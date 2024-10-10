Stock Market on 10 October 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- October 10, 2024 15:50
Stock market live today: Ankur Sachdeva steps down as Chief Revenue Officer of Allied Blenders and Distillers
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has informed regarding resignation of Ankur Sachdeva as Chief Revenue Officer of the company w.e.f. December 08, 2024.
- October 10, 2024 15:49
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at close
Top gainers on the NSE
Kotak Mahindra (3.64%), JSW Steel (1.85%), HDFC Bank (1.71%), BEL (1.59%), IndusInd (1.51%)
Top losers:
Cipla (-3.37%), Tech Mahindra (-2.82), Trent (-2.26%), Sun Pharma (-1.86%), Infosys (-1.80%)
- October 10, 2024 15:49
Markets closing bell: Sensex gained 144.31 pts or 0.18% to close at 81,611.41, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,998.45, up by 16.50 pts or 0.07%.
- October 10, 2024 15:48
Stock market live today: Infosys partners with zooplus to launch global capability centre in Hyderabad, shares dip slightly
Infosys announced collaboration with zooplus, a leading European e-commerce company based in Munich, Germany, to enhance its service capability and scalability. The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India
Infosys shares declined 1.57% on the NSE to ₹1,922.10
- October 10, 2024 15:15
Stock market news: JSW Steel shares rise after collaborating with BHP
JSW Steel and leading global resources company, BHP, are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology for steelmaking decarbonisation, following the signing of a joint study agreement between the parties.
JSW Steel shares were up 1.18% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,006.25
- October 10, 2024 15:14
Stock market live: NBCC shares trade flat on NSE
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited, a subsidiary of NBCC (India), has been awarded works of Campus Development of Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra of approx. value of ₹1000 crore
NBCC shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹116.68
- October 10, 2024 15:13
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Kotak Mahindra (4.33%), HDFC Bank (1.80%), BEL (1.72%), Maruti (1.45%), Power Grid (1.43%)
Top losers:
Cipla (-3.82%), Trent (-2.48%), Tech Mahindra (-2.42), Sun Pharma (-2.14%), Infosys (-1.84%)
- October 10, 2024 15:13
Stock market today: 2,244 stocks advance, 1,651 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 10, 2024, were 2,244 against 1,651 stocks that declined, and 115 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,010. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 204, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22. A total of 366 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 166 in the lower circuit.
- October 10, 2024 14:49
Share market today: Zydus Lifesciences stock declines 1.39% on NSE
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg.
Zydus Lifesciences stock declines 1.39% on the NSE to ₹1,050.50
- October 10, 2024 14:48
Stock market today: Ola Electric Mobility shares slump 4.94% on the NSE to trade at ₹91.05.’
- October 10, 2024 14:40
Stock market live updates: Adani Enterprises stock falls after launching QIP
Adani Enterprises stock fell 2.25% on the NSE to ₹3,082.90. Company had announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of ₹4,200 crore
- October 10, 2024 14:38
Stock market today: ZEE stock trades flat on NSE
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹129.63. An Independent Investigation Committee (IIC), constituted by the Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), has found no irregularities in the functioning of the company. “The Committee also noted that the transactions (under investigation) did not adversely affect the company or its shareholders. The mentioned transactions were found to be a part of normal course of business, and no material irregularities were reported within the same,” said a release.
- October 10, 2024 14:37
Stock market live news: DCM Shriram wins bronze medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment 2024
DCM Shriram Ltd. awarded bronze medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment 2024
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,019.
- October 10, 2024 14:29
Stock market live udpates: Intellect Global Transaction Banking launches eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking
Intellect Global Transaction Banking has announced the global launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹892.95
- October 10, 2024 14:28
Stock market live news: Power Grid Corp’s shares rise 1.38% on NSE
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State transmission system for the project namely “Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph -IV (Part-2: 5.5 GW) (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex): Part F (By clubbing Part F1 & F2)” on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.
Shares trade at ₹334.30 on the NSE, up 1.38%.
- October 10, 2024 14:28
Share market live updates: Alkem Labs signs licensing agreement
Alkem Laboratories has signed a licensing agreement with Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. to develop and commercialize SON-080 for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropath. Shares trade at ₹6,098.35 on the NSE, lower by 3.11%.
- October 10, 2024 14:27
Stock market today: Mirae Asset Investment Managers launches 2 new funds
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of two new funds -- Mirae Asset Nifty 50 Index Fund (An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 50 Total Return Index) and Mirae Asset Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund (An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Total Return Index).
