NBCC: Company collaborates with MTNL to develop 13.88 acres of land parcel in New Delhi. The project is valued at ₹1,600 cr (Positive)

GE T&D: Company bags order worth €55 m from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai (Positive)

IndiGo: Company aims to be a global airline player by 2030, says CEO Pieter Elbers (Positive)

MapmyIndia: Company partners with Zoom car, the collaboration enables users to book a Zoom car while getting their trips planned with the Mappls App (Positive)

Gujarat Fluoro: Company subsidiary has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary co namely GFCL EV products GMBH in HAMBURG, Germany (Positive)

Indian Energy Exchange: IGX share in overall gas consumption expected to increase to 4-5% by 2030 (Positive)

Infrastructure stocks: Rural Development Ministry approves construction of roads in three states under various central schemes. (Positive)

NHPC: Cabinet approves Rs 12,461cr for hydro-projects (Positive)

Wipro: Company builds AI-enabled data strategy for JFK International Air Terminal (Positive)

Tata Steel: Company signs £500 million grant funding agreement with UK government for £1.25 billion green steel project in Port Talbot, electric ARC furnace is expected to be operational within three years. (Positive)

IOC/BPCL: Company’s arm and Indian Oil get production concession in Abu Dhabi for 6,162 square km area. (Positive)

Medicamen Biotech: Company received the final approval from the inspection department, division of production & distribution control, national organization for medicines, Greece for Bhiwadi formulation facility. (Positive)

Brigade Enterprises: Company launches its premium flexible workspace solution BuzzWorks in Hyderabad (Positive)

Engineers India: Current order book at 113.5b rupees, Company says expects to complete 1.5 mtpa mongolia refinery by march 2026. (Positive)

Lupin: Company signed share subscription & shareholders’ agreement with Sunsure Solarpark seventeen, Company to make equity investment (Positive)

Nazara Technologies: Company acquisition of 15.86% stake in getstan technologies by unit, deal for consideration of up to Rs 182.6 million. (Positive)

M&M: Embraer and Mahindra announce collaboration on the C-390 Millennium Medium Transport Aircraft in India (Positive)

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signs a new property in Pune, Company says the property, which shall be managed by carnation hotels private limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Company is expected to open in FY 2026. (Positive)

Bajaj Finance/Finserve: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO gets bids worth over ₹3 lakh crore for a ₹6,560 crore issue (Positive)

Vishwaraj Sugar: Company approved floor price for issue, being Rs 17.51 per share ,Company approves QIP issue amounting up to Rs 990 million. (Neutral)

Castrol India: Company introduces Microfiber Cloth and Shiner Sponge to the existing range of products (Neutral)

Adani Ports: Company has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Multipurpose Berth at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. (Neutral)

HPCL: Company appoints K Vinod as CFO effective from 11th Sep, 2024 (Neutral)

Route Mobile: Founder to sell 6.03% stake via OFS Sept 12-13; floor price at Rs 1,635 per share (Neutral)

Honasa Consumers: Company’s 10.8% Equity Worth Rs 1827.0 Cr via block deal At Rs 480/sh floor price (Neutral)

State Bank of India: Bank KEB Hana Indonesia & Bank SBI Indonesia (BSBII) and SBI signs shareholder agreement. Under the agreement, BSBII will issue preference shares to PT Bank KEB Hana, Indonesia (Neutral)