- August 13, 2024 15:59
Currency market today: Rupee settles flat at 83.97 against US dollar
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled for the day on a flat note at 83.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said risk aversion in the global markets amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East between Israel and Iran also dented sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit traded in a tight range as it opened at 83.95 and finally settled at 83.97 (provisional) against the American currency, unchanged from its previous close.
- August 13, 2024 15:39
Stock market live news: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Titan (1.93%), Apollo Hospitals (1.50%), Tata Consumer Products (0.86%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (0.78%), Nestle India (0.55%)
Top losers:
BPCL(-3.54%), HDFC Bank (-3.26%), HDFC Life (-2.78%), Shriram Finance (-2.53%), ONGC (-2.14%)
- August 13, 2024 15:38
Stock market live news: BSE Sensex tanked by 692.89 pts or 0.87% to close at 78,956.03, and Nifty 50 declined by 208.00 pts or 0.85% to close at 24,139.00.
- August 13, 2024 15:34
Stock Market Live Today: Manappuram Finance has declared interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share
- August 13, 2024 15:21
Stock Market Live Today: Lambodhara Textiles appoints Ramakrishnan Baba Chandrasekar as Chairman, effective September 11
Lambodhara Textiles Limited has appointed Ramakrishnan Baba Chandrasekar as Chairman of the company w.e.f. September 11, 2024.
- August 13, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today | On BSE at 3 pm: 1,269 stocks advanced, 2,640 declined; 239 hit 52-week highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 13, 2024, were 1,269 against 2,640 stocks that declined; 98 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,007. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 239, and those that hit a 52-week low was 33.
In addition, 286 stocks traded in upper circuit and 284 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 13, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Coal India to supply beyond ACQ to power plants; stock flat
Coal India Limited (CIL) has paved the way for allowing supplies beyond Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ) to thermal power plants of the country including independent power plants (IPP).
Stock trades flat at ₹521.30 on the NSE.
- August 13, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex drops 0.86% to 78,963.83; Nifty 50 down 0.9%
BSE Sensex traded at 78,963.83, plunged by 685.09 pts or 0.86% as at 2.47 pm, and Nifty 50 traded at 24,128.90, down by 218.10 pts or 0.9%.
- August 13, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Magadh Sugar appoints Manoj Prasad as CFO, effective August 14
Magadh Sugar & Energy has appointed Manoj Prasad as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. August 14, 2024.
- August 13, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Hindalco appoints Bharat Goenka as CFO-Designate, effective September 23
Hindalco Industries has appointed Bharat Goenka as ‘Chief Financial Officer - Designate’ with effect from September 23, 2024.
- August 13, 2024 14:25
Stock Market Live Today: FACT reports ₹48.67 crore loss; shares fall 6.31% to ₹930.55
Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore reported its standalone net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹48.67 crore as against the profit of ₹71.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock tumbles 6.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹930.55.
- August 13, 2024 14:25
Stock Market Live Today: Easy Trip Q1 profit up, shares rise 2.28% to ₹40.01
Easy Trip Planners recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹34.29 crore as against ₹26.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares rose 2.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹40.01
- August 13, 2024 14:23
Stock Market Live Today: LTIMindtree faces ₹624M GST demand; shares down 0.61%
LTIMindtree has received an Order from Department of Goods and Service Tax, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai u/s Section 73 of the Maharashtra Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 raising a tax demand amounting to INR 624 million (including penalty of INR 30 million and interest as applicable) for FY 2019-20
Stock trades at ₹5,367.35 on the NSE, down by 0.61%.
- August 13, 2024 14:23
Stock Market Live Today: Electronics Mart opens new Delhi store; shares steady at ₹228.90
Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store in Delhi
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹228.90
- August 13, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates: IPCA Laboratories standalone net profit for June quarter up at ₹204.13 crore (₹166.58 crore); stock trades flat at ₹1,375.90 on NSE
- August 13, 2024 13:13
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex dropped by 433.69 points or 0.54% to trade at 79,215.23 as at 1.04 pm
- August 13, 2024 13:13
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services receives tax order from UP government imposing a penalty on it; stock declines on NSE
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has received a tax penalty order from the Uttar Pradesh Government imposing a total penalty demand of ₹0.99 crore primarily alleging excess claim of GST input tax credit by it. Stock declines by 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹293.85.
- August 13, 2024 13:06
Stock market live updates today: GR Infraprojects gets Letter of Intent from REC Power Development to set up ₹53.77-crore transmission scheme; shares down on NSE
GR Infraprojects has received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for establishment of the ₹53.77-crore transmission scheme for the integration of the Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka. Shares were down by 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,581.65
- August 13, 2024 13:02
Stock market live updates today: KPI Green Energy shares hit lower circuit on NSE following announcement of QIP launch
KPI Green Energy shares traded at the lower circuit of ₹1,043.90 on the NSE, down by 5%, following the announcement of QIP launch on August 12. The floor price has been fixed at ₹983.24 per share.
- August 13, 2024 13:00
Stock market live updates today: Oberoi Realty shares decline on NSE, NCLT approves its resolution plan for Nirmal Lifestyle Realty
Oberoi Realty shares declined by 3.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,743.05. The company on Monday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its resolution plan for Nirmal Lifestyle Realty, and it will pay ₹230 crore to the creditors of the bankrupt firm.
- August 13, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today
Western India Plywoods (20%),
Dynacons Systems (17.94%)
Inox Wind (6.78%)
Fortis (5.19%)
Suzlon (2.90%)
TVS Motor (2.28%)
Federal Bank (1.72%)
- August 13, 2024 12:44
Stock market live updates today: Dixon Technologies acquires 50.10% stake in Ismartu India Pvt Ltd for ₹275,98,73,643; shares surge 3.08% on NSE, trading at ₹12,023.15
- August 13, 2024 12:43
Stock market live updates today: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, files DRHP with SEBI
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
- August 13, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: JSW Steel shares trade flat on NSE on board approval to acquire up to 66.67% economic interest in Australian company M Res NSW HCC Pty
JSW Steel shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹917.20 on board’s approval to acquire up to 66.67 per cent economic interest in Australian company M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd for $120 million
- August 13, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates today: NBCC shares drop 1.57% to trade at ₹178.93 on NSE, despite securing ₹710-crore contract to develop two land parcels at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh
- August 13, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea shares slip on NSE; company trims Q1 net loss by 18% to ₹6,432 crore
Vodafone Idea shares fall 2.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹15.64. It reported a reduction of 18 per cent year on-year in consolidated net loss to ₹6,432 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-2025. The telco reported a net loss of ₹7,840 in the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal.