Mirae Asset Nifty 50 Index Fund aims to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty 50 Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. There is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.
Nifty 50 Index is considered a barometer of Indian Stock Exchange. The index consists of 50 large blue-chip companies, providing diversified exposure across 15 different sectors.
- October 10, 2024 13:49
Stock market live updates today: Tribute to Shri Ratan Tata by Anand Rathi, Chairman & Founder, Anand Rathi Group
A heartfelt tribute to Shri Ratan Tata for his visionary leadership in not only expanding the Tata group but also for providing support and guidance to many Indian industries and businesses. I had the privilege of meeting him several times in the past alongside Late Shri Aditya Birla. His dedication to innovation, integrity, and social responsibility has transformed numerous enterprises and inspired generations of entrepreneurs to pursue excellence. Under his guidance, the Tata Group has become synonymous with trust and excellence, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Thank you, Shri Tata, for your enduring legacy and profound impact on our nation.
- October 10, 2024 13:38
Stock market live updates today: Minda Corporation’s application for waiver of fines (₹1,41,600) has been considered favourably by NSE; shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹581.30
- October 10, 2024 13:35
Stock market live updates today: Arvind SmartSpaces shares up 1.45% on the BSE to ₹851.65; the company has received bookings of over ₹500 crore at the launch of Aqua City
- October 10, 2024 13:24
Stock market live updates today: Moody’s affirms IRB Infrastructure Developers’ rating; shares trade lower on NSE
IRB Infrastructure Developers said Moody’s Investor Service (Moody’s) has affirmed its long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the instrument rating assigned to its USD senior secured notes due 2032 after taking into account additional debt as approved in the board meeting dated October 9, 2024. The outlook is stable.
Shares trade at ₹59.53 on the NSE, down by 0.92%
- October 10, 2024 13:06
Stock market live updates today: Maestros Electronics & Telecommunication System has incorporated a wholly-owned arm CAREBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PRIVATE LTD’; shares up 2.08% on BSE at ₹132.30
- October 10, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Maharashtra
Total business: up 16.88% y-o-y in Sept 2024
Total deposits: up 15.46% y-o-y
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹54.70
- October 10, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: NBCC (India) has secured a contract from SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant for ₹198 crore. Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹115.63
- October 10, 2024 12:51
Stock market live updates today: NCLT sanctions Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities and their respective shareholders; ICICI Securities stock trades lower on NSE
National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (‘NCLT’) has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and their respective shareholders and disposed of the applications filed by Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Guptha respectively) objecting to the scheme.
The ICICI Securities stock trades 3.07% lower on the NSE at ₹841.60
- October 10, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: Aluminium futures to bounce off ₹228
Aluminium futures (October) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) broke out of the resistance at ₹236 two weeks back and hit a high of ₹244.65 on October 3.
The contract could not extend the rally, and it moderated. The October contract closed at ₹232.65 on Wednesday.
The chart indicates that aluminium futures might drop further. Nevertheless, the downside is expected to be arrested by the support at ₹228.
After softening in the ₹228-230 price band, we expect the contract to resume its rally. The upswing can take aluminium futures to ₹255. Read more
- October 10, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: Lloyds Engineering inks agreement to acquire Engineering Division of Bhilai Engineering Corporation; shares trade flat on NSE
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd (LEWL) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire the Engineering Division of Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd (BECL), a key player in providing engineering solutions across various industries.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹79.91
- October 10, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates today: Star Health shares decline 2.09% on the NSE to ₹565.65
- October 10, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: BEL (2.43%), Kotak Mahindra (2.39%), NTPC (2.07%), Power Grid (1.71%), M&M (1.35%)
Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-2.12%), Cipla (-1.83%), Britannia (-1.77%), Trent (-1.68%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.18%)
- October 10, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,880 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on October 10, 2024, 2,369 advanced against 1,360 stocks that declined, and 151 remained unchanged. While 181 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 17 hit a 52-week low. A total of 310 stocks were traded in the upper circuit, and 146 in the lower circuit.
- October 10, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for CIDCO joint venture project; Ashoka Buildcon stock surges on NSE
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has submitted a bid for a project to the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) in joint venture, where the company is the lead member of the joint venture. (“Ashoka JV”). Ashoka JV has been declared as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the said project. The quoted bid price for the project is ₹1,667.78 crore.
The Ashoka Buildcon stock surged 4.22% on the NSE to ₹249.84.
