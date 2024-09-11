Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 11 September 2024
- September 11, 2024 16:38
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends lower amid profit booking in Auto, Energy stocks
The Indian stock market closed lower on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices shedding 0.49 per cent amid profit booking in auto and energy stocks. The BSE Sensex ended the day at 81,523.16, down 398.13 points, while the NSE Nifty closed at 24,918.45, losing 122.65 points.
- September 11, 2024 16:23
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee settles flat at 83.98 against US dollar
The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and settled for the day on a flat note at 83.98 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday as the support from the lower level of crude oil prices and soft US dollar was negated by a weak trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said significant corrections in asset classes like the dollar index and crude oil prices supported the rupee, while a negative trend in domestic equities and concerns over global economic growth capped the upside.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.97 against the American currency and touched an intraday high of 83.93 and a low of 83.98 against the American currency.
The rupee finally settled for the day at 83.98 (provisional) against the US dollar.
- September 11, 2024 16:07
Stock Market Live Today: Infosys has collaborated with Clearstream; Shares end flat on the NSE at ₹1,912.95
- September 11, 2024 15:16
Stock Market Live Today: BEL receives orders worth ₹1,155 crores; Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹288.10
- September 11, 2024 15:16
Stock Market Live Today: Mphasis Silverline partners with AgentSync, stock at ₹3,068.60
Mphasis Silverline Partners with AgentSync for Insurance Compliance Solution
Stock trades at ₹3,068.60 on the NSE, down by 0.38%
- September 11, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Nova Agritech partners with KL University, shares at ₹71.52
Nova Agritech has entered into an agreement with Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation renowned as Koneru Lakshmaiah (KL) University (hereinafter referred as “KLEF”), on 9th September, 2024, to develop a formal institutional relationship and appropriate linkages between NATL & KLEF, for cooperation and collaboration through industrial linkages, R&D programs, skill development programs and employment/placements, etc.
Nova Agritech shares trade at ₹71.52 on the BSE.
- September 11, 2024 15:13
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers & losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Bajaj Auto (3.88%), Asian Paints (2.19%), Bajaj FInance (1.44%), Britannia (0.57%), Shriram FInance (0.55%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-5.55%), ONGC (-3.57%), Wipro (-2.15%), Hindalco (-1.87%), SBI (-1.73%)
- September 11, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Today: BSE stocks: 1,504 advanced, 2,434 declined, 299 hit highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 11, 2024, were 1,504 against 2,434 stocks that declined, and 105 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,044. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 299, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29.
A total of 316 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 244 in the lower circuit.
- September 11, 2024 14:28
Stock Market live updates today: Khadim India enters partnership with Underlinen Fashion House
Khadim India has entered into a tieup with Underlinen Fashion House Private Limited for Puma Socks and other Puma products in India.
Khadim India stock rises 2.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹376.65.
- September 11, 2024 14:09
Stock Market live updates today: Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited (RSBL)
The price reduction is anticipated to drive a 5-10% increase in sales volumes as consumers capitalize on the lower prices, especially during key festive and wedding seasons, which are traditionally periods of peak gold purchases in India. These seasons, including Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya, are expected to see a surge in demand as gold becomes more accessible to a broader range of consumers. However, while the short-term outlook is positive, the market may face some challenges. Retailers might experience inventory losses due to the reduced prices, although these losses are expected to be partially offset by lower marketing and promotional expenses, thanks to the naturally increased demand.
Overall, the duty reduction has positioned the gold market in India for strong growth, with increased affordability driving demand and potentially leading to sustained consumer interest in gold as both an investment and a cultural asset.
- September 11, 2024 13:58
Stock Market live updates today: Innomet Advanced Materials Limited announces IPO
Innomet Advanced Materials Limited, a global supplier of a wide spectrum of ferrous and non-ferrous metal/alloy powders, has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering on September 11, 2024. The company aims to raise ₹3,423.60 lakhs at a price of ₹100 per share through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
- September 11, 2024 13:55
Stock Market live updates today: Jaguar Owner Tata Motors Drops as UBS Sees Risks from Discount
Tata Motors Ltd.’s shares are set for their longest losing streak in 16 years as UBS Group AG said rising discounts would hurt the earnings of the British maker of luxury SUVs.
The Indian company’s shares fell as much as 5.9% on Wednesday in a ninth day of declines, the longest run of losses since October 2008. The stock is the worst performer on the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The plunge came as UBS warned Jaguar-Land Rover orderbook is weak and fresh bookings lag behind supply. The weakness in Jaguar business, which largely derives its revenue outside of India, will add to headwinds facing domestic car makers amid weak demand and piling inventories. Tata Motors cut prices of some vehicles this week.
“We would not be surprised if the incentives for Range Rover — JLR’s apex model — start rising soon from near-zero levels,” UBS analysts Pramod Kumar and Nikunj Mandowara wrote in a note. Rising discounts, moderating growth and a lack of new launches in non-EV categories may led to “significantly weaker” financials for the next fiscal year, they said.
UBS maintained its sell rating on the company, with a target price of 825 rupees, implying over 20% downside from Tuesday’s closing price. (Bloomberg)
- September 11, 2024 13:52
Stock Market live updates today: Suresh Jagdale resigns as SM Auto Stamping CFO
SM Auto Stamping informed that Suresh Jagdale has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of September 11, 2024
- September 11, 2024 13:50
Stock Market live updates today: Skipper receives a Show Cause Notice, shares trade flat
Skipper Ltd informed that the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Business Audit Wing-III Circle-B, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has issued a Show Cause Notice u/s 73 of CGST/RGST Act, and levied a penalty of ₹1,43,94,105 against excess ITC claimed in F.Y.2020-21.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹411.05
- September 11, 2024 13:43
Stock Market live updates today: Evexia Lifecare considers fund raising by way of equity shares
Evexia Lifecare board to consider raising of funds by way of issue of convertible equity warrants and/or Equity Shares on preferential basis.
Shares trade at ₹3.50 on the BSE.
