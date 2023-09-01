Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 01 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 01, 2023 15:50
Closing Bell: Sensex up 555 pts, Nifty settles above 19,400
Indian shares advanced on Friday and closed higher for the week, snapping a five-week losing streak, after data showed the economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the first quarter, which could boost foreign investor inflows, per a Reuters report.
The Nifty 50 index rose 0.94% to end at 19,435.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.86% higher at 65,387.16.
They gained 0.88% and 0.77%, respectively for the week after having logged losses in each of the past five weeks since hitting record highs on July 20.
- September 01, 2023 15:26
Stock market live updates: Power Grid Corporation of India trades at ₹252.45, higher by 3.23% on the NSE.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed commissioning of project under transmission system strengthening beyond Kolhapur for export of power from solar & wind energy zones in southern region- RE- conductoring of Kolhapur (PG)- Kolhapur 400 kV D/C Line.
- September 01, 2023 15:25
Stock market live updates: Easy Trip partners with Czech Tourism
Easy Trip Planners Ltd has announced a collaboration with Czech Tourism to promote tourism in the Czech Republic. This partnership seeks to create a network for travellers exploring the land of the Bohemian crown.
The shares of the company were down by 1.81 per cent to ₹40.80 at 01.40 pm on the BSE
- September 01, 2023 15:22
Stock market live updates: Titagarh Rail launches first diving support craft for Indian Navy
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited’s shares were up by 0.84 per cent after the company launched its first Diving Support Craft (DSC) from its shipyard in Titagarh, West Bengal. This follows a contract awarded by the Indian Navy to TRSL in February 2021 for the construction of five Diving Support craft.
- September 01, 2023 15:18
Stock market live updates: Ashiana Housing trades at ₹214, higher by 3.31% on the NSE
Ashiana Housing Ltd has entered into a development agreement to develop a group housing project with approximately saleable area of 11 lakh sq. ft. at Village Bhankrota Kalan, Tehsil Sanganer, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
- September 01, 2023 15:17
Stock market live updates: UGRO Capital announced the appointment of Om Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Sharma would provide strategic supervision to UGRO’s strong 140-member in-house technology team and over 200-member strong operations team. The stock inches up by 0.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹298.95.
- September 01, 2023 15:04
Stock market live updates: Top gainers, top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 3pm:
Jio Financial (4.99%); ONGC (4.57%); NTPC (4.56%); Tata Steel (4.03%); JSW Steel (3.43%)
Major losers:
Cipla (-0.83%); Dr Reddy’s (-0.54%); HDFC Life Insurance (-0.46%); Nestle India (-0.37%); Sun Pharma (-0.31%)
- September 01, 2023 15:03
IPO news: Rishab Instruments IPO has been subscribed 19.54 times as of 2:54 pm on September 1, 2023.
The QIB portion has been subscribed 37.81 times, NII portion 24.48 times; and retail 6.99 times. The issue closes today.
- September 01, 2023 15:03
Stock market live updates: Stocks advanced/declined at this hour
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 1 were 2,141 against 1,489 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,763. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 271, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22.
- September 01, 2023 15:00
Stock market live updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has launched of the fourth Stealth Frigate of Project 17A ‘MAHENDRAGIRI’ in Mumbai on September 1.
The stock trades at ₹1,892, up by 2.38% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 15:00
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel Ltd said that the scheme of amalgamation of Tata Steel Mining into and with the company has become operative and effective from today.
Tata Steel stock trades at ₹127.35, up by 3.62% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:26
Buzzing stock: Agarwal Industrial Corporation stock trades at ₹1,038.95, higher by 10.49% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:26
Stock market live updates: Sealmatic India Ltd announced that Deepankar Singh Tomar takes charge in Dublin as Assistant Vice President, Sales, beginning today.
The stock trades at ₹578, up by 0.86% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:19
Stock market live updates: GeeCee Ventures Ltd has received ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RBI for proposed merger of GeeCee FincapLimited with GeeCee Ventures Limited.
The stock trades at ₹184, higher by 3.52% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:18
Stock market live updates: Top Nifty Metal gainers at this hour
NMDC (5.12%)
SAIL (4.13%)
Hindustan Copper (3.91%)
National Aluminium Company (3.66%)
Tata Steel (3.46%)
- September 01, 2023 14:16
BSE StAR MF platform processed 3.24 Cr transactions in August 2023, a record for the number of monthly transactions.
Some of the Key Highlights are:
Monthly transactions rose 6% on Aug’23 to 3.24 cr vs 3.05 cr for Jul’23
Monthly transactions rose 63% on Aug’23 to 3.24 cr vs 1.99 cr for Aug’22
- September 01, 2023 14:15
Stock market live updates: Top gainers among Nifty Bank stocks
PNB (4.76%)
IndusInd (2.97%)
Bandhan Bank (2.85%)
Bank of Baroda (2.35%)
- September 01, 2023 14:14
Stock market live updates: Stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE are
Railtel Corporation of India (16.41%)
Pokarna (15.64%)
Rossell India (14.41%)
Man Industries (India) (13.77%)
Times Guaranty (12.60%)
- September 01, 2023 14:09
Auto stocks: Tata Motors trades at ₹611.65 on the NSE, higher by 1.77%
Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022.
- September 01, 2023 14:08
Buzzing stock: Opitemus Infracom surges 6%
The board of Opitemus Infracom Ltd has accorded its approval to enter into Joint Venture Agreement with Corning International Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of Delaware, USA. Stock trades at ₹369, higher by 6.52% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:07
Stock market live updates: Sumitomo Chemical India
Sumitomo Chemical India has as executed agreements for acquiring 85% equity shares and controlling stake (on fully diluted basis) in Barrix Agro Sciences Pvt Ltd., a Bangaluru based company engaged in the business of developing and providing to farmers pheromone traps and chromatic sheets. The stock trades at ₹4399.95, down by 0.12% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 14:06
Stock market live updates: Mahindra Logistics has announced its collaboration Flipkart for integrated Line Haul Solutions.
