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India traded at ₹13,551.45 on the NSE, higher by 3.32% as at 10 am.
Track the Maruti Suzuki share price movements here
- August 01, 2024 10:15
Stock market live updates: Deepak Agrawal, CIO-Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC on US Fed meeting outcome.
FOMC kept the rates on hold for the 8th consecutive meeting. FOMC while highlighting further progress on the inflation front mention it remains “somewhat elevated”. FOMC acknowledges that the job gains have moderated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and needs greater confidence that inflation is moving towards 2% before cutting rates. With inflation cooling off and job growth slowing down, Fed would begin to dial down the tightening done over last 2 year in the September 2024 policy and assist in soft landing of the economy.
- August 01, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates today: Quote on US Fed Interest rates by Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research , SAMCO Securities:
September Rate Cut Hopes Fuels a Global Rally
US Fed Chief Jerome Powell kept rates unchanged in the recently concluded meeting. However, he clearly stated that if inflation remains on the anticipated trajectory of 2% then a rate cuts might happen as early as September. This unleashed animal spirits and pushed the bond and equity prices higher globally. US 10 year bond yields which are inversely correlated to bond prices slipped sharply lower and are on the verge of falling below 4% mark. This is a big positive for the markets as the cost of capital for corporates and consumers is falling. Riskier assets like emerging markets and metals are likely to do well. Precious metals like gold and silver too should benefit from rate cuts.
- August 01, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates: Economy: Government spending picks up pace in June by Kotak Institutional Equities.
The central government’s fiscal deficit in 1QFY25 remained low at 8.4% of FY2025BE, aided by strong direct tax collection growth and a slow spending pace. Income tax growth was strong at 50% in 1QFY25. While the pace of spending picked up in June after a slow pace during the election, the pace of capex remains slow. We expect the government to achieve its FY2025BE GFD/GDP target of 4.9%.
Tax collections buoyed by direct taxes in 1QFY25
Central government’s total receipts were at 26% of FY2025BE in 1QFY25, 39% higher than 1QFY24, led by direct taxes and RBI surplus transfer (Exhibit 1). Gross tax revenue was 22% of FY2025BE (24% higher than 1QY24), driven mainly by income tax collections at 25% of FY2025BE (50% higher than 1QFY24). Corporate tax collection in 1QFY25 was 17% of FY2025BE (26% lower than 1QFY24).
Indirect tax growth was relatively tepid at 5.5%. Customs duty collection growth was (-)4.3% and excise duty collection growth was (-)0.9%. GST collection growth was 9.1%. Non-tax revenue was 51% of FY2025BE.
Pace of expenditure slow in 1QFY25; picks up in June
Center’s expenditure in 1QFY25 was 20% of FY2025BE (7.7% lower than 1QFY24). However, the pace picked up in June, with expenditure increasing 73% mom on the back of revenue expenditure at 99% mom. Revenue expenditure was 21% of FY2025BE (2.2% higher than 1QFY24).
Capital expenditure in 1QFY25 at 16% of FY2025BE (35% lower) has been slow due to the elections, but remained sluggish at 16% lower mom in June too. The slow pace of capex was visible across (1) roads at 22% of FY2025BE (40% lower), (2) railways at 26% of FY2025BE (15% lower), (3) defense at 8% of FY2025BE (25% lower) and (4) loans to states for capex at 12% of FY2025BE (Exhibit 1).
Government will keep FY2025 GFD/GDP within 4.9%
Center’s fiscal deficit in 1QFY25 remained low at 8.4% of FY2025BE. We expect revenue collections to largely be in line with the FY2025 budget targets. Corporate tax growth will likely pick up from August, a trend seen in FY2024 too. Income tax growth should remain strong and could surprise on the upside, possibly offsetting shortfalls in divestment or customs duty collections. On the expenditure side, the government has some buffers to modulate spending. This provides some flexibility in keeping GFD/GDP within the 4.9% target (Exhibit 2). We do not pencil in any changes to the borrowings for now
- August 01, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates today: Somnath Mukherjee, CIO & Senior Managing Partner, ASK Private Wealth, on the US Fed Reserve announcement
“Largely dovish tone from the Fed, seems like they almost cut without cutting! Jerome Powell has set the bar on a September (next FOMC) cut quite low.
Good for risk-on trades - equities in general. US tech rallied last night, and investor sentiment is likely to remain buoyed in India too.
Good portends for equities till the end of this year. While pockets of over-valuation remain, a supportive “beta” backdrop is giving opportunities to investors to systematically rotate out of heated themes/sectors (defence, railways, some of the smaller companies) into those with greater margins of safety (financials especially).”
[9:45 am, 1/8/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Economy: Government spending picks up pace in June by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Government spending picks up pace in June
The central government’s fiscal deficit in 1QFY25 remained low at 8.4% of FY2025BE, aided by strong direct tax collection growth and a slow spending pace. Income tax growth was strong at 50% in 1QFY25. While the pace of spending picked up in June after a slow pace during the election, the pace of capex remains slow. We expect the government to achieve its FY2025BE GFD/GDP target of 4.9%.
Tax collections buoyed by direct taxes in 1QFY25
Central government’s total receipts were at 26% of FY2025BE in 1QFY25, 39% higher than 1QFY24, led by direct taxes and RBI surplus transfer (Exhibit 1). Gross tax revenue was 22% of FY2025BE (24% higher than 1QY24), driven mainly by income tax collections at 25% of FY2025BE (50% higher than 1QFY24). Corporate tax collection in 1QFY25 was 17% of FY2025BE (26% lower than 1QFY24).
Indirect tax growth was relatively tepid at 5.5%. Customs duty collection growth was (-)4.3% and excise duty collection growth was (-)0.9%. GST collection growth was 9.1%. Non-tax revenue was 51% of FY2025BE.
Pace of expenditure slow in 1QFY25; picks up in June
Center’s expenditure in 1QFY25 was 20% of FY2025BE (7.7% lower than 1QFY24). However, the pace picked up in June, with expenditure increasing 73% mom on the back of revenue expenditure at 99% mom. Revenue expenditure was 21% of FY2025BE (2.2% higher than 1QFY24).