- October 10, 2024 11:45
Stock market today: Tembo Global Industries trades flat after entering Solar MEP Segment
Tembo Global Industries enters Solar MEP Segment to drive sustainable energy solutions
Tembo Global Industries stock trades flat at ₹484.50 on the NSE
- October 10, 2024 11:30
Stock market live updates: SpiceJet surges after commencing new UDAN flights
SpiceJet announced the commencement of new UDAN flights connecting Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, starting from October 10, 2024.
Shares surged 3.24% on the BSE to ₹67.89
- October 10, 2024 11:27
Stock market live today: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility’s shares trade flat on BSE
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited sold 1,195 units of electric two-wheelers in September 2024.
Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹48.90
- October 10, 2024 11:24
Stock market live news: IFGL Refractories to enter a JV agreement with Marvels International Group Co
IFGL Refractories to enter a Joint Venture Agreement in agreed form with Marvels International Group Co Ltd of Seychelles and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited of P R China to set up a Joint Venture Company in India with limited liability for setting up green field facility at capital outlay of about Rs 300 crores for manufacture in India of below mentioned products used in Cement, Glass, Non-Ferrous and Gasification Industries. a) Basic Fired Magnesite Spinel Bricks b) Basic Fired Magnesite Bricks c) Fired Magnesia Chrome Bricks
IFGL Refractories stock up 2.64% on the NSE to ₹597.35
- October 10, 2024 11:16
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon & Jindal Renewables ink 400 MW captive wind power deal to lead decarbonisation of Steel Production. Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹75.99
- October 10, 2024 11:15
Stock market live updates today: Tanla Platforms appoints François Ortalo-Magné, Executive Dean (External Relations) & Professor of Management Practice at London Business School (LBS), to its board.
- October 10, 2024 11:13
Stock market live updates today: Akme Fintrade (India) has opened anew Branch Office at Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. Stock trades flat on NSE at ₹102.02.
- October 10, 2024 11:13
Stock market live updates today: Jash Engineering said of orders worth Rs 44 crore received in September, Rs 30 crore are for India and the remaining abroad. Shares up 4.98% on NSE at ₹2,230.2
- October 10, 2024 11:07
Stock market live updates today: Tata Group stocks in focus: Tata Investment shares rally 12%
Track the share price movements of Tata Group stocks live here
- October 10, 2024 11:05
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – October 10, 2024: Stuck in a range, wait for a breakout
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-up at 51,196 versus yesterday’s close of 51,007. The index rose further after opening and is now at 51,300, up about 0.6 per cent.
The advances/ declines ratio now stands at 11/1, a strong positive indication. Bank of Baroda, up 1.8 per cent, is the top gainer, whereas ICICI Bank, down 0.4 per cent, is the only loser.
Nifty Private Bank has gained 0.65 per cent so far today. But Nifty PSU Bank has outperformed by appreciating 0.85 per cent. Read more
- October 10, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – October 10, 2024: Index facing a resistance
Nifty 50 began today’s session higher at 25,067 versus yesterday’s close of 24,982. It moved up after opening and is now at 25,125, up 0.6 per cent.
The advances/declines ratio of the benchmark index currently stands at 39/11, a bullish sign. Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC, up 2.4 per cent each, are the top performers. Adani Enterprises, down 2 per cent, is the top loser. Read more
- October 10, 2024 10:28
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil up on fears of supply disruption
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as fears continued over a possible attack by Israel on Iran’s oil facilities. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6197 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6244, down by 0.75 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6171 against the previous close of ₹6208, down by 0.60 per cent.
- October 10, 2024 10:23
Stock market live updates today: Spectrum Delight Pvt Ltd, a step-down arm of RPSG VENTURES, has incorporated a company named Natural Wellness Inc. in the USA Shares up 2.95% on NSE at ₹1,108.20
- October 10, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates today: GMR Airports Infrastructure said PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for Nagpur airport upgradation and modernisation; shares rise 2.59% on NSE to ₹89.96
- October 10, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd has opened a new Store in Virar, Dist. Palghar. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹755.35
- October 10, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: VA TECH WABAG secures large repeat orders from Reliance Industries towards Water Treatment System
VA TECH WABAG has secured large repeat orders from Reliance Industries Ltd (‘RIL’) towards Water Treatment System for Dahej and Nagothane facilities. WABAG’s excellent track-record with RIL for almost 3 decades and a technically superior & competitive bid ensured this repeat order win, reinforcing WABAG’s leadership in the Industrial water segment.
VA Tech Wabag stock rises 3.69% to ₹1,523.50 on the NSE.
