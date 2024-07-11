Stock Market on July 12, 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- July 12, 2024 16:37
Closing Bell: Indian shares surge for sixth straight week as IT joins the rally
The Indian benchmarks jumped to record closing highs on Friday as IT stocks joined an over month-long record-breaking rally after market-leader Tata Consultancy Services’s results signalled early signs of recovery in the sector.
The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.77% to 24,502.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.78% to end at 80,519.34 on the day. They rose 0.7% this week, which was their sixth straight week of gains.
The rally started in early June as the national elections ensured policy continuity and due to strong economic growth prospects, record-high inflows from mutual funds and the return of foreign investors.
The Nifty has surged around 9% in that period, hitting all-time highs numerous times and taking its gains for the year to about 13%, outperforming other emerging markets and even most major stock markets.
However, IT stocks had largely sat out the rally on fears of slowing growth due to high interest rates in the United States, a key source of revenue.
But TCS jumped 6.63% after beating quarterly revenue expectations, which analysts said was a sign of a revival in demand.
On cue, IT stocks surged 4.5% jump, also boosted by rising hopes of a U.S. rate cut in September after consumer prices unexpectedly fell in June.
Besides earnings, analysts say the next key event is the national budget on July 23, which will be of particular relevance for capex-linked infrastructure, capital goods, manufacturing and consumption-linked sectors. - Reuters
- July 12, 2024 15:54
Stock Market Live Today: Zomato’s step-down subsidiary in Slovak Republic dissolved as of July 12, 2024
Zomato Slovakia s.r.o. (Zomato Slovakia), step-down subsidiary of Zomato situated in Slovak Republic has been dissolved w.e.f. July 12, 2024.
- July 12, 2024 15:35
Nifty Today: Top gainers, loses at .close
Top gainers on the NSE:
TCS (6.59%), Wipro (4.66%), HCL Tech (3.30%), Infosys (3.25%), Tech Mahindra (3.04%)
Top losers:
Asian Paints (-1.01%), Divi’s Lab (-0.93%), Maruti (-0.91%), Titan (-0.84%), Hindalco (-0.83%)
- July 12, 2024 15:35
Stock Market Live News: Jupiter Wagons completes Rs 800 cr QIP, stock closed 1.11% higher at Rs 697
Jupiter Wagons Limited has announced completion of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹800 Crore.
Stock closed at ₹697 on the NSE, up by 1.11%.
- July 12, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live News: Akme Fintrade (India) has opened its regional office in Paldi, Ahmedabad.
- July 12, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live News: Manaksia Coated Metalsupgraded to three star export house status
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd has been recognised as a Three Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and accordingly a Three Star Export House Recognition Certificate has been issued to the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 by upgrading its Two Star Export House status.
- July 12, 2024 15:22
Stock Market Live News: Kilburn Engineering to acquire prime factory Unit in Thane
Kilburn Engineering has announced signing of a binding term sheet for the acquisition of a prime factory unit located at M.I.D.C, Anand Nagar, Additional Ambernath Industrial Area, Thane, Maharashtra.
- July 12, 2024 15:21
Stock Market Live News: IREDA stock trades at ₹287.35 on the NSE, up by 1.29%.
- July 12, 2024 15:21
Stock Market Live News: Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 581 cr order from ETSY Realcon; stock trades weak
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured an order from ETSY Realcon Pvt. Ltd for ₹581.00 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts stock declines 1.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,450.25.
- July 12, 2024 15:20
Stock Market Live News: BEL bags export orders worth Euro 25.75 million; stock traded muted
Bharat Electronics received export orders worth Euro 25.75 million.
BEL stock trades at ₹333 on the NSE, down by 0.75%.
- July 12, 2024 15:19
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 3 p.m.
Top gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
TCS (6.51%), Wipro (4.83%), Infosys (3.52%), LTIMindtree (3.25%), HCL Tech (3.17%)
Top losers:
Maruti (-1.21%), Divi’s Lab (-0.93%), Asian Paints (-0.77%), BPCL (-0.73%), Coal India (-0.65%)
- July 12, 2024 15:19
Sensex Today: Advance, decline ratio at 3 p.m.