Capital expenditure in 1QFY25 at 16% of FY2025BE (35% lower) has been slow due to the elections, but remained sluggish at 16% lower mom in June too. The slow pace of capex was visible across (1) roads at 22% of FY2025BE (40% lower), (2) railways at 26% of FY2025BE (15% lower), (3) defense at 8% of FY2025BE (25% lower) and (4) loans to states for capex at 12% of FY2025BE (Exhibit 1).
Government will keep FY2025 GFD/GDP within 4.9%
Center’s fiscal deficit in 1QFY25 remained low at 8.4% of FY2025BE. We expect revenue collections to largely be in line with the FY2025 budget targets. Corporate tax growth will likely pick up from August, a trend seen in FY2024 too. Income tax growth should remain strong and could surprise on the upside, possibly offsetting shortfalls in divestment or customs duty collections. On the expenditure side, the government has some buffers to modulate spending. This provides some flexibility in keeping GFD/GDP within the 4.9% target (Exhibit 2). We do not pencil in any changes to the borrowings for now
- August 01, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies to ink pact with Ather Energy
Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ather Energy to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Liion) and other advanced chemistry cells, produced locally at their upcoming Gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana.
Amara Raja stock rose 1.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,643.75
- August 01, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates today: Indian Overseas Bank conveys sanction of PC Jeweller settlement proposal; PC Jeweller stock surges 5%, IOB stock up 1.54%
Indian Overseas Bank has conveyed sanction to the One Time Settlement (OTS) proposal submitted by PC Jeweller. The company had opted for OTS to settle the outstanding dues.
PC Jeweller stock surges 5% , trades at upper circuit (₹98.56).
IOB stock rose 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹67.73
- August 01, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division sells 5,769 tractors in July, stock trades flat at 4,182.55 on the NSE.
Escorts Kubota Ltd Agri Machinery Business Division in July 2024 sold 5,769 tractors, registering a growth of 3.6 per cent, as against 5,570 tractors sold in July 2023.
Escorts Kubota stock trades flat at 4,182.55 on the NSE.
- August 01, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 3,54,169 units in July 2024 as against 3,19,747 units in July 2023. Stock trades flat at 9,729.50 on the NSE.
- August 01, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Maruti (3.21%), Hindalco (2.43%), Coal India (2.42%), JSW Steel (2.10%), Power Grid (1.94%)
Top losers: M&M (-1.65%), BPCL (-1.29%), Hero Motocorp (-1.09%), Sun Pharma (-0.79%), Eicher Motors (-0.69%):
Maruti (3.21%), Hindalco (2.43%), Coal India (2.42%), JSW Steel (2.10%), Power Grid (1.94%)
Top losers:
M&M (-1.65%), BPCL (-1.29%), Hero Motocorp (-1.09%), Sun Pharma (-0.79%), Eicher Motors (-0.69%)
- August 01, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates today: Barbeque Nation Hospitality has appointed Abhay Chintaman Chaudhari as Chairman of Board with effect from August 12, 2024.
- August 01, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Abhishek Jain has taken charge as CFO of Tanla Platforms effective August 1, 2024.
- August 01, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex traded at 82,054.42, higher by 313.08 points or 0.38% as at 9.21 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 25,068.05, up by 116.90 pts or 0.47%.
- August 01, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Silver gains to $28.95
Silver surged after the dollar index fell below 104, reaching a two-week low as the Federal Reserve indicated a willingness to cut interest rates in September amid strengthening inflation statistics. The central bank left the fed funds rate unchanged, as predicted, and observed that, while inflation remains elevated, it has moderated and is moving closer to the objective. Markets are fully priced for a 25 basis point rate decrease in September, with more than 70 basis points of easing expected this year. On the data front, economic indicators released on Wednesday, including the ADP report and employment costs for the second quarter, indicated to a cooling labour market, as investors await the highly awaited monthly jobs report on Friday.
Key economic data slated for release includes BOE Monetary Policy Report from GBP Zone, German Final Manufacturing PMI, Unemployment Rate, ECB Economic Bulletin from Euro Zone and Unemployment Claims, ISM Manufacturing PMI from US Zone.
- August 01, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: Gold rules firm at $2448
Gold prices remained at a two-week high as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept interest rates unchanged but hinted at rate cuts as early as September. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said rates might be cut as soon as September if the U.S. economy continues its forecast path, bringing the central bank close to the end of a more than two-year war against inflation but right in the heart of the presidential election campaign. Data indicated that U.S. labour expenses increased marginally in the second quarter, with private sector wages growing at the weakest rate in three and a half years, providing fresh indication that inflation was firmly on the decline. SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings increased 0.34% to 846.05 tonnes on Wednesday, up from 843.17 tonnes on Tuesday.
Key economic data slated for release includes BOE Monetary Policy Report from GBP Zone, German Final Manufacturing PMI, Unemployment Rate, ECB Economic Bulletin from Euro Zone and Unemployment Claims, ISM Manufacturing PMI from US Zone.
- August 01, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: MARKET ACTIVITY
31/07/2024
CASH MARKET
FII : - 3462
DII/MF : + 3366
F&O
FII :
INDEX FUTURES : - 1266 Crore
INDEX OPTIONS : + 42181 Crore
STOCK FUTURES : - 639 Crore
STOCK OPTIONS : - 1501 Cror
- August 01, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning due to fears of a possible supply disruptions following the assassination of a Hamas leader in Iran. At 9.13 am on Thursday, October Brent oil futures were at $81.25, up by 0.51 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.44, up by 0.68 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6570 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹6524, up by 0.71 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6498 against the previous close of ₹6452, up by 0.71 per cent.