- August 13, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg; shares declined 1.73% on NSE, trading at ₹1,091.6
- August 13, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: Titan (2.34%), Apollo Hospitals (1.82%), Sun Pharma (0.99%), Coal India (0.92%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (0.84%)
Top losers: HDFC Bank(-2.98%), BPCL (-1.96%), HDFC Life (-1.66%), Grasim (-1.51%), Tata Motors (-1.45%)
- August 13, 2024 12:08
Stock market liven updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,877 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on August 13, 2024, 1,767 advanced, against 1,974 stocks that declined; 136 stocks remained unchanged. While 225 stocks recorded a 52-week high was 225, 26 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 255 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 206 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 13, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates today: GE Power India receives₹47.27-crore purchase order from Steag Energy Services (India) Pvt Ltd; stock rises 1.01% on NSE, trading at ₹469
- August 13, 2024 11:48
Stock market live updates today: Man Industries (India) is setting up a new ₹600-crore plant at Dammam, Saudi Arabia; stock rises 1.01% on NSE, trading at ₹459.6
- August 13, 2024 11:47
Stock market live updates today: Cummins India Lted has appointed Shveta Arya as an Additional Director and the Managing Director (Designate) effective August 8, 2024
- August 13, 2024 11:42
Stock market live updates today: Post listing view on Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd IPO - by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Despite markets remaining volatile, SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions listed above the street expectations backed by investors’ confidence after receiving overwhelming subscription demand. Strong listing is justified due to Unicommerce being the largest ecommerce enabled SaaS provider and only profitable company in this space with no listed peers. Hence, we continue to believe the company to command a premium valuation multiple and is well positioned to capitalize on the expanding e-commerce enablement sector. Hence, we recommend allotted investors continue to “HOLD” Unicommerce eSolutions shares with a long term perspective.”
- August 13, 2024 11:37
Stock market live updates today: Post-listing view on Unicommerce eSolutions and Firstcry IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd
Unicommerce eSolutions made a spectacular debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 235 per share, a staggering 117% premium over its issue price of Rs. 108. This blockbuster performance far exceeded pre-listing expectations, fueled by the massive oversubscription of 168.35 times and a robust grey market premium.
The company’s strong market position as a leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, coupled with its proven track record of profitable growth, solidified investor confidence. While challenges like competitive pressures and negative cash flows remain, the initial market response highlights the immense potential of Unicommerce eSolutions in the burgeoning e-commerce ecosystem.
This exceptional listing underscores the company’s strong fundamentals and growth prospects. However, investors are advised to consider some profit booking at this level, and those who want to hold it may keep a stop loss at 210.
Post listing view on Firstcry
Firstcry, India’s leading online retailer for baby and child care products, made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 651 per share. This translates to a significant 40% gain over its issue price of Rs. 465, surpassing even the optimistic pre-listing expectations reflected in the healthy grey market premium.
The IPO was moderately subscribed at 12.22 times, indicating decent investor interest. However, the strong listing performance reflects a renewed confidence in the company’s growth prospects, despite the ongoing profitability challenges.
While Firstcry’s market leadership and strong brand position are undeniable, investors should remain cautious about the company’s path to profitability. The reliance on third-party manufacturers and negative cash flows remain areas of concern that require close monitoring.
- August 13, 2024 11:33
Stock Market Live Today: TTK Prestige approves ₹200 crore buyback at ₹1,200/share
#TTKPrestige approved a ₹200 crore share buyback at ₹1,200 per share, a 19% premium over the August 12 closing price, with August 14 as the record date.
- August 13, 2024 11:27
Stock Market Live Today: Sun TV crashes below ₹800, stock down nearly 3.7% at ₹789
- August 13, 2024 11:26
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty consumer durables index rises 1.15% to 39,073.95
- August 13, 2024 11:01
Stock market live updates today: Inox Wind shares hit 52-week high
Inox Wind shares hit 52-week high today, track live updates here
- August 13, 2024 11:00
Stock market live updates today: Majority of Adani stocks rebound
Majority of Adani stocks rebound, track live updates here
- August 13, 2024 10:59
Stock market live updates today: Adani Stocks in focus: MSCI resumes Adani stock adjustments after Hindenburg report; Adds eight new stocks to India Index
Global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has announced the removal of the freeze on Adani Group stocks, a move that comes amid ongoing scrutiny following the Hindenburg Research allegations.
Starting with the August 2024 Index Review, MSCI will implement changes. The adjustments will include updates to the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) for Adani Group and associated securities.
According to the announcement, these changes will take effect at the close of August 30 and will be fully implemented by September 2. MSCI clarified that it will also resume the regular implementation of corporate events for these securities from September 2 onwards.
ANI
- August 13, 2024 10:58
Stock market live updates today: Sundaram Finance Q1 disbursements up 7% at Rs 6,908 crore
Sundaram Finance reports a 7% rise in disbursements at Rs. 6,908 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Net profit for Q1FY25 was up by 9% at Rs.308 crore. Net interest income rose 20%. The Gross and Net NPA stood at 2.21% and 1.41% respectively as of June 30, 2024, as against 2.96% and 2.00% as .of June 30, 2023.
- August 13, 2024 10:45
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty drop lower after opening cautiously as global uncertainty looms
Indian stock markets opened marginally lower on Tuesday, reflecting mixed global sentiment and recent domestic economic data. The BSE Sensex began trading at 79,576.14, down 72.78 points or 0.09%, while the Nifty opened at 24,320.35, dropping 26.65 points or 0.11%.
At 10:30 am, the Sensex was trading at 79,506.06, down 142.86 points or 0.18% lower. Nifty was at 24,278.65, down 68.35 points or 0.28 per cent. Read more
- August 13, 2024 10:00
Stock market live updates today: Marine Electricals (India) inks MOU with Cummins India; stock down on NSE
Marine Electricals (India) has entered into a MOU with Cummins India for the purpose of Developing Business opportunities that would be mutually Beneficial.
Stock trades at ₹286.75 on the NSE, down by 5%, also its lower circuit.
- August 13, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates today: YieldWiseX Technologies, wholly-owned subsidiary f Aurum PropTech, applies for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust; stock down on BSE
YieldWiseX Technologies Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurum PropTech Ltd, has made an application for a Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT) named “WiseX SM REIT” to SEBI.