- September 11, 2024 13:36
Stock Market live updates today: Market inches up as Auto, Finance stocks lead gains
Indian stock markets edged higher in midday trading on Wednesday, with the Sensex up 66.46 points or 0.08 per cent at 81,987.75 and the Nifty rising 20.75 points or 0.08 per cent to 25,061.85. The gains were led by auto and finance stocks, while oil and gas companies faced selling pressure.
Bajaj Auto emerged as the top gainer on the NSE, surging 3.91 per cent. The company also hit a 52-week high, climbing 4.21 per cent. Other major gainers included Bajaj Finance (2.46 per cent), Asian Paints (2.42 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (1.43 per cent), and Bajaj Finserv (1.40 per cent).
On the flip side, Tata Motors saw the steepest decline, dropping 5.15 per cent. ONGC fell 3.03 per cent, followed by BPCL (-1.69 per cent), Hindalco (-1.34 per cent), and ICICI Bank (-0.53 per cent).
Read more here.
- September 11, 2024 13:16
Stock market live updates today: Latteys Industries gets ₹3 crore order for Solar Submersible Pumps for the MSEDCL Department; shares up 1.76% on NSE, trading at ₹20.79
- September 11, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates today: Delhivery receives tax notice, levying penalty of ₹50,000 under CGST Act; shares trade flat on the NSE
Delhivery has received a notice from the Office of the State Tax Officer, Mobile Squad, Shamalaji Enforcement Division-2, Ahmedabad Gujarat State GST, levying a general penalty of ₹50,000 as provided under Section 129(1)(a) of the CGST Act, 2017.
Delhivery shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹413.05.
- September 11, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 24.62 times as of 12.54 pm on September 11, 2024
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 24.62 times as of 12.54 pm on September 11, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 60.79 times, NII portion 30.90 times, retail 5.87 times, thatose reserved for employees 1.67 times, and the reservation portion shareholder 14.84 times. The issue closes today.
- September 11, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates today: Dr. Manisha Karmarkar, CEO, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune on reduction of GST rate on cancer drugs*
“The reduction of the GST rate on cancer drugs to 5% is a much-needed and revered move announced by the council that will ease the burden of this life-threatening disease. Currently, cancer is among the top 5 causes of death in India, and a considerable share of these cases are owing to the inability to bear medical expenses. Furthermore, India recorded approximately 1.49 million cases in 2023 and as per estimates, a 12.8% increase in annual cancer cases by 2025 is projected. This underlines the need to build a robust ecosystem to fight the inflating cancer load, and the move to reduce the GST rate is a coveted step in that direction.”
- September 11, 2024 13:00
Stock market live updates today: Ambar Protein Industries board has approved set-up of new machineries for launch of new products namely:
a. Cold Pressed. Groundnut Oil,
b. Cold Pressed Extra Vergin Coconut Oil,
c. Cold Pressed Sesame oil,
d. Cold Pressed Mustard Oil.
- September 11, 2024 12:47
Stock market live updates today: Gravita enters into MOU to acquire a Rubber Recycling plant in Europe Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹2,289.45.
- September 11, 2024 12:47
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty oil & gas stocks: OIL (-4.67%), ONGC (-2.93%), IOC (-1.93%), Mahanagar Gas (-1.82%)
- September 11, 2024 12:46
Stock market live updates today: Strides Pharma secures approval for OneSource CDMO creation
Strides Pharma Science Limited announced today that it has received approval from equity shareholders and secured creditors to create OneSource, India’s first specialty pharma Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). Read more
- September 11, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates today: Eureka Forbes expands market presence with NSE listing
Eureka Forbes Limited, a major player in India’s health and hygiene sector, listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. Previously listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company’s scrip code has been unified to EUREKAFORB on both exchanges. This move aims to increase accessibility for shareholders and investors.
The shares of Eureka Forbes Limited were trading at ₹503.65 up by ₹10.40 or 2.11 per cent on the BSE today at 12.25 pm.
- September 11, 2024 12:43
Stock market live updates today: Aurionpro wins ₹200-crore ‘Safe City Contract’ from Panvel Municipal Corporation
Aurionpro Solutions Limited has won a significant contract worth over ₹200 crore from the Panvel Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, India. Announced today, the five-year agreement designates Aurionpro as the Technology Partner for the Panvel Safe City initiative.
- September 11, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates today: InMobi secures $100 million from MARS Growth Capital ahead of IPO
Ad-tech startup InMobi has secured $100 million in debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group. The funds will be used to propel InMobi’s artificial intelligence (AI) development and deployment efforts forward and fund potential AI-focused acquisitions, said the company in its statement.
- September 11, 2024 12:41
Stock market live updates today: Gensol and Matrix to build India’s first green hydrogen valley in Pune
Gensol Engineering Limited and Matrix Gas & Renewables Limited have announced a partnership to develop India’s first Green Hydrogen Valley in Pune, Maharashtra. The project, revealed today, will supply green hydrogen to the specialty chemical industry around the clock for the next 20 years. read more
- September 11, 2024 12:38
Stock market live updates today: Silver Touch Technologies incorporates subsidiary AI4Pharma Tech Limited; shares rise 1.28% on BSE, trading at ₹756.75
- September 11, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates today: CLC Industries commences trial production at its manufacturing plant at Baramati MIDC, Pune for manufacturing of Cotton Yarn.
- September 11, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that hit a 52-week high on NSE: Archidply Decor (20%), Zaggle (11.36%), Shoppers Stop (10.49%), Century Textiles (5.96%), Bajaj Auto (4.21%)
- September 11, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates today: R Systems International approves composite scheme of amalgamation of Velotio Technologies and Scaleworx Technologies; stock rises on NSE
R Systems International board has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of Velotio Technologies Private Limited and Scaleworx Technologies Private Limited.
R Systems International stock rises 2.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹509.10.
- September 11, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: eMudhra Ltd said merger of its step-down subsidiary, with its holding company, viz., eMudhra Inc, approved in US; shares down on NSE
eMudhra Ltd informed that a merger of Sendrcrypt Technologies Inc, USA, a wholly- owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, with its holding company, viz., eMudhra Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by the State of Delaware, USA.
eMudhra shares were down 2.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹856.