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 PM on July 12, 2024, were 1,699 against 2,195 stocks that declined; 115 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,009. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 281, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21.
In addition, 265 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 262 hit the lower circuit.
- July 12, 2024 15:15
Stock Market Live Today: Top losers of Nifty Realty stocks:
Lodha (-4.88%), Sobha (-2.83%), Phoenix Mills (-1.60%), DLF (-1.09%)
- July 12, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel receives penalty notice from DoT, stock dips 0.27%
Bharti Airtel Notice has received notice from Department of Telecommunications, Delhi LSA (‘DoT’) imposing a penalty of ₹2,44,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
Stock trades at ₹1,434 on the NSE, down by 0.27%.
- July 12, 2024 14:44
Stock Market Live News: Nifty IT rose 4.86% to trade at 39,146.70.
Top gainers:
Coforge (8.53%), TCS (6.91%), Mphasis (6.43%), Wipro (5.59%), Persistent Systems (5.19%)
- July 12, 2024 14:44
Stock Market Live News: GNA AXLES Q1 RESULT
NET PROFIT AT 27.7 CR V 16.7CR (YOY)
REVENUE AT 399 CR V 371(YOY)
EBITDA AT 54.8 CR V 35.8 CR (YOY)
EBITDA MARGINS AT 13.7 % V 9.6%(YOY)
- July 12, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Live News: WEALTH FIRST Q1 Result
NET PROFIT AT 14 CR V 13.8 CR (QOQ)
REVENUE AT 20.65 CR V 14.5 CR (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 17.95 CR V 12.12 CR (QOQ)
MARGINS AT 86.86 % V 83%(QOQ)
- July 12, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Live News: DRC Systems India Ltd Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 3.85 CR VS 1.11 CR (YOY), Q4 3.96 CR
REVENUE 15.36 CR VS 7.11 CR (YOY), Q4 17.12 CR
EBITDA 5.23 CR VS 1.84 CR (YOY), Q4 4.8 CR
EBITDA 34.05% VS 25.88% (YOY), Q4 28.04%
- July 12, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Live News: Lancor Holdings Ltd Q1 Result
Net profit Rs2.9Crs Vs Rs0.58Crs (YOY)
Revenue Rs35Crs Vs Rs27Crs (YOY)
EBITDA Rs9Crs Vs LossRs4Crs (YOY)
- July 12, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live News: Vasu Bhagnani Industries Q1 Result
Net profit Rs5.68Crs Vs Rs1.53Crs (YOY)
Revenue Rs9.37Crs Vs Rs15.7Crs (YOY)
EBITDA Rs7Crs Vs Rs1Crs (YOY)
- July 12, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live News: JTL Industries Q1 Result
Revenue at 515 Cr vs 504 Cr YoY
PBT at 41 Cr vs 34 Cr
Net Profit at 31 Cr vs 25 Cr
EPS at 1.65 rs vs 1.31 rs
- July 12, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live News: NELCO Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 46M RUPEES VS 57M (YOY)
EBITDA 123M RUPEES VS 144M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 16.63% VS 18.32% (YOY
- July 12, 2024 14:41
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex gains 812.75 points, Nifty 50 up by 245.85 points at 2.35 p.m.
BSE Sensex rose by 812.75 pts or 1.02% to trade at 80,710.09 as at 2.35 pm, and Nifty 50 was up 245.85 pts or 1.01% to trade at 24,561.80.
- July 12, 2024 14:39
Stock Market Live Today: Venus Remedies wins ₹21.27 crore tax refund case, stock up 1.44% on NSE
Venus Remedies has won a longstanding case in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for the Assessment years 2009-10, 2010-11, and 2011 -12 against the Income Tax Department. This favourable outcome has resulted in a refund of ₹21.27 crore from the Income Tax Department in compliance with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
Stock rose 1.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹401.
