September 01, 2023 15:50

Indian shares advanced on Friday and closed higher for the week, snapping a five-week losing streak, after data showed the economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the first quarter, which could boost foreign investor inflows, per a Reuters report.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.94% to end at 19,435.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.86% higher at 65,387.16.

They gained 0.88% and 0.77%, respectively for the week after having logged losses in each of the past five weeks since hitting record highs on July 20.