- August 01, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: Demerger Update_Record Date Tomorrow
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (Demerged Company)
Radha Raman Dev Ventures Private Limited (Resulting Company)
Symbol: AJMERA
Stock Price: 752.40 /-
Last cum date: 01st Aug 2024 (Today)
Record date: 02 Aug 2024\u0009
Ratio : 1:50 (for every 50 share held in Ajmera Realty, the shareholders will receive 1 share in Radha Raman Dev Ventures)
- August 01, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today:
Dividend Dates\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Ex-Dividend 02 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)\u0009\u0009
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Adc India Communications Limited\u0009\u0009
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.25\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1941.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Allied Digital Services Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 217.9\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 752.4\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Avt Natural Products Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 88.27\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Bdh Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 388.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 166.3\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 369.5\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Bigbloc Construction Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 266.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Cello World Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 949.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1517.05\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Cipla Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.13\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1543.85\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Coforge Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.19\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6304.7\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2.58\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Divi’S Laboratories Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.30\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4922.45\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Everest Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1200.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Flex Foods Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 156.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Gloster Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 830.4\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Gmm Pfaudler Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1444.7\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Hb Stockholdings Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 175.55\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Indigo Paints Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1499.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1338.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 604.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 774.05\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Keltech Energies Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4111.55\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.15\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1609.55\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
C.E. Info Systems Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2379.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.125\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13167.95\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Matrimony.Com Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 663.5\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Mindteck (India) Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 441.05\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 673.95\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Munjal Showa Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183.15\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1257.85\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Premco Global Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 470.7\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Sahyadri Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 399.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Sharda Cropchem Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 568.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Share India Securities Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 305.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Shilchar Technologies Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6716.45\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 557.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Tvs Electronics Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 380.9\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Vedanta Limited\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 451\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Wim Plast Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 650.85\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Wpil Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 517.95
- August 01, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: Nifty trades above 25,000 level
- August 01, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: Ceigall India IPO opens today in ₹380-401 price band
The IPO of Ceigall India, an infrastructure construction company, opens to the public today. The ₹1,252.66-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹684.25 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.42 crore shares worth ₹568.41 crore by promoter selling shareholders and individual selling shareholders. The IPO closes on August 5. The price band for the offer has been determined at ₹380–401 a share. Read more
- August 01, 2024 09:10
Stock market live updates today: Nifty may breach 25,000, signals Gift trading
Domestic markets are expected to sustain the momentum on August 1 as well. Despite mixed global cues, analysts expect a positive beginning. The US stocks on Wednesday closed on a high note despite the US Fed keeping the rate unchanged. The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to leave the benchmark rate unchanged in the target range of 5.25%-5.5%, a more than two-decade high, for the eighth straight meeting. Read more
- August 01, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today:
Angel One Wealth Limited (AOW) is redefining wealth management for India’s affluent HNI and UHNI clientele through a synergy of domain expertise and innovative tech application. Strategically backed by Angel One, AOW is developing an omnichannel wealth-tech platform comprising three integrated business verticals – HNI, UHNI and Alternate Assets. This platform merges sophisticated investment strategies with seamless service delivery by a team of wealth managers, market strategists and technology specialists.
The landscape of wealth management is rapidly evolving, with a 16% CAGR of India’s HNI population, projected to grow to 1.65 million by 2027, as per industry reports. AOW’s strategy rests on three key pillars tailored to meet the unique needs of HNI and UHNI segments – comprehensive investment products across diverse asset classes, technology-driven accessibility for clients and support of relationship managers and top-tier talent equipped with deep market insights. By adopting this approach, AOW aims to overcome industry challenges such as barriers to innovation in investment strategies, high operational cost and higher fees using new-age tech infrastructure. The Rs 2.5 billion capital infused by Angel One will be strategically deployed to develop core technological infrastructure, leveraging AI and analytics, expand presence in key markets and develop curated, expert-led product strategies and suites.
- August 01, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Ceigall India Limited raises Rs. 375.20 crore from Anchor Investors
Ceigall India Limited, an infrastructure construction company, having completed over 34 projects across ten states in India with experience in undertaking specialized structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, metros, expressways and runways, has garnered Rs. 375.20 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 93,56,581 equity shares at Rs. 401 per share on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to anchor investors.
Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd – India Equity Fund, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund, HDFC Smallcap Fund, HDFC Trustee Company Ltd, Nippon Life India Smallcap Fund, Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Bandhan Infrastructure Fund, SBI General Insurance Company, Nataxis International Fund, Carmignac Portfolio, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE- ODI, Tata Multicap Fund, Tata Dividend Yield Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd, Max Life Insurance Ltd, Edelweiss Trusteeship Co. Ltd. Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd, Hero Venture Trust, Integrated Core Strategies(Asia) PTE., Ltd. Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE., Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. Ltd..
Out of the total allocation of 93,56,581 equity shares to the anchor investors, 50,89,727 equity shares were allocated to 9 domestic mutual funds through a total of 13 schemes amounting to Rs. 204.10 crore (approx.) i.e. 54.40% of the Total Anchor Book Size.
ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
- August 01, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Geojit Financial Services
Axis Bank offers a wide range of banking services in India, including cash and credit management, retail banking, investment management and treasury services
In Q1FY25, the bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 12.5% YoY to Rs. 13,448cr (+2.7% QoQ), driven by growth in higher yielding assets.
Asset quality improved with net non-performing assets (NPAs) and gross NPA declining to 0.34% and 1.54%, respectively (vs. 0.41% and 1.96% in Q1FY24).
Axis Bank reported a decent quarter, with its loan book and net profit rising. Asset quality continues to remain healthy despite higher slippages. Also, with better asset mix and granularisation of deposits, the bank has been able to keep NIM stable.
Therefore, we continue to remain optimistic about its long-term growth prospects. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,349 based on 2.0x FY26E book value per share (BVPS).
- August 01, 2024 08:54
Stock market live updates today: Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One
The Indian stock markets had another uneventful trading session with the benchmark index staying within a narrow range of around 130 points. Although the Nifty50 index continued its winning streak, its lackluster movement suggests that it is in a slumber zone. With some respite in the penultimate hour, the Nifty50 index concluded the day above 24950, procuring 0.38 percent of gains.
