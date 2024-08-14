Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 14, 2024.
- August 14, 2024 16:28
Stock Market Today: Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on rebound in IT shares
Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing streak following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets.
- August 14, 2024 16:15
Rupee Today: Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 83.95 against US dollar
The rupee traded in a narrow range to settle 2 paise higher at 83.95 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, helped by a sharp decline in the US Dollar against major currencies overseas.
- August 14, 2024 15:59
Share Market Live Updates: Kitex Garments to invest up to ₹103 cr in Kitex Apparel Parks Limited
Kitex Garments, along with its promoter group company, ie, Kitex Childrenswear Limited, has decided to invest additional funds of not exceeding ₹102.65 Crore out of which 70% would be invested by the Company, in Kitex Apparel Parks Limited.
- August 14, 2024 15:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Geojit’s Vinod Nair says investors adopted cautious stance due to weak domestic sentiment
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services on market today:
“The domestic market traded within a narrow range; even as global markets saw a positive turnaround. Investors adopted a cautious stance due to weak domestic sentiment and the risks of earnings downgrades. Meanwhile, a decline in WPI inflation, driven by lower food prices, signals that the RBI is progressing towards its price stability target. The IT index edged up, reflecting optimism for improved US CPI data expected later today, which could increase the scope of a loose monetary policy from the Fed.”
- August 14, 2024 15:55
NSE Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE:
TCS (2.29%), HCL Tech (1.96%), Tech Mahindra(1.47%), Infosys (1.25%), M&M (1.16%)
Major losers:
Divi’s Lab (-4.03%), Hero Motocorp(-3.17%), Coal India (-3%), Ultratech Cement (-2.35%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.14%)
- August 14, 2024 15:52
Market Update: Sensex ends 150 pts higher, Nifty above 24,140
BSE Sensex ended at 79,105.88, marginally up by 149.85 pts or 0.19%, and Nifty 50 closed at 24,143.75, up by 4.75 pts or 0.02%.
- August 14, 2024 15:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Gufic Biosciences appoints Jayesh P Choksi as Chairman & MD
Gufic Biosciences Limited has appointed Jayesh P Choksi as Chairman & Managing Director of the company w.e.f. April 01, 2025.
- August 14, 2024 15:49
Stock Market today: CARE Ratings’ Associate Economist Mihika Sharma on currency market
The perspective on currency of Mihika Sharma – Associate Economist at CARE Ratings:
“The Indian rupee has slightly weakened by 0.3% against the dollar in August, reaching a new record low of 83.98 on August 12. This contrasts with most other Asian currencies which have strengthened against the dollar during the same period. Notably, the Malaysian ringgit has appreciated by 3%, the Indonesian rupiah by 1.9%, the Japanese yen by 1.9%, and the Chinese yuan by 0.6% in the month so far.
The rupee’s decline can be largely attributed to the unwinding of global carry trades. In these trades, investors use low yielding currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan to fund long positions in the rupee. However, investors started exiting carry trades after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) delivered a hawkish policy in July, raising its policy rate more than expected. Additionally, a fall in the dollar index, driven by weak US job market data, also contributed to the unwinding of carry trades.
We expect the rupee to trade between 83.60 and 84.10 in the near term. It may find support from a slowdown in unwinding of carry trades and easing US recession concerns, though rising oil prices could pose a challenge.”
- August 14, 2024 15:17
Stock Market Live Today: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Shares declined by 2.15% to trade at ₹58.67 on the NSE
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam recorded its standalone net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹771.82 crore as against ₹850.15 crore loss in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares declined by 2.15% to trade at ₹58.67 on the NSE.
- August 14, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today: Shriram Properties appoints Ravindra Kumar Pandey as CFO, elevates Rajesh Yashwant Shirwatkar to Deputy CFO
- August 14, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
TCS (2.25%), HCL Tech (1.90%), Infosys (1.37%), Tech Mahindra(1.23%), BPCL(0.96%)
Major losers:
Divi’s Lab (-4.11%), Hero Motocorp(-3.40%), Coal India (-3.33%), ONGC (-2.44%), Ultratech Cement (-2.43%)
- August 14, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: On BSE, 1,454 stocks advanced, 2,440 declined, 105 unchanged; 170 hit 52-week highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 14, 2024, were 1,454 against 2,440 stocks that declined; 105 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,999. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 170, and those that hit a 52-week low was 63.
