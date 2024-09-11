September 11, 2024 16:23

The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and settled for the day on a flat note at 83.98 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday as the support from the lower level of crude oil prices and soft US dollar was negated by a weak trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said significant corrections in asset classes like the dollar index and crude oil prices supported the rupee, while a negative trend in domestic equities and concerns over global economic growth capped the upside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.97 against the American currency and touched an intraday high of 83.93 and a low of 83.98 against the American currency.

The rupee finally settled for the day at 83.98 (provisional) against the US dollar.