Aurum stock slid by 0.84% on the BSE, trading at ₹194.60
- August 13, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates today: Veefin Group acquires Indian arm of Nityo Singapore, Veefin Solutions stock rises 1.82% on the BSE
Veefin Group of Companies acquires Nityo Tech Pvt Ltd, India arm of Nityo Singapore, to lead Digital Transformation in the BFSI sector.
Veefin Solutions stock rises 1.82% on the BSE, trading at ₹518.45.
- August 13, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates today: Delhi HC declines Max Financial plea against Axis Bank and its subsidiaries; stock trades flat
Max Financial Services said the Delhi High Court has declined to admit a petition alleging that Axis Bank & its group companies have made undue profits/ gain from the purchase and sale of the equity shares of the material subsidiary of the Company i.e. Max Life Insurance Company Ltd (“Max Life”).
HC has disposed the matter noting that the matter is under the consideration of concerned regulators and has directed them to complete their inquiry expeditiously and in accordance with the law.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,080.
- August 13, 2024 09:50
Stock market live updates today: Zee Entertainment FCCB issue approved; stock trades flat
Zee Entertainment Enterprises is considering the receipt of remittance of $23900000 from Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John’s Wood Fund Ltd and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund (‘Investors’) towards subscription of 5% coupon, unsecured, unlisted, foreign currency convertible bonds of $1000 each maturing in 10 years (“FCCBs”), the Securities Issue and Allotment Committee of the Company has, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of FCCBs on a private placement basis to Investors.
Zee stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹136.94
- August 13, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates: L&T Technology Services has inked a long-term agreement with energy company Shell; stock trades at ₹4,83.95 on NSE, down by 0.29%
- August 13, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals (1.58%), Bharti Airtel (1.06%), ICICI Bank (0.68%), Cipla (0.68%), Britannia (0.60%)
Top losers: HDFC Bank (-2.41%), BPCL(-1.78%), Shriram Finance (-1.29%), Tata Motors (-0.85%), HDFC Life (-0.72%)
- August 13, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Inox Wind Ltd has bagged a 51-MW order from Everrenew Energy Private Ltd, a C&I player; shares rally 11.99% to trade at ₹233.56 on NSE
- August 13, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: MANGLAM INFRA ; LARGE TRADE NSE UBS PRINCIPAL CAPITAL ASIA LIMITED BUYS 🟢 92,000 SHARES @ ₹ 88.34
- August 13, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: ZEE ENT
; Update On Considering receipt of remittance of USD 23900000 from Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John’s Wood Fund Limited and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund (‘Investors’) towards subscription of 5% coupon, unsecured, unlisted, foreign currency convertible bonds of USD 1000 each maturing in 10 years (“FCCBs”
Co. considered and approved the allotment of FCCBs on a private placement basis to Investors.
- August 13, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Nomura on Voltas
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,511
Q1 Results Showed Strong Performance Across Segments
High Structural Growth Visibility In AC Should Drive 20%/15% Ind Volume Growth In FY25/26
Low Inventory Levels Post Strong Summer Season Should Drive 20%/15% Ind Volume Growth
Co’s Strategy To Prioritse Market Share Gains Over Margin Will Help It Grow Ahead Of Industry
Macquarie on Voltas
Neutral, TP Rs 1390
1Q: UCP margins disappoint; Project biz surprise drives EBITDA beat UCP margins disappoint; project margin sustainability is key
Quarter RAC volumes crossed 1mn; channel checks indicate demand momentum is strong in current qtr as well
CLSA on Voltas
U-P, TP Rs 1190
1Q earnings helped by recovery in profitability in EMP biz, which reported +ve margins after six qtrs of losses
UCP biz, though strong, slightly softer than est.
Exit market share for secondary sales recovered to 21.2%, as expected earlier
CITI on Voltas
Buy, TP Rs 1756
Reported revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 47%/153%/159% led by sustained growth in both UCP & EMP bundled with turnaround in EMP biz
Voltas maintained it market leadership in AC with exit market share of 21.2% as at June 2024
MS on Aarti Ind
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 615
For Operations, Co Cited 6% QoQ & 30% YoY Growth In Volumes
Co Saw Some Greenshoots In Agrochemicals
Implied EBIT/t (Based On Disclosed Volumes) Was Marginally Higher QoQ
Guidance Tempered: Co Reiterated Confidence In Delivering 20-30% Volume Growth
Co Did Cite Significant Competitive Pressures (Especially From China)
Co Also Cited Pricing Uncertainties That Will Weigh On Margins Near Term
An Evolving Product Mix (Foray Into Energy Applications) Is Also Driving Higher Margin Volatility
FY25 EBITDA Guidance Range Of Rs 1,450-1,700 Cr & Will Be Revisited Over The Next Quarter
Nomura on HCLTech
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,720
Mgmt Reaffirmed FY25 Revenue Growth Guidance Of 3-5% In CC With 18-19% EBIT Band
Deal Pipeline Remains Healthy And Ordering Booking Remains Healthy
GenAI Impact To Vary Across Service Lines
Disciplined Capital Allocation Policy To Continue
Committed To Returning At Least 75% Of PAT To Its Shareholders
HSBC on Sobha
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 2,000
Q1 Delivered Strong Bookings And Cash Flow
Q1 Reported Margin Still To Catch Up, Launch Pipeline Robust
Believe Post Rights Issue & Improved OCF Performance, Biz Is Poised For Strong Growth
Nomura on AIA Engg
Reduce, Target Rs 3,600
Q1 Results Were Weak On Sluggish Volumes; Multiple Headwinds Persist
Cut Volumes By 4%/6%/5% For FY25/26/27 On Weaker Commentary
Margins Boost Led By Product Mix
HSBC on Aurobindo Pharma
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,650
Q1 Largely In-line With Estimates
Co Retains 21-22% EBITDA Margin Guidance For FY25
Outlook Remains Healthy For US Sales
We Think Pick-up In Generic Injectables Sales Is Key To Watch After Plant Remediation
HSBC on Life Insurance
Individual APE Rose 19% YoY For Industry & 30% For Private Insurers In July 2024
In Individual APE, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, Max Life Reported Strong Growth
In Individual APE, ICICI Pru Reported Strong Growth
SBI Life Growth Was Stable
Growth In Number Of Policies Remained Healthy For Private Insurers
Nomura on Life Insurance
Private Players Continued To Outpace The Overall Industry, With 30% YoY Growth In Jul’24
Growth Of Public Insurance Industry Was Flat At 0.2% YoY (Vs Nearly 13%/14% YoY In Jun’24/Jul’23)
Private Players’ Market Share Increasing To 69% (Vs Nearly 68% In Jun’24)
YTD FY25 Growth Came In At 19%/26% YoY For The Overall Industry/Private Players
MS on Life Insurance
Jul-24 individual APE growth strong for private sector at 30% YoY (23% 2 year CAGR).