In addition, 257 stocks traded in upper circuit and 299 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 14, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: Epigral board approves ₹500 crore fundraise; stock down 0.23% at ₹1,847.50
Epigral board has approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding ₹500 Crore.
Stock trades at ₹1,847.50 on the NSE, down by 0.23%.
- August 14, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live Today: EID Parry’s Q1 net loss widens to ₹78.59 crore; stock falls 3.41% at ₹749.75
EID Parry India recorded its standalone net loss for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹78.59 crore as against the loss of ₹45.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock fell 3.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹749.75.
- August 14, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: Mazagon Dock’s Q1 net profit rises to ₹696.1 crore; stock surges 3.39% at ₹4,997.35
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹696.1 crore as against ₹314.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock surges 3.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,997.35.
- August 14, 2024 14:40
Stock Market Live Today: NIIT-MTS partners with Century 21 Canada; stock up 1.10% at ₹457.65
NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT-MTS) has announced partnership with Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, naming NIIT-MTS as their exclusive technology platform provider.
NIIT Learning Systems stock rises 1.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹457.65.
- August 14, 2024 14:39
Stock Market Live Today: Angel One appoints Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer, enhancing risk management
Angel One Ltd, a leading player in the fintech sector, is pleased to announce the joining of Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer. Angel One considers risk management essential to proactively identify and address potential threats and vulnerabilities that could impact the organization. In this role, Manmohan will be instrumental in shaping and implementing the company’s risk management strategy. His appointment accentuates Angel One’s dedication to enhancing its risk management framework and insulating its operations from emerging risks and challenges.
- August 14, 2024 14:34
Stock Market Live Today: Ajmera Realty receives CRISIL A-/stable rating, enhancing credibility and debt profile
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (ARIIL) received a CRISIL A-/stable rating from CRISIL. This accreditation is a stellar testament to the robust financial and operational performance of ARIIL and showcases the positioning of the company in the Indian real estate landscape. This will help company optimize its debt profile and boost credibility, thus making a significant value-add that will foster new collaborations going further.
- August 14, 2024 14:33
Stock Market Live Today: HAL’s standalone net profit for June 2024 quarter rises to ₹1,435.59 crore; shares flat at ₹4,742.80
HAL recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹1435.59 crore as against ₹814.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat at ₹4,742.80 on the NSE.
- August 14, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel launches network in Phobrang village; stock up 1.32% at ₹1,479
Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its network in Phobrang village on the Indo-China border.
Bharti Airtel stock rises 1.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,479.
- August 14, 2024 14:17
Stock Market Live Today: Softtech Engineers board has approved the acquisition of Envee Information Technology Private Limited
- August 14, 2024 14:17
Stock Market Live Today: L&T buys 15% more of L&T Oman; shares flat at ₹3,556.30
L&T has entered into a share purchase agreement with The Wave Development SPC (‘Wave’) for purchase of additional 15% stake in Larsen & Toubro (Oman) LLC (‘L&T Oman’), an existing Joint Venture between LTIFZE and Wave.
L&T shares trade flat at ₹3,556.30 on the NSE.
- August 14, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: Hair & Care by Marico Ltd launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum; stock down 1.56% at ₹650.25
Hair & Care, the hair oil brand from Marico Ltd, has announced the launch of Hair & Care Oil in Serum.
Stock declined by 1.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹650.25.
- August 14, 2024 13:32
Stock Market Live Today: Birla Estates’ new subsidiary causes Century Textiles’ stock to fall 4.13%
Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles & Industries, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘Unnatam Properties Private Limited’.
Century Textiles stock declined by 4.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,110.
- August 14, 2024 13:28
Stock Market Live Today: CG Power faces ₹12.6 lakh penalty for FY 2019-20 GST issues
CG Power and Industrial Solutions informed that a demand order is passed by the State Tax Officer, Pondy Bazaar, Assessment Circle under TNGST Act, imposing penalty of ₹12,60,618 on account of multiple issues such as E-way bill turnover mismatch with GSTR-1, ITC mismatch with GSTR-2A, ITC from cancelled GSTN, TDS credit etc. for the FY 2019-20.
- August 14, 2024 13:28
Stock Market Live Today: Royal Orchid Hotels’ Q1 profit falls; stock drops 3.08%
Royal Orchid Hotels recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹4.43 crore as against ₹4.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock dips 3.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹334.