- September 11, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates today: Forcas Studio: 100% YoY growth
Company turnover stood at INR 43.7 Cr during the period from April, 2024 till August, 2024 as against turnover of INR 20.31 Cr during the same period pervious year, i.e. from April, 2023 till August, 2023, thereby registering a strong growth of 115.34% in revenue current stated period.
- September 11, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates today: Epack Durable: GUIDANCE
Epack Durable: GUIDANCE
As per Q1FY25 Concall, Company expecting 45% Revenue growth for the financial year FY25, and gross margins are projected to remain consistent with those achieved in FY24.
- September 11, 2024 12:31
Stock market live updates today: Trident Techlabs: SUBSIDIARY INCORPORATION
Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Trident Techlabs LLC-FZ in Dubai, UAE for business activities like Information Technology Consultants in Electrical Power System, Wholesale of other electrical material such as electrical motors, transformers.
- September 11, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: JTL Industries: CAPACITY EXPANSION
Company announced the successful expansion of Galvanized Iron (GI) plant in Mangaon, Maharashtra. This new facility will significantly enhance company’s production capabilities, adding 5,000 MT of capacity per quarter.
- September 11, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: Megatherm Induction: BUSINESS UPDATE
Company has unpledged its 30L equity shares from Indian Bank. The largest transformer manufacturing facility in Eastern India, nearing completion, will produce Power & Distribution Transformers, Inverter Duty Transformers, Converter Duty Transformers, and LRF/Arc Furnace Transformers, with the inauguration date to be announced soon. The company has received orders worth INR 18.7 Cr from Mongia Steel Ltd., Satyam Iron & Steel Co. Pvt. Ltd., and SKS, with total orders between April 1 and September 8, 2024, reaching INR 123 Cr. Additionally, negotiations are underway for further orders of INR 64 crores from a domestic client and INR 26 crores from an export client.
- September 11, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: IZMO: SUBSIDIARY INCOPORATION FOR SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS
Company has launched its new subsidiary, izmomicro, which focuses on cutting-edge semiconductor packaging and manufacturing, with a state-of-the-art System-in-Package (SiP) manufacturing facility in Bangalore. This facility strengthens India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, offering high-density, high-performance SiP solutions for industries like consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and green energy. The services provided by izmomicro include custom SiP and IC packaging, high-reliability components, co-packaged optics, green energy power modules, and advanced system design. The facility also features a Class 1000 clean room, 3D die stacking, and fine-pitch wire bonding.
- September 11, 2024 12:25
Stock market live updates today: E Factor wins contract for India Pavilion at World Expo 2025, Osaka
E Factor in consortium with Eco First Services Limited, a 100% subsidiary of TATA Consulting Engineers Limited, has been awarded a contract worth INR 176 Cr for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the Indian Pavilion at World Expo 2025, Osaka from Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Ministry of Culture, Janpath Building New Delhi.
- September 11, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: SPIC Plants at Tuticorin restarted and production resumed today after completing maintenance repair; SPIC stock jumps 5.52% on NSE
SPIC Plants at Tuticorin have been restarted and production resumed today after completing the maintenance repair activities.
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation stock jumps 5.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹95.88
- September 11, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates today: Vishvprabha Foods Pvt Ltd gets licence for Packaged Drinking Water; Vishvprabha Ventures stock up on BSE
Vishvprabha Foods Private Limited has obtained license from Bureau of Indian Standards for Packaged Drinking of Water.
Vishvprabha Ventures stock rose 3.72% on the BSE, trading at ₹58
- September 11, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: LTIMindtree receives demand notices of ₹1,08,47,424 from License Officer, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation; stock trades flat on NSE
LTIMindtree has received demand notices of ₹1,08,47,424 (including penalty of ₹54,23,712) by the Office of the License Officer Seilingampally Zone, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (‘GHMC’) alleging that the Company has not obtained Trade License for its offices in Hyderabad.
LTIMindtree stock trades flat at ₹6,340.15 on the NSE
- September 11, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: Bajaj Auto (3.91%), Bajaj Finance (2.46%), Asian Paints (2.42%), Hindustan Unilever (1.43%), Bajaj Finserv (1.40%)
Major losers: Tata Motors (-5.15%), ONGC (-3.03%), BPCL (-1.69%), Hindalco (-1.34%), ICICI Bank (-0.53%)
- September 11, 2024 12:06
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,914 stocks traded on BSE at 12 noon on September 11, 2024, 2,055 advanced against 1,732 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. While 271 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 24 hit a 52-week low.
A total of 298 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 202 in the lower circuit.
- September 11, 2024 12:03
Stock market live updates today: CEAT’s Kancheepuram plant has commenced commercial production of Truck and Bus Radial production line; shares rise 1.14% on NSE, trading at ₹2,872
- September 11, 2024 12:02
Stock market live updates today: CRISIL reaffirms ratings on bank loan facilities of Paras Defence and Space to ‘CRISIL A- /Stable/CRISIL A2+; stock trades flat on NSE
CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank loan facilities of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited to ‘CRISIL A- /Stable/CRISIL A2+.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,181
- September 11, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Eureka Forbes lists on NSE
Eureka Forbes Ltd has listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The scrip code of Company has also undergone a change. The shares were previously listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the scrip code EUREKAFORBE. With the listing on NSE, the scrip code is now EUREKAFORB on both the stock exchanges.
- September 11, 2024 11:53
Stock market live updates today: Aurobindo Pharma arm receives product approval, shares up on NSE
Aurobindo Pharma said a new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles Private Limited, a 100% stepdown subsidiary of the Company, received its first product approval from USFDA.
Aurobindo Pharma shares were up 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,534.10.
- September 11, 2024 11:50
Stock market live updates today: Adani Enterprises clarification on tie-up with Israeli company, shares slip on NSE
Adani Enterprises has issued a clarification regarding a news item: Adani ties up with Israel company for Rs 84k crore chip plant
“The project is being evaluated at Adani group level. The Company has not signed any binding document(s) in this regard hence we are unable to comment on the same at this stage.”
Shares slip 0.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,973.50.
