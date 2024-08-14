August 14, 2024 08:30

Pokarna: Net profit at Rs 33.10 cr vs Rs 17.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 190 cr vs Rs 160 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Fiem Industries: Net profit at Rs 49 cr vs Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs. 573 cr vs Rs 470 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Astra Microwave: Net profit at Rs 7.2 cr vs loss of Rs 6.73 cr, Revenue at Rs. 155 cr vs Rs 134 cr (YoY) (Positive)

EPL: Net profit at Rs 64.2 cr vs Rs 54.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1007 cr vs Rs 910 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 13.6 cr vs Rs 5.4 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1746 cr vs Rs 1421 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Muthoot Finance: Net profit at Rs 1164 cr vs Rs 1022 cr, NII at Rs. 2754 cr vs Rs 2142 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Awfis Space Solutions: Net profit at Rs 2.79 cr vs loss of Rs 8.31 cr, Revenue at Rs. 257 cr vs Rs 187 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Hindustan Foods: Net profit at Rs 27.3 cr vs Rs 23.4 cr, Revenue at Rs. 868 cr vs Rs 619 cr (YoY) (Positive)

NBCC India: Net profit at Rs 105 cr vs Rs 75 cr, Revenue at Rs. 2119 cr vs Rs 1922 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Federal Mogul Goetze: Net profit at Rs 35.49 cr vs Rs 29.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 445 cr vs Rs 410 cr (YoY) (Positive)

SJVN: Net profit at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 270 cr, Revenue at Rs. 958 cr vs Rs 744 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Everest Kanto: Net profit at Rs 28.05 cr vs Rs 21.80 cr, Revenue at Rs. 343 cr vs Rs 270 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Gulshan Polyols: Net profit at Rs 9.69 cr vs Rs 4.37 cr, Revenue at Rs. 455 cr vs Rs 293 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ashoka: Net profit at Rs 157.9 cr vs Rs 61.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 2465 cr vs Rs 1935 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Macpower: Net profit at Rs 4.5 cr vs Rs 2.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 50.2 cr vs Rs 40.6 cr (YoY) (Positive)

IFB Agro: Net profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs Rs 1.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 380 cr vs Rs 335 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Allied Blenders: Net profit at Rs 11.19 cr vs loss of Rs 2.68 cr, Revenue at Rs. 758 cr vs Rs 814 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Apollo Hospitals: Net profit at Rs 305 cr vs poll Rs 274 cr, Revenue at Rs. 5085 cr vs poll Rs 5077 cr (YoY) (Positive)

GNFC: Net profit at Rs 118 cr vs Rs 88 cr, Revenue at Rs. 2021 cr vs Rs 1652 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Marksans: Net profit at Rs 89 cr vs Rs 70 cr, Revenue at Rs. 591 cr vs Rs 500 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Yatharth: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 19 cr, Revenue at Rs. 212 cr vs Rs 155 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Max Fin: Net profit at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 101 cr, Revenue at Rs. 11799 cr vs Rs 9168 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Medi Assist: Net profit at Rs 19 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs. 168 cr vs Rs 141 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Nykaa: Company to buy 39 % more stake in Dot & Key Wellness for Rs 265 cr (Positive)

Coal India: Company to allow supplies beyond annual contracted quantity to thermal power plants (Positive)

SJVN: Company approved monetisation of partial future revenue of Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, company approved dilution of stake in SJVN green energy (Positive)

Bondada Engineering: Company has recommended the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5. (Positive)

L&T: Semiconductor Technologies CEO: Co will sign 3 Indian Auto companies as client in next two weeks.. (Positive)

Zaggle: Signs an agreement with ONDC for facilitating issuance of PPIs for rewards. (Positive)

Jubilant Ingrevia: To meet Rare Enterprises on August 21 (Positive)

Bombay Dyeing: Company received the consideration of Rs 537.78 Crores in total thereby completing the transaction of sale of land at Worli. (Positive)

Technocraft: Company approved the proposal for buy-back of not exceeding 288889 shares at price of Rs 4500 (Positive)

Shalby: Company announces Strategic Clinical Trial Agreement with Monogram Technologies (Positive)

Karnataka Bank: Company unveils credit line on UPI in partnership with Navi (Positive)

Sunteck Realty: Company’s subsidiary has settled disputes with its joint venture partner Grand Valley General Trading LLC. (Positive)

Rainbow: Net profit at Rs 39.7 cr vs Rs 41.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 330 cr vs Rs 287 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Sammaan Capital: Net profit at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 294 cr, NII at Rs. 380 cr vs Rs 464 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

PTC India: Net profit at Rs 135 cr vs Rs 112 cr, Revenue at Rs. 468 cr vs Rs 476 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Ahluwalia: Net profit at Rs 30.6 cr vs Rs 49.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 920 cr vs Rs 764 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Hero Motocorp: Net profit at Rs 1122 cr vs poll Rs 1201 cr, Revenue at Rs. 10143 cr vs poll Rs 10565 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Nazara: Net profit at Rs 22.6 cr vs Rs 19.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 250 cr vs Rs 254 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Landmark Cars: Net profit at Rs 3.4 cr vs Rs 7.2 cr, Revenue at Rs. 832 cr vs Rs 694 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Eclerx: Net profit at Rs 109 cr vs Rs 124 cr, Revenue at Rs. 782 cr vs Rs 684 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

NMDC Steel: Net loss at Rs 547 cr vs Rs 861 cr, Revenue at Rs 2023 cr vs Rs 1846 cr (YoY). (Neutral)

Zodiac: Company approved allocation of 4.35lk Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs. 688.50 for QIP (Neutral)

Sansera Board Meeting on 20th August to consider Fund Raising. (Neutral)

LTI Mindtree: Company gets GST order to pay Rs 62.4 cr. (Neutral)

Reliance Industries: Company, Disney offer to sell some TV channels to win antitrust nod for India $8.5 Billion media merger. (Neutral)

Five Star Business: Company to consider raising of funds via securities (Neutral)

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company’s total production down 1.2% at 69,138 units in July. (Neutral)

IRCTC: Ticketing for IR and Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) Trains on IRCTC Platform Under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative. (Neutral)

Gulshan poly: Company approved raising of fund up to Rs 250 cr by way of QIP. (Neutral)

Mukka Proteins: Approved acquisition of Ento proteins with Rs 7 cr (Neutral)

HEG: Company has recommended the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 (Neutral)

HEG: Net profit at ₹23 Cr Vs ₹139.1 Cr, Revenue at ₹571.5 Cr Vs ₹671.4 Cr (YoY) (Negative)

Piramal Enterprises: Net profit at Rs 181 cr vs Rs 509 cr, NII at Rs. 732 cr vs Rs 662 cr (YoY) (Negative)

MTAR Tech: Net profit at Rs 4.4 cr vs Rs 20.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 128.3 cr vs Rs 152.6 cr (YoY) (Negative)

HIL: Net profit at Rs 12.60 cr vs Rs 57.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1100 cr vs Rs 1015 cr (YoY) (Negative)

SH Kelkar: Net loss at Rs 86.82 cr vs profit of Rs 27.83 cr, Revenue at Rs. 470 cr vs Rs 442 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Anupam Rasayan: Net profit at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 30.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 260 cr vs Rs 413 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Kewal Kiran: Net profit at Rs 25 cr vs Rs 33.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 151 cr vs Rs 178 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Allcargo: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 122.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 3813 cr vs Rs 3217 cr (YoY) (Negative)