- August 14, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Motisons Jewellers board has approved fund-raise of up to ₹170 crore via preferential issue. Stock trades at ₹168.91 on NSE, down by 0.27%
- August 14, 2024 12:55
Stock market live updates today: Power Mech Projects stock surges 5.3% on NSE, trading at ₹5,699. The board will consider issue of bonus shares at its meeting on August 22
- August 14, 2024 12:43
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: Temporary Dent: Company Update
MCap: Rs252bn; CMP: Rs3597; TP: Rs4070; Upside: 13%; Rating: Accumulate
~ We raise TP to Rs4,070 (previously Rs3,900) and move to Accumulate rating. Increase in TP is mainly due to valuation roll forward.
~ In 1QFY25, RMT reported a miss to our estimates mainly due to delayed dispatches of SS pipes in the export market, which in turn was impacted due to container availability. We expect these orders to be completed in the subsequent quarters leading to no substantial change in our earnings.
~ Order booking across SS and CS pipe rebounded post two quarters of election led slowdown but demand but line pipes (Oil & gas) is still a concern. Until then, water projects should drive the CS pipe order book.
~ With capacity expansions, strong ramp up of the bearings and spooling business and plans to tap the fast growing Middle east market, we remain positive on RMT.
Detailed Report: https://bit.ly/rmt1qfy25
- August 14, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: TCS (2.04%), Apollo Hospitals (2.02%), HCL Tech (1.50%), Tech Mahindra (1.27%), BPCL (1.21%)
Top losers: Divi’s Lab (-4.06%), Hero Motocorp (-3.57%), Tata Steel (-3.01%), Coal India (-2.87%), Ultratech Cement (-2.07%)
- August 14, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of a total of 3,876 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on August 14, 2024, 1,314 advanced, against 2,446 stocks that declined; 116 stocks remained unchanged. While 150 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 52 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 222 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 280 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 14, 2024 11:47
Stock market live updates today: Dabur India has appointed Rehan Hasan as Head of Sales of the Company w.e.f. August 16,2024.
- August 14, 2024 11:47
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty metal stocks: NMDC (-4.67%), Hindustan Zinc (-4.38%), Ratnamani Metals (-3.89%), Hindustan Copper (-3.75%), Tata Steel (-3.06%)
- August 14, 2024 11:24
Stock Market Live Today: Akme Fintrade opens new branch; shares flat at ₹100.62
Akme Fintrade (India) has opened a new branch office in Sagwara, Dungarpur.
Stock trades flat at ₹100.62 on the NSE, down by 0.03%.
- August 14, 2024 11:22
Stock Market Live Today: Diamond Power wins ₹40.12 crore contract; shares drop 2%
Diamond Power Infrastructure has received a letter of intent from Larsen & Toubro Limited Construction worth ₹40.12 Crore (inclusive GST) for supply of AL 59 Zebra Conductors-New Generations Aluminum Alloy Conductors.
Stock declined 2% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,459.80.
- August 14, 2024 11:22
Stock Market Live Today: Maruti Suzuki receives customs notice; shares dip 0.09%
Maruti Suzuki India has received a Show Cause Notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Import), Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, demanding the Company to provide the reasons for claiming custom duty exemption on the import of certain category of goods and to pay the differential duty of INR 3,81,37,748/- along with applicable interest and penalty.
Stock trades at ₹12,164.80 on the NSE, down by 0.09%.
- August 14, 2024 11:22
Stock Market Live Today: HSCC secures ₹528.21 crore order; shares rise 2.06%
HSCC (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) Limited, hsa received a work order for ₹528.21 crore for the procurement of Bio Medical Equipment and Hospital Furniture for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences, Kutail, Karnal.
Shares rise 2.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹176.88
- August 14, 2024 11:13
Stock market live updates today: Quarterly results
*1. Kings Infra:
For the quarter ending Jun-24, Sales up 34% YoY from INR 20.96 Cr in Jun-23 to INR 28.08 Cr in Jun-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 34% from INR 2.15 Cr to INR 2.88 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 11% and Net Profit up 59%.
*2. BCL Industries:
For the quarter ending Jun-24, Sales up 48% YoY from INR 429 Cr in Jun-23 to INR 636 Cr in Jun-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 25% from INR 20 Cr to INR 25 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 6% and Net Profit up 4%.