HDFC Life grew 58% & IPRU Life 40%, on weak bases
SBI Life grew at 21% YoY on strong base (31% YoY) & only 1 in coverage to outperform prvt. sector
HSBC on Banks
Negative Commentary From Lenders On Asset Quality In Unsecured Loans Raised Fears Of ‘Crisis’
Compare Current Key Metrics To The Two Recent Crises: Corp Asset Quality Stress & COVID
A Lower Percentage Of Loans Affected Now
Banks’ Balance sheets Appear Stronger And Better Provided
- August 13, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: TTK Prestige Limited-Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,200/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 1,002/-
Market Cap: Rs 13,886 Crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 200 Crores (Representing 9.88% and 9.88% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 16,66,667 shares (Representing 1.20% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 2,50,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 13 Aug 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 14 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 14 Aug2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announce
- August 13, 2024 09:39
- August 13, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 494 | M Cap Rs. 9966 Cr | 52 W H/L 494/343
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1421.6 Cr (-0.9% QoQ, 2.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1309.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1434.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1389.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 166.1 Cr (-51.8% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 147.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 344.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 163.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.7% vs expectation of 11.3%, QoQ 24%, YoY 11.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 70.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 74.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 203.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.4x FY25E EPS
- August 13, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Prakash Industries Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 178 | M Cap Rs. 3192 Cr | 52 W H/L 224/78
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1166.9 Cr (31% QoQ, 15.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 890.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1013.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 131.9 Cr (7.2% QoQ, 11.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 123 Cr, YoY Rs. 117.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.3% vs QoQ 13.8%, YoY 11.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 90.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 88.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 89.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.5x TTM EBITDA
- August 13, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 1154 | M Cap Rs. 5935 Cr | 52 W H/L 1180/536
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result broadly inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 803.2 Cr (716.7% QoQ, 9.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 809.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 98.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 736.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 295.2 Cr (-2586.2% QoQ, 6.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 302.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. -11.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 277.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 36.8% vs expectation of 37.4%, QoQ -12.1%, YoY 37.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 289.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 289.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. -0.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 273.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 56.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 18.7x FY25E EPS
- August 13, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 802 | M Cap Rs. 9456 Cr | 52 W H/L 922/427
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 260 Cr (1.6% QoQ, 21.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 261.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 255.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 214.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 49.8 Cr (-8.3% QoQ, 31.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 49.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 54.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 37.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.1% vs expectation of 19%, QoQ 21.2%, YoY 17.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 45.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 44.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 50 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 45.3x FY25E EPS
- August 13, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: National Aluminium Company Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 176 | M Cap Rs. 32407 Cr | 52 W H/L 210/86
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Mainly impacted by lower chemical sales
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2856.1 Cr (-20.2% QoQ, -10.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3757.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3579.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 3178.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 934.2 Cr (-15.6% QoQ, 57.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1272.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1107.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 594.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 32.7% vs expectation of 33.9%, QoQ 30.9%, YoY 18.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 601.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 980.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 589 Cr, YoY Rs. 349.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 9.3x TTM EBITDA
- August 13, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 40 | M Cap Rs. 5125 Cr | 52 W H/L 45/16
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1385.7 Cr (-25.9% QoQ, 1.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1870.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1360.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 27.6 Cr (-83.7% QoQ, 25% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 169.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 2% vs QoQ 9.1%, YoY 1.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -66.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 90.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -74.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.5
Stock is trading at P/E of -65.2x TTM EPS
- August 13, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Natco Pharma Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 1503 | M Cap Rs. 26920 Cr | 52 W H/L 1503/708
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1362.6 Cr (27.5% QoQ, 19.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1291 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1068.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1140.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 804.8 Cr (61.8% QoQ, 52.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 646 Cr, QoQ Rs. 497.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 528 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 59.1% vs expectation of 50%, QoQ 46.6%, YoY 46.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 668.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 570.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 386.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 420.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 37.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 16.5x FY25E EPS
- August 13, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Usha Martin Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 346 | M Cap Rs. 10558 Cr | 52 W H/L 428/253
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 826.4 Cr (-0.3% QoQ, 1.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 829 Cr, YoY Rs. 814.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 154 Cr (1.7% QoQ, 5.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 151.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 145.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.6% vs QoQ 18.3%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 104.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 106.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 100.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 17.6x TTM EBITDA
- August 13, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Voltas Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 1430 | M Cap Rs. 47317 Cr | 52 W H/L 1560/752
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 4921 Cr (17.1% QoQ, 46.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 4569.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4202.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 3359.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 423.8 Cr (122.4% QoQ, 128.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 329 Cr, QoQ Rs. 190.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.6% vs expectation of 7.2%, QoQ 4.5%, YoY 5.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 334.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 249 Cr, QoQ Rs. 116.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 129.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 59.9x FY25E EPS
Mechanical Projects and Service turn profitable this quarter
- August 13, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: #MSCI Index Rejig: August Review
- MSCI Standard Index
- 7 Additions and 1 Deletion
- MSCI Small Cap Index
- 27 Additions and 6 Deletions
- Additions to MSCI Standard Index:
- #Zydus Life
- #Prestige Estates
- #Dixon Tech
- Additional Additions to MSCI Standard Index:
- #OFSS
- #Oil India
- #Vodafone Idea
- #RVNL
- Exclusion from #MSCI Standard Index:
- #Bandhan Bank
- Alerts:
- MSCI to increase Foreign Inclusion Factor in #HDFC Bank in 2 tranches, starting August Review.
- #MSCI lifts embargo on treatment of #Adani Group stocks from August Review
- August 13, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: NMDC Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 19 % AT 1970 CR (YOY), UP 40 % (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT % AT 5414 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 17 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 17 % AT 2339 CR (YOY),UP 11%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 43.2 % V 36.95 % (YOY), 32.4 % (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex traded at 79,546.02, lower by 102.9 points or 0.13 % as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 24,336.85, down by 10.15 points or 0.04%.