The stock trades at ₹402.50, higher by 3.35% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 13:35
Stock market live updates: Hiring drops 3% month-over-month, says report
Hiring dipped 3 per cent month-over-month, whereas e-recruitment activities in India fell by 5 per cent in August 2023 compared to August 2022, according to the foundit Insights Tracker (fit). This comes even as the country’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year (2023-2024).
The fall in hiring indices can be attributed to the challenges posed by inflation and the slow growth of other major economies, such as the USA, the report noted. However, IMF data states India’s economy is currently the fifth largest in the world and, based on current estimates, is projected to reach third place by 2029.
- September 01, 2023 13:33
Stock market live updates: Veefin Solutions shares surge 7 per cent on signing contract with PSB alliance
A PSB alliance comprising 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in India, has contracted Veefin Solutions Ltd to implement and manage a unified cloud-based Supply Chain Finance (SCF) eco-system.
This marks an initiative where numerous large banks collaborate to establish an SCF and SME finance ecosystem, enabling SMEs to access financing from various Fintechs and B2B marketplaces. The cloud-based platform is set to launch within the current fiscal year.
The shares of Veefin Solution’s Ltd were up by 7 per cent at Rs 253 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 13:18
TCS shares up on collaboration with Athora Netherlands
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s shares were up by 0.89 per cent after the company announced its collaboration with Athora Netherlands, a Dutch life insurance and pension provider. The extended partnership aims to empower Athora Netherlands to adopt a modern business and IT operational model.
- September 01, 2023 13:17
Stock market live update: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd higher by 1.64%
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold a total of 189,082 units, highest ever monthly sales volume. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 158,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units.
The stock trades at ₹10,167.90, higher by 1.64% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 13:16
India’ June quarter GDP surprises positively: Morgan Stanley Research
GDP growth for the QE June came higher than our expectation at 7.8%Y. We mark to market GDP growth higher to 6.4% YoY (from 6.2%) for F2024, driven by robust domestic demand, notwithstanding the weakness in global growth. The upside surprise was led by sharper-than-anticipated growth in private consumption. On a QoQ SA basis, GDP growth accelerated to 5.7% in 2Q23 from 3.5% in 1Q23.
Supply side exhibits a mixed trend across sectors: GVA for 2Q23 rose at a faster pace of 7.8% YoY from 6.5% in 1Q23, a tad above our and consensus estimates of 7.7%. drivers. Stronger balance sheets across economic agents and the government’s pro-active supply-side response ushering in structural reforms are likely to provide a secure foundation to a strong multiyear growth cycle, say economists Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir.
- September 01, 2023 13:15
Stock market live update: Shares of Gufic Biosciences up by 6.21%
The board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has approved the proposal to make an investment in Gufic Biosciences Ltd.
Gufic Biosciences stock trades at ₹328.60, up by 6.21% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 13:12
Stock market live update: Shares of Firstsource Solutions higher by 3.62%
Firstsource Solutions Ltd informed the exchange about the resignation of Vipul Khanna as Managing Director & CEO of the company. Ritesh Mohan Idnani has been named as Managing Director & CEO. The stock trades at ₹169.10, higher by 3.62% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 13:10
Stock market live update: Europe markets open marginally down
Most Europe markets open marginally down with key indices across Germany, France and Italy trading in the range of -10 to -20 bps, while UK’s FTSE 100 is up marginally. Global markets await US jobs data for the month of August, which is expected to be released at 6PM IST.
A stronger jobs data might imply a stronger than expected economy, but at the same time a more hawkish Fed and vice versa.
- September 01, 2023 12:53
Stock market live updates: BHEL stock surges by 10.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹134.45. The company recently bagged an order from NTPC Limited.
- September 01, 2023 12:51
Stock market live updates: Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the USFDA for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg.
The stock trades at ₹614, down by 1.89% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:50
Indian water storage level below the 10-year average in view of 32% deficient rainfall in August. Some 23 reservoirs have water less than 50 per cent of their capacity, says Central Water Commission.
- September 01, 2023 12:44
On MCX, gold October contracts were up by ₹4 at ₹59.378 per 10 gm. Silver December futures gained ₹214 at ₹75,896 a kg.
- September 01, 2023 12:39
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip and Czech Tourism collaborates to promote tourism in the country.
EaseMyTrip stock trades at ₹41.85, up by 0.72% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:38
Gold was set to gain for the second straight week with prices hovering nearly $1,940 an ounce in Asian trade.
At 12.30 hours IST, the precious metal ruled at $1,940.89. Silver was subdued, quoting at $24.50 an ounce.
- September 01, 2023 12:38
Stock market live updates: Rajapalayam Mills has commissioned fabric expansion unit and fabric processing unit for commercial production.
t has a weaving capacity of 166 Nos. of looms and fabric processing capacity of 50,000 meters per day. The stock trades at ₹757.90, up by 0.61% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:32
Stock market live updates: Ahasolar Technologies Ltd has received a work order from Goa Energy Development Agency with respect to Solar Power plant project at Mormugao Port Authority.
The whole consultancy service is priced at ₹18 lakh. The stock trades at ₹376.95, higher by 2.36% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:32
Stock market live updates: Nestle India introduces Masala Millet, shares up
Nestlé India Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company reported incorporating millets into its product offerings, aligning with the Indian government’s emphasis on promoting millets as a sustainable food option.
This new offering comes in two flavours, Tangy Tomato and Veggie Masala, and is available in multi-serve packs priced at Rs. 175 for 240 gm and single-serve packs priced at Rs. 30 for 40 gm.
The share price dipped 0.33% to trade at Rs 21,913 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:29
Valuations rich but not extremely stretched: Kotak Institutional Equities
Here’s what Kotak Institutional Equities said market valuations:
The broad all-season portfolio outperformed the index in August. Index valuations are rich; however, they are not alarming yet as per our regression model that maps index earnings yield as a function of index expected growth, index ROE, 10-year yield and VIX. Any adverse movement in any of these variables (lower-than-expected rofitability/EPS cuts/yields moving higher/ volatility rising) will increase the valuation gap between the model forecasted earnings yield and the actual earnings yield.