The trading range has consistently tightened during this week’s trading sessions, reflecting a cautious approach at the elevated zone. The lack of significant domestic triggers appears to be driving the consolidation in the benchmark. Nevertheless, the broader market is showing signs of gaining momentum and is keeping the traders’ fraternity engaged. On the technical front, the outlook for the benchmark remains positive as any declines are consistently met with buying interest and the recent developments have confirmed this trend. Once we firmly surpass the milestone of 25000, a strong rally toward the 161.8% retracement level of the previous week’s swing at 25340 is expected for the Nifty on an intermediate basis. In addition to that, it’s important to note that the lower band of consolidation at 24800 should be considered as intermediate support, followed by strong support at the 24600-24500 zone.
The stance seems bullish, and any participation in the high beta space – Bank Nifty, could ignite the momentum to propel the benchmark into uncharted terrain. The outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting is likely to determine the short-term trend for global and, eventually, our domestic markets. Therefore, it is important to monitor global developments and make trades accordingly.
- August 01, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: Kotak Securities Market Morning inputs by Shrikant Chouhan – Head – Equity Research
Benchmark indices experienced narrow activity on Wednesday. Nifty closed 93 points higher, while Sensex was up 249 points. In terms of sectors, the media, metal, and pharma indices all gained over 1 per cent, while PSU bank and realty stocks saw some profit booking.
From a technical perspective, the market has shown a narrow range of activity this week. It has consistently found support between 24800-24750/81100-81000 on the downside, with profit booking observed between 24950-24980/81750-81800. If the market goes above 24980/81800, it could rally to 25050-25125/82200-82500. However, if it falls below 24750/81000, the market sentiment may change, potentially leading to a decline to 24650-24500/80800-80500 levels.
The Bank-Nifty has been consolidating within a 1000-point trading range for the last 3 days. On Wednesday, it traded within the narrowest range of the past 9 days, hinting at a potential break of the range in the near term.
The recommended strategy is to reduce long positions between 25050/25150 levels.
- August 01, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates today: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“The benchmark Nifty is set to reach 25,000 for the first time this Thursday, August 1st, marking a significant milestone for Indian investors. Corporate India appears robust amid this record high, reflecting a positive economic outlook. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has maintained interest rates at a 23-year high of 5.25 to 5.50%, signaling potential future adjustments. Stay tuned as Q1 results from major companies like AB CAPITAL, ADANI ENTERPRISES, DABUR, and others are expected today. For traders, consider buying Nifty (24951) and Bank Nifty (51533) with bullish targets, and watch stocks like M&M FINANCIAL, SIEMENS, and others for potential breakout opportunities.”
- August 01, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Nomura: China property development - Weaker than weaker
Property sales sentiment in China remained weak in July despite the low base of 2H23; likely muted policies in the near term
Property sales remained on a weakening trajectory in July. The top 100 property developers’ contracted sales registered a 20.5% yoy decline in July 2024, largely unchanged from the 21.8% y-y decrease seen in June 2024; however, considering the low base effect of July 2023 (total monthly contracted sales value of CNY381bn by the top 100 developers, the second lowest monthly sales level seen in 2023), the y-y deterioration in July 2024 property sales value of the top 100 developers indicates continued weakening of property sector, in our view. The main drivers behind the sales weakness in July 2024, in addition to the seasonality of July-August, include: (1) the fading support of governments’ easing measures introduced in May-June (Concrete measures aiming at sector turnaround), (2) limited supply of new primary projects available on the market, (3) the negative impact of the bad weather this year, and (4) more importantly, the still-cautious outlook of housing price trends of homebuyers, in our view.
- August 01, 2024 08:30
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:23 PM Wednesday 31 July 2024
Ambuja Cements: Ajay Kapur, CEO
Why Did Ambuja Cements’ Q1 FY25 Performance Fall Short Despite Revenue Growth and Cost Reductions?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6_zglxQCO0
Arvind SmartSpaces: Kamal Singhal, MD and CEO
Target Launch Of Inventory Worth ?2,300-2,500 Cr In The Remainder Of FY25: Arvind SmartSpaces
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7VdZUO0pLI
Castrol: Sandeep Sangwan, MD
We Are Trying To Balance Topline Growth With Bottomline Growth: Castrol India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQkDXnA4Ob4
Capital SFB Ltd: Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO
Growth In Advances And Deposits In-Line With Estimates: Capital Small Fin Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DN0X3_koM8
Dixon Technolog: Saurabh Gupta, CFO
IT Hardware Will Start Contributing In Meaningful Numbers In The Next 12-15 Months: Dixon Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AbiGVns6eE
Greenpanel Industries: V Venkatramani, CFO
Targetting 15% Margin For The Year; 16% For The MDF Segment: Greenpanel Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktUU0MZUXZI
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
Indiamart Q1 Earnings Update: New Product Launches To Aid Weak Margins For Future?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsoZbhr0YL8
Ideaforge Techn: Ankit Mehta, CEO & Whole Time Director
IdeaForge Technology Posts A Weak Set Of Q1 Earnings With Their Margin & Profit Contracting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJDbGksAo-4
Jindal Stainles: Anurag Mantri, Group CFO
Highest-Ever Sales Recorded In Q1; Domestic Demand Remains Strong: Jindal Stainless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yC-NUtM8PM
M&M: Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO
M&M Q1: Beat On Margins & Operations, PAT In-Line | Market Share Gains In Tractor, SUVs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQW81gKJthU
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 01, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates today: HUDCO Q1 RESULT ; 12 AUG
- August 01, 2024 08:28
Stock market live updates today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 01.08.2024