- August 13, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: Brainbees Solutions listing today
Shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, owners of FirstCry outlet, will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹465, at the upper end of the price band ₹440-465. Read more
- August 13, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning after OPEC’s (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) monthly oil market report indicated a decline in demand for the commodity. At 9.10 am on Tuesday, October Brent oil futures were at $81.58, down by 0.87 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.45, down by 0.76 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6663 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6662, up by 0.02 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6541 against the previous close of ₹6555, down by 0.21 per cent. Read more
- August 13, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: Nuvama on MSCI Aug 2024 Rejig
MSCI has announced the changes for the August 2024 Rejig resulting in seven inclusions and one exclusion. Additionally there are a few weight changes.
For HDFC Bank, the long-awaited weight increase is finally happening. MSCI has made an exception by raising with lower adjustment factor, leading to an inflow of $1.8 billion, equivalent to 93 million shares, with an impact of about 4.5 days in August Rejig. The remaining float adjustment (second and final tranche) is expected (officially been communicated) to be done in the November 2024 rejig, provided the foreign room remains at least 20%, which we believe should not pose a problem.
With all the adjustments in the EM Pack, India’s tentative weight will remain close to 20%. India should witness net FII passive inflow of $2.7bn to $3bn.
Given the current pace and momentum, India could potentially cross 22% by year-end
- August 13, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: Softbank-backed Unicommerce shares listing today
Shares of Unicommerce will make their debut at the bourses today after blockbuster IPO. The issue of Softbank-backed Unicommerce, which has been witnessing an overwhelming response from the minute the issue was opened, received a whopping subscription of 168.39 times. read more
- August 13, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: Saraswati Saree Depot enters Day 2
The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot IPO saw a strong response on Day 1 itself. It was subscribed 4.37 times, as all category of investors were keen to participate in the issue. Read more
- August 13, 2024 09:10
Stock market live updates today: Silver gains to $27.76
Silver prices are rising as investors remain optimistic about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut in September. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman moderated her usually hawkish tone slightly, citing some “welcome” progress on inflation in recent months. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 49% possibility that the Fed will decrease interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in September. Russia evacuated inhabitants from a second territory bordering Ukraine as Kyiv boosted military action along the border. Investors will be watching for U.S. producer price data on Tuesday and consumer price data on Wednesday to gain further insight into inflation.
Key economic data slated for release includes Claimant Count Change, Average Earnings Index 3m/y from GBP Zone, German ZEW Economic Sentiment, ZEW Economic Sentiment Euro Zone and Core PPI m/m, PPI m/m from US Zone.
- August 13, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Gold down at $2466
Gold prices fell but remained close to a one-week high as traders awaited critical US inflation data that could provide additional insight into the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision. Traders are waiting for the July U.S. producer pricing index (PPI), which is coming later in the day, followed by the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday. The CPI data is likely to indicate that headline and core prices increased 0.2% month on month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders anticipate a 50% possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September. SPDR Gold Trust reported its holdings increased 0.34% to 849.79 metric tonnes on Monday, up from 846.91 tonnes on Friday.
Key economic data slated for release includes Claimant Count Change, Average Earnings Index 3m/y from GBP Zone, German ZEW Economic Sentiment, ZEW Economic Sentiment Euro Zone and Core PPI m/m, PPI m/m from US Zone.
- August 13, 2024 08:48
Stock market live updates today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Aavas Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2170/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1650/Sh (Positive)
GS on Honasa: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 570/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Signature: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Sobha: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1400/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 420/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Life Insurance Companies: In Individual APE, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, Max Life Reported Strong Growth (Positive)
Nomura on Life Insurance Private Players: Continued To Outpace the Overall Industry, With 30% YoY Growth in Jul’24 (Positive)
JPMorgan on Consumer Staples Emerging Themes: Rural recovery to aid volume momentum; HPC scores over Foods (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on CPI Data: With a favorable base, expect CPI to track at a similar level of 3.5-3.7% in August amid easing food price pressures. (Positive)
UBS on CPI Data: Headline CPI inflation eases to 3.5% in July, core inflation at 3.4% (Neutral)
HSBC on Banks: Negative commentary from lenders on asset quality in unsecured loans raised fears of ‘crisis’, adding that balance sheets of banks appear stronger and better provided (Neutral)
Nomura on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1720/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Aarti Ind: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 615/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 350/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1511/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Zydus Life: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1210/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on AIA Eng: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 3600/Sh (Neutral)
- August 13, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: ACTION FOR DAY
Q1 earnings-Nifty: Hindalco, Hero Moto, Apollo Hospitals
HEG board to mull stock split
EIH Associated to execute bonus issue in the ratio 1:1
Technocraft Industries to mull share buyback
Record date for Orient Green Power rights issue
- August 13, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 14 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 301.4
Dhunseri Investments Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1481.85
EPL Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 225.1
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 230
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1610.65
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1942.15
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 626.8
K.C.P. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 222.6
Kalyani Steels Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 802.35
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 592.3
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.18
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1827.25
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 188
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 71.48
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11511.85
Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.85
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 482.35
Saurashtra Cement Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 125.65
TTK Prestige Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1001.8
- August 13, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: INERTIA STEEL LTD
Open Offer to acquire upto 31,14,488 Fully Paid- Up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- Each Constituting 26.00% of the Emerging Equity and Voting Share Capital of Inertia Steel Limited by Mr. Karbhari Pandurang Dhatrak, Mrs.Jayashree Karbhari Dhatrak and Mr. Chetan Karbhari Dhatrak .
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited : The Board of Directors of Sonata Finance Private Limited (“Sonata”) and BSS Microfinance Limited (“BSS”), both, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank, at their respective Board Meetings held today, i.e. on August 12, 2024, have approved a Scheme of Amalgamation of Sonata with BSS (“Scheme”), on a going concern basis.
Veefin Solutions Limited : Company has acquired 50.99% stake consisting of 50,763 Equity shares of Rs. 180.81 each in Infini Systems Private Limited, a group company.
DOMS: SKIDO Industries Private Limited, Subsidiary of the Company, is in the process raising additional capital of 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crores Only) through a Rights Issue to meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements
JSW Steel: The company is set to acquire up to a 66.7% economic interest in M Resources NSW through the purchase of Class B shares. The acquisition will be made at a cost of $120 million, with an additional investment obligation of $50 million. M Resources NSW holds a 30% stake in the mine operator of coking coal mines located in New South Wales, Australia
Marico: The company’s manufacturing operations in Bangladesh have resumed at normal scale.
