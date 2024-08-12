August 12, 2024 09:16

Honasa Consumer: Net profit at Rs 40.2 cr vs Rs 24.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 554 cr vs Rs 464.4 cr (YoY)

Insecticides India: Net profit at Rs 49 cr vs Rs 29 cr, Revenue at Rs 656.7 cr vs Rs 640 cr (YoY)

Surya Roshni: Net profit at Rs 92.5 cr vs Rs 59 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1893 cr vs Rs 1875 cr (YoY)

Apollo Micro: Net profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs Rs 1.6 cr, Revenue at Rs. 91 cr vs Rs 58 cr (YoY)

Inox Wind: Net profit at Rs 50.4 cr vs loss of Rs 64.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 638 cr vs Rs 348 cr (YoY)

Max Estate: Net profit at Rs 1.6 cr vs loss of Rs 37.8 cr, Revenue at Rs. 40 cr vs Rs 18 cr (YoY)

Sky Gold: Net profit at Rs 21.2 cr vs Rs 10.6 cr, Revenue at Rs. 723 cr vs Rs 375 cr (YoY)

Khazanchi Jewellers: Net profit at Rs 9.2 cr vs Rs 2.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 381 cr vs Rs 186 cr (YoY)

Suyog Telematics: Net profit at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 12 cr, Revenue at Rs. 46 cr vs Rs 39 cr (YoY)

PNC Infra: Net profit at Rs 570 cr vs Rs 180 cr, Revenue at Rs. 217 cr vs Rs 209 cr (YoY)

SMS LifeSciences: Net profit at Rs 6.4 cr vs Rs 0.70 cr, Revenue at Rs. 87 cr vs Rs 74 cr (YoY)

Supriya Life: Net profit at Rs 44.6 cr vs Rs 28.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 160.6 cr vs Rs 132.0 cr (YoY)

Auro Pharma: Net profit at Rs 918 cr vs Rs 569 cr, Revenue at Rs 7,567 cr vs Rs 6,850 cr (YoY)

Aspinwall: Net profit at Rs 3.7 cr vs Rs 1.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 83 cr vs Rs 72 cr (YonY)

Shree Pushkar Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 12.8 cr vs Rs 7.8 cr, Revenue at Rs. 194 cr vs Rs 175.5 cr (YoY)

Frontier Springs: Net profit at Rs 7 cr vs Rs 1.8 cr, Revenue at Rs. 50 cr vs Rs 25 cr (YoY)

Kirloskar Ferrous: Net profit at Rs 69.8 cr vs Rs 17.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1553 cr vs Rs 1535 cr (YoY)

Innova Captab: Net profit at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 17 cr, Revenue at Rs. 294 cr vs Rs 233 cr (YoY)

Atul Auto: Net profit at Rs 4.5 cr vs loss Rs 8 cr, Revenue at Rs. 130 cr vs Rs 50.4 cr (YoY)

AYM Syntex: Net profit at Rs 2.3 cr vs loss Rs 11.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 350 cr vs Rs 320 cr (YoY)

Aarti Industries: Net profit at Rs 137 cr vs Rs 70 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1855 cr vs Rs 1414 cr (YoY)

Nila Infra: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 0.2 cr, Revenue at Rs. 41 cr vs Rs 24 cr (YoY)

Excel Industries: Net profit at Rs 31.5 cr vs Rs 5.6 cr, Revenue at Rs. 264 cr vs Rs 214 cr (YoY)

Balkrishna Ind: Net profit at Rs 490 cr vs Rs 332 cr, Revenue at Rs. 2714 cr vs Rs 2159 cr (YoY)

Wockhardt: Net loss at Rs 16 cr vs loss of Rs 136 cr, Revenue at Rs. 739 cr vs Rs 644 cr (YoY)

Indo Rama: Net loss at Rs 19 cr vs loss of Rs 55 cr, Revenue at Rs. 944 cr vs Rs 770 cr (YoY)

GE Power: Net loss at Rs 9.5 cr vs loss of Rs 135.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 430 cr vs Rs 424 cr (YoY)

SCI: Net profit at Rs 291 cr vs Rs 172 cr, Revenue at Rs 1514 cr vs Rs 1200 cr (YoY)

Liberty Shoe: Net profit at Rs 4.7 cr vs Rs 3.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 143 cr (YoY)

Kovai Medical: Net profit at Rs 45.8 cr vs Rs 31.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 314 cr vs Rs 274 cr (YoY)

Fineotex: Net profit at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 26 cr, Revenue at Rs 142 cr vs Rs 131 cr (YoY)

Elpro: Net profit at Rs 47.5 cr vs Rs 19.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 51.5 cr (YoY)

GIC RE: Net profit at Rs 1122 cr vs Rs 950 cr, Net Premium Income at Rs 11591 cr vs Rs 8334 cr (YoY)

Emami Paper: Net profit at Rs 12.8 cr vs Rs 1.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 504 cr vs Rs 540 cr (YoY)

Pix Transmissions: Net profit at Rs 27.5 cr vs Rs 15.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 129 cr vs Rs 112 cr (YoY)

EMS: Net profit at Rs 37 cr vs Rs 22.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 206 cr vs Rs 138 cr (YoY)