ABCAPITAL, ADANIENT, ADANIPORTS, AKZOINDIA, ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, ARVINDFASN, BOMDYEING, CLEAN, DABUR, DATAMATICS, EMAMILTD, ESCORTS, GESHIP, GODREJAGRO, GRINFRA, HPL, INDGN, ITC, IXIGO, JTEKTINDIA, KALYANKJIL, KCP, KSB, MAXHEALTH, NEULANDLAB, NIITMTS, ORIENTELEC, PARADEEP, PRINCEPIPE, RAILTEL, REPCOHOME, RTNPOWER, SOMANYCERA, SUNPHARMA, SURAJEST, SURYODAY, TATAMOTORS, THERMAX, TRIVENI, WELENT, ZOMATO
ADANI ENT
* Revenue expected at Rs 30,154 crore versus Rs 25,438 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3825 crore versus Rs 2524 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.68% versus 9.92%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1164 crore versus Rs 673 crore
ADANIPORT
* Revenue expected at Rs 6891 crore versus Rs 6247 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4091 crore versus Rs 3764 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.3% versus 60.2%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2257 crore versus Rs 2114 crore
DABUR
* Revenue expected at Rs 3340 crore versus Rs 3130 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 604 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.7% versus 19.3%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 498 crore versus Rs 463 crore
ITC
* Revenue expected at Rs 17,664 crore versus Rs 18,639 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6683 crore versus Rs 6670 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 37.8% versus 35.7%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 5237 crore versus Rs 5104 crore
MAXHEALTH
* Revenue expected at Rs 1897 crore versus Rs 1285 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 505 crore versus Rs 159 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.4% versus 12.4%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 337 crore versus Rs 240 crore
SUN PHARMA
* Revenue expected at Rs 12,870 crore versus Rs 11,940 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3453 crore versus Rs 3654 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.8% versus 30.6%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2527 crore versus Rs 2345 crore
TATA MOTORS
* Revenue expected at Rs 109,685 crore versus Rs 102,236 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 14,922 crore versus Rs 13,595 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.6% versus 13.2%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 5343 crore versus Rs 3879 crore
ZOMATO
* Revenue expected at Rs 3943 crore versus Rs 2416 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 164 crore versus loss of Rs 48 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 2 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 02.08.2024
AEROFLEX, BRITANNIA, CAMS, DALMIASUG, DELHIVERY, DHAMPURSUG, DHANUKA, HINDZINC, IDFC, INFIBEAM, IONEXCHANG, KIRLOSBROS, LICHSGFIN, MEDPLUS, PAUSHAKLTD, PSPPROJECT, RANEHOLDIN, RENUKA, SAMHI, SFL, SHARDAMOTR, SMLISUZU, SUDARSCHEM, TAJGVK, TEXINFRA, TITAN, TMB, UPL, ZYDUSWELL
BRITANNIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 4191 crore versus Rs 4010 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 777 crore versus Rs 688 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.53 % versus 17.15 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 530 crore versus Rs 457 crore
HINDZINC
* Revenue expected at Rs 7915 crore versus Rs 7282 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3982 crore versus Rs 3347 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 50.30 % versus 45.96 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2273 crore versus Rs 1964 crore
LICHSGFIN
* NII expected at Rs 2187 crore versus Rs 2209 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1915 crore versus Rs 2009 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 86.37 % versus 89.20 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1230 crore versus Rs 1323 crore
TITAN
* Revenue expected at Rs 11,993 crore versus Rs 11,897 crore
- August 01, 2024 08:25
Stock market live updates today: China manufacturing PMI falls
Caixin reports that China’s manufacturing PMI has unexpectedly fallen.
The Caixin China’s General Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July 2024 from 51.8 in June, missing market expectations of 51.5. It was the first drop in industrial activity since October, as new orders fell after rising for the previous 11 months due to weak demand and client budget cuts. Furthermore, buying levels declined for the first time since October 2023, resulting in a fresh depletion of purchase stocks and an increase in finished goods.
- August 01, 2024 08:23
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
GE T&D India: Net profit at Rs 135 cr vs Rs 28.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 958 cr vs Rs 718 cr (YoY)
Selan Exploration: Net profit at Rs 18 Cr vs Rs 5 cr, Revenue at Rs 63 cr vs Rs 28 cr (YoY)
Coal India: Net profit at Rs 10,959 cr vs Rs 10,528 cr, Revenue at Rs 36,465 cr vs Rs 35,983 cr (YoY)
JK Lakshmi: Net profit at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 74.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 1440 cr vs Rs 1600 cr
PNGS Gargi: Net profit at Rs 10.4 Cr vs Rs 1.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 6.5 cr (YoY)
Ugro Capital: Net profit at Rs 30.36 cr vs Rs 25.20 cr, Revenue at Rs 232 cr vs Rs 161 cr (YoY)
LG Balakrishnan: Net profit at Rs 65.2 cr vs Rs 55.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 571 cr vs Rs 538 cr (YoY)
Puravankara: Net profit at Rs 15 Cr vs loss Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs 658 cr vs Rs 323 cr (YoY)
Thomas Cook: Net profit at Rs 73.1 cr vs Rs 70.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 2106 cr vs Rs 1899 cr (YoY)
Bansal Wire: Net profit at Rs 31.5 cr vs Rs 17.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 820 cr vs Rs 550 cr (YoY)
Dynamatic: Net profit at Rs 57 cr vs Rs 17 cr, Revenue at Rs 370 cr vs Rs 367 cr (YoY)
Kirloskar group: Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs agreement with Maharashtra government to manufacture electric and hybrid cars.
PC Jewel: Indian Overseas Bank sanctions ‘one time settlement.
Tata Power: Step-down arm TP Parivart signs power delivery pact with Tata Steel
Oil Upstream stocks: Windfall Tax Revision | Windfall Tax on Crude cut to ₹4,600/tonne from ₹7,000/tonne w.e.f. August 1
Bharat Forge: Company Wholly-owned arm KSSL granted defence license
Sansera Engineering: Company signs MoU with Karnataka Udyog Mitra for acquisition of 55 acres industrial land at Harohalli, Bengaluru.
Wipro Ltd: Company Secures Contract to enhance MAHLE’s IT Infrastructure with Hybrid Cloud Solutions
Vedanta: Company gets NSE & BSE approval for proposed demerger scheme.
NHPC: Company to consider proposal regarding monetization of future cash flow of one or more Power Station on August 7.
Eimco Elecon: Company had received orders worth of INR 53.61 Crores from JMS Mining Private Limited
Sansera: Company entered into a MoU with the Karnataka Udyog Mitra for the acquisition of 55 acres of
Industrial land at Harohalli.
IDBI Bank: Fairfax, NBD Emirates, Kotak Mahindra Bank said to be in final list of bidders for Bank: NDTV.