3. Bondada Engineering: ORDER
Company has received a work order worth INR 85.1 Cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, for providing infrastructure Service, for supply and erection of GBT, Infrastructure as a Service Provider, for supply installation of Infrastructure Item and subsequent O&M for 5 years.
4. E2E Networks: FUND RAISE
Board Meeting to be held on 19-Aug-2024 to consider Fund raising.
5. Kaushalya Logistics: GEOGRAPHICAL EXPANSION
Company has received a LoI from Adani Cement to establish its second depot for Adani Cement, in Binagudi, West Bengal. Company will oversee rake operations, depot management, and secondary transportation at this new location. This new facility is expected to handle approximately 50,000 tons per Annum. This development is a strategic milestone for KLL, as it strengthens the company’s role as a key logistics partner for Adani Cement. Company is in advanced negotiations to establish additional depots with Adani Cement, JK Cement, and Dalmia Cement, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted logistics provider in the cement sector.
- August 14, 2024 11:06
Stock market live updates today: Angel One Ltd announced the joining of Manmohan Singh as Group Chief Risk Officer
- August 14, 2024 11:05
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the BSE as at 11 am
Top gainers: Marksans (8.78%), Policy Bazar (8.53%), EPL (8.38%), Sarda Energy (8.34%), Triveni Turbine (6.64%)
Top losers: DCAL (-10.07%), PEL (-9.71%), Ahuwalia Contracts (-8.18%), HEG (-7.20%), BEML (-5.64%)
- August 14, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates today: Nifty prediction today – August 14, 2024: Index displays bearish bias, go short if the support is breached
Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index, opened today’s session with a gap-up at 24,184 versus yesterday’s close of 24,139. But after opening, the index moderated and is now hovering near yesterday’s closing level. Read more
- August 14, 2024 10:44
Stock market live updates today: Muthoot Finance shares decline 3.10% on NSE, trading at ₹1,795.60; company’s Q1 net profit up 11% at ₹1,079 crore
- August 14, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Manappuram Finance stock declined by 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹201.80, despite clocking a 11.7% rise in Q1 net profit at ₹556.5 crore.
- August 14, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates today: Coffee Day Enterprises settles case on violation of disclosure norms with SEBI; stock surges on BSE
Coffee Day Enterprises stock surges 3.01% to trade at ₹35.90 on the BSE. The company on Tuesday settled a case pertaining to violation of disclosure norms with markets regulator SEBI on payment of Rs 7.52 lakh towards settlement charges
- August 14, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates today: Happiest Minds Technologies stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹751.40. Company recorded 11.2% growth in Q1 revenue.
- August 14, 2024 10:36
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Enterprises shares tanked 9.37% to trade at ₹893.05 after the company recorded a 64% dip in Q1 net profit to ₹181 crore.
- August 14, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates today: Nifty sectoral indices
Nifty IT rose 1.07% to trade at 39,532.70. Nifty FMCG declined by 0.41% to 61,244.75, Nifty Private Bank was down 0.38% to 24,850.85, and Nifty bank slipped 0.19% to trade at 49,736.70 as at 10.28 am.
- August 14, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates today: Technocraft (India) Ltd CMP 3420
Buy back price 4500
Size 130cr
Record date 27 August
- August 14, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Wellness Products, subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, receives Order Commercial Tax Officer; stock slides on NSE
Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, has received an Order from The Commercial Tax Officer, Dharwad, Karnataka under section 73 of the CGST Act, 2017 (“the Act”) read with rule 100(1), 100(2), 100(3) & 142(5) of the CGST Rules (“the Rules”) alleging short payment of tax for FY 2019-20 amounting to ₹ 0.74 million (including penalty of ₹ 0.04 million), on account of alleged excess input tax credit availed.
Stock slid 2.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,228.30.
- August 14, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: Coforge has won the MuleSoft Top Partner of the Year Award (Europe). Stock trades at ₹5,830.30 on the NSE, down by 0.30%.
- August 14, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: SJVN shares rise 7% in early trade on Wednesday on Q1 earnings boost
SJVN shares rise 7% in early trade on Wednesday on Q1 earnings boost --Track live movement here:
- August 14, 2024 10:24
Stock market live updates today: Indus Tower Limited-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender \u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 465/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 405/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,09,266 Crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 2,640 Crores (Representing 9.99% and 9.96% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 5,67,74,193 shares (Representing 2.11% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 85,16,129 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 5 Equity Share for every 139 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 4 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 09 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 14 Aug 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 21 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 27 Aug 2024
Settlement Date - 28 Aug 2024
- August 14, 2024 10:23
Stock market live updates today: NALCO w.e.f. 14.08.2024 increases the basic price of All Aluminium Metal Products by Rs 4900/- PMT.