- September 11, 2024 11:40
Stock market live updates today: AUROBINDO: APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR EUGIA STERILES PRIVATE LIMITED, A 100% STEPDOWN SUBSIDIARY. (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
- September 11, 2024 11:40
Stock market live updates today: BOROSIL RENEW: GOVT AIMS TO FINALISE SOLAR CELL IMPORT CURB POLICY IN A MONTH (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICES)
- September 11, 2024 11:28
Stock market live updates today: Nippon India Mutual Fund Launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
- September 11, 2024 11:24
Stock Market live updates today: Nuvama on automobiles sector; Strong rural demand to propel 2W sales
Our channel checks with 2W, PV and MHCV dealers indicate positive expectations for the coming festive period.
Highlights: i) 2W festive demand to grow over 15%, led by strong rural demand and continuing urban demand. Mass-market OEMs to continue to outperform premium OEM EIM-RE.
ii) PV demand to be moderate, at single digits. UV demand to outpace hatchbacks, resulting in outperformance for MM versus MSIL.
iii) MHCV demand shall grow in single digits, aided by replacement demand. We prefer mass-market 2W OEMs and tractor OEMs. Our top picks include ESCORTS (TP: ₹5,000), MM (₹3,700), HMCL (₹6,500) and TVSL (₹3,200).
- September 11, 2024 11:21
Stock Market live updates today: Nifty FMCG rose 1.13% to 65,313.70
- September 11, 2024 11:19
Stock Market live updates today: Strides Pharma Science Limited secures creditors, shares trade up
Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) has secured the approval of its equity shareholders and secured creditors with overwhelming majority , along with those of OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited and SteriScience Specialties Private Limited, in meetings convened under the guidance of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
Shares inched up 0.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,360.65
- September 11, 2024 11:17
Stock Market life updates today: Nippon India Mutual Fund Launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the launch of Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund. An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index^.
Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund - Unlocking India’s Growth Potential - This innovative fund aims to capture the potential of India’s growth story by investing in a basket of top 50 momentum-driven stocks from the Nifty 500 index universe.
The fund is a passively managed index fund which will employ an investment approach designed to track the performance of Nifty 500 Momentum 50 TRI. The fund is designed to provide investors with a diversified and efficient way to participate in the Indian equity market by investing in the underlying securities of the Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index in the same proportion. The fund seeks to capitalize on the performance of stocks that have exhibited relatively strong momentum in the recent past.
The NFO opens on September 11, 2024, and closes on September 25, 2024. The minimum investment amount required during NFO is ₹1000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
Speaking at the launch, Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said,
“We are thrilled to introduce the Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund. This Fund offers investors a diversified exposure to India’s growth story, while focusing on companies exhibiting strong upward momentum. Building on our distinguished track record in passive investments, we remain committed to deliver innovative and robust solutions that align with our customers’ evolving financial goals.
- September 11, 2024 11:15
Stock Market live updates today: Top losers at 11AM
Tata Motors (-5.30%), Sumitomo Chemical (-4.62%), DCW (-4%), Suprajit (-3.96%), Thomas Cook (-3.80%)
- September 11, 2024 11:15
Stock Market live updates today: Top gainers at 11AM
Shoppers Stop (12.17%), Prism Johnson (10.30%), Advanced Enzyme (9.14%), Vakrangee (7.28%), Century Textiles (6.99%)
- September 11, 2024 11:13
Stock Market live updates today: Namo eWaste Management Limited gets listed on the NSE
Namo eWaste Management Limited on getting listed on the NSE. The company offers services for the collection, disposal, and recycling of e-waste. The Public Issue was of ₹5,120.40 lakhs at an issue price of ₹85 per share. (NSE India)
- September 11, 2024 11:11
Stock Market live updates today: Brace Port Logistics Limited gets listed on the NSE
Brace Port Logistics Limited on getting listed on the NSE. The company specializes in providing ocean cargo logistics services to clients across various sectors of the economy. The public Issue was of ₹2,440.96 lakhs at an issue price of ₹80 per share. (NSE India)
- September 11, 2024 11:07
Stock Market live updates today: Forcas Studio Limited gets listed on the NSE
Forcas Studio Limited on getting listed on NSE. The company sells variety of men’s clothing. The Public Issue was of ₹3,744.00 lakhs at an issue price of ₹80 per share. (NSE India)
- September 11, 2024 10:57
Stock Market live updates today: Interarch Building Products Limited gets listed on the NSE
Interarch Building Limited provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company offers integrated facilities for design, engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB). The Public issue was of ₹600.29 crore. (NSE India)
- September 11, 2024 10:46
Stock market live updates today: PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscribed two times on day 1
The ₹1,100-crore initial public offering of PN Gadgil Jewellers enters day 2. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹456-480. The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO saw a good response so far and subscribed two times. Read more
- September 11, 2024 10:44
Stock market live updates today: Kothari Industrial Corporation announced the opening of a new restaurant called “Una Villa Traditional” at Indira Nagar, Adyar. Shares were up 1.95% to ₹21.39 on BSE
- September 11, 2024 10:44
Stock market live updates today: Ramco Systems shares rise 2.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹440.30. Company had released version 6.0 of its Aviation Software.
- September 11, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures up on fears of supply disruptions
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning due to fears of supply disruptions from tropical storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico.
At 9.57 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $69.60, up by 0.59 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $66.08, up by 0.50 per cent. Read more
- September 11, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates today: IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Ltd, arm of IREDA, gets provisional registration as a finance company; IREDA shares trade flat
IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of IREDA, has bd granted provisional registration as a finance company by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).
IREDA shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹232.15
- September 11, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: Markets open flat as global cues weigh; oil stocks in focus
Indian stock markets opened flat on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, as investors weighed mixed global cues and awaited key U.S. inflation data. Read more
- September 11, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates today: Ajooni Biotech has been awarded BIS certification and ISI Mark for their mineral mixture. Ajooni Biotech stock surges 4.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹9.75
- September 11, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates today: Aurionpro Solutions has secured an order from the Municipal Corporation of Panvel in Maharashtra Shares slip 0.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,894.95.