We make two changes to the concentrated all-season portfolio: Bajaj Auto/NTPC replace HDFC Bank/Britannia Industries.
- September 01, 2023 12:22
Setco Automotive Ltd informed the exchange about the resignation of Shrinivasan Sivasubrahmanyan Iyer from the position of CFO due to personal reasons.
The stock trades at ₹8.25, higher by 4.96% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:22
Stock market live updates: Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield new Bullet range goes on sale at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh.
The company has priced the top variant at Rs 2.15 lakh. The share price dipped 0.16% to trade at Rs 3,331.35 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:19
Stock market live updates: Redington Limited inches up by 0.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹157.35.
Redington Limited, a global leader in the distribution of technology products and services, has announced the appointment of Hariharan as the Group CEO.
- September 01, 2023 12:18
Stock market live today: EIH Ltd stock up 5.6% ahead of key meeting today
Sharea of luxury hotels operator EIH Ltd, known for Oberoi brand, are up 5.6% ahead of its Board of Directors meeting today for discussion and approval of the company’s strategies for its future plans and operations.
On August 30, CARE Ratings reaffirmed Rs 100-crore commercial papers at CARE A Plus.
EIH stock has been a beneficiary of positive sentiment ever since Reliance Industries signed an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Reliance through its Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited owns nearly 19% of Oberoi’s EIH Ltd. The two will jointly manage two properties in India and one in the United Kingdom.
The stock trades at 46 times trailing 12-month price to earnings and is up over 25% in last one month.
- September 01, 2023 12:15
India gets lowest August rainfall in more than a century, says India Meteorological Department (IMD).
India’s August rainfall was 36% below long-term average, it added.
- September 01, 2023 12:13
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel stock rises by 3.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹126.70.
- September 01, 2023 12:12
Stock market live updates: Atul Auto stock rises by 2.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹606.80.
The company recorded 2,610 unit sales of vehicles in the month of August 2023, as against 1,950 units in August 2022.
- September 01, 2023 12:12
Stock to watch today: Aarti Pharmalabs’ promoter buys 20 lakh shares or 2% via open market
The stock lost 0.93% to trade at Rs 390.90 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 12:09
Stock market live updates: LIC inches up by 0.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹646.
Life Insurance Corporation of India informed the exchanges that R Doraiswamy, Executive Director, Information Technology/Software Development, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Central Office, Mumbai, has taken charge of the position of Managing Director of the Corporation on September 1, 2023.
- September 01, 2023 12:08
Stock market live updates: Top gainers, top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
ONGC (4.59%); Jio Financial (4.33%); NTPC (3.86%); Tata Steel (3.50%); Hindalco (2.70%)
Major losers:
Divi’s Lab (-0.90%); Dr Reddy’s (-0.87%); Cipla (-0.63%); HDFC Bank (-0.59%); Britannia (-0.46%)
- September 01, 2023 12:07
GG Engineering has informed the exchanges that Prakash Kukreja has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.
- September 01, 2023 12:06
Stock market live updates: BSE Ltd increased buyback offer price from Rs 816 rupees to Rs 1,080 rupees per share.
Record date has been set as Sept 14. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,115 with 4.95%.
- September 01, 2023 12:02
Stock market live updates: Stocks advanced/declined at this hour
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 1 were 2,082 against 1,352 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,613. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 231, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14.
- September 01, 2023 11:43
Stock market live updates: Aeroflex Industries has repaid entire outstanding Kotak Mahindra Bank loan approx. ₹32 crore from the proceeds of IPO and internal accruals.
According to the company, it has now become debt free. The stock trades at Rs 168.70, up by 3.34% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 11:43
Buzzing stocks: Vodafone Idea stock rises by 9.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹9.95.
- September 01, 2023 11:38
Bank Nifty F&O trade strategy: Take long positions as bulls challenge bears
The September contract opened today’s session marginally lower at 44,269 versus yesterday’s close of 44,290. It is now trading at around 44,190, down 0.25 per cent.
The contract has a considerable support band between 44,000 and 44,100. If Bank Nifty futures rebound on the back of this base, it can rally to 44,400. A breach of this level can lead to the upswing extending to 44,575.
- September 01, 2023 11:35
Stock market live updates: NCC stock rises by 1.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹171.80.
NCC Limited has received 4 new orders aggregating ₹8,398 crore in lhe monih of August 2023 relating to Electrical Division.
- September 01, 2023 11:35
Stock market live updates: Skipper Ltd stock surges by 13.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹247.60.
- September 01, 2023 11:20
Buzzing stock: DCM Shriram stock surges by 15.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,074.60.
- September 01, 2023 11:14
Stock market live updates: Navneet Education stock trades at ₹162.70, higher by 5.51% on the BSE.
- September 01, 2023 11:14
Nifty prediction today: Index starts steady, eyeing gains on the back of a support
The September futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session almost flat at 19,410 versus Thursday’s close of 19,414. It rallied to mark a high of 19,428 during the first hour of trade and is now hovering around 19,420.
The underlying Nifty 50 index has a strong support at the current level of 19,250. Thus, the Nifty futures can be considered to have a support at 19,400.
- September 01, 2023 11:05
IPO news: Rishab Instruments IPO has been subscribed 3.47 times as of 11 am on September 1, 2023.
The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.23 times, NII portion 6.76 times; and retail 3.91 times. The issue closes today.
- September 01, 2023 10:58
Stock market live updates| Fresh troubles see Adani stocks cap worst month since February: report
New allegations over governance issues at India’s Adani Group put the brakes on a recovery in the conglomerate’s market value from carnage in the wake of US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report earlier this year, per a Bloomberg report.
Adani-related stocks plunged on Thursday after an investigation raised questions about the group’s ownership structure and trades by certain entities associated with its founders. The ports-to-power conglomerate denied the allegations, saying they are based on decade-old cases for which investigations have already been completed.