- August 14, 2024 10:23
Stock market live updates today: Q1FY25 Important Result Calendar
14 August 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
* Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
* Voltas Ltd.
Cash Segment
* E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
* Equinox India Developments
* Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
* KIOCL Ltd.
* KNR Constructions Ltd.
* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
* Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
* Rajesh Exports Ltd.
* RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
* Shriram Properties Ltd.
* Sunteck Realty Ltd.
* Swan Energy Ltd.
21 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Procter & Gamble Health
22 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
28 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
29 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
- August 14, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Jamshri Realty Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.1000/- to Rs.10/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21990.80
Ex - Stock Split 16 Aug 2024 (Friday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- August 14, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 16 Aug 2024 (Friday)\u0009
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009
\u0009
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 61.66\u0009
\u0009
Alkali Metals Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 123.45\u0009
\u0009
Anuh Pharma Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 211.2\u0009
\u0009
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6586.55\u0009
\u0009
Astral Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.25\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1909.05\u0009
\u0009
Bata India Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1403.15\u0009
\u0009
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.97\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 419.85\u0009
\u0009
Bharti Hexacom L…
[10:03 am, 14/8/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: Stock Split Dates
Jamshri Realty Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.1000/- to Rs.10/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21990.80
Ex - Stock Split 16 Aug 2024 (Friday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- August 14, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: Sensex and Nifty open lower despite global rally
Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday, defying expectations of a positive start amid global market gains. The BSE Sensex fell 47.14 points (-0.06 per cent) to 78,908.89, while the NSE Nifty declined 4.90 points (-0.02 per cent) to 24,134.10 at 9:32 AM. Read more
- August 14, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: Saraswati Saree Depot issue closes today
The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot will close for public subscription today. The IPO has received a strong response from investors in the first two days, when it was subscribed 16.34 times. All categories of investors, especially non-institutions, are pouring in money into the IPO. Read more
- August 14, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates today: Gensol Engineering Ltd, Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd secure cumulative 300 MW capacity; stock down on NSE
Gensol Engineering Ltd and Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd in consortium have secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including a prior 63 MW awarded in the first tranche of the SECI tender that equates to Rs. 450 Crore cumulatively incentive under the PLI scheme.
Stock declined 1.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹942.85
- August 14, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates today: Merger of GMR Airports Ltd with GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd concluded in July 2024; GMR stock trades down on NSE
GMR announced the execution of the Agreement and Scheme of merger of GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) with GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) in Mar’23. This merger concluded in Jul’24.
Stock trades at ₹93.15 on the NSE, down by 1.75%.
- August 14, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Hindalco (1.61%), HCL Tech (1.41%), M&M (1.12%), Tech Mahindra (1.01%), TCS (0.69%)
Top losers: Divi’s Lab (-2.77%), Hero Motocorp (-2.24%), Ultratech Cement (-2.14%), Adani Ports (-1.38%), Adani Enterprises (-1.25%)
- August 14, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates today: Indices trade flat: BSE Sensex rose 24.79 pts or 0.03 % to trade at 78,980.82 as at 9.21 am, and Nifty 50 was up 8.90 pts or 0.04% to trade at 24,147.90.
- August 14, 2024 09:44
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures traded higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the industry report showed decline in crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.14 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $81.12, up by 0.53 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.89, up by 0.69 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6621 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6596, up by 0.38 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6496 against the previous close of ₹6474, up by 0.34 per cent.