Crisil: The company’s unit will form a private entity to serve as an industry association for SEBI-registered ESG rating service providers
Jindal Stainless: The company has been accredited by BrahMos Aerospace as a qualified vendor for steel sheets
Aditya Birla Sun Life: Parag Joglekar resigned as CFO effective Sept. 13.
Power Grid Corp.: The company received a letter of intent for a 20 GW inter-state transmission line in Rajasthan
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company’s units, Sonata Finance and BSS Microfinance, have approved the merger with each other.
KPI Green Energy: The company opened its QIP and set the floor price at Rs 983 per share.
- August 13, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: Xelpmoc Design and Tech Limited
:Board approves the proposal to participate in buy back offer of Mayaverse Inc, Associate entity, to the extent of entire 2500 shares held in Mayaverse Inc and subsequent to acceptance of such shares, Mayaverse Inc, cease to be Associate entity of the Company.
GREENCREST FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED : The Company will be held on August 19, 2024 to consider and if thought fit, to delist its’ Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).
Quint Digital Limited : approved raising of capital by way of issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 250 crore in one or more tranches.
Pearl Global Industries Limited : Company intimation dated 7th August 2024 “the Company’s operating at 70% of facilities at full capacity”, we would like to inform that our company is now operating 100% of facilities at full capacity in Bangladesh. We are further working towards minimizing productivity miss due to the curfew shut down.
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) : Company has today commenced the commercial operations at its International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) by successful docking of the vessel, ‘HSC Parali’ of Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration. (2) The ISRF project costing Rs. 970 crores is set up in 42 acres of leased premises of the Cochin Port Authority at Willingdon Island, Kochi. The ISRF is equipped with 6000T ship-lift, Six Workstations and approximately 1400 metre of berths; suitable for handling vessels of maximum 130 metre length. The facility can repair six such vessels at the dry-workstations simultaneously.
Sayaji Industries Limited : The company has executed a sale deed on 12th August, 2024, pertaining to the sale of a portion of its land admeasuring 25,617 square meters and located at Survey Number 225 and 226, Village Saij, Taluka Kalol, District Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. The sale was completed for a consideration of Rs. 5,37,95,000/- , in accordance with the terms and conditions outlined in the sale deed.
Artson Engineering Limited : Board Approved The Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the Sale of Undertaking of the Company (Nagpur Division) to Tata Projects Limited (TPL) on as going concern.
Quint Digital Limited : Board approved to terminate the Joint Venture Agreement dated March 8, 2024 entered between Quint Digital Limited and MK Center of Enterpreneurship Foundation.
Aditya Vision Limited : The Company has fixed August 27, 2024 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Shareholders of the Company for the purpose of sub-division/ split of the Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/-
WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY LIMITED : Board approved Investment in Wardwizard Global PTE. LTD., Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company, of an amount not exceeding One Lakh SGD (“Singapore Dollar”) (1,00,000 SGD), through Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) by way of subscribing or acquisition to the equity shares/ further issue of capital in one or more tranches offered by it, subject to applicable laws.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited : Company has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State
transmission system for “Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW)” on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.
Ashoka Metcast Limited : Board Considered and approved Limit of Borrowings by company up to Rs. 200 Crores & Considered and approved Limit of Loans and/or Investment and/or Guarantee to be given by com pany up to Rs . 200 Crores .
- August 13, 2024 08:43
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-August-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* BSOFT
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* INDIAMART
* LICHSGFIN
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* SUNTV
- August 13, 2024 08:43
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Brainbees Solutions Limited on 13th August, 2024
Symbol: FIRSTCRY
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544226
ISIN: INE02RE01045
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issued Price: Rs 465/- per share
- August 13, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates today: Listing of UNICOMMERCE ESOLUTIONS LIMITED on 13th August, 2024
Symbol: UNIECOM
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544227
ISIN: INE00U401027
Face Value: Rs 1/-
Issued Price: Rs 108/- per share
- August 13, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:30 AM Tuesday 13 August 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:00 AM Subros
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
10:00 AM Yatra.com
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2atc2djt
10:30 AM Cera Sanitaryware
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
10:30 AM Kiri Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/393nh56v
( Hosted by Valorem )
11:00 AM Duroply Industr
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sbkzvu27
11:00 AM Natco
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rzpzdk2
11:00 AM Apex Frozen
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yhjyhye6
11:00 AM PPAP Automotive
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22txwt5h
11:00 AM HOEC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3kn45cra
( Hosted by Valorem )
11:30 AM Tilaknagar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yfxpcxrm
11:30 AM Hi Tech Pipes Limited
Dial: +91 22 6280 1525
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29juzd8e
11:30 AM Pennar Inds
Dial: +91 22 62801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/jj2h9mmr
12:00 PM Balrampur Chini
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc7v5sbs
12:00 PM DOMS Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/393w8hbh
12:00 PM Jarigold Text
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
12:00 PM Lumax Inds
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hcc8bebs
12:00 PM Nirlon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yw5an9ba
( Hosted by Valorem )
12:00 PM Kamat Hotels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p82mtr3
( Hosted by Valorem )
12:30 PM IOL Chemicals
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc5uc4b8
(Hosted by Adfactors)
1:00 PM Best Agrolife
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/u9fxfk5k
( Hosted by Adfactors )
1:00 PM S Chand and Co
Dial: +91226280 1360
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/443r95ct
2:00 PM Brand Concepts
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/tmdx6xmj
2:00 PM Ceinsys Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4jfn7wzw
( Hosted by Valorem )
2:30 PM Lumax Auto Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycxnz32m
2:30 PM Vodafone Idea
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 7115 8260
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26xd27xa
3:00 PM CRISIL
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/35j32v6y
3:00 PM Globus Spirits
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 62801256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc47a75h
3:00 PM Navneet
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mjr65esn
3:00 PM Sangam India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yaptffrn
3:00 PM Goldiam Inter