- September 01, 2023 10:52
Stock market live updates: PMI Manufacturing rose to 58.6 in Aug, not much growth in job creation
New orders boosted the output in the manufacturing sector, as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.6 in August, which is second best in nearly three years. However, inflation remains a big worry for the manufacturers. Also, job creation growth was slower.
PMI, prepared by S&P Global on the basis of survey among purchasing executives of 400 companies, was 57.7 in July. Rise in PMI has been recorded after a gap of two months. Manufacturing has a share of over 14 per cent on Gross Value added (GVA) in India and considered as biggest job provider.
- September 01, 2023 10:47
Stock to watch today: PVR-INOX
PVR INOX has achieved highest-ever monthly admissions and Box office month of all time in August 2023. It recorded a Gross box office revenue of ₹532 crore. “These accomplishments were driven by the blockbuster performance of films released during the month notably ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil) & ‘OMG2’ (Hindi), ‘Dreamgirl 2’ (Hindi) alongside the enduring success of content premiered in July, namely ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English),” it said in a regulatory filing.
The stock trades at ₹1,784, down by 0.39% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 10:36
Sensex, Nifty make gains in cautious session
Equity benchmark indices Sensex gained more than 140 points and Nifty rose 57 points in early trade on Friday as investors seemed to be relatively cautious amid mixed global cues.
Economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the three months ended June, the highest in the past four quarters, helped investor sentiments.
The 30-share Sensex climbed 142.02 points or 0.22 per cent to 64,973.43 points, while the broader Nifty went up 57.60 points or 0.3 per cent to 19,311.40 points.
The majority of the stocks on both the Sensex and Nifty were in positive territory. In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel gained more than 3 per cent.
- September 01, 2023 10:35
India’s Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: Report
India’s Vedanta ran a “covert” lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday.
In January 2021, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal told former Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar the government could add “impetus” to India’s economic recovery by allowing mining companies to boost production by up to 50% without having to secure new environmental clearances, the OCCRP said.
Vedanta stock up over 1 per cent, ignoring OCCRP report.
- September 01, 2023 10:34
Stock market live update: Shares of Kirloskar Brothers down by 3.25%
Kirloskar Brothers stock trades at ₹821.95, down by 3.25% on the NSE. Crisil Ratings had upgraded long term rating of the company to ‘Crisil AA/Stable’ from ‘Crisil AA-/Positive‘. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at ‘Crisil A1.
- September 01, 2023 10:17
Buzzing stocks: MTAR Technologies stock surges by 13.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,790.95.
- September 01, 2023 10:16
Stock market live updates: Medplus Health Services gained 1.68% to trade at 821.85 on BSE.
Opportunities Fund-I, offloaded shares of Medplus for Rs 1,206 crore through open market transactions.
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund-I sold 70 lakh shares each (or 5.9 percent stake each).
- September 01, 2023 10:14
Stock market live updates: SEBI to set up body to vet performance claims of investment advisers, research analysts, portfolio managers, etc.
SEBI has proposed to create an independent body called Performance Validation Agency (PVA) to validate the claims and performance related to investment advice and buy/sell/hold recommendations by SEBI registered intermediaries such as investment advisers, research analysts, portfolio managers, asset managers and stock brokers.
IAs and RAs are currently not allowed to make any reference to past performance as per the advertisement code. Stock brokers are not allowed to make any reference to the past or expected future return of algorithms or associate with any platform providing reference to the past or expected future return of algorithms.
- September 01, 2023 10:09
Buzzing stocks: Times Guaranty stock jumps 16.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.60.
- September 01, 2023 10:01
Stock market live updates: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is planning to buy about 3.5% stake in Nazara Technologies, say market sources.
The stock gained 0.23% to trade at Rs 778.75 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 09:58
Stock market live updates: Jio Fin Services out of Sensex. The stock gained 2.9% to trade at Rs 241 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 09:47
Stock market live updates: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has announced the launch of its new aesthetic and diverse range of outdoor lighting - Solarion Garden Lights.
The stock trades at ₹300.30, inches by 0.08%.
- September 01, 2023 09:46
Buzzing stock: Steel Strips Wheels trades at ₹261, higher by 3.04% on NSE.
SSWL has achieved net turnover of ₹389.77 crore in August 2023 as against ₹352.93 crore in August 2022 recording a growth of 10.44 % y-o-y.
- September 01, 2023 09:45
Auto stocks in focus: Bajaj Auto’s August sales fell 15% y-o-y and 8.5% m-o-m to 3.41 lakh units
The stock gained 1.43% to trade at Rs 4,680 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 09:41
Auto stocks in focus: Escorts Kubota Limited agri machinery business division in August 2023 sold 5,593 tractors as against 6,111 tractors sold in August 2022.
The stock trades at ₹3,149.65, down by 0.30% on the NSE.
- September 01, 2023 09:36
Stock market live updates: VK Vijayakumar on Nifty outlook
Here is what VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has said on Nifty and the broader market trends:
Headwinds stronger than tailwinds have pushed the Nifty down by 406 points in August. Some headwinds like weakening monsoon and sluggish global growth are likely to weigh on markets. And now there is another headwind coming from the Brent crude rising to $87. FPI flows in the cash market turned negative in August after strong positive flows in the previous three months. These headwinds will constrain a sustained recovery in markets.
Long-term investors can utilise weakness in the market to buy high quality stocks in banking, capital goods and automobiles. The rally in the mid-and small-cap segment is turning unhealthy with the participation of many low-grade stocks. This trend is unlikely to last long.
- September 01, 2023 09:33
Stock market live updates: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Tata Steel (2.93%); Hindalco (2.58%); Jio Financial (2.27%); ONGC (1.92%); JSW Steel (1.74%)
Major losers:
NTPC (-1.16%); Adani Ports (-0.45%); LT (-0.44%); Asian Paints (-0.39%); Infosys (-0.38%)
- September 01, 2023 09:32
Stock market live updates: Gas distribution will be in focus as the Centre exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess.