- July 12, 2024 14:32
Stock Market Live News: India sees 75% spike in PE investments to $3.64 billion in Q1
Private equity investments in India hit a seven-quarter high in April-June 2024 at $3.64 billion, up 75 per cent sequentially over $2.08 billion recorded in Jan-Mar 2024, latest data from LSEG Deals Intelligence showed.
The latest quarterly reading was 31 per cent higher than the $2.8 billion worth of PE investments made in the same quarter last year.
- July 12, 2024 14:11
Stock in Focus: Paytm stock declines 1.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹472.45.
- July 12, 2024 14:08
stock Market Live News: Pitti Engineering raises ₹359.99 crore via QIP; stock slips 2.15% on NSE
Pitti Engineering has raised ₹35,999.99 lakh through the qualified institutions placement (QIP).
Pitti Engineering stock fell 2.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,151.
- July 12, 2024 13:55
Stock Market Live Today: Sterlite Technologies receives approval for GSB demerger
Sterlite Technologies announced that it has achieved a significant milestone towards its Global Services Business (GSB) demerger, receiving approval from its shareholders and secured and unsecured creditors. The stock surges 5.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹146.01.
- July 12, 2024 13:43
Share Market Live News: Coal India eases e-auction norms, lowers EMD requirements
Coal India Limited (CIL) has taken steps to ease the norms in e-auctions like lowering the earnest money deposit (EMD) and ramping up the quantities offered under the auction hammer.
Stock trades at ₹498.90 on the NSE, down by 0.23%.
- July 12, 2024 13:01
Stock Market Live News: Macobs Technologies launches IPO
Macobs Technologies Limited, the parent company of Menhood, a leader in premium men’s grooming, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Initial Public Offering on the NSE Emerge platform. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion as a D2C brand specializing in below-the-belt grooming solutions.
Macobs Technologies, operating under its Menhood brand, offers advanced grooming products specifically designed for men. The company’s commitment to addressing niche grooming needs has positioned it as a unique player in the market.
Key IPO Details:
- Issue Opening Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024
- Issue Closing Date: Friday, July 19, 2024
- Price Band: INR 71/- to INR 75/-
- Bid Lot: 1600 Equity Shares and multiples thereafter
- Issue Size: Fresh issue of 25,95,200 Equity Shares
Proceeds from the IPO will be strategically used to expand Menhood’s product offerings and enhance its operational capabilities to support ongoing growth and innovation within the grooming industry.
- July 12, 2024 12:58
Stock Market Live Today: PGIM India AMC Report: India sees strong FPI inflows
India’s Economic Resilience by Aniruddha Naha of PGIM India AMC.
A few highlights from the note:
India’s FPI flows saw a significant turnaround in FY2023-24. Supported by rising economic growth, a favorable business environment, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals, India witnessed robust FPI inflows in FY2023-24.
Net FPI inflows stood at USD 41 billion during FY 2023-24, as against net outflows in the preceding two years.
This is the second-highest level of FPI inflow after FY 2014-15. India received the highest equity inflows among emerging market peers during FY2023-24.
- July 12, 2024 12:54
Stock Market Live Today: Sunita Tools has announced acquisition of CNC Surface Grinder. The stock fell 4.22% on the BSE, trading at ₹680.05.
- July 12, 2024 12:52
Stock Market Live Today: Indosolar launches 1.30 GW solar module facility in Greater Noida
Indosolar has set up 1.30 GW solar module manufacturing facility at its factory at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India and has commenced operations at such facility with effect from July 11, 2024.
- July 12, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live News: ITI resolves land dispute, to receive ₹200 crore
ITI board took note of the decision of Committee of Secretaries regarding land dispute between ITI Ltd and C. DoT through AMRCD proceedings. The amount of consideration to be paid by C-DOT to ITI for the land & building will be Rs.200 crore. The sum has been arrived on the basis of amicable discussions as held between Member (F) with CMD IT1 & ED C-DoT.