- October 10, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: Raymond Lifestyle informed that Vipul Mathur has been appointed as Chief Business Officer – New Businesses
- October 10, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates today: Crown Lifters has placed an order for two brand new 150 MT crawler cranes. Shares gain 2.75% on the NSE to ₹238.
- October 10, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 10, 2024
Tata group companies will remain in focus following the demise of Rata Titan, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who died on Wednesday. He was 86. Shares of the Tata Group companies, including Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Technologies, Tata Power, Trent, Indian Hotels, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer, will be in focus till succession plan. Read more
- October 10, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: L&T (1.62%), Power Grid (1.59%), M&M (1.46%), Tata Steel (1.28%), Axis Bank (1.22%)
Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-2.38%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.71%), Cipla (-0.62%), Trent (-0.56%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-0.54%)
- October 10, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: IEX SEPT BUSINESS UPDATE
● IEX ACHIEVES 11,370 MU TOTAL VOLUME IN SEP’24, AN INCREASE OF 24% YOY
● HIGHEST EVER MONTHLY VOLUME OF 3,913 MU IN RTM, INCREASE OF 34% YoY
● DAM PRICE DURING SEPTEMBER AT RS 4.18/UNIT, LOWER BY 33% YOY
● GREEN MARKET ACHIEVES GROWTH OF 214% YoY
- October 10, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: JPM on Telecom
Sustained tariff repair likelihood pushed up by lack of AGR relief and affordability;
Bake in tariff hikes of 15% in FY27E
Voda Idea to Neutral from UW, TP Raised to Rs 10 from Rs 7
Bharti A – OW. TP raised to Rs 1920
Bharti Hexacom – OW, TP Raised to Rs 1580; premium to Bharti has expanded
Indus Tower – OW, TP Raised to Rs 525; top pick in telcos & tower cos
- October 10, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: JPM on Telecom
Upgrade Voda Idea to N from UW, TP Raised to Rs 10 from Rs 7
Bharti A – OW. TP raised to Rs 1920
Bharti Hexacom – OW, TP Raised to Rs 1580; premium to Bharti has expanded
Indus Tower – OW, TP Raised to Rs 525; top pick in telcos & tower cos
Sustained tariff repair likelihood pushed up by lack of AGR relief and affordability;
Bake in tariff hikes of 15% in FY27E
Jefferies on GMR Airports
Buy, TP Rs 106
GMRI, via its subsidiary GNIAL, has signed a concession agreement for development/operation of the Nagpur Airport (Mah).
This airport is relatively small currently (FY24: 2.8mn pax; 10-yr CAGR: ~8%), but city is of strategic importance
UBS on 360 One
Initiate Buy, TP Rs 1250
Core ARR Revenue & AUM to grow faster vs overall biz; TBR a plus
Core profitability expected to improve, backed by higher operating leverage
New business avenues- HNWI & global biz pose upside risks
Expect ROE to improve to 32% in FY27E
MS on Varun Beverages
OW, TP Rs 674
Board approves QIP of up to Rs75bn
As of 2QCY24, VBL has net debt of Rs59bn with net debt to equity of 0.7x & net debt to trailing 4Q EBITDA of 1.37x.
In past, management indicated they have set an outer limit of net debt target of 2x EBITDA
HSBC on Varun Beverages
Buy, TP Rs 780
Board approved a QIP of Rs75bn, implying c4% equity dilution
VBL intends to use proceeds for debt repayment, to strengthen its b/s & growth opportunities
A faster ROIC expansion is possible as value shifts from debt to equity holders
CITI ON RBI POLICY
RBI Kept Rates On Hold, Changed Stance To Neutral
Beyond The Adjustments, RBI Kept Annual FY25 Infln & Growth Outlook Unchanged
Have Marginally Adjusted Baseline View Of 1st Rate Cut Being In Feb Rather Than Apr
Acknowledge That There Are Risks Of A Delayed Rate Cut
Change In Stance Appears To Be More About Gaining Policy Flexibility
Rate Cut Cycle Could Be Shallow (50 bps) Unless Growth Weakens Materially
Bernstein on PB Fintech
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 1720
If the plan works, PB can be more dominant in a much larger Indian health insurance market
If the plan fails, the downside should ideally be capped at $100mn
Management understands this is ON left-field, and has reiterated that it is a one-time investment
Inclined to believe the management’s stance, thereby capping downside
While we do not like the capital allocation, we take the view that this is a one-time investment, thus limiting stock impact
We draw comfort from the strong business momentum in the insurance business
Jefferies on Jon Creation
IT slowdown weighs on formal job creation
Job creation pace weakened to 3-yr low in the organized segment as large listed IT cos shed employees
Analysis of 8.3 million employees of 2000 listed cos shows that ex-IT, job creation was still healthy at 3%+
BFSI posting 3rd consecutive strong year; Wages grew by a strong 12% YoY
Capex linked jobs in construction are on an upswing + agri improved post a strong monsoon
Both these should drive a bottom-of-pyramid consumption recovery soon
GS on Insurance
Turn more constructive on the life insurance space
See improvements in the operating environment
Corporates assert limited impact of new regulations
See VNB growth acceleration for private players
With rate cut cycle see an increase in embedded value
Valuations continue to look attractive
Product mix set to stabilize in H2 with margins potentially bottoming out by Q4
HDFC Life - Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 820
SBI Life - Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2000
- October 10, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Thursday, October 10, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• TCS Ltd
Cash Segment
• Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
• IREDA Ltd.
