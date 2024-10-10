October 10, 2024 09:40

Upgrade Voda Idea to N from UW, TP Raised to Rs 10 from Rs 7

Bharti A – OW. TP raised to Rs 1920

Bharti Hexacom – OW, TP Raised to Rs 1580; premium to Bharti has expanded

Indus Tower – OW, TP Raised to Rs 525; top pick in telcos & tower cos

Sustained tariff repair likelihood pushed up by lack of AGR relief and affordability;

Bake in tariff hikes of 15% in FY27E

Jefferies on GMR Airports

Buy, TP Rs 106

GMRI, via its subsidiary GNIAL, has signed a concession agreement for development/operation of the Nagpur Airport (Mah).

This airport is relatively small currently (FY24: 2.8mn pax; 10-yr CAGR: ~8%), but city is of strategic importance

UBS on 360 One

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 1250

Core ARR Revenue & AUM to grow faster vs overall biz; TBR a plus

Core profitability expected to improve, backed by higher operating leverage

New business avenues- HNWI & global biz pose upside risks

Expect ROE to improve to 32% in FY27E

MS on Varun Beverages

OW, TP Rs 674

Board approves QIP of up to Rs75bn

As of 2QCY24, VBL has net debt of Rs59bn with net debt to equity of 0.7x & net debt to trailing 4Q EBITDA of 1.37x.

In past, management indicated they have set an outer limit of net debt target of 2x EBITDA

HSBC on Varun Beverages

Buy, TP Rs 780

Board approved a QIP of Rs75bn, implying c4% equity dilution

VBL intends to use proceeds for debt repayment, to strengthen its b/s & growth opportunities

A faster ROIC expansion is possible as value shifts from debt to equity holders

CITI ON RBI POLICY

RBI Kept Rates On Hold, Changed Stance To Neutral

Beyond The Adjustments, RBI Kept Annual FY25 Infln & Growth Outlook Unchanged

Have Marginally Adjusted Baseline View Of 1st Rate Cut Being In Feb Rather Than Apr

Acknowledge That There Are Risks Of A Delayed Rate Cut

Change In Stance Appears To Be More About Gaining Policy Flexibility

Rate Cut Cycle Could Be Shallow (50 bps) Unless Growth Weakens Materially

Bernstein on PB Fintech

Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 1720

If the plan works, PB can be more dominant in a much larger Indian health insurance market

If the plan fails, the downside should ideally be capped at $100mn

Management understands this is ON left-field, and has reiterated that it is a one-time investment

Inclined to believe the management’s stance, thereby capping downside

While we do not like the capital allocation, we take the view that this is a one-time investment, thus limiting stock impact

We draw comfort from the strong business momentum in the insurance business

Jefferies on Jon Creation

IT slowdown weighs on formal job creation

Job creation pace weakened to 3-yr low in the organized segment as large listed IT cos shed employees

Analysis of 8.3 million employees of 2000 listed cos shows that ex-IT, job creation was still healthy at 3%+

BFSI posting 3rd consecutive strong year; Wages grew by a strong 12% YoY

Capex linked jobs in construction are on an upswing + agri improved post a strong monsoon

Both these should drive a bottom-of-pyramid consumption recovery soon

GS on Insurance

Turn more constructive on the life insurance space

See improvements in the operating environment

Corporates assert limited impact of new regulations

See VNB growth acceleration for private players

With rate cut cycle see an increase in embedded value

Valuations continue to look attractive

Product mix set to stabilize in H2 with margins potentially bottoming out by Q4

HDFC Life - Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 820

SBI Life - Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2000