- August 14, 2024 09:44
Stock market live updates today: Nomura on HDFC Bank
Neutral Call, Target Rs 1,720
Increased Priority Sector Lending (PSL) Requirements To Have Marginal NIM Impact
NIM Improvement Led By Better Funding Mix Remains Key RoA Driver
NIM Improvement Will Come At Cost Of Loan Growth
Balancesheet Course Correction Will Be Gradual
- August 14, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: BOFA Sec on Samvardhana Motherson
Buy, TP Rs 220
Beyond Q1 margin blip, growth outlook strong- Organic biz stable Y/Y, Inorganic adds 22% of rev & electronics new opportunity
Non auto rev scale up can be sizeable (25-30% CAGR BofAe): Crystal screens for mobiles + aerospace biz
- August 14, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: MACQUARIE ON APOLLO HOSPITALS
(CMP: 6,589)
MAINTAIN UNDERPERFORM
TARGET: 5,040
Q1 Revenue & PAT Largely In-line
Q1 EBITDA Missed Estimate By 6%
Overall, EBITDA Margin Of 13.3%
Came Below Estimate Of 14%
- August 14, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: India Forex And Asset Management Pvt Ltd
Despite the overall Dollar weakness, Rupee is likely to open around 83.91. It is likely to underperform amid Dollar weakness. We expect it to trade in an 83.80-83.95 range with sideways price action.
Rupee ended flat yesterday at 83.97 after trading a mere 3 paise range (83.94-83.97 intraday
Cross/INR will spike up. Euro will be above the 92 mark and Pound close to 108.
- August 14, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: CLSA on Hindalco
Outperform Call, Target Rs 760
Q1 India EBITDA Was Ahead Of Est On Lower Aluminium COP & Better Copper Profitability
Spot LME Was $210/t Lower Than Q1
Profitability Impact Is Likely To Be Cushioned By A Better Mix And Hedging
With Downstream Expansion Near Complete, Focus Now Shifts To Upstream Projects
Upstream Projects Paves Way For Volume Growth & Margin Expansion
- August 14, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Ent Review Jefferies
U-P, TP Rs 805
1Q core PAT Rs778m, below Rs815mn est. due to lower NII.
Co utilized Rs2.6bn of overlay provn in 1Q which aided profit
Retail loans growing well &legacy wholesale AUM should shrink further
Expect slow earnings recovery
- August 14, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Ent Review CLSA
Downgrade to U-P, TP cut to Rs 860
Net profit of Rs1.8bn in 1QFY25.
Negative credit costs due to lower provisions on stage 1/3 assets & one-off gains supported otherwise weak operating profit performance.
AUM growth of 10% YoY primarily driven by retail bk
- August 14, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: BLACK BOX: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT RUPEES VS 239M (YOY) || Q1 REVENUE 14.23B RUPEES VS 15.71B (YOY)
- August 14, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Gulshan Polyols approves raising of fund up to Rs 250 cr by way of QIP
- August 14, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Mukka Proteins approves acquisition of Ento Proteins with Rs 7 cr; post-acquisition shareholding of company will be 74%
- August 14, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Karnataka Bank unveils credit line on UPI in partnership with Navi
- August 14, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Sansera Engineering board meeting on 20th August to consider fund raising
- August 14, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: HEG board approves shares split of 5 shares into 1
- August 14, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: Jubilant Ingrevia to meet Rare Enterprises on August 21
- August 14, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates today: Zaggle signs an agreement with ONDC for facilitating issuance of PPIs for rewards
- August 14, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates today: INVESTEC ON MAX ESTATES
* Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 700
* NCR region witnessing strong demand for luxury housing by branded developers
* Partnership with New York Life should help unlock value in the commercial business
* Deployment of capital into the fast- growing residential segment
* Capital-light model should ensure superior IRRS
- August 14, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: GOLDMAN SACHS ON HERO MOTO
* Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 4250
* Q1 miss; Revenue/EBITDA were 3%/5% below vs BBG cons
* Q1 ASP was down 3% QoQpotentially indicating some level of discounting due to channel inventory build up
* See some risk to Hero’s volume trajectory
- August 14, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON NYKAA
* Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 138 000
* Beauty: Higher marketing f spends weigh on margins
* Fashion: Weak revenue growth; margin expansion comes through
* Stake increase in Dot & Key and Earth Rhythm
- August 14, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON HINDALCO
* Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 725
* EBITDA beat in India business; three upstream projects on the anvil
* Believe these expansions will not come at the cost of balance sheet the health
* Q2FY25 should see a softer EBITDA/t due to decline in LME price
- August 14, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON
* Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 195 from Rs 165
* Strong momentum across businesses; Investment in growth continues
* Expect SAMIL to witness robust revenue growth - FY24-27 CAGR of 13%
* Maintaining a healthy balance between leverage, ROCE and growth capex
- August 14, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: INVESTEC ON NYKAA
* Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 205 from Rs 203
* Higher margin expansion awaited
* Focus on driving new customer growth; Improving metrics in Fashion
* Believe Nykaa’s performance is trending in the right direction though margin improvement
* Expect revenue and EBITDA growth trends to accelerate from the current quarter
- August 14, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: INVESTEC ON HINDALCO
* Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 750
* Q1 EBITDA was in line, with Copper offsetting Aluminium in India
* Management indicates that the Novelis IPO was pulled due to valuation concerns, but this won’t impact growth capex
* Growth projects in India are contingent on securing round-the-clock bauxite so availability, as highlighted by management
* The company has no major contingent liabilities related to the Supreme Court judgment on mining, which is a positive
- August 14, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON RAINBOW CHILDREN
* Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1530
* Q1 Revenues in line; EBITDA ahead
* Sharp decline in ARPOBs due to high base vs. guidance of flat ARPOBs for the year.