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Friday, October 11, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Just Dial Ltd.
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
• Network 18 Ltd.
Monday, October 14, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Reliance Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
• Angel One Ltd.
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC AMC Ltd
• HDFC Life Ltd
• PVR INOX Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Ltd
• LTTS Ltd
• MphasiS Ltd
Cash Segment
• CRISIL Ltd.
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Havells India Ltd
• Infosys Ltd
• Nestle India Ltd
• Polycab India Ltd
• Wipro Ltd
• Axis Bank Ltd
• LTIMindtree Ltd
• Tata Communications Ltd
Cash Segment
• Ceat Ltd.
Friday, October 18, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Lombard Ltd
• L&T Finance Ltd
Cash Segment
• Aether Industries Ltd.
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Bank Ltd
• Tech Mahindra Ltd
• Dalmia Bharat Ltd
• Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Monday, October 21, 2024
Derivative Segment
• UltraTech Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd
• Coforge Ltd
• M&M Financial Ltd
• Max Financial Services Ltd
• Persistent Systems Ltd
Cash Segment
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd
• Navin Fluorine Ltd
• Pidilite Industries Ltd
• Syngene International Ltd
• Godrej Properties Ltd
• United Spirits Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Ltd
• ITC Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon AMC Ltd.
Friday, October 25, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd
• Cholamandalam Inv Ltd
• JSW Steel Ltd
• Bharat Electronics Ltd
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Bank Ltd
• IDFC First Bank Ltd
• JK Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, October 28, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd
Cash Segment
• CAMSLtd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Ltd.
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Corp Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Auto Ltd.
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur India Ltd
• Tata Power Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G Hygiene Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
Monday, November 4, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd
• Exide Industries Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
Friday, November 8, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Monday, November 11, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Ltd
• SHREE CEMENT Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- October 10, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as fears continued over a possible attack by Israel on Iran’s oil facilities. At 9.21 am on Thursday, December Brent oil futures were at $77.19, up by 0.80 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.83, up by 0.81 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6205 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹6119, up by 1.41 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6169 against the previous close of ₹6084, up by 1.40 per cent.
- October 10, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Vatech Wabag: Company secures ‘large’ repeat orders from Reliance Industries Limited (Supportive for stock prices)
- October 10, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
GS on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 820/Sh (Positive)
GS on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on PB Fintech: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1720/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 780/Sh (Positive)
GS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1525/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on GMR Airports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 106/Sh (Positive)
UBS on 360 One: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)
Equirus on Mas Fin: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 401/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Oil Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 720/Sh (Positive)
GS on India Insurance: Turn more constructive on the life insurance space; See improvements in the operating environment (Positive)
Nomura on RBI Policy: Technically, a December cut is not a done deal; expect 100 bps of cumulative cuts in the cycle to 5.50% (Positive)
Citi on RBI Policy: Have marginally adjusted baseline view of 1st rate cut being in February rather than April. Acknowledge that there are risks of a delayed rate cut (Neutral)
JP Morgan on RBI Policy: RBI changed stance to neutral which supports our broader call for the central bank to start easing in December (Neutral)
Axis on Tata Tech: Initiate Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 950/Sh (Neutral)
- October 10, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-October-2024
* BIRLASOFT
* BANDHANBANK
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRST
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* TATACHEM
- October 10, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates today: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲)
1. Tata Consultancy Services
2. IREDA
3. Tata Elxsi
4. Anand Rathi Wealth
5. Arkade Developers (1QFY25)
6. Den Networks
7. GM Breweries
- October 10, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: Demerger Update_Record Date Tomorrow
Hercules Hoists Limited (Demerged Company)
Indef Manufacturing Limited (Resulting Company)
Symbol: HERCULES
Stock Price: 635.75
Last cum date: 10 Oct 2024 (Today)
Record date: 11 Oct 2024\u0009
Ratio : 1:1 (For every 1 shares held in Hercules Hoists Limited, the shareholders will receive 1 shares in Indef Manufacturing Limited)
- October 10, 2024 08:20
Stock market live updates today: Corporate file
PNC Infratech: Company declared L1 bidder for project worth Rs 20.91 billion
GR Infra: Company has received Letter of Acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited for project of Rs 903 crore
Sonata Software: Company and Inube announce strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge digital platform and bolster go-to-market for us and UK insurers
JSW Energy: ICRA has upgraded credit ratings for four subsidiaries of JSW Energy’s Mytrah Vayu group to ICRA A+/Stable from ICRA A/Stable.