Dial: 91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/25b59szb
3:30 PM Linc PenandPlas
(Annual Report)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yy2aev27
3:30 PM Kaveri Seed
Dial: +91 22 6280 1573
3:30 PM Eldeco Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4k7d3br5
3:45 PM Borosil
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4j7d8cuk
4:00 PM Ester Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr452b25
4:00 PM Hindalco
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1303
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryza647
4:00 PM Advanced Enzyme
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1403
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3kj2jxd6
4:00 PM Ashiana Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yvdh95rt
4:00 PM Guj Flourochem
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yew3uvdw
4:00 PM Sunteck Realty
Dial: +91 22 6280 1289
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3ph4scwy
4:00 PM Orchid Chem
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
4:00 PM RSWM
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ynv8n4sy
4:00 PM Manappuram Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mv5935pw
4:00 PM BCL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1527
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2s3dduxd
4:00 PM SPML Infra
Dial: 91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr7sk943
( Hosted by Adfactors )
4:00 PM Brace Port Logi
*Analyst Meet:*Hotel Sahara Star, West Block, Vile Parle East, Mumbai 400 099
4:30 PM FSN E-Commerce
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc7xn4b3
4:30 PM Olectra Greente
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9bz6tb
4:30 PM Time Techno
Dial: +91 22 6280 1202
4:30 PM Sword & Shield
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
4:30 PM Piramal Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1264
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ymp26jms
5:00 PM Juniper Hotels
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2fjbutk2
5:00 PM Pakka Limited
Dial: +1 575 459 0158
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5mfnkycs
5:00 PM Gensol Engineer
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rm8za6k
5:00 PM Muthoot Finance
Dial: 02262801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/27r7cu7b
6:00 PM Dilip Buildcon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bh2wyzs
IFGL Refractor : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308194
Camlin Fine : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308190
Man Industries : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308191
Campus Active : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308192
AIA Engineering : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308186
Ddev Plastiks I : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308187
Arihant Super : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308180
Somany Home Inn : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308179
Sutlej Textiles : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308178
Sanghvi Movers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308177
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 13, 2024 08:40
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.08.2024
Home Depot, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retails)
Sea Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
On Holding AG (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
James Hardie Industries plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Sportradar Group AG (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Nu Holdings Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Flutter Entertainment plc (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metals)
Ecopetrol S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- August 13, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 13.08.2024
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 14.5k versus Previous: 32.3K)
14:30 EURO ZEW Economic Sentiment (Expected: 35.4 versus Previous: 43.7)
18:00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
- August 13, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates today: Goldman Sachs initiates Honasa at Buy with a target price of Rs570 with 26% upside.
- August 13, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: THOMAS SCOTT Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 20 % AT 1.38 CR (YOY),DOWN 65 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 43 % AT 27.35 CR (YOY) ,UP 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 54% AT 2.9 CR (YOY),DOWN 32 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 10.6 % V 9.85 % (YOY), 16.7% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: SANDHU PHARMA Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 60 % AT 0.16 CR (YOY),DOWN 73 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 3 % AT 17.04 CR (YOY) ,UP 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 14 % AT 0.4 CR (YOY),DOWN 33 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 2.35 % V 1.98 % (YOY), 3.82% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: CEINSYS TECH Q1
CONS. NET PROFIT UP 2 % AT 11.9 CR (QOQ) , UP 42 % (YOY)
REVENUE DOWN 6 % AT 73.84 CR (QOQ) ,UP 37 % (YOY)
EBITDA UP 7 % AT 13.22 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 8 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT 17.9 % V 15.7% (QOQ) , 26.6 % (YOY)
- August 13, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: IND SWIFT LAB Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 94 % AT 1 CR (YOY),DOWN 99 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 89 % AT 33.15CR (YOY) ,DOWM 92% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 9.8 CR V 60.2 CR PROFIT (YOY),76.5 CR PROFIT(QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES
Q1 CONS NET LOSS 339.5M RUPEES VS PROFIT 155M (YOY); LOSS 771.4M (QOQ)
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES: Q1 REVENUE 3.96B RUPEES VS 4.2B (YOY); 4B (QOQ)
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES: Q1 EBITDA 181.4M RUPEES VS 387M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 4.58% VS 9.23% (YOY)
- August 13, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates today: JET FREIGHT LOGISTICS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT AT 1.06CR V 3 CR LOSS (YOY), V 2.66 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 26% AT 147 CR (YOY) ,UP 50% (QOQ)
EBITDA PROFIT AT 3.44CR V 1.18 CR LOSS (YOY),V 3.94 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
MARGINS 2.33% V -1% (YOY), 4% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates today: ZODIAC ENERGY; CO. LAUNCHED QIP FOR FUND RAISING, FIXES FLOOR PRICE @ ₹ 724.38/SHARE
- August 13, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: SUNFLAG IRON Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 27.9 CR (YOY), DOWN 35% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 894.7CR (YOY) ,DOWN 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 2% AT 79.3CR (YOY),DOWN 20%(QOQ)
MARGINS 8.86% V 9.9% (YOY), 10.76% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:34
Stock market live updates today: IRFC Q1
▪️Revenue at Rs 6766 Crore vs Rs 6673 Crore
▪️Net profit at Rs 1577 Crore vs Rs 1551 Crore
(Numbers seen inline on YOY basis)
- August 13, 2024 08:34
Stock market live updates today: DHARMAJ CROP GUARD Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 3% AT 15 CR (YOY), V 3.3 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 62% AT 255 CR (YOY) ,UP 120% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 42% AT 26.8CR (YOY),V 0.1 CR LOSS(QOQ)
MARGINS 10.5% V 12% (YOY), -0.08% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: MANOMAY TEX INDIA Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 113 % AT 5.1 CR (YOY), UP 26 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 11% AT 155 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 16 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 148 % AT 19.6 CR (YOY),UP 12 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 12.6 % V 5.64% (YOY),9.45 % (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: KANANI IND Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 22% AT 0.25 CR (YOY), V 0.03 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 19% AT 66.54CR (YOY) ,UP 25% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 14% AT 0.22CR (YOY),DOWN 86%(QOQ)