- September 01, 2023 09:31
Stock market live updates: ITD Cementation jumps 13.66% to trade at Rs 247.05 on NSE.
The company bagged a marine contract worth Rs 3,290 crore.
- September 01, 2023 09:30
Stock market live updates: Ajanta Pharma receives final approval from US FDA for Topiramate extended release capsules.
- September 01, 2023 09:29
Stock to watch today: Jet Airways
Jalan Kalrock Consortium on Thursday said it deposited Rs 100 crore, following NCLAT’s nod for Jet Airways’ revival.
- September 01, 2023 09:28
Stock market live updates: India Pesticides to buy 11,461 square meters land adjacent to its existing Sandila plant for setting up a pesticides manufacturing unit.
- September 01, 2023 09:27
Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Network18 jumps over 6% on BCCI deal
Indian markets opened the session with marginal gains. While BSE Sensex was 100 pts or 0.15% higher at 64,931, NSE Nifty was 40 pts or 0.2% higher at 19,294 in early trade. Indian economy grew 7.8% in Q1 FY24, surpassing RBI’s expectations. Network 18’ stock jumped 6.5% to trade at Rs 72.81 on the back of ₹5,963-cr deal between its subsidiary Viacom18 and BCCI for TV and digital rights. According to analysts, consolidation will continue in the market.
- September 01, 2023 09:27
Stock market live updates: NCC Limited has received 4 new orders aggregating ₹8,398 crore in lhe monih of August 2023 relating to Electrical Division.
- September 01, 2023 09:26
Stock market live updates: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail has completed the acquisition of 29 per cent in TCNS Clothing
- September 01, 2023 09:17
Stock market live updates: Network 18’s Viacom18 secures BCCI TV and digital rights in ₹5,963-cr deal; stock jumps 6.5% to Rs 72.81
Network 18 subsidiary Viacom18 has bagged BCCI TV and digital rights, in a five-year deal worth ₹5,963 crore. This further cements Viacom’s OTT bid, eroding Disney Star’s digital supremacy on the counter.
On Thursday, the cricket body auctioned the TV and Digital rights for India’s home cricket broadcasting. Like the IPL media rights auction, BCCI auctioned the TV and Digital rights of the cricket home matches separately. Three of India’s biggest broadcasters, Sony, Disney Star, and Viacom18, battled it out to win the rights.
Click here to read our complete report.
- September 01, 2023 09:13
Stock market live updates: Gujarat Gas hikes industrial gas price to ₹43.33/scm from ₹40.83/scm from today
- September 01, 2023 09:13
Stock market live updates: Shakti Pumps has received an order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems.
- September 01, 2023 09:11
Stock market live updates: Zydus Lifesciences has received final US FDA approval for Isotretinoin Capsules used for treatment of severe acne
The stock dipped 1.74% to trade at Rs 614.95 on NSE.
- September 01, 2023 09:10
Stock market live updates: PE investors may sell up to 8.8% stake via block deals in Five Star Finance, say market sources
- September 01, 2023 09:09
Stock market live updates: Punjab National Bank hikes lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from September 1
- September 01, 2023 09:08
Stock market live updates: HCL Technologies to acquire 100% stake in ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider headquartered in Germany.
- September 01, 2023 09:08
Stock market live updates: The Government has appointed Sanjay Swarup as the Chairman & Managing Director of Concor India
- September 01, 2023 09:08
Navneet Education has received board approval for the composite scheme of arrangement, comprising amalgamation of subsidiaries into Navneet Education
- September 01, 2023 09:07
Stock market live updates: The government has extended the tenure of NHPC CMD Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi (additional charge) with effect from September 1
- September 01, 2023 09:06
Stock to watch today: Jio Financial Services
Jio Financial Services will be removed from S&P BSE indices before the begging of the trade today.
- September 01, 2023 09:06
Stock to watch today: GlaxoSmithKline Pharma
The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Maharashtra) initiated a search at certain premises of GlaxoSmithKline Pharma.
- September 01, 2023 09:05
Stock market live updates: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 22.9 lakh shares of ACC at Rs 2,007 per share.
- September 01, 2023 09:05
Stock market live updates: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 6.03 crore shares of Ashok Leyland at Rs 183.83 per share
- September 01, 2023 09:04
Stock market live updates: Euston Industries sold 25.2 lakh shares of Kesoram Industries at Rs 89.69 per share.
- September 01, 2023 09:04
Stock market live updates: Atul Auto promoter Prafullaben Jayantibhai Chandra sold 1.63 lakh shares in the company.
- September 01, 2023 09:03
Stock market live updates: Genus Power bags order worth Rs 2,247 crore for advanced metering infrastructure
- September 01, 2023 09:01
Economy Watch: India’s Q1 GDP growth hits 7.8% in line with expectations, services sector leads the way
-- Abhishek Bisen, Head - Fixed Income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
“India’s April-June GDP growth at 7.8% in line with expectation was higher than 6.1% growth in January-March 2023. On the supply side, the services sector (esp BFSI & Real Estate) continues to be the dominant factor driving growth with 10.3% YoY increase. On the Demand side, while net exports were a drag to GDP, Private consumption improved significantly supporting high-frequency data on auto sales, air traffic, fuel consumption etc. and Fixed Investment growth was relatively steady supported by Centre and State Capex. Going ahead risk to growth may increase from uneven and deficient monsoon rainfall and the external headwinds. The YoY growth % for rest of FY 24 may be lower than Q1, however in absolute terms, the GDP numbers would be going up each quarter.”
- September 01, 2023 08:59
Economy Watch: CareEdge analysis of the ‘GDP data for Q1 FY24’
Key highlights:
GDP growth jumped to 7.8% in Q1 FY24 from 6.1% in the previous quarter.
Continued strength in services and construction activities as well as a favourable base supported the growth.
Private consumption picked-up while investment demand remained strong.
Net exports was a drag on the overall growth.
We maintain our projection for FY24 GDP growth at 6.5%.
Downside risks emanating from weather related challenges, high food inflation and weak external demand persist.