ITI stock rose 1.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹313.25
- July 12, 2024 12:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Subex board approves sale of ID central unit
Subex board approved the proposal for sale of ID central (a unit of Subex Digital LLP, wholly owned subsidiary of the Subex Limited) by way of slump sale, without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities to Handy Online Solutions Private Limited (“Ongrid”) for consideration in the form of fully paid up Equity shares of Ongrid on such terms and conditions mutually agreed between Subex Digital LLP and Ongrid.
Subex stock rose 3.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹31.42.
- July 12, 2024 12:41
Stock Market Live Today: Fonebox Retail announces its expansion into Maharashtra
Fonebox Retail Limited, a leading mobile and consumer durables retailer in Gujarat, announced its expansion into the state of Maharashtra. The company plans to open approximately 25 new retail stores across the state.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Fonebox Retail Limited currently operates 181 stores across Gujarat under three brand names: Fonebox, Fonebook, and My Mobile. The company, which was recently listed on NSE Emerge in February 2024, raised ₹20.37 crore, with ₹13.50 crore earmarked for expanding its retail network.
“We have a clear ambition to become a pan-India player in the coming years, and Maharashtra is the next step in our journey,” said Mr. Manishbhai G. Patel, Promoter & Director, Fonebox Retail Limited. “Our multi-brand business model and strong distribution network position us perfectly to expand our presence in western India and lay a solid foundation for future growth.”
- July 12, 2024 12:40
Stock Market Live Today: Bondada Engineering’s bags work orders from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services
Bondada Engineering’s subsidiary — Bondada Managed Services — had received work orders from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services. Bondada Engineering stock surges 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,625.55.
- July 12, 2024 12:39
Share Market Live Today: Adani Ports & SEZ has announced the arrival of the first mother ship at its Vizhinjam port. Stock trades at ₹1,482.55 on the NSE, down by 0.02%.
- July 12, 2024 12:38
Share Market Live News: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 12:10 pm
Top gainers:
TCS (5.88%), Wipro (5.13%), LTIMindtree (4.30%), Infosys (3.69%), HCL Tech (3.24%)
Top losers:
Divi’s Lab (-1.58%), Hindalco (-1.35%), Maruti (-0.91%), Kotak (-0.78%), NTPC (-0.62%)
- July 12, 2024 12:38
Stock Market Live Today: ABB India stock falls 2.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,221.60.
- July 12, 2024 12:05
Stock Market Live Today: 1,854 stock advance, 1,888 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 12, 2024, were 1,854 against 1,888 stocks that declined; 152 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,894. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 248, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
In addition, 229 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 220 hit the lower circuit.
- July 12, 2024 12:04
Share Market Live Today: Stock to watch: Zydus Healthcare
Zydus Healthcare Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences, has received a Demand Order-In-Original (“O-I-O”) for the financial year 2019-20 on the issue pertaining to excess claim of Input Tax Credit (“ITC”).
Zydus Lifesciences stock trades at ₹1,166.10 on the NSE, up 0.24%.
- July 12, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Live Today: Westlife Foodworld’s subsidiary gets penalty notice from Nashik Municipal Corporation
Westlife Foodworld’s subsidiary’s (Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited’s) McDonald’s restaurant situated at Nashik Untwadi, has received a penalty notice from Nashik Municipal Corporation, for ₹5,000.
WESTLIFE FOODWORLD stock trades at ₹856.10 on the NSE, up 0.71%.
- July 12, 2024 12:02
Share Market Live News: Cyient Ltd has announced expansion of its Semiconductor business with the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary. The stock surged 6.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,887.10.
- July 12, 2024 12:01
Stock Market Live Today: Technical glitches for BSE F&O orders have been resolved, Zerodha confirms
Zerodha: Due to a connectivity issue at BSE, some of our users may be seeing orders in the “Open Pending” state for BSE F&O orders. This issue is across brokers. We are working with BSE to update the status of these orders.