MARGINS 0.34% V 0.32% (YOY), 3% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: HIND COPPER Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 140 % AT 113.4 CR (YOY), DOWN 9% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 33 % AT 493 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 13 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 103 % AT 188.5 CR (YOY), DOWN 17 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 38.2 % V 25.09 % (YOY), 40 % (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: RCF Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 84% AT 10.8 CR (YOY), DOWN 89% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 4396 CR (YOY) ,UP13 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 9% AT 116.76CR (YOY),DOWN 40%(QOQ)
MARGINS 2.65% V 3.17% (YOY), 5% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:31
Stock market live updates today: NAHAR SPINNING MILLS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT OF 6.63 CR V 17.5 CR LOSS (YOY),0.37 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 10 % AT 820 CR (YOY) ,UP 1 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 397 % AT 52.5 CR (YOY),UP 26 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.4 % V 1.4 % (YOY), 5.12% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:30
Stock market live updates today: HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 37% AT 42CR (YOY), DOWN 41% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 19% AT 136 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 53% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 31% AT 62.22CR (YOY),DOWN 17%(QOQ)
MARGINS 45.75% V 53.8% (YOY), 25.8% (QOQ)
- August 13, 2024 08:30
Stock market live updates today: SPML INFRA Q1
NET PROFIT AT 12.9 CR V 0.44 CR (YOY)
REVENUE AT 206 CR V 351 CR
EBITDA AT 11.5 CR V 0.97 CR LOSS (YOY)
MARGINS AT 5.56% V -0.27%
- August 13, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates today: NATCO PHARMA Q1 Result
Net profit 6.7B RUPEES VS 4.2B (YOY)
EBITDA 8.05B RUPEES VS 5.28B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 59.06% VS 46.30% (YOY)
- August 13, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates today: 12-August
Prov Cash: Rs crs
FII’s: -4,681 (13,846- 18,526)
DII’s: +4,478 (13,702-9,224)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as on today (INR Cr.): +20,973 (Primary + Secondary)
Todays’ Cash Vol: INR 1342Bn vs INR 1223Bn on previous trading day (+9.7%)
Large Blocks Reported in the Market today:
3.13mn InterGlobe Aviation (1334 cr), 36.81mn Ola Electric Mobility (381 cr), 1.91mn Voltas (294 cr), 25.35mn Suzlon Energy (204 cr), 325k Britannia Industries (188 cr), 1.53mn DSP BSE Liquid Rate ETF (158 cr), 464k Adani Enterprises (144 cr), 783k HDFC Bank (131 cr), 384k Asian Paints (118 cr), 2.77mn NTPC (112 cr), 869k Tata Motors (94 cr), 263k Phoenix Mills /The (90 cr)
52 Weeks High/Low Prices Hit Today for NSE 500
# High Price
AIAE \u00094949.95
AJP \u00093085.00
ALKEM \u00095867.40
BRCM \u0009505.95
CDSL \u00092667.95
CLGT \u00093493.65
CRIN \u00091764.40
ERIS \u00091217
EVRIN \u0009482.60
GLXO \u00092944.95
GNP \u00091516.45
GRAN \u0009697.55
HMFC \u0009143.20
INXW \u0009209.07
JUBI \u0009656.00
JUST \u00091366.95
KSCL \u00091180
LPC \u00092128.95
MUTH \u00091903.15
NTCPH \u00091539.9
OINL \u0009682.00
SUEL \u000980.4
THYROCAR 866.8
TRENT \u00096436
VOLT \u00091598.00
WLCO \u0009701.95
WPL \u00091003.65
# Low Price
SCI \u0009101
SHANKARA 585.4
- August 13, 2024 08:28
Stock market live updates today:
INDIA CPI (YOY) (JUL) ACTUAL: 3.54% VS 5.08% PREVIOUS; EST 3.60%
INDIA INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (YOY) (JUN) ACTUAL: 4.2% VS 5.9% PREVIOUS; EST 5.4%
INDIA MANUFACTURING OUTPUT (MOM) (JUN) ACTUAL: 2.6% VS 4.6% PREVIOUS
INDIA CUMULATIVE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (JUN) ACTUAL: 5.20% VS 5.40% PREVIOUS
- August 13, 2024 08:27
Stock market live updates today: The markets overnight
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 79648.92(-56.99)
* Nifty 50: 24347.00(-20.50)
* Nifty bank: 50577.95(+93.45)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* ONGC: 341.30(+8.75)
* Hero Motocorp: 5,311.85 (+104.65)
* Axis Bank: 1,164.30 (+21.55)
* Infosys: 1,797.40 (+26.65)
* JSW Steel: 917.35 (+12.25)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* NTPC: 400.85 (-9.80)
* Adani Ports: 1,501.40 (-32.40 )
* Dr Reddys Labs: 6,886.55 (-126.95)
* Britannia: 5,645.75 (-94.55 )
* SBI: 812.60 (-11.70)
- August 13, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets to see flat opening amid mixed global cues
Domestic markets are expected open on a flat note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. While the market has ignored the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report on SEBI and the Adani group so far, any further escalation on that front could impact the market sentiment, said analysts. Currently, there are no fresh triggers for the market to move up or down and the movement will mostly align with global sentiment, they added. Read more
- August 13, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 13, 2024
Sunil Bharti Mittal’s conglomerate will buy a 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group for about $4 billion to become the single largest shareholder in Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile company. Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, will buy a 9.99 per cent stake in BT Group from Patrick Drahi’s Altice immediately and purchase the remainder after it secures the necessary regulatory approvals, the firm said in a statement. Read more
- August 13, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: Welspun Corp (₹695.65): BUY
- August 13, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Welspun Corp (₹695.65): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Welspun Corp has gained momentum. The stock has surged about 6 per cent on Monday thereby ending the sideways consolidation that was in place since mid-July. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: NMDC profit up 20% in q1
Iron ore producer NMDC has reported a net profit of ₹1,984crore for the first quarter of this fiscal up 20 per cent from the same period last fiscal.
The company recorded a turnover of ₹5,378 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹1,984 crore, and EBITDA of ₹2,725 crore in the first quarter of this financial year. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Retail inflation eases to 5-year low of 3.5% in July
Favaourable base effect in various sub-groups dragged retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index to a 59-month low of 3.5 per cent. Food inflation dropped to a 13-month low of 5.1 per cent in July. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: JSW Steel buys 67% stake in Aussie mine for ₹1,000 crore
JSW Steel will invest $120 million (₹1,000 crore) to acquire 66.67 per cent in Australian mining company M Res NSW HCC Pty (M Res NSW) Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Adani shares show resilience as indices pare early losses, end flat
Benchmark indices pared early losses to end flat on Monday. The Sensex slid 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,648, while the Nifty fell 0.09 per cent to 24,347. Cash market volumes on the NSE were about 9 per cent higher than the previous session. Small-cap index ended well in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio moderated to 0.90:1. Nifty VIX, ended higher by 3.47 per cent at 15.87. Read more
- August 13, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Bharti Global to acquire 24.5% stake in British Telecom for around $4 billion
Sunil Mittal’s global ambitions got a further boost with Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises set to acquire 24.5 per cent of one of the oldest telecom operator in Europe, British Telecom (BT) Group plc, from Altice UK S.à r.l (Altice UK). Read more