- September 01, 2023 08:59
Stock Market Outlook: Indian markets set for flat opening following mixed global signals
Indian markets could open flat, in line with mildly positive Asian markets today and despite lower US markets on Aug 31
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Thursday to end August on a sour note after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge proved largely in line with expectations for July, leaving investors looking ahead to Friday’s August jobs report. -- Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
- September 01, 2023 08:57
Market Outlook: Market volatility like amidst global uncertainty and mixed signals from key sectors
-- Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Continuing with the ongoing theme, markets may see sharp sideways movement on either side during intra-day trade due to lack of firm cues from global equities. Select auto stocks could be in focus which will react to monthly sales numbers to be announced today. Other than weak global macros, India’s rainfall deficit last month is a cause of concern as any extended dry spell could further worsen the sentiment. Investors are hoping the FII outflows to take a breather and reverse the trend this month. Technically, Nifty’s upside is likely to be capped at 19437-19517 zone. Caution will continue to be the buzzword as long as Nifty is trading below the 19517 mark.”
- September 01, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Today: Rollover data suggests lack of optimism to carry forward long positions to September expiry
-- Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Nifty fell by 2.06% during the August month expiry. Nifty futures rollover stood at 77.97%, which is significantly lower compared to last month’s expiry rollover of 83.95% and its three months average of 79.61%.
Nifty will start the September series with an open interest of 1.06 crore shares compared to an OI of 1.33 crore shares at the beginning of the August series. Nifty saw significantly lower rollover with a higher cost of carry (+0.90%) and a fall in open interest, compared to its previous month, indicating profit booking of long positions before the start of September Expiry.
INDIAVIX, known as the fear indicator, rose 14.75% during the August month series, increasing from 10.51 to 12.06 levels, gave major discomfort comfort to the bulls. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Long Short ratio, too, fell from 53.67% to 50.50% during the August Series Expiry, indicating that FPIs now marginally hold more long positions relative to short positions in Index Futures. The Put-Call Ratio, a sentiment indicator, however, fell from 1.33 from 0.70, indicating strong call writers’ strength.
On the Options front in the September monthly expiry, the 19,000 Strike put option has highest open interest with 64,26,550 contracts followed by the 19,500 Strike put option with 26,56,950 contracts. While on the call side, the 20,000 call has highest open interest with 25,04,150 contracts followed by the 19,500 Call strike with 21,27,950 contracts.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), however, have built some long positions towards the last week of the August Expiry with the Long-Short Ratio moving from 40.42% on 25th August to 50.50% on 31st August, giving a ray a hope for the bulls.
- September 01, 2023 08:42
Stocks to Watch: Paytm arm introduces EMV 3DS upgrades for Visa Cards, bolstering security against CNP fraud
One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payment Services Limited has introduced EMV 3DS upgrades for Visa cards. EMV 3DS is the latest security protocol to seamlessly authenticate consumers and safeguard against card-not-present (CNP) fraud. With this, the company has become one of the first to implement EMV 3DS for Visa cards across its existing merchant partners.
- September 01, 2023 08:36
Stock to Watch: HFCL in focus
HFCL Board approved allotment of shares worth Rs 352 crores via QIP route at Rs 69 per share
Reliance Venture, Quant MF, Saint Capital invested in QIP
- September 01, 2023 08:36
Brokerages recommendation
Citi on Emami
Upgrade To Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 600 From 455
Citi on Nykaa
Buy Rating
Target Rs 170
Macquarie on USL
Underperform Rating
Target Rs 735
JPM on Eicher Motors
Neutral, TP Rs 3050
- September 01, 2023 08:30
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Ganesh Housing Corporation, Vinati Organics, Shipping Corporation of India, Themis Medicare, Triveni Engineering & Industries, NBCC (India), APL Apollo Tubes, Gujarat State Petronet, Vakrangee, Arvind Fashions, GNA Axles, PSP Projects, Ram Ratna Wires, Sansera Engineering, Metro Brands, Syrma SGS Technology, Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Ex-date AGM: Vinati Organics, Shipping Corporation of India, Themis Medicare, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Bombay Dyeing, Hatsun Agro Product, Arvind Fashions, PSP Projects, Sansera Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology
Ex-date Bonus Issue: GNA Axles
Ex/Record-date Interim Dividend: Ujjivan Financial Services, Pearl Global Industries
Ex/Record Date Stock Split: Remedium Lifecare
Record-date Dividend: Ganesh Housing Corporation, Triveni Engineering & Industries, NBCC (India), Gujarat State Petronet, Ram Ratna Wires, Metro Brands, Syrma SGS Technology
*Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework:*Hindustan Construction Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Pesticides, S Chand and Company.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Paisalo Digital, Universal Cables.
F&O BAN
NIL
- September 01, 2023 08:29
Insider Trades
Atul Auto: Promoters Prafullaben Jayantibhai Chandra sold 1.63 lakh shares, Harishkumar Jagjivan Chandra sold 1.05 lakh shares, Ushaben Dharmendrabhai Chandra sold 1.2 lakh shares, and Manishaben Atulkumar Chandra sold 71,691 shares on Aug. 25.
DB Realty: Promoter Shravan Kumar Bali sold 30,000 shares on Aug. 28.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 95,000 shares between Aug. 28 and 30.
Shoppers Stop: Promoters Cape Trading bought 48,858 shares between Aug. 28 and 30, Ravi C. Raheja bought 73,026 shares between Aug. 28 and 29, and Anbee Constructions bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 28.
- September 01, 2023 08:29
Bulk Deals
Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia sold 1.06 crore shares, or 12.6%, at Rs 484.13 apiece, while HDFC Mutual Fund, through its three funds, bought a combined 35.2 lakh shares (4.2%), Morgan Stanley Asia bought 13.1 lakh shares (1.6%), Societe Generale bought 6.5 lakh shares (0.8%), and Ghisallo Master Fund bought 4.8 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 484 apiece.
ACC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 22.9 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 2,006.73 apiece.