Timex: Net profit at Rs 2.4 cr vs Rs 4.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 108 cr vs Rs 106 cr (YoY).
KPR Mill: Net profit at Rs 203.31 cr vs Rs 202.84 cr, Revenue at Rs 1609.6 cr vs Rs 1610.1 cr (YoY).
Tata Steel: Net profit at Rs 918.6 Cr vs poll of Rs 950 cr, Revenue at Rs 54,771.4 cr vs poll of Rs 57,103 cr
Relaxo Footwears: Net profit at Rs 44.40 Cr vs Rs 56.30 cr, Revenue at Rs 750 cr vs Rs 740 cr (YoY)
Aegis Logistics: Net profit at Rs 131.5 cr vs Rs 116 cr, Revenue at Rs 1,601.3 cr vs Rs 2,100.5 cr (YoY)
Prestige: Net profit at Rs 307 Cr vs Rs 318 cr, Revenue at Rs 1862 cr vs Rs 1680 cr (YoY)
National Peroxide: Net profit at Rs 5.1 Cr vs Rs 4.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 74 cr vs Rs 79.5 cr (YoY)
Sundaram Fasteners: Net profit at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 129 cr, Revenue at Rs 1498 cr vs Rs 1411 cr (YoY)
Fino Payments: Net profit at Rs 24.3 cr vs Rs 19.0 cr, NII at Rs 21.4 cr vs Rs 17.5 cr (YoY)
Black Rose: Net profit at Rs 4.7 cr vs Rs 4.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 98.3 cr vs Rs 87.6 cr (YoY)
Sasken Tech: Net profit at Rs 18.10 cr vs Rs 25.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 120 cr vs Rs 98.50 cr (YoY)
Indostar Capital: Net profit at Rs 24.90 cr vs Rs 38.90 cr, Revenue at Rs 390 cr vs Rs 299 cr (YoY)
Sonata Software: Net profit at Rs 106 cr vs Rs 120 cr, Revenue at Rs 2527 cr vs Rs 2000 cr (YoY)
Redington: Net profit at Rs 246 cr vs Rs 249 cr, Revenue at Rs 21280 cr vs Rs 21200 cr (YoY)
Bank of Baroda: Net profit at Rs 4458.2 cr vs Rs 4070.1 cr, NII at Rs 11,600 cr vs Rs 10,996.7 cr (YoY)
Teamlease: Net profit at Rs 20.8 cr vs Rs 26.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 2580 cr vs Rs 2172 cr (YoY)
Asahi India: Net profit at Rs 77.9 cr vs Rs 103.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1133 cr vs Rs 1089 cr (YoY)
ENIL: Net profit at Rs 5.4 cr vs Rs 5.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1094 cr vs Rs 983 cr (YoY)
Barbeque Nation: Company buys further 4.14% stake in unit Red Apple Kitchen
Phoenix Mills: Net profit at Rs 230 cr vs Rs 240 cr, Revenue at Rs 900 cr vs Rs 800 cr, announced bonus share 1:1 (YoY)
Sumitomo Chemicals: Company’s promotes Suresh Ramachandran to position of Deputy MD with effect from September 10
Godfrey Phillips: Company announces that it will proceed with its plan to exit the retail business under the ‘24Seven’ brand.
JK Lakshmi: Board approves composite Scheme of Amalgamation & arrangement amongst companies.
Tata Steel: Company includes Rs 17,347 crore worth impact as contingent liability.
Infosys: DGGI claims Infosys evaded GST of ₹32,403.46 crore
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: Net profit at Rs 2.8 Cr vs Rs 100.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 2637 cr vs Rs 1411 cr (QoQ)
KRBL: Net profit at Rs 86.56 cr vs Rs 194.65 cr, Revenue at Rs 1199 cr vs Rs 1414 cr (YoY)
Rites: Net profit at Rs 90 cr vs Rs 120 cr, Revenue at Rs 486 cr vs Rs 544 cr (YoY)
TCNS: Net loss at Rs 60 cr vs Rs 37 cr, Revenue at Rs 206 cr vs Rs 244 cr (YoY)
- August 01, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: FOMC keeps rates on hold for 8th consecutive meeting
FOMC kept the rates on hold for the 8th consecutive meeting. FOMC while highlighting further progress on the inflation front mention it remains “somewhat elevated”. FOMC acknowledges that the job gains have moderated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and needs greater confidence that inflation is moving towards 2% before cutting rates. With inflation cooling off and job growth slowing down, the Fed would begin to dial down the tightening done over the last 2 years in the September 2024 policy and assist in the soft landing of the economy.
Deepak Agrawal
CIO Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC
- August 01, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Fed Signals First Cut in September
The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at a 23-year high of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth consecutive meeting, as predicted. Nonetheless, the new statement indicated that the first cut was imminent by acknowledging the recent rise in the unemployment rate and emphasising that the central bank is now equally focused on the full-employment element of its dual mandate.