- September 11, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today: Tata Motors stock falls 5%, slips below ₹1000
Track live movements here:
- September 11, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates today: Persistent Systems and Persistent Systems ink pact with SoHo Dragon Inc. for acquisition of assets; Persistent Systems stock trades flat
Persistent Systems Ltd and Persistent Systems, Inc. have entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with SoHo Dragon Inc. for the acquisition of its identified assets subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Persistent Systems stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹5,282.40
- September 11, 2024 10:17
Stock market live updates today: ONGC Videsh, OIL & KABIL sign MoU with IRH, UAE for global cooperation in critical mineral supply chain; ONGC shares decline 1.79% on NSE, trading at ₹290.3
- September 11, 2024 10:15
Stock market live updates today: Gensol Engineering, Matrix Gas & Renewables bag contract for Green Hydrogen Valley in Pune; Gensol shares rise on NSE
Gensol Engineering Ltd and Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd have secured a project to set up India’s first Green Hydrogen Valley in Pune, Maharashtra
Gensol shares rose 1.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹925.
- September 11, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Retail and Delta Galil Industries form joint venture for apparel; Reliance Industries stock trades flat
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (Reliance Retail) and Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. have announced a partnership in India. This collaboration, marked by a 50/50 joint venture, aims to redefine the apparel landscape in the Indian market.
Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹2,929.70
- September 11, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Marine Electricals receives ₹4.10-crore order for supply, installationof LV Panel; shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹252.90
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd has received an order amounting to ₹4.10 crore (Excluding Taxes) from Princeton Digital Group, for supply, installation, testing & commissioning (SITC) of LV Panel. Delivery shall be over a period of four months.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹252.90
- September 11, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Bajaj Auto (1.43%), Asian Paints (1.08%), Tata Consumer Products (0.88%), BPCL (0.78%), ITC (0.61%)
Top losers: Tata Motors (-4.05%), ONGC (-1.88%), Hindalco (-0.73%), HDFC Life (-0.72%), Hero Motocorp (-0.67%)
- September 11, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning due to fears of supply disruptions from tropical storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. At 9.22 am on Wednesday, November Brent oil futures were at $69.59, up by 0.58 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $66.17, up by 0.64 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5567 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5533, up by 0.61 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5550 against the previous close of ₹5513, up by 0.67 per cent.
- September 11, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates today: Pre-market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“A significant trend in the global commodity markets now is the sharp decline in the crude price and softening of base metal prices. This has implications for stock markets. The sharp dip in Brent crude to below $70 signals weakening demand globally, which in turn, indicates weakening growth prospects for the global economy. Therefore, rate cuts by the leading central banks of the world is now a foregone conclusion. The Fed will kick off its rate cutting cycle this month. In India, too, we can expect two rate cuts by the MPC in FY25. Banking stocks, which are attractively valued, are good buys now for medium to long-term investors. The investor preference of defensives like Pharma and FMCG is likely to continue. Industries using crude and crude derived inputs as raw material, like paints, adhesives, tyres and aviation will be on strong wicket.”
- September 11, 2024 10:04
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
CLSA on Shriram Trans: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 3350/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Dixon: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 14000/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Pricol: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Mutual fund flows: Monthly SIP flows reach a new peak (Positive)
BofA on NBFCs: Rate cut cycle to aid NIM expansion, valuation re-rating as growth sustains. Bajaj Finance and Shriram Trans are top picks (Positive)
HSBC on Real Estate: Residential Sales Continue To Increase From A High Base, But The Pace Has Moderated (Neutral)
CLSA on Dixon: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 12100/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Kaynes: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 4540/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Tata Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 825/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Infosys: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1747/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Ambuja Cem: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 570/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Deepak NTR: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3060/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Zee Ent: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 165/Sh (Neutral)
- September 11, 2024 09:59
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
UBS on Tata Motors
Sell Call, Target Rs 825
The Question Is Should Investors Worry With JLR Discounts Spike
Defender, Range Rover & Range Rover Sport, Trio Are JLR’s Prem Models Have Boosted ASPs
The Extended Successful Run Of These Models Has Started To Moderate
The Orderbook Is Now Below Pre-COVID Levels
Range Rover Discounts Could Also Soon Rise
Expect Further Downside Risk From Margin Slippage At JLR & Within Indian PVs
HSBC on Dixon Tech
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 14,000
HP Is A Leading Player In The India’s Personal Computers (PC) Market
Dixon Looks Set To Capture A Significant Portion Of India’s IT Hardware Manufacturing Market
Large Scale In Mobile & IT Hardware To Create Backward Integration Opportunities
CLSA on Dixon Tech
Hold Call, Target Rs 12,100
Co Outlined A Strong Near & Medium-term Growth Outlook
New Customer Acquisition Is Likely To Drive Growth In The Near-term
Gaining Wallet Share In Mobile Phones Is Likely To Drive Growth In The Near Term
Over The Medium-term, The Focus Is On Raising Backward Integration Via Components Mfg
Dixon Now Has Tie-Ups With Four Of The Top Laptop Brands In India
Co Aspires To Gain 20%-25% Market Share In This Segment Over The Medium Term
Jefferies on Kaynes Tech
Hold Call, Target Rs 4,540
Core EMS Biz Is On A Strong Footing, With Jun’24 Orderbook
Co Enjoys The Highest OPM (13-14%) Vs EMS Peers
Co Targets $1 Bn Sales By FY28, Implying FY24-28 CAGR Of +47%
Estimate FY24-27 Sales / EPS At +42%/48% CAGR
FY26 PE At 65x
HSBC on Real Estate
Not Yet Time To Get Worried
Residential Sales Continue To Increase From A High Base, But The Pace Has Moderated
Despite Pricing Growth, Preference Remains For Larger Homes
Average Ticket Price Of Gurugram Now Above Mumbai
NCR Only Market To Average 3+ Bedrooms Per Home Sold
Godrej Properties Lone Developer Among Top 10 In Six Cities
MOSL on Deepak Nitrite
Neutral Call, Target Rs 3,060
Co Investing Rs 2,200 Cr In Integration Projects & Set For Phased Commissioning By FY25
Cost Reduction, Backward Integration Would Ensure A Steady Supply Of Raw Materials
Supply Deal With Petronet LNG Would Ensure A Steady Supply Of Raw Materials
Believe Current Valuation At 39x FY26 EPS Seems Expensive
GS on Zee Ent
Neutral Call, Target Rs 165
FY25-27 Revenue Estimate Decline By 2-3%
FY25 EBITDA Estimate Is 7% Higher, Though Lower In FY26/FY27
Updated Estimates Largely Due To Lower Revenues (Subdued Advertisement Revenues)
Key Upside Risks - Higher Growth In Subscription Rev, Faster Recovery In Advertisement Income,
Key Downside Risks - Elevated Content Costs, Impact From Digital On Ad And Subscription Rev
- September 11, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates today: PERSISTENT SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SELECT ASSETS OF SOHO DRAGON INC. FOR $4.7M, STRENGTHENING BFSI DOMAIN EXPERTISE
- September 11, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates today: Silver up a tad at $28.45
Silver prices remained stable as investors anticipated the US inflation data, which could guide the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week. While expectations for a half-point rate cut briefly rose above 50% following the mixed August jobs report, they have since fallen to around 35%. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee signaled that the US central bank is leaning toward easing rates due to falling inflation and a slowing economy, with further rate cuts likely over the next year.
Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y from US Zone
- September 11, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates today: Gold closed flat at $2519
Gold remained flat around $2,520 per ounce as investors awaited the US inflation report, expected to offer clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate cut. The mixed jobs report last week, with lower-than-expected job gains but a decrease in unemployment, left markets uncertain. Forecasts suggest annual US inflation will slow to 2.6% in August, from 2.9% in July, while the monthly rate is projected to hold at 0.2%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets predict a 67% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut and a 33% chance of a 50 bps reduction at next week’s Fed meeting.
Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y from US Zone
- September 11, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates today: Nuvama on ONGC
ONGC is set to disappoint as market exuberance contradicts missed production targets and oil-plunges below the critical $75 threshold.
Market is excited about ONGC’s standalone guidance of 20% volume growth, mainly from KG-98/2. We caution ONGC has repeatedly missed guidance. Notably, past production has consistently fallen by a 3.2% CAGR and 1P reserves by 3.3% over FY19–24. KG production guidance has nearly halved as well for this high-cost ultra-deep block. Earnings are poised for a free fall as the $75/bbl crude threshold has breached while the $67.5/bbl precipice for gas is within sight. In contrast, only 18% of Street is bearish on ONGC, indicating excessive exuberance. Retain ‘REDUCE’ with a TP of Rs 232.
- September 11, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates today: CRISIL Ratings Ltd has revised its long-term rating of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd from CRISIL AA-/Negative to CRISIL AA-/Stable.
- September 11, 2024 09:55
Stock market live updates today: Tolins Tyres IPO: Last day to subscribe
The ₹230-crore IPO from Kerala-based Tolins Tyres saw a strong response, especially from retail and non-institutions. The issue has been subscribed 5.22 times so far; the retail investors’ portion received bids for 8.22 times, while that of QIBs and NIIs (non-institution) was subscribed 0.46 times and 4.10 times, respectively. The issue closes for public subscription today. Read more
- September 11, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Corporate events
Astra microwave: Company signed a MOU with premier explosives for a strategic alliance to develop and sell multiple products jointly.
Ramco Systems: Company announces the launch of aviation software 6.0 for smarter aircraft management
Jubilant Pharmova: USFDA determines inspection classification of ‘voluntary action indicated’ for the contract manufacturing facility at Spokane, Washington (USA)
Hindustan Zinc/Skipper: Company and skipper limited partner for India’s heaviest transmission steel pole structure, weighing around 200 metric tons
Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures & Delta Galil in pact for JV in India.
IZMO: Company launches IZMO micro - India’s leading system-in-package manufacturing facility, now operational in Bangalore, Company launch of IZMO microsystems, unit for semiconductor packaging, manufacturing
Brigade Enterprises: Company inaugurates 108-bed hospital in collaboration with St. John’s Medical College Hospital at Brigade Meadows.
PC Jeweller: Company said it has received a refund of ₹67.54 crore from the Income Tax Department
Lemon Tree: Company announced the signing of a license agreement for a new property, the Lemon Tree Hotel, Mira Road, Mumbai
IREDA: Company unit IREDA global green energy finance IFSC gets provisional registration from IFSCA.
Tinna Rubber: Company has signed a joint venture agreement with lionshare holdings and MBODLA investments to acquire and recycle used Tyres, either in India or through a new recycling plant in South Africa
Rajoo Engineers: Company signing agreement to develop innovative plastic extrusion machinery, Company to develop plastic extrusion machinery for one of overseas customer worth $ 15 million
Ashoka Buildcon: Company has formed ABL INDIRA Projects JV LLP with Indira projects & development private limited for a project in the Maldives, holding a 90% stake in the LLP
Genus Power Infra: Company has incorporated two wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries (SPVS) on September 10, these are incorporated as SPVS for execution of advanced metering infrastructure service provider contract
Adani Ports: Rorix Holdings in pact with Company to integrate advanced technologies into India’s infrastructure: Bloomberg
Infosys: Company and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration to drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences through CPaaS and DI solutions.
Oil India/ ONGC: OIL, OVL and KABIL sign MoU with IRH, UAE for global cooperation in critical mineral supply chain
Shriram Finance: Company plans to list its general and life insurance subsidiaries in next two years.
Endurance Tech: Company to capitalize on premiumization in auto sector to grow revenues.
Oil Downstream companies: Brent crude falls below $70 for the first time in 3 years.
Torrent Pharma: Company achieved double-digit growth on business
CESC: Purvah Green Power accepts LoA from company for setting up 300MW Solar PV power project.
Bajaj Auto/Hero/TVS/Ola: Government likely to announce subsidy schemes for electric vehicles today: Sources
Windsor Machines: Plutus Investments acquires 53.9% of Windsor Machines for Rs 350 crore.
Dr Reddy’s lab: Company issues clarification on certain allegations pertaining to our engagement with agora advisory, Company routinely engage external coaches to enable significant role transitions of leaders.
