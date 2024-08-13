August 13, 2024 08:45

:Board approves the proposal to participate in buy back offer of Mayaverse Inc, Associate entity, to the extent of entire 2500 shares held in Mayaverse Inc and subsequent to acceptance of such shares, Mayaverse Inc, cease to be Associate entity of the Company.

GREENCREST FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED : The Company will be held on August 19, 2024 to consider and if thought fit, to delist its’ Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).

Quint Digital Limited : approved raising of capital by way of issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 250 crore in one or more tranches.

Pearl Global Industries Limited : Company intimation dated 7th August 2024 “the Company’s operating at 70% of facilities at full capacity”, we would like to inform that our company is now operating 100% of facilities at full capacity in Bangladesh. We are further working towards minimizing productivity miss due to the curfew shut down.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) : Company has today commenced the commercial operations at its International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) by successful docking of the vessel, ‘HSC Parali’ of Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration. (2) The ISRF project costing Rs. 970 crores is set up in 42 acres of leased premises of the Cochin Port Authority at Willingdon Island, Kochi. The ISRF is equipped with 6000T ship-lift, Six Workstations and approximately 1400 metre of berths; suitable for handling vessels of maximum 130 metre length. The facility can repair six such vessels at the dry-workstations simultaneously.

Sayaji Industries Limited : The company has executed a sale deed on 12th August, 2024, pertaining to the sale of a portion of its land admeasuring 25,617 square meters and located at Survey Number 225 and 226, Village Saij, Taluka Kalol, District Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. The sale was completed for a consideration of Rs. 5,37,95,000/- , in accordance with the terms and conditions outlined in the sale deed.

Artson Engineering Limited : Board Approved The Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the Sale of Undertaking of the Company (Nagpur Division) to Tata Projects Limited (TPL) on as going concern.

Quint Digital Limited : Board approved to terminate the Joint Venture Agreement dated March 8, 2024 entered between Quint Digital Limited and MK Center of Enterpreneurship Foundation.

Aditya Vision Limited : The Company has fixed August 27, 2024 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Shareholders of the Company for the purpose of sub-division/ split of the Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/-

WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY LIMITED : Board approved Investment in Wardwizard Global PTE. LTD., Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company, of an amount not exceeding One Lakh SGD (“Singapore Dollar”) (1,00,000 SGD), through Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) by way of subscribing or acquisition to the equity shares/ further issue of capital in one or more tranches offered by it, subject to applicable laws.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited : Company has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State

transmission system for “Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW)” on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Ashoka Metcast Limited : Board Considered and approved Limit of Borrowings by company up to Rs. 200 Crores & Considered and approved Limit of Loans and/or Investment and/or Guarantee to be given by com pany up to Rs . 200 Crores .