- August 01, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 1, 2024
IT major Infosys said the Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of ₹32,403 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Ltd, and added that the company has responded to the pre-show cause notice. Read more
- August 01, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: TATA INVESTMENT CORP Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 11% AT 131.07CR (YOY), UP 117% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 6% AT 142.4CR (YOY) ,UP 149% (QOQ)Search and join stockaajorkal
EBITDA DOWN 41% AT 11.29CR (YOY), UP 41%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.93% V 12.66% (YOY), 13.99% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: THE PHOENIX MILLS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 313.4CR (YOY), DOWN 19% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 12% AT 904.14CR (YOY) , DOWN 31% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 6% AT 405.5CR (YOY), DOWN 15%(QOQ)
MARGINS 44.84% V 46.98% (YOY), 36.42% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: ASTER DM Q1
CONS NET PROFIT AT 50.7CR V 24.8CR LOSS (YOY), V 43.92CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 19% AT 1001.8CR (YOY) ,UP 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 34% AT 163.2CR (YOY), UP 2% (QOQ)
MARGINS 16.29% V 14.49% (YOY), 16.36% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: BANSAL WIRE Q1FY25 CONS
NET PROFIT 315M RUPEES VS 173M (YOY); 245M (QOQ)
REVENUE 8.2B RUPEES VS 5.5B (YOY)
EBITDA 610M RUPEES VS 263M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 7.47% VS 4.80% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS Q1FY25 CONS
NET PROFIT 652M RUPEES VS 554M (YOY); 678M (QOQ)
REVENUE 5.7B RUPEES VS 5.39B (YOY)
EBITDA 892M RUPEES VS 876.4M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 15.61% VS 16.27% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: DEEPAK FERTILISERS Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 2B RUPEES VS 1.1B (YOY)
REVENUE 22.8B RUPEES VS 23B (YOY)
EBITDA 4.64B RUPEES VS 2.81B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 20.36% VS 12.13% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: FINO PAYMENTS BANK Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 30 % TO 24.28 CR (YOY), DOWN 4 % (QOQ)
NII UP 24 % TO 21.64 CR (YOY),
- August 01, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: KRBL Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 86.56% AT DOWN 55 CR (YOY), DOWN 24% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 15% AT 1199.2 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 9 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 53% AT 117.26CR (YOY),DOWN 34%(QOQ)
EBITDA MARGINS 9.77% V 17.77% (YOY), 13.5% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: GE T&D Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 377% AT 13.45CR (YOY), UP 104% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 34% AT 96CR (YOY) ,UP 5% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 463% AT 290 CR (YOY),UP 29%(QOQ)
EBITDA MARGINS 30.3% V 7.2% (YOY), 12.13% (QOQ
- August 01, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: SONATA SOFTWARE Q1 Result
NET PROFIT DOWN 4% AT 105.6CR (QOQ), DOWN 12% (YOY)
REVENUE UP 15% AT 2527.4CR (QOQ) ,UP 25% (YOY)
EBITDA UP 29% AT 142.8CR (QOQ), DOWN 3%(YOY)
EBITDA MARGINS 5.65% V 5.04% (QOQ), 7.3% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: PURAVANKARA
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 154M RUPEES VS LOSS 172M (YOY) || Q1 REVENUE 6.6B RUPEES VS 3.23B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 1.3B RUPEES VS 630M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 19.91% VS 19.50% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: NUVOCO VISTAS CORP
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 28M RUPEES VS 145M (YOY); 1B (QOQ) | Q1 REVENUE 26B RUPEES VS 28.05B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 3.4B RUPEES VS 3.94B (YOY) | Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 13.01% VS 14.04% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: REDINGTON
Q1; CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 4% AT 217CR (YOY), DOWN 33% (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT AT 21282CR (YOY) , DOWN 5% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 12% AT 370.9CR (YOY), DOWN 19%(QOQ)
MARGINS 1.74% V 1.97% (YOY), 2.04% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: BANK OF BARODA Q1: ST NET PROFIT UP 10% AT 4458 CR V DOWN 9% (YOY) NII UP 5% AT 11600 CR V DOWN 2%
- August 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: DECCAN HEALTH
Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 260% AT 0.36CR (YOY), UP 200% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 17% AT 13.2CR (YOY) ,DOWN 17% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 5% AT 0.85CR (YOY),UP 29%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.44% V 7.24% (YOY), 4.13% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: UGRO CAPITAL Q
ST NET PROFIT UP 20% AT 30.35 CR V DOWN 7% (YOY)
NII UP 38% AT 95 CR V UP 53% (YOY)
GROSS NPA AT 2.90% V 3.09% (QOQ)
NET NPA AT 1.59% V 1.64% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: TNS CLOTHINGS
Q1; CONS NET LOSS AT 59.7CR V 36.9CR LOSS (YOY) , V 63.6CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 14% AT 209.75CR (YOY) , DOWN 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 36.2CR V 10.29CR LOSS (YOY), 37.7CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS -17.26% V -4.21% (YOY), -17.83% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 5.44CR V 3.22 CR LOSS (YOY), V 8.85CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 113.5CR (YOY) , DOWN 26% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 29% AT 7.51CR (YOY), DOWN 73%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.62% V 10.12% (YOY), 18% (QOQ)
- August 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: IIFL SECURITIES Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 1% AT 182.2CR (QOQ), UP 144% (YOY)
REVENUE DOWN 7% AT 639.9CR (QOQ) ,UP 56% (YOY)
EBITDA DOWN 11% AT 299.5CR (QOQ), UP 117%(YOY)Search and join stockaajorkal
MARGINS 46.8% V 33.7% (QOQ), 49.07% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: JK LAKSHMI CEMENT
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 1.56B RUPEES VS 749M (YOY); 1.4B (QOQ) Q1 REVENUE 14.4B RUPEES VS 16B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 2.5B RUPEES VS 1.8B (YOY) Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17.37% VS 11.11% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: TIMEX GROUP INDIA
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 24M RUPEES VS 42M (YOY); 71M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.08B RUPEES VS 1.06B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 42M RUPEES VS 73M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 3.90% VS 6.89% (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals:
Q1 Cons Net Profit 1.52b Rupees Vs 1.2b (yoy); Est 1.46b
Q1 Revenue 21.4b Rupees Vs 18.77b (yoy); Est 20.91b
Q1 Ebitda 2.32b Rupees Vs 1.85b (yoy); Est 2.24b
Q1 Ebitda Margin 10.87% Vs 9.9% (yoy); Est 10.7%
- August 01, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 1.05B RUPEES VS 879M (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today; CSL FINANCE Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 51.1 CR V 35 CR(YOY]
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: JBM AUTO: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 333M RUPEES VS 302M (YOY)
- August 01, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: GREENPLY IND Q1: NET PROFIT AT 33 CR V 0.8 CR *YOY REVENUE AT 583 CR V 487 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: BARBEQUE NATION Q1 : NET LOSS AT 4.8 CR V 4.3 CR LOSS (YOY) REVENUE AT 305 CR V 323 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: ACTION CONSTRUCTION Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 83.7 CR V 67.3 CR(YOY) REVENUE AT 730 CR V 650 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: ASAHI INDIA Q1 NET PROFIT AT 78 CR V 104 CR(YOY) REVENUE AT 1133 CR V 1091 CR EBITDA AT 180 CR V 208 CR (YOY[MARGINS AT 16 % V 19.2 %
- August 01, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Heidelberg Cement reports #Q1 earnings
- Net Profit Down 23.5% At ₹40 Cr Vs ₹52.3 Cr (YoY)
- Revenue Down 10.7% At ₹532 Cr Vs ₹595.6 Cr (YoY)
- EBITDA Down 16% At ₹77.7 Cr Vs ₹92.7 Cr (YoY)
- Margin At 14.6% Vs 16.6% (YoY)
- August 01, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: K.P.R. Mill:
Q1 Cons Net Profit 2b Rupees Vs 2.03b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda 3.14b Rupees Vs 3.32b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda Margin 19.55% Vs 20.62% (yoy)
Q1 Revenue 15.4b Rupees Vs 15.51b (yoy)
- August 01, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: HEIDELBERG CEMENT Q1 ; NET PROFIT AT 40 CR V 52 CR (YOY) REVENUE AT 531 CR V 597 CR
- August 01, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: ZeeEnt reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit at ₹118.1 cr vs loss of ₹53.4 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 7.4% at ₹2,130.5 cr vs ₹1,984 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 75.3% at ₹271.7 cr vs ₹155 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 12.8% vs 7.8% (YoY)
- August 01, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 01.08.2024
Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Shell PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
ConocoPhillips (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Eaton Corporation, PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Ferrari N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Southern Company (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
ING Group, N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Moderna, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Barclays PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
TC Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
AMTEK, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Xcel Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Biogen Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
BCE, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Roblox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Ball Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
ArcelorMittal (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Apple Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Amazon. com, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Intel Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Booking Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
MercadoLibre, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Coinbase Global, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Microchip Technology Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Atlassian Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Prudential Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
DoorDash, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Consolidated Edison Inc (Post market) (Sector- Power)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ResMed Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Cloudflare, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ventas, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
GoDaddy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
DraftKings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
- August 01, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 01.08.2024
TENT INDIA July Month Auto Sales
07:15 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.4 versus Previous: 51.8)
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.5 versus Previous: 58.3)
13:30 EURO Final Manufacturing (Expected: 45.6 versus Previous: 45.6)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing (Expected: 51.8 versus Previous: 51.8)
16:30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy Report (Expected: 5.00% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 236k versus Previous: 235K)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.8 versus Previous: 48.5)
- August 01, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Swan Energy (₹759.45): BUY
- August 01, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Swan Energy (₹759.45): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Swan Energy. The stock surged 4.9 per cent on Wednesday has closed on a strong note, indicating that the upmove could be gaining momentum. Also, this rise has happened from just above the 8-day moving average support, which is currently at ₹717. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Core industries growth skids to 20-month low of 4% in June
Pulled down by a high base effect despite a strong show from coal and electricity sectors, the country’s eight core industries output growth slid to a 20-month low at 4 per cent in June. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Adani Power Q1 PAT falls 55% y-o-y on higher expenses, taxes
Adani Power reported a 36 per cent rise in revenue to ₹14,955.6 crore in the June quarter on higher power sales volumes, but net profit more than halved to ₹3,913 crore on higher expenses and tax outgo. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Sundram Fasteners posts 17% rise in Q1 net profit to ₹132 crore
Leading auto parts and engineering company Sundram Fasteners Ltd has reported a 17 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹132 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with a PAT of ₹113 crore in the year-ago quarter. This increase was aided by improved operating performance on the back of strong growth in export revenue. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Infosys hit with ₹32,403 crore GST demand: Karnataka GST and DGGI issue notices
IT major Infosys admitted late Wednesday evening that it has received pre-show cause notices for GST dues of over ₹32,000 crore. The first notice was issued by the Karnataka state GST department, while the second was issued by the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: SEBI proposals may impact earnings of exchanges, crimp F&O volumes by 40%
SEBI’s new proposals to rein in the frenzy in equity derivatives could reduce volumes by 30-40 per cent, impacting exchanges and retail-focused brokers the most. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel Q1 profit surges 75% to ₹919 crore amid cost reductions
Tata Steel has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was up 75 per cent at ₹919 crore, against ₹525 crore logged in the same period last year, due to lower costs despite a fall in realisation. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Zee’s cost optimisation efforts push profits in the black in Q1FY25
After implementing optimisation measures to improve its cash flow, Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka noted that Zee is starting to see a turnaround in profits. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Coal India Q1 net up 4.24% at ₹10,943.55 cr
State-run coal miner Coal India on Wednesday reported a 4.24 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹10,943.55 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal from ₹10,498.39 crore for the same period last fiscal. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Sansera Engineering inks ₹2,100 crore MoU with Karnataka
Sansera Engineering Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka worth ₹2,100 crore aiming to expand Sansera’s manufacturing capacity in Harohalli, Ramanagara, driving growth in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Ashok Leyland stock climbs to new peak
Shares of Ashok Leyland have been on the fast lane of late. As analysts remained bullish on the company, post its Q1 financial performance, the stock hit an all-time high of ₹258.95. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: JBM Auto consolidated net profit up 11% to ₹33.54 crore in Q1
Leading automotive and electric vehicle company, JBM Auto Ltd (JBM) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹33.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with ₹30.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Aiming high. India needs to aspire 8-10% GDP growth, says Assocham Chief Sanjay Nayar
India has to be ambitious and look to achieve 8-10 percent GDP growth on sustained basis, Sanjay Nayar, President, Assocham, said on Wednesday. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Baroda Q1 profit up 10% at ₹4,458 crore
Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in standalone net profit at ₹4,458 crore in the first quarter (Q1FY25) despite a 25 per cent decline in non-interest income as the bottomline was supported by moderate rise in net interest income and decline in non-tax provisions. Read more
- August 01, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Fed holds rates steady, hints at September rate cut as inflation eases
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as its next meeting in September as inflation continues coming into line with the U.S. central bank’s 2% target. Read more