Dixon Technologies: India CCI approves the subscription of certain shares of Aditya Infotech limited by Company and the acquisition of certain shares of ail Dixon technologies private limited by AIL
Logica Infoway: Company on obtaining Tier - I National Distributorship of Samsung Laptops/ Notebooks for West Bengal and National Capital Region (Delhi NCR) in the month of September 2024
Pidilite industries: Company issues clarification on news regarding association of Dhaval buch, Company says engages with multiple partners, consultants
Tata Motors: India CCI approves the proposed merger of Tata motors finance ltd with and into Tata capital ltd
Persistent: Company to acquire assets of SoHo Dragon in $4.7 million deal
Reliance Industries: Company sets September 20 as last date for paying call money on partly paid shares.
IndiGo: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security reduces Quantum Of Penalty Imposed On Co from ₹1.2 Cr to ₹70 Lk
UCO Bank: To hike lending rate by 5 bps for some tenures from September 11, 2024
SpiceJet: Company agrees to a restructuring settlement with Carlyle Aviation, which will involve writing off $40.17 million in lease arrears.
Yes Bank: Recommends wholesale banking country head Manish Jain’s name as executive director for 3 years.
Auto Ancillaries: BMW Cut 2024 guidance in the Automotive segment.
- September 11, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: WESTERN CARRIERS (INDIA) LIMITED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO OPEN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
Price band fixed at ₹ 163 to ₹ 172 per equity share of face value of ₹ 5 each (“Equity Share”)
· Bid/Offer will open on Friday, September 13, 2024 and close on Wednesday, September 18, 2024[i]. The Anchor Investor Bid/Offer Period shall be Thursday, September 12, 2024
· Bids can be made for a minimum of 87 Equity Shares and in multiples of 87 Equity Shares thereafter
- September 11, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 12 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Bigbloc Construction Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 252.85
Acceleratebs India Ltd.
Bonus issue 3:5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 350
- September 11, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Varun Beverages Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.2/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1518.95
Ex - Stock Split 12 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- September 11, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
\
Ex-Dividend 12 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)\u0009
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009
\u0009
Arrow Greentech Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 836.75\u0009
\u0009
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.40\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 9924.45\u0009
\u0009
Bharat Rasayan Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13633.35\u0009
\u0009
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.8\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 968.3\u0009
\u0009
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3899.55\u0009
\u0009
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 235.1\u0009
\u0009
Haldyn Glass Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 149.15\u0009
\u0009
Industrial & Prudential Investments Co.Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.90\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6678.9\u0009
\u0009
Mallcom (India) Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1429.65\u0009
\u0009
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 225.95\u0009
\u0009
Nirlon Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.11\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 437.15\u0009
\u0009
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 751.35\u0009
\u0009
Sicagen India Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 107.02\u0009
\u0009
SJVN Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.65\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 133.65\u0009
\u0009
Skipper Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 412.05\u0009
\u0009
Southern Petrochemicals Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.84\u0009
\u0009
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 585.5\u0009
\u0009
V.S.T.Tillers Tractors Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.20\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4292.55\u0009
\u0009
WEP Solutions Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 40.08\u0009
\u0009
Excel Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1611.4
- September 11, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: RBI imposes penalty on Axis Bank
RBI has imposed a monetary penalty on Axis Bank amounting to ₹1.91 crore for the following non-compliances: 1. Opening savings deposit accounts in the name of ineligible entities; 2. Allotting multiple Customer Identification Code to its individual customers instead of a Unique Customer Identification Code for each customer; 3. Obtaining collateral security for agricultural loans of value less than Rs. 1.6 lakh; 4. Undertaking of non-permissible business of ‘providing technology services’ by one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Bank.
- September 11, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex slipped 81.96 pts or 0.10% to 81,839.33 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 was down 17.10 pts or 0.07% to 25,024.00.
- September 11, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Kross IPO closes today
The Jamshedpur-based auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd’s IPO closes today. The IPO was subscribed nearly 2.56 times, driven mainly by retail interest. While QIBs did not show much interest till at the end of Day 2, the retail portion was subscribed 3.88 times. The HNIs (non-institution) portion received bids 2.87 times so far. Read more
- September 11, 2024 09:07
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO enters last day with strong subscriptions
The initial public offering from the Bajaj group, Bajaj Housing Finance, will close today for public subscription. The IPO has already generated strong interest from all categories of investors, being subscribing 7.5 times so far. Read more
- September 11, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today September 10, 2024
Century Textiles and Industry said its realty arm Birla Estates is acquiring title rights for an approximately 10-acre plot for ₹1,100 crore from Nusli Wadia. The “existing leasehold interest of CTIL is merged with the ownership rights” with the deal, the statement said, adding that this particular parcel possesses a booking value potential of ₹14,000 crore if the real estate is exploited to the fullest. Read more
- September 11, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Market eyes key data to be released today
Treasury yields came lower yesterday night, with markets positioning for a softer inflation reading today.
India bond yields have been broadly ranged despite moves lower in global benchmarks and crude oil prices.
US CPI inflation will be front and centre today, with expectations at 2.6% YoY vs 2.9% prev. The core inflation will likely print steady at 3.2%.
India reserve money data will also be released watched to understand changes in GOI cash balances and trends in CiC.
- September 11, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 11-September-2024
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* HINDCOPPER
* RBLBANK
- September 11, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 11.09.2024
11.30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.0%)
11.30 U.K. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.8%)
18.00 U.S. CPI y/y (Expected: 2.6% versus Previous: 2.9%)
- September 11, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Stock Update: JPMorgan Chase shares fell about 6% after the bank’s president on Tuesday tempered expectations about its income from interest payments.
- September 11, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Flattish opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday. Gift Nifty at 25085 signals a flattish opening, Analysts say a lack of domestic cues will to keep the market lacklustre, though the undertone remains bullish. Analysts expect the consolidation mode to continue. Signals from the Asian markets are negative following a mixed closing at the US stocks overnight.