Ashok Leyland: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 6.03 crore shares (2%) at Rs 183.83 apiece. Supreme Industries: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 27 lakh shares (2.1%) at Rs 4,438.13 apiece.
REC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4.2 crore shares (1.6%) at Rs 238.91. apiece.
Astral: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 48 lakh shares (1.8%) at Rs 1,952.76 apiece.
Power Finance Corporation: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.97 crore shares (1.5%) at Rs 260.93 apiece, and Windacre Partnership Master Fund sold 3.43 crore shares (1.3%) at Rs 261.44 apiece.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: TA FDI Investors sold 37.37 lakh shares (9%) at Rs 1,125.07 apiece, and Mansi Share and Stock Advisors sold 3.36 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1,096.02 apiece. DSP Mutual Fund bought 20 lakh shares (4.8%), India Arcon ICAV bought 3.98 lakh shares (1%) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 3.36 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1,125 apiece.
Cummins India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 53.36 lakh shares (1.9%) at Rs 1,707.52 apiece.
Neuland Laboratories: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 64,893 shares (0.5%) at Rs 3,871.31 apiece.
HDFC AMC: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 32.8 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 2,515.4 apiece.
IDFC First Bank: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 11.22 crore shares (1.7%)
at Rs 93.04 apiece, and Copthall Mauritius Investment sold 3.35 crore shares (0.5%) at Rs 93 apiece.
Kesoram Industries: Euston Industries sold 25.2 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 89.69 apiece.
Orient Green Power (RE): LIC sold 47.4 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 2.78 apiece.
*Medplus Health Services:*Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund I sold 70 lakh shares (5.9%) each at Rs 861.68 and Rs 861.93, respectively. Nippon India MF bought 39.8 lakh shares (3.3%) at Rs 862 apiece, the Government of Singapore bought 14.4 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 862 apiece, Fidelity Fund bought 14 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 856.79 apiece and Steadview Capital Mauritius bought 9.6 lakh shares
- September 01, 2023 08:28
IPO Offerings: Rishabh Instruments
Rishabh Instruments: The IPO was subscribed to 2.46 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 4.65 times, retail investors, who subscribed 2.79 times, and institutional investors, who subscribed 0.22 times, or 22%. The IPO was subscribed to 73% on day one.
- September 01, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro: With a whopping $10 billion addition in market capitalisation, automaker Tata Motors and the engineering behemoth Larsen & Toubro topped the chart of value creators so far this year.
- September 01, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: Navneet Education
Navneet Education: The board approved a composite scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation of Genext Students and the demerger of the Edtech business of Navneet Futuretech into Navneet Education.
- September 01, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma
Torrent Pharma: has likely submitted a non binding bid for Cipla. Torrent Pharma and Cipla for comments, a response is awaited.
- September 01, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: India Pesticides
India Pesticides: The company acquired 11,461 sq m of land adjacent to its existing Sandila plant in UP to set up a pesticide manufacturing unit. The cost of acquisition is Rs 9.61 crore.
- September 01, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Shakti Pumps
Shakti Pumps: The company received an order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems. The order will be executed within a 120-day period from the date of issue of the work order.
- September 01, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Genus Power Infrastructure
Genus Power Infrastructure: The company’s step-down wholly owned subsidiary has bagged a Rs 2,247.37 crore order for 24.18 lakh smart metres, including their design, supply, installation, and commissioning. The total order book now stands at around Rs 11,000 crore.
- September 01, 2023 08:26
Sectoral Watch: Auto stocks to be in spotlight
Auto Stocks: To be in focus as auto makers announce the wholesale figures for the month of August.
- September 01, 2023 08:24
Stocks to Watch: Nykaa
Nykaa: The company invested Rs 3.97 crore in its international arm, FSN International, by acquiring 39.78 lakh shares of Rs 10 each on a rights basis for providing long-term funds.
- September 01, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: LIC
LIC: Mini Ipe has ceased to be the MD, and Gajraj Singh Gill has ceased to be the Executive Director (Senior Business Associate) with effect from Aug. 31 upon superannuation. CONCOR: Sanjay Swarup to be appointed as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from Oct. 1.
- September 01, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank: The bank has raised lending rates by 5 bps across tenures, effective Sept. 1.
- September 01, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: Sula Vineyards:
Sula Vineyards: Verlinvest Asia Pte sold a 12.6% stake in Sula Vineyards Ltd. for Rs 513.17 crore on Thursday. HDFC Mutual Fund, through its three funds, bought a combined 35.2 lakh shares, or a 4.2% stake. Other buyers include Morgan Stanley Asia (1.6%), Societe Generale (0.8%), and Ghisallo Master Fund (0.6%).
- September 01, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries: The company’s media unit Viacom 18 bagged both TV and digital rights of the Indian cricket team’s home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. The rights will come into effect with India’s three-match home series against Australia beginning Sept. 22 and ending March 31, 2028.
- September 01, 2023 08:03
Regulatory move: SEBI proposes performance disclosure by registered intermediaries with investor safeguards
SEBI has proposed to facilitate registered intermediaries to disclose their performance to investors, while at the same time having checks and balances to protect the interest of investors against unverified claims/ performance.
“There has been a demand from registered intermediaries to showcase their performance to investors so as to establish/enhance their credibility in the eyes of investors and to help grow the reach of their servicesto investors,” SEBI in a consultation paper said
- September 01, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: HCLTech to acquire German automotive engineering services company ASAP Group
HCL Technologies has completed the acquisition of ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider headquartered in Germany effective August 31, 2023.
Headquartered in Ingolstadt, Germany, ASAP is focused on future-oriented automotive technologies in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity. ASAP serves top automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and tier 1 suppliers in Germany. ASAP’s services portfolio comprises electrics/electronics, software, consulting, service testing and validation and vehicle development. ASAP has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany.
- September 01, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: ITD Cementation bags Rs. 3290 crore marine contract
ITD Cementation India Limited has secured a marine contract worth approximately Rs. 3290 crores excluding GST.