This issue has now been resolved by the exchange, says Zerodha
- July 12, 2024 11:28
Stock Market Live News: Aditya Birla Fashion raises shareholding in Goodview Fashion
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has raised its shareholding in Goodview Fashion Private Limited, the entity that manufactures and sells ethnic couture fashion under “Tarun Tahiliani”, from 33.5 per cent to 51 per cent through secondary acquisition from the existing shareholders of GFPL.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock trades at ₹322.75 on the NSE, down by 0.20%.
- July 12, 2024 11:23
Share Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE: AMJ Land Holdings (16.88%), HPL (14.72%), Essar Shipping (10%), Railtel (8.84%)
- July 12, 2024 11:23
Stock Market live Today: Key important results
12/7/24 HCL Tech, IREDA
13/7/24 Dmart
15/7/24 Hdfc AMC , hDFC lIFE
16/7/24 Bajaj Auto
17/7/24 Asian Paints
18/7/24 Infosys, Persistent, Polycab
19/7/24 Jsw Steel, NAM-India, Wipro
20/7/24 HDFC Bank, Poonawala
22/7/24 COFORGE, RBL Bank
23/7/24 Bajaj Finance, ICICI Pru
24/7/24 Bajaj Finserv, Craftsman, KPIT Tech, Syngene
25/7/24 MPHASIS, Nestle, Tech M,
27/7/24 ICICI Bank, MCX, Dr Reddy
- July 12, 2024 11:00
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex jumps 709.3 pts or 0.89 % to trade at 80,606.64 as at 10.59 am.
- July 12, 2024 10:58
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Jul 12, 2024: Intraday trend uncertain at the moment, stay out
Bank Nifty opened today’s session almost flat at 52,273 versus yesterday’s close of 52,271. It moved up a little after opening and is now hovering around 52,320, up 0.1 per cent.
- July 12, 2024 10:50
Stock Market Live News: Gconnect Logitech secures orders from Royal Transport, Vera Synthetic, stock up
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has received two orders for logistic and material handling from Royal Transport, Bhavnagar, Gujarat and from Vera Synthetic Limited, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Gconnect Logitech stock rose 2.91% on the BSE, trading at ₹85.
- July 12, 2024 10:48
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on BSE at 10.40 am
Top gainers:
Railtel (9.48%), Inox Wind (8.70%), SBCL (7.95%), MMTC (7.69%), IFCI (7.55%)
Top losers:
Lodha (-4.28%), Welspun Enterprises (-4.12%), Schaeffler (-2.81%), Paras (-2.55%), PB Fintech (-2.30%)
- July 12, 2024 10:35
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Prediction Today – July 12, 2024: Range-bound. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 has been oscillating in a range for more than a week now. The range of trade has been 24,150-24,450. A slightly wider range could be 24,000-24,450. Within this range, the index is currently trading at 24,376, up 0.25 per cent for the day. The advances/declines ratio is at 32:18. This is positive.
- July 12, 2024 10:27
Stock Market Live Today: Here are top gainers of Nifty bank stocks
Top gainers of Nifty bank stocks:
Axis Bank (1.91%), AU Small Finance (1.57%), IDFC First Bank (1.02%), Federal Bank (0.74%)
- July 12, 2024 09:49
Stock Market Live Today: AVG Logistics wins UPSRTC tender for Express Parcel services, share surge
AVG Logistics has been awarded the tender as the authorised partner for Express parcel services by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).
AVG Logistics stock rallies 6.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹504.05.
- July 12, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Today: SM Auto Stamping Q1 FY25 results
SM Auto Stamping Q1: Cons net profit up 115% at 1.76Cr (YoY), up 52% (QoQ). Revenue down 7% at 31.13Cr (YoY), down 15% (QoQ). EBITDA up 98% at 3.82Cr (YoY), up 49% (QoQ). Margins 12.27% vs 5.77% (YoY), 7.05% (QoQ).
- July 12, 2024 09:45
Share Market Live News: Veerhealth Care has received further Export Order worth US$ 106673 (‘ 89 Lakhs Approx.) from existing top institutional supplier company in United States of America.