Akums Drugs: Company launches famotidine, calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide in India
Kanoria Chemicals: Company says closure order for Ankleshwar plant has been revoked
Orissa Minerals Development: Company received a consent to establish for Belkundi iron & manganese ore mine
Hitachi Energy: Company to Invest Rs 2,000 Cr Over 4-5 Years Hitachi Energy completes 75 years in India.
Nimbus Projects: Company executed joint development agreement with Sunworld residency, Company gets rights to project with estimated sales revenue of Rs 14 billion.
Chatha Foods: Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Frigorifico Allana Private Limited to establish a company for manufacturing and selling ready-to-cook
Easy Trip Planners: Board meet on October 14 to issue free shares.
Infosys: Company and Microsoft Expand partnership for generative AI
Rain Ind: Northern Graphite Corporation and RAIN Carbon Inc have signed a Joint Development Agreement to collaboratively develop and commercialise advanced battery anode materials
Zee Ent: Independent Investigation Committee constituted by company submits report to board, finds no material irregularities.
Craftsman Automation: Auto component maker said it has acquired a 100% stake in Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Private Ltd for ₹376 crore
Britannia: Company and BEL group deepen strategic partnership to announce local cheese manufacturing in India, producing Britannia the laughing cow, and empowering local milk farmers, cheese plant witnessed investment of Rs 2.20 billion rupees from JV.
RCF: Company has accorded its approval for placement of purchase order on L&T for setting up of 1200 MTPD complex fertilizer plant on Lstk basis at RCF
Patanjali Foods: Company says arbitration tribunal passed award in arbitration with Ashav advisory, Award directs Patanjali Ayurved, others to provide AAL with 18.7 million shares of Company
JSW Infrastructure: Company announced the appointment of Rinkesh Roy as Joint Managing Director & CEO, effective November 8, 2024.
Indian Railway Finance Corp: Government names Manoj Kumar Dubey as chairman, MD, and CEO.
GTPL Hathway: Net Profit at Rs 12.7 cr vs Rs 34.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 855.6 cr vs Rs 779.2 cr. (YoY)
OLA Electric: Ministry of heavy industries asks automobile testing agency ARAI to look into complaints against Ola Electric.
Adani Enterprises: Issue size of the QIP is at ₹4,200 cr. Indicative price at ₹2,962/sh:
Vedanta: Company cancels fourth interim dividend board meet for second day in a row.
Jindal Steel: Jindal Power in May agreed to partner with PDVSA in the Petrocedeno venture located in the oil-rich Orinoco Belt.
Bharti Airtel: Company’s AI system identifies potential spam calls and spam SMS with an accuracy of about 97%.
NBCC: Company secures Rs 50 crore contract from Sports and Youth Service Department of Odisha government for construction of integrated sports complex.
IRB Infra: Moodys affirms IRB Infra’s Ba1 rating: Bloomberg.
Cantabil: NSE issued a warning letter to the company for disclosing the research report owing to its non-compliance with listing norms
JM FIn: CCI approved restructuring of 2 entities with company.
Star Health: Massive Data Leak: Star Health policyholder data leaked by anonymous hackers.
- October 10, 2024 08:20
Stock market live updates today: CLSA removes HCL Tech, Infosys from its India portfolio
CLSA has removed HCL Tech and Infosys from the CLSA India portfolio and added Tata Consultancy and Jindal Steel & Power.
This makes CLSA underweight on IT and overweight on materials even as CLSA continue to like financials and energy.
- October 10, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Rajnish Retail Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 62
Ex-Split 11 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 10, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 11 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.02
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 164
Coforge Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 7377
- October 10, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates today: All efforts will be made to stop any move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: AP CM Naidu
All efforts will be taken to stop any move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday. Speaking to newspersons after his return from a two-day trip from New Delhi here on Wednesday, Naidu said there should be a search for alternatives for tiding over the losses of the plant. The previous YSR Congress Party Government in the state led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never opposed the proposal to privatise VSP during 2019-24 and now had `no moral right’ to criticise the NDA Government in the State on the issue, he added.