- September 11, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: IZMO LAUNCHES IZMO MICRO
INDIA’S LEADING SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE (SIP) MANUFACTURING FACILITY, NOW OPERATIONAL IN BANGALORE || CO SAYS LAUNCH OF IZMO MICROSYSTEMS, UNIT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING, MANUFACTURING
JUBILANT PHARMOVA: USFDA DETERMINES INSPECTION CLASSIFICATION OF ‘VOLUNTARY ACTION INDICATED’ FOR THE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT SPOKANE, WASHINGTON (USA)
HINDUSTAN ZINC: CO AND SKIPPER LIMITED PANER FOR INDIA’S HEAVIEST TRANSMISSION STEEL POLE STRUCTURE, WEIGHING AROUND 200 METRIC TONS
IREDA: CO UNIT IREDA GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY FINANCE IFSC GETS PROVISIONAL REGISTRATION FROM IFSCA
TINNA RUBBER AND INFRA: CO HAS SIGNED A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH LIONSHARE HOLDINGS AND MBODLA INVESTMENTS TO ACQUIRE AND RECYCLE USED TYRES, EITHER IN INDIA OR THROUGH A NEW RECYCLING PLANT IN SOUTH AFRICA
RAMCO SYSTEMS: CO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF AVIATION SOFTWARE 6.0 FOR SMAER AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT || CO SAYS SPECIALIZED ENGINE MRO SOLUTION AND KEY AI ENHANCEMENTS TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION IN M&E AND MRO OPERATIONS
DR REDDY’S LAB: CO ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON CEAIN ALLEGATIONS PEAINING TO OUR ENGAGEMENT WITH AGORA ADVISORY || CO SAYS ROUTINELY ENGAGE EXTERNAL COACHES TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT ROLE TRANSITIONS OF LEADERS
DR REDDY’S LAB: CO SAYS FOR LIMITED PERIOD FROM OCTOBER 2020 TO APRIL…
RAJOO ENGINEERS: CO SAYS SIGNING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY || CO TO DEVELOP PLASTIC EXTRUSION MACHINERY FOR ONE OF OVERSEAS CUSTOMER WOH $15M
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES: INDIA CCI APPROVES THE SUBSCRIPTION OF CEAIN SHARES OF ADITYA INFOTECH LIMITED (AIL) BY CO AND THE ACQUISITION OF CEAIN SHARES OF AIL DIXON TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED BY AIL
- September 11, 2024 07:32
- September 11, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
10 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 107403.44 + 6896.37 Total: 114299.81
F&O Volume: 462383.48 + 386294.02 Total: 848677.5
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2,208.23
(16,771.58 - 14,563.35)
DII: NET SELL: -275.37
(12,153.63 - 12,429.00)
- September 11, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Market news
Market Close: Nifty Above 25,000, Sensex Gains 380 Points
Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on September 10, with:
- Nifty above 25,000
- Sensex gaining 380 points
- BSE Midcap index up 0.5%
- BSE Smallcap index gaining 1.6%
Top Gainers:
- Divis Labs
- LTIMindtree
- Bharti Airtel
- Wipro
- Tech Mahindra
Top Losers:
- HDFC Life
- SBI Life Insurance
- Bajaj Finserv
- Bajaj Finance
- Shriram Finance
Sectoral Performance:
- Except oil & gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green
- Telecom and Media up 2% each
- Capital goods, IT, healthcare, power up 1% each
- September 11, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Should you subscribe?
P N Gadgil Jewellers’ IPO is open between September 10 and 12. The offer size is ₹1,100 crore, out of which ₹850 crore is a fresh issue and ₹250 crore an OFS (Offer for Sale) from the promoter. The promoter stake post issue will be 83 per cent.
According to the company, the funds raised will be used to set up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes. Read more
- September 11, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 11, 202
- September 11, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (₹730.35): BUY
The outlook for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is bullish. The recent rise from the low of ₹608 made last month indicates a trend reversal. Strong support is now in the ₹700-₹680 region. We see high chances for the stock to sustain above ₹700 itself going forward. Read more
- September 11, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Maruti looks at significantly raising overseas shipments by 2030
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday said it was looking at a significant increase in its overseas shipments by 2030, while maintaining that it will launch its first electric car eVX in January at the Bharat Mobility event.
- September 11, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Uptick in staff exits at SEBI in past two years
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has lost 82 people by way of resignations, retirement and death in the past two financial years, hinting at a slight uptick in exits after the change in leadership two-and-a-half years ago.
- September 11, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: India’s Iffco poised to disturb world’s granular urea production with nano liquid alternative
Iffco is hopeful of a positive outcome of its research to produce another nano-liquid urea that will be capable of taking care of basal spray as the current product is only suitable for foliar spray. Once that nano-urea comes out, there will be no need for conventional granular urea, said Iffco’s managing director US Awasthi.
- September 11, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: RBI slaps monteary penalty on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a monetary penalty of ₹1.91 crore on Axis Bank and ₹1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions.
In the case of Axis Bank, RBI said the monetary penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’, ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ and ‘Credit Flow to Agriculture- Collateral free agricultural loans’, per a RBI statement.
- September 11, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy considers raising IPO size to $1.4 b, expands Instamart
Food tech giant Swiggy is set to increase the size of its initial public offering (IPO) by raising additional capital through a fresh issue of shares. Swiggy is considering increasing the fresh issue component of its initial public offering by ₹1,250 crore ($150 million) to ₹5,000 crore (about $600 million) from ₹3,750 crore (around $450 million), thus aiming to raise a total of up to $1.4 billion. The offer-for-sale component of the issue remains unchanged.
- September 11, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: India has improved its fiscal credibility, says Fitch
Global rating firm Fitch has said that India has improved its fiscal credibility. However, it cautioned on higher debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio compared with similar sovereign rated countries.
- September 11, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: Fresh fundraise from IPOs tops OFS for the first time in 12 years
Fresh capital raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) has exceeded the amount raised through offer for sale (OFS) this year, for the first time in 12 years.
A sizeable quantum of fresh capital has been raised by Ola Electric Mobility (₹5,500 crore), Bajaj Housing Finance (₹3,560 crore) and Brainbees Solutions (₹1,666 crore) in CY24. Major companies that opted solely for a fresh capital raise include Juniper Hotels (₹1,800 crore), Jyoti CNC Automation (₹1,000 crore) and Bansal Wire Industries (₹745 crore).