- July 12, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to watch: AHAsolar Technologies
AHASOLAR TECHNOLOGIES; Co has received a Work Order for Consultancy services for Nachana, HRRL Pachpadra and Vizag Refinery for DFR Floating Solar, Tender preparation and Evaluation, PMC services and Site supervision from HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited.
ORDER COST 40LKHS APPROX
- July 12, 2024 09:44
Share Market Live Updates: Stock in focus: GTPL Hathway
GTPL Hathway: Q1 cons net profit 142.9M rupees vs 359M (YoY). GTPL Hathway: Q1 revenue 8.43B rupees vs 7.74B (YoY). GTPL Hathway: Q1 EBITDA 1.13B rupees vs 1.19B (YoY). Q1 EBITDA margin 13.43% vs 15.44% (YoY).
- July 12, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Azad Engineering gets award for tenure of 5 years from Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co
- July 12, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to watch: Ratnaveer Precision
The company says they expect consolidated revenue growth to trend upwards during the year, on the back of an Improving trajectory in domestic volume growth and higher realizations due to the favourable pricing cycle in key domestic and export portfolios.
The company is actively strengthening its presence in key international markets, contributing significantly to revenue growth.
Moreover, it is focusing on developing new revenue streams for the pipes division from the defence sector, a move that promises exciting future prospects.
- July 12, 2024 09:41
Stock Market News Today: Allcargo Terminals June biz update
CFS volumes for the month of June 2024 was 55.9 ‘000 TEUs, an increase of 20% over June 2023 (Yoy) and 6% over May 2024 (QOQ)
Increase in volume can be attributed to increase in port volumes and Allcargo’s strong presence and client relationship.
- July 12, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live News: IPCA LAB: Dr. Goutam Muhuri, President – R&D (Formulations) has superannuated from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on July 11, 2024.
- July 12, 2024 09:36
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers:
Shriram Finance (3.67%), TCS (2.74%), Wipro (1.80%), LTIMindtree (1.61%), Infosys (1.35%)
Major losers:
Maruti (-1.20%), Divi’s Lab (-0.70%), HDFC Life (-0.60%), Britannia (-0.53%), SBI Life (-0.30%)
- July 12, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live News: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank informs that the Bank is opening 3 new branches.
- July 12, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Line News: Stock in news: Arvind
Arvind: Co inform that Mr. Ashish Kumar (designated as ‘President & CEO – AMD & Essentials’) has submitted his resignation on July 11, 2024 due to personal reasons, which is effective from August 10, 2024.
The company has initiated a search for a new CEO of the ‘Advanced Materials’ and the ‘Essentials’ divisions of the Company and plans to fill the vacancy at the earliest.
In the interim, the responsibilities of Mr. Ashish Kumar will be taken over by Mr. Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman of the Company.
- July 12, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock in focus: Adani Enterprises
Adani Ent Q1: Promoter stake increased to 74.72% from 72.61%.
FIIs stake reduced to 11.74% from 14.41%.
DIIs stake increased to 6.07% from 5.77%.
LIC stake increased to 4.07% from 3.93%.
GQG Partners increased to 3.40% from 3.38%.
- July 12, 2024 09:31
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to watch: Adani Wilmar
Adani Wilmar Q1: FIIs stake reduced to 0.73% from 0.77%. DIIs stake reduced to 0.25% from 0.29%.
- July 12, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: SMC Global files prospectus for ₹7,500 lakh NCD issue
SMC Global Securities has submitted prospectus for public issue of secured, listed, redeemable NCDs of face value of ₹1,000 each for an amount up to ₹7,500 Lakh with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹7,500 Lakh (Green Shoe Option).
SMC Global Securities trades at ₹157.86 on the NSE, down by 0.71%.
- July 12, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex trades at 80,023.38, higher by 126.04 pts or 0.16% as at 9.25 am, and Nifty 50 trades at 24,400.10, up by 84.15 pts or 0.35%.