Advanced Enzymes: Net profit at Rs 35.0 cr vs Rs 29.0 cr, 27 cr vs Rs 108 cr (YoY)

SP Apparels: Net profit at Rs 18 cr vs Rs 15 cr, Revenue at Rs 245 cr vs Rs 248 cr (YoY)

Banco Products: Net profit at Rs 68.7 cr vs Rs 68.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 797 cr vs Rs 740 cr (YoY)

Axita Cotton: Net profit at Rs 35 cr vs Rs 57 cr, Revenue at Rs 157 cr vs Rs 228 cr (YoY)

Anuh Pharma: Net profit at Rs 9.5 cr vs Rs 11.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 138 cr vs Rs 161 cr (YoY)

RSWM: Net loss at Rs 13.7 cr vs Rs 17.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 121 cr vs Rs 90.1 cr (YoY)

Dredging Corp: Net loss at Rs 31.0 cr vs Rs 23.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 151 cr vs Rs 278 cr (YoY)

Roto Pumps: Net profit at Rs 6.2 cr vs Rs 8.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 45.4 cr vs Rs 47.2 cr (YoY)

Vraj Iron: Net profit at Rs 15.5 cr vs Rs 16.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 114 cr vs Rs 106 cr (YoY)

Lumax Auto: Net profit at Rs 15.5 cr vs Rs 12.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 341 cr vs Rs 294 cr (YoY)

West Coast: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 250 cr, Revenue at Rs 175 cr vs Rs 395 cr (YoY)

CE Info: Net profit at Rs 36 cr vs Rs 38 cr, Revenue at Rs 101 cr vs Rs 107 cr (YoY).

Albert David: Net profit at Rs 18.8 cr vs Rs 23.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 89.4 cr vs Rs 91.9 cr (YoY).

Finolex Cables: Net profit at Rs 34.9 cr vs Rs 29.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1230 cr vs Rs 1204 cr (YoY).

APL Apollo: Net profit at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 193 cr, Revenue at Rs 4974 cr vs Rs 4545 cr (YoY).

VLS Finance: Unable to submit quarterly earnings in stipulated time due to ransomware incident.

Insecticides: Company to windup unit IIL overseas DMCC.

Uco Bank: Bank to hike lending rate by 5 bps across tenures from Monday, August 12

Bank Baroda: Bank to hike lending rate by 5 bps across tenures from Monday, August 12

Canara Bank: Bank to hike lending rate by 5 bps across tenures from Monday, August 12

Tata Motors: Company expects sluggish demand overseas in FY25, pins hopes on gradual bounce back in domestic market.

IEX: Company appoints Rohit Bajaj as joint MD.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Net profit at Rs 60.8 cr vs Rs 120.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 230.7 cr vs Rs 347.6 cr (YoY)

Bharat Dynamics: Net profit at Rs 7.2 cr vs Rs 42 cr, Revenue at Rs. 191.2 cr vs Rs 297.7 cr (YoY)

Divgi Torqtransfer: Net profit at Rs 6.0 cr vs Rs 10.4 cr, Revenue at Rs. 54.2 cr vs Rs 56.5 cr (YoY)

Engineers India: Net profit at Rs 91.6 cr vs Rs 138.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 624 cr vs Rs 818 cr (YoY)

Mishra Dhatu: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 18.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 163 cr vs Rs 188 cr (YoY)

Hindware Home: Net loss at Rs 4.0 cr vs Rs 0.27 cr, Revenue at Rs. 599 cr vs Rs 634 cr (YoY)

Star Cement: Net profit at Rs 31 cr vs Rs 93.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 751 cr vs Rs 760 cr (YoY)

Arihant Super: Net profit at Rs 0.2 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 84.0 cr vs Rs 121 cr (YoY)

Dynamatics: Net profit at Rs 11 cr vs Rs 41 cr, Revenue at Rs 346.0 cr vs Rs 362 cr (YoY)

Prime Focus: Net loss at Rs 120.0 cr vs Rs 68.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 795 cr vs Rs 1209 cr (YoY)

Waterbase: Net loss at Rs 6.3 cr vs Rs 0.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 72 cr vs Rs 111 cr (YoY)

Sat Ind: Net profit at Rs 18.0 cr vs Rs 70.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 120 cr vs Rs 130 cr (YoY)

IOL CP: Net profit at Rs 30.0 cr vs Rs 46.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 502 cr vs Rs 563 cr (YoY)

Birla Cable: Net profit at Rs 0.02 cr vs Rs 12.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 166 cr vs Rs 174 cr (YoY)

Dredging Corp: Net loss at Rs 31.4 cr vs Rs 15.1 cr, Revenue at Rs. 150 cr vs Rs 200 cr (YoY)

Exxaro: Net loss at Rs 4.1 cr vs Rs 0.16 cr, Revenue at Rs. 60 cr vs Rs 74 cr (YoY)

Cafe Coffee Day : NCLT admits insolvency plea against parent company of Cafe Coffee Day

Sterlite Tech: U.S. district court jury returns verdict against company’s arm

Fed Bank Financial: Anil Kothuri tenders resignation as MD & CEO of Company on August 9

Laxmi Organics: Income Tax department conducted survey under Income Tax Act