- October 10, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 10.10.2024
ARKADE, DEN, GMBREW, IREDA, TATAELXSI, TCS
TATAELXSI
* Revenue expected at Rs 955 crore versus Rs 926 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 225 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 26.38% versus 24.30%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 184 crore
TCS
* Revenue expected at Rs 64122 crore versus Rs 62613 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 15142 crore versus Rs 15442 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 23.61% versus 24.66%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 12484 crore versus Rs 12040 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.10.2024
HATHWAY, JUSTDIAL, RIIL
- October 10, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates today: Spicejet management concall insights
Aviation market in India is booming
Demand is a lot more...only 5% used aviation services
Can double the aircraft number by repairing it fast
We have slots and parking rights also
It is all about the addition of aircraft and gain mkt share quickly
We r working on ontime performance and improving our service day by day..
All our dues will be cleaned up related to employees costs
600 cr statutory dues were pending which vl be cleared to zero
Settlement of lessor dues..of 2200cr...giving 1200cr in cash and Spicejet equity @100 per share to Carlyle fund
1000cr Bank loan is there under Government scheme...we will repay it through regular cash flow
We are networth positive now after all these dues r cleared
400cr for raising the fleet...and more 400cr on buying new Airplanes...rest for reserves and liquidity
No Personal liability on the promoter side
We will have 105 aircraft by 2027 as of now 28 aircraft are flying
We r paying the cost of 90 aircrafts facility but using 28 aircrafts
Profitability number will improve and surprise in future
800cr are allocated for expansion of fleets
Boeing contract is fabulous but there is production issue because of strikes in Boeing but not accounted any number from them
Each plane makes 12mn$ for us..1.5bn$ can b potential operating profit at 2027
We will try to fill the gap between Indigo and Spicejet
Working on profit and to create shareholders value
It was misfortune that Boieng’s new planes didn’t work out...but now not dependent on them
Priority is to increase planes asap and start activating on ground planes
By March 2025 more 18 and more 10 planes by Dec...also more planes on wet lease..
Listing of Cargo airlines will be done .. current valuations are higher than Spicejet as parent
We will get planes from secondary mkt
New planes are more fuel efficient than older planes
Most challenging is arranging capacity
Govt wants other players in mkt and help Spicejet a lot
We have prepaid the principal amount to Marans...now there is issue of interest pending...which is under court ..may take 8 -9 year to resolves
- October 10, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: UBS: 360 One WAM | Secular growth beneficiary — Initiate at Buy
Core ARR Revenue and AUM to grow faster vs. overall business; TBR a plus
360 One WAM (360 ONE) has a dominant position (8-10% market share) in India’s professionally managed HNWI/UHNWI wealth management market. We expect growth in the company’s wealth segment to be driven by advisory followed by distribution and lending activities. We expect its wealth recurring AUM to see a 23% CAGR over the next 3 years (FY24-27E) vs. a 20% CAGR for asset management AUM and a 16% CAGR for overall AUM. We expect an annual recurring revenue (ARR) CAGR of 21% vs. 15-16% overall revenue CAGR over the next 3 years, with transaction-based revenue (TBR) run-rate to remain Rs5.0-5.5bn. With increasing penetration of mutual funds, strong growth in the portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF) segments (preferred tools of HNWI investors), direct investment in equities and growth in unlisted equities, we expect to see a structural re-rating of non-lending stocks in India. Although the stock recently re-rated, we see room for further upside and initiate at Buy.
Valuation: DDM-based price target of Rs1,250.00 implies 42x Dec-2025E P/E
Our PT is based on DDM (10-year growth rate of 15%; FY26E DPS of Rs22) (see Fig. 26). Though the stock has re-rated (trading 45% above five-year average P/E), we believe the market is still underappreciating its medium-term EPS growth potential (15.6% CAGR over FY24-29E vs. 12.4% implied growth at current valuations), despite our estimates being below consensus, leaving room for a potential further re-rating, in our view.