- July 12, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live News: Plutus Wealth Management India increased stake to 2.08% from 1.73% in BASF India Ltd.
- July 12, 2024 09:20
Share Market Live Today: Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 15 July 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 981.05
Duncan Engineering Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 525
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 490
K.P.R. Mill Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 852.8
Ndr Auto Components Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1033.6
Rane Brake Lining Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1022
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 511.65
- July 12, 2024 09:19
Stock Market Live Today: Fund houses recommendations
Jefferies on TCS: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4615/Sh from Rs 4030/Sh (Positive)
UBS on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4600/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4800/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on TCS: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4600/Sh (Positive)
MS on Prestige: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1770/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Federal Bank: Upgrade to Buy on Bank, raise target price at Rs 250/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Bharti Hexa: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1240/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1560/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Indian Budget: Expect a cut to the FY25 fiscal deficit target (Positive)
Jefferies on Pharma Sector: Key Takeaways from IQVIA US data for May & June-24. Sun Pharma, Biocon and Zydus shows strong performance (Positive)
Citi on TCS: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3645/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on TCS: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 3860/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4007/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on ABB: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 9100/Sh (Neutral)
Axis on Vedant Fashion: Downgrade to Add on Company, cut target price at Rs 1150/Sh (Negative)
- July 12, 2024 09:19
Stock Market Live News: Jio Financial Services has received the RBI approval for conversion of the company from Non-Banking Financial Company to Core Investment Company.
- July 12, 2024 09:18
Stock Market Live Today: Dr. V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services on market outlook
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“The market which has been moving in a narrow range this week might react favourably to positive global and domestic cues. The positive global cue is the decline in inflation in the US by 0.1% in June triggering hopes of a rate cut by the Fed in September for which the market indicates a 90% probability. The positive domestic cue is the better than expected numbers from TCS and positive management commentary which can lift most IT stocks.
An important trend in the market now is that segments like Railways and Defence are booming unabated on hopes while financials are under pressure on fears of declining deposit growth. Both these trends are a bit overdone. Investors can think of moving some money from the overvalued segments to segments which are attractive from the valuation perspective.”
- July 12, 2024 09:16
Stock Market Live News: Stock in focus: RCF
RCF board has accorded its approval for Placement of Purchase Order on Mis. Topsoe A/s forprocurement of Basic Engineering Design Package (BEDP) and Supply of Proprietary Equipmentand Catalyst for revamp of Ammonia Plant at RCF Thai for reduction in specific energyconsumption
- July 12, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: NARMADA AGROBASE board Approved Fund Raising Of Rs 37 Cr Via Right Issue
Purchase of industrial N.A. open land bearing Revenue block no. 613 (Old survey no. 495) admeasuring about 7473 sq. mtrs. within the limits of Tal. Jotana & Dist. Mehsana from joint owner Mr. Suresh Chand Kalyanmal Gupta (Whole-time Director and Promoter of Company) and Mr. Neeraj Sureshchand Agarwal (MD and Promoter of Company) at a consideration of Rs. 1.25 CR
- July 12, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to watch: Gujarat Alkalies
GUJARAT ALAKALIES Q1: DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 3.46% FROM 3.14 %
FIIs STAKE REDUCED TO 1.92% FROM 2.1%
- July 12, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock in focus: HUDCO
HUDCO Q1 shareholding update
DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 11.65% FROM 11.39%
FIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 2.7% FROM 1.91%
QUANT MF INCREASED STAKE TO 2.32% FROM 1.56%
LIC REDUCED STAKE TO 8.44% FROM 8.9%
- July 12, 2024 09:11
Share Market Live News: CDSL 1:1 bonus and Rs.19 per share dividend record date 16/08/2024
- July 12, 2024 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Motors Q1 FY25 results to be announced on August 1, 2024.