* Strong uptick in occupancy at mature and new hospitals despite capacity paddition
* Good margins despite weak seasonality and addition of three units the previous quarter
- August 14, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON APOLLO HOSPITALS
* Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 6800
* Q1 - In-line results; strong uptick in occupancy
* Negatives - Weak ARPOB growth, Apollo 24/7’s GMV grew moderate, margins declined
* Positives - Healthy revenue growth across segments, strong improvement in occupancy
- August 14, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: JEFFERIES ON HERO MOTO
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 5650
* Good Growth but EBITDA Miss
* EBITDA below due to lower- than-expected ASP and margin
* Hero has a slew of product on sooy launches in the pipeline in both EV and ICE categories
- August 14, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: JEFFERIES ON MAX FINANCIAL
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1220
* VNB Miss on Weaker Mix of Premiums
* Weaker mix of premiums, led by doubling of Ulips, and share rose to 39%
* Expect mix of premium to normalise as sales through banca and ecom are managed better
- August 14, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: BERNSTEIN ON MUTHOOT
* Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 2000
* A growth surge; Sharp rise in credit costs
* Marginal NIM decline and improved operating leverage
* Secured nature of the loan woody products and average LTV of 63% give us enough comfort to leave Pour full year credit cost estimates unchanged
- August 14, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON HERO MOTO
* Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5240
* Q1: weaker pricing drives a miss on earnings
* ASP and margin trends underperformed mass market 2W peers such as Bajaj and TVS
* Expect some downward revisions to consensus forecasts based on this result
* Believe the stock could open weaker than market tomorrow
- August 14, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: UBS ON MAX FINANCIAL
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1270
* Q1FY25 - seasonality and product mix impacts VNB margin
* VNB growth of 3% helped by eauty strong growth in the ULIP and retail Protection segment
- August 14, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: JPMORGAN ON SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON
* Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 195 from Rs 165
* Strong momentum across businesses; Investment in growth continues
* Expect SAMIL to witness robust revenue growth - FY24-27 CAGR of 13%
* Maintaining a healthy balance between leverage, ROCE and growth capex
- August 14, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: CITI ON APOLLO HOSPITALS
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 7670
* Q1: A Healthy and In-Line Quarter
* Hospitals growth was largely driven by IP volumes though ARPOB growth was a bit muted
* AHLL witnessed margin improvement 4 in diagnostics/primary care
* In Healthco, offline pharmacy distribution margins were slightly subdued
- August 14, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: UBS ON APOLLO HOSPITALS
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 7500
* Q1FY25 - Well rounded performance with revenue/ EBITDA growing 15%/33%
* Healthcare revenue grew due to improved occupancy and outpatient volume
- August 14, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: MOSL ON GRAVITA INDIA
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 2350
Getting the ‘Lead Out’ in style!; Pioneering India’s recycling revolution
Lead recycling business to continue leading from the front
New and upcoming segments to boost the growth trajectory
Multiple moats provide long-term visibility
Strong earnings and declining working capital to improve cash flows
Set to thrive in a growing recycling industry
- August 14, 2024 09:07
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty expected to open higher as soft US data lifts rate cut bets
Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking other Asian peers, after softer U.S. producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. Read more
- August 14, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 14, 2024
Hindalco Industries has said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted on its board. The board of Hindalco Industries Ltd, at its meeting held on Tuesday, inducted Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors, the company said in a statement. Read more
- August 14, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today:
GIFT Nifty +75 pts (24235) from last trade 24159 ,
Nikkei +235 pts ,
Hangseng +60 pts ,
Now @6.54am .