- September 01, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: Jalan Kalrock Consortium deposits Rs 100 crore for Jet Airways revival
Jalan Kalrock Consortium on Thursday said it has deposited Rs 100 crore to Jet Airways, following NCLAT’s nod for the airline’s revival.
- September 01, 2023 07:58
Economy Watch: Indian banking system’s credit growth surges; unsecured retail and rorporate loans drive momentum: Emkay Global Research
Credit growth running ahead of expectation, led by unsecured retail and corporate credit pick-up: Emkay Global Research
The Indian banking system’s growth remains robust at 14.9% YoY (ex-HDFCL) for the fortnight ended August 11, 2023 (vs. 14.7% YoY for the previous fortnight); and if the current momentum continues, it could surpass the earlier expected 12% growth in FY24. The current credit momentum is supported by aggressive growth in unsecured loans (incl. PL and Cards) as banks remain pro-risk, while underlying demand trends remain strong. Mortgages growth has moderated a bit amid elevated lending rates, but still remains healthy at 15% YoY and lenders/RE developers are looking at festive cheer for some revival. VF business is also showing a healthy growth trend, with banks now incrementally looking at used car financing business as well with the advent of online platforms. On the corporate front, NBFC and trade segments remain the key growth drivers, but even core sectors like metals and petroleum are showing healthy growth, indicating that growth is now becoming broad-based. Though economists remain divided on capex cycle revival, bankers indicate that the early signs of corporate capex revival are visible and should firm-up in the absence of any macro-shocks. We believe the impact of late weak monsoon on overall credit growth could be limited as current growth is mainly driven by strong urban consumption demand and corporate credit, but need to watch for second order impact in case food inflation spirals up
- September 01, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: Matrix Partners, TPG Asia, Northwest Ventures to sell stake in Five Star Finance
Market buzz is that PE investors Matrix Partners, TPG Asia & Northwest Ventures, are likely to sell stake up to 8.8 per cent via block deals In Five Star Finance. The floor price has been fixed as ₹724 and deal size is expected to be ₹1,860 crore.
- September 01, 2023 07:54
Stocks to Watch: Search initiated at GlaxoSmithKline Pharma premises by Maharashtra tax authorities
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said that the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Maharashtra, Mumbai, has today initiated search at certain premises of the company. The business operations of the company continue as usual, it said. The search has started today (Thursday) and hence the impact of this search is not ascertainable at this time, it further clarified.
- September 01, 2023 07:52
Stocks to watch: Aditya Birla Fashion completes 29% TCNS Clothing acquisition
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said that it has completed the acquisition of 1.87 crore shares being 29 per cnet of the Expanded Share Capital (as defined in the letter of offer for the open offer) of TCNS Clothing Co Ltd
- September 01, 2023 07:49
Stocks that will see action today: 1 September 2023
BUZZING STOCKS: Automobile stocks, Aditya Birla Fashion, GSK Pharma, Five Star Finance, Godrej Properties, Kirloskar Brothers, Container Corporation of India, Genus Power, India Pesticides, Navneet Education, MSCI-rejigged stocks
- September 01, 2023 07:47
Opening Bid: September month to begin on flat note for Sensex, Nifty
The new month is likely to open on a flat note on Friday amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect consolidation phase to continue, amid strong GDP numbers. Gift Nifty city at 19400 indicates a flat opening as Nifty September futures closed at 19414 on Thursday.
- September 01, 2023 07:31
Broker’s call: Piramal Enterprises (Buy)
Piramal Enterprises hosted its Investor Day on August 28, where the top management reaffirmed its earlier-stated ambition to double FY23 loan AUM by FY28 (₹1.2-1.3 lakh crore) and deliver a consolidated RoA of about 3 per cent. Importantly, the strategy to achieve this medium-term target was also reiterated as being a 70:30 retail to wholesale AUM mix.
- September 01, 2023 07:30
Broker’s call: Indiamart (Buy)
IndiaMart InterMesh has a dominant market share in B2B online classified business with around 70 per cent in paid listings. The overall growth in business is led by higher value proposition for sellers and the efficient matching algorithm resulting in higher buyer satisfaction.
- September 01, 2023 07:29
Day trading guide for September 1, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 01, 2023 07:27
Stock to buy today: Astra Microwave Products (₹395.8)
Astra Microwave Products’ stock has been in a consolidation phase since mid-June, primarily trading within the range of ₹350 to ₹385. Recent sessions witnessed multiple attempts to breach the resistance level at ₹385, with the stock finally breaking through this hurdle and closing at ₹395.8 on Thursday. This breakout signals potential appreciation, hinting at a prospective rally on Friday.
- September 01, 2023 07:25
China’s central bank announces first reserve ratio cut in 2023 to counter Yuan depreciation
China’s central bank said on Friday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves for the first time this year, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan depreciation.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 basis points (bps) to 4% from 6% beginning Sept. 15, according to an online statement.
The move was to “improve financial institutions’ ability to use foreign exchange funds,” the PBOC said. - Reuters
- September 01, 2023 07:20
Japanese stocks recover from initial dip amid US job data anticipation
Asian stocks showed a varied performance following a subdued session on Wall Street. Traders are anticipating Friday’s job report to assess the potential implications for Federal Reserve policy.
Commencing the trading day with a dip, Japanese stocks swiftly regained ground and moved into positive territory on Friday. This shift occurred as investors anticipated significant US job data set to be released later in the day.
During early trading, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index displayed a 0.53 percent increase, equating to 169 points, reaching 32,789. Simultaneously, the more extensive Topix index exhibited a rise of 0.82 per cent, amounting to 19 points, and stood at 2,350.
The preceding night on Wall Street saw declines in both the Dow and S&P 500. Market participants analysed inflation figures and anticipated the forthcoming job data to glean insights into potential future changes in interest rates.
The Dow concluded with a 0.5 per cent decrease, closing at 34,721.91, while the comprehensive S&P experienced a slight 0.2 per cent dip. In contrast, the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index made a marginal 0.1 per cent ascent.