- July 12, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live News: Stock in focus: DRC Systems
DRC Systems - Q1FY25
NET PROFIT 3.85 CR VS 1.11 CR (YOY), Q4 3.96 CR
REVENUE 15.36 CR VS 7.11 CR (YOY), Q4 17.12 CR
EBITDA 5.23 CR VS 1.84 CR (YOY), Q4 4.8 CR
EBITDA 34.05% VS 25.88% (YOY), Q4 28.04%
- July 12, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Will IREDA Q1 performance justify stock rally?
Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Company (IREDA) will declare its quarterly results for the period ended June 2024. This would be the first PSU company to announce its financial performance.
The stock has seen a phenomenal rise since its IPO. As against the IPO price of ₹32, IREDA’s shares have surged nearly 9 times to ₹278.95. The ₹2,150.21-crore IPO included a fresh issue of up to 40.32 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.88 crore equity shares. On Thursday, ahead of result announcements, the stock jumped nearly 15 per cent at ₹283.60,
- July 12, 2024 09:00
Markets Live News Updates: Stocks that will see action today: July 12, 2024
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has informed the exchanges that RBI has granted its approval to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund an existing shareholder to acquire in aggregate up to 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank. The approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of the RBI letter.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has raised its shareholding in Goodview Fashion Private Limited, the entity that manufactures and sells ethnic couture fashion under “Tarun Tahiliani”, from 33.5 per cent to 51 per cent through secondary acquisition from the existing shareholders of GFPL. Pursuant to this transaction, from being an associate of the Company, GFPL has become a subsidiary of the company with effect from July 11.
- July 12, 2024 08:51
Stock Market News Today: Stock to watch: SG Finserve
SG Finserve Q1FY25
NET PROFIT 19 CR VS 16 CR (YOY), Q4 24 CR
REVENUE 44 CR VS 35 CR (YOY), Q4 59 CR
EBITDA 25 CR VS 21 CR (YOY), Q4 31 CR
EBITDA MARGIN 58% VS 60% (YOY), Q4 53%
- July 12, 2024 08:49
Markets Live News Updates: Stock in focus: KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Q1FY25
NET PROFIT 54 CR VS 31 CR (YOY), Q4 12 CR
REVENUE 89 CR VS 96 CR (YOY), Q4 74 CR
MARGIN 18% VS 12% (YOY)
- July 12, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Gateway Distriparks (₹113.05): BUY
The outlook for Gateway Distriparks is bullish. The stock had surged over 6 per cent on Thursday breaking above a key resistance level of ₹109. The break also confirms an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the chart. This is a bullish pattern. The neckline support of this pattern is also around ₹109. Gateway Distriparks share price can rise to ₹120 in the coming weeks.
- July 12, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live News: Q1FY25 earning calendar - July 12, 2024
HCLTECH, IREDA, ORIENTHOT
HCLTECH
▪️Rupee Revenue expected at Rs 28,021 crore versus Rs 28,499 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4759 crore versus Rs 5024 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 16.9% versus 17.6%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3808 crore versus Rs 3986 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 13.07.2024
BEPL, DMART, MISHTANN
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 15.07.2024
DEN, GANESHHOUC, HATSUN, HDFCAMC, HDFCLIFE, JIOFIN, MAHABANK, STYRENIX, UDAICEMENT
- July 12, 2024 08:45
Stock Market Live Today: Economic calendar – July 12, 2024
17:30 - INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.90% versus Previous: 5.0%)
17:30 - INDIA Inflation Rate (Expected: 4.80% versus Previous: 4.75%)
18:00 - U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: -0.2%)
19:30 - U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 67.0 versus Previous: 68.2)
- July 12, 2024 08:43
Share Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar - July 12, 2024
J P Morgan Chase & Co.(Pre market) (Sector – Finance)
Wells Fargo & Company (Pre market) (Sector – Finance)
Citigroup inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Finance)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Finance)
Fastenal Company (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
- July 12, 2024 08:42
- July 12, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Fund flow activity: 11 July 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1137.01
(15359.94 - 16496.95)
DII: NET BUY: +1676.47
(15835.3 - 14158.83)
Comments