- October 10, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
09 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 107912.12 + 6908 Total: 114820.12
F&O Volume: 477586.29 + 499392.43 Total: 976978.72
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4562.71
(11726.26 - 16288.97)
DII: NET BUY: +3508.61
(14841.81 - 11333.2)
- October 10, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 10, 2024
- October 10, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: TCS to establish new facility in Visakhapatnam, to employ 10,000 professionals
In a major boost to investments in Andhra Pradesh, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will establish a facility in Visakhapatnam to house 10,000 professionals. A decision in this regard was finalised during the discussions Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Communications & HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, had with the top management team of the Tata Group in Mumbai on Tuesday and was announced on Wednesday.
- October 10, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: Infosys and Microsoft expand collaboration to drive customer adoption of GenAI and Azure
Infosys has announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate customer adoption of GenAI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The company said this strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys and Microsoft’s joint customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.
- October 10, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: G-Sec yields thaw on monetary policy stance shift and inclusion in FTSE Bond Index
Yields of Government Securities (G-Secs) thawed on Wednesday as the monetary policy committee (MPC) changed the policy stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation” and FTSE Russell said it will include these securities in its Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI).Yield of the benchmark 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 7.10 per cent) softened 4 basis points to close at 6.77 per cent from previous close of 6.81 per cent. Price of this bond rose about 26 paise.
- October 10, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: Britannia and Bel group strengthen partnership with new cheese manufacturing plant in Maharashtra
Britannia Bel Foods, a key player in India’s cheese market, has taken a significant step in its growth journey by announcing the inauguration of its new cheese factory in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.
This facility will locally produce “Britannia The Laughing Cow” cheese products, deepening the joint venture between Britannia and France’s Bel Group, which began nearly two years ago. The plant represents a investment of approximately ₹220 crores and aims to produce 10,000 tons of high-quality cheese annually to meet the increasing demand from Indian consumers.
- October 10, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Zee’s independent panel probe gives clean chit to Goenka, Subhash Chandra
An Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) constituted by the Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), has found no irregularities in the functioning of the company.
“The Committee also noted that the transactions (under investigation) did not adversely affect the Company or its shareholders. The mentioned transactions were found to be a part of normal course of business, and no material irregularities were reported within the same,” said a press release.
In the order released on August 14 2023, SEBI confirmed that Goenka along with his father Subhash Chandra will not be allowed to hold the position of a Director or a KMP in ZEEL or any of its subsidiaries, while the market regulator completes its investigation on the matter. The order by the capital markets regulator came on the back of an investigation into allegations related to the appropriation of certain fixed deposits of Zee by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group
- October 10, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea’s pursuit of a turnaround must copy the T-Mobile US playbook
‘ Listen to your employees. Listen to your customers Shut... the ef up. And do what they tell you.’
This was the mantra adopted by the maverick CEO of T-Mobile USA - John Legere, in delivering one of the most remarkable transformations of a company in corporate history. When he took the reigns of T-Mobile USA in 2012/13 it was a weak fourth player in USA with around 34 million wireless subscribers in an industry dominated by two giants – AT&T and Verizon with 78 and 98 million wireless subscribers respectively. The third player Sprint Nextel too had a wide lead over T-Mobile USA with 55 million subscribers. Read more
- October 10, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: IMD sets up depression watch over central Arabian Sea as wait for North-East monsoon continues
True to predictions, a low-pressure area has formed over Lakshadweep and adjoining south-east and east-central Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday afternoon. It is likely to move north-west into the open waters and intensify into a depression over central Arabian Sea during next three to four days. Read more
- October 10, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: As inflation moderates, RBI hits the pause button but changes stance to ‘neutral’
With the inflation closer to the 4 per cent target and growth sustaining its momentum, the RBI’s rate setting panel voted unanimously to change the monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral”, a move that was widely expected.
This action could be a precursor to a rate cut as early as in the December 2024 bi-monthly monetary policy review.
However, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which has three new external members, chose by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to hold the policy repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent as the pace of disinflation has been slow and uneven. Only the newly appointed Nagesh Kumar voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.
- October 10, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 10.10.2024
Taiwan @ Market Holiday
18.00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.2%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 231K versus Previous: 225K)
18.45 U.S. FOMC Member Cook Speaks
20.00 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- October 10, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 10.10.2024
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
Domino’s Pizza Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel & Restaurant)
Neogen Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- October 10, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Ratan Tata passes away at 86
Ratan Naval Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and one of India’s most revered industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.
- October 10, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: KPR Mill (₹944.2)
KPR Mill’s stock hit a record high of ₹1,053.50 a couple of weeks ago. However, it started to fall in the following sessions and hit a low of ₹902.1 early this week. Notably, the stock has now bounced off the 20-day moving average. Also, in the daily chart, the price action shows that KPR Mill continues to form higher lows and higher highs. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.