Dow +408.63 pts ,Nsdq +407.00 pts, S&P
+90.04 pts , Bovespa +1280 pts , Ftse +24 pts , Dax +85 pts , Cac +25 pts ,Crude @ $78.79 brl (+0.44), Brent @ $80.69 brl (+0.00) , Gold @ 2504.70 (-3.10), Silver $27.925 (+0.13), Euro @ $1.0997, JPY @ $146.83, INR @ 83.915
Today’s Corporate Action
14th Aug Ex Date
ANZEN\u0009
Income Distribution (InvIT)
BEL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
BIRET \u0009
Income Distribution RITES
DHUNINV\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
EPL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.3000
GPPL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7000
HGINFRA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
JINDRILL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
KCP\u0009
Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
KSL\u0009
Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
MAHSEAMLES\u0009
Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
MGL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000
MOTHERSON\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
MSUMI\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
POWERINDIA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
RAILTEL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8500
SAURASHCEM\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SPRAYKING\u0009
Bonus issue 1:1\u0009
TTKPRESTIG\u0009
Buy Back of Shares \u0009
TTKPRESTIG\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
14-Aug-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
Ola Electric Mobility, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Bajaj Healthcare, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jaiprakash Associates, KNR Constructions, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Fertilizers, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Sanstar, Shriram Properties, SpiceJet, Stanley Lifestyles, Sunteck Realty, and Vascon Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings scorecard on August 14.
Stock under F&O ban on NSE
14-Aug-24
1 AARTIIND
2 ABCAPITAL
3 ABFRL
4 BANDHANBNK
5 BIOCON
6 BSOFT
7 CHAMBLFERT
8 GRANULES
9 INDIACEM
10 INDIAMART
11 LICHSGFIN
12 MANAPPURAM
13 PNB
14 RBLBANK
15 SAIL
16 SUNTV
- August 14, 2024 08:31
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:38 AM Wednesday 14 August 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
8:30 AM Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1260
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hc75xdpy
9:00 AM Max Financial
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bd4fycr9
9:00 AM Nazara Techno
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ptprjma
9:00 AM Cello World
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/wddh2xar
9:30 AM Awfis Space Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3yf23znc
9:30 AM Landmark Cars
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/uszvkfnw
10:00 AM Rainbow Childrens Medica
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4mjkzfsb
10:00 AM Kewal Kiran
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/m6567cs8
10:00 AM MTAR Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdevwx3f
10:30 AM Senco Gold Limited
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2phrr7ue
11:00 AM Morepen Lab
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryactwc
11:00 AM Pokarna
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2e9zkfdr
11:00 AM Allcargo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3weddx3w
11:00 AM Trucap Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ye286a8c
( Hosted by Adfactors )
11:30 AM S H Kelkar
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yck3n85z
11:30 AM IRCTC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdew9y9w
11:30 AM Vibhor Steel Tubes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4f67z46t
( Hosted by Fortuna PR )
12:00 PM MSTC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/fca57rk7
12:00 PM GPT Healthcare
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ha5k4a4
12:00 PM Endurance Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/27ssjrtr
12:00 PM Total Transport Systems
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/9c5twnbt
( Hosted by RIK consultancy )
1:00 PM Cantabil Retail
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/r8e2c5mh
2:00 PM Usha Martin
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdfbpvs9
2:00 PM Apollo Hospital
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/27u82tet
2:00 PM Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2e7f9phr
( Hosted by Valorem )
2:30 PM Renaissance
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3vs5br2n
3:00 PM Ice Make Refrig
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ynhru9tv
( Hosted by Aaryana Matasco )
3:30 PM Dishman Carboge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1200
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/587j3d8w
3:30 PM GNFC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1328
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bwdu295
3:30 PM Garden Reach Sh
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4scks82z
( Hosted by Concept IR )
3:30 PM Ipca Labs
Dial: +9122 6280 1384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7hyzpy
4:00 PM Uflex
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3jbffwp4
4:00 PM Finolex Cables
Dial: +91 22 6280 1129
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mthbfwh6
4:00 PM Medi Assist
Dial: +91 22 6280 1131
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2sj9d6me
4:00 PM Hero Motocorp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2s436tr5
4:00 PM JNK India Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr36ypwt
4:00 PM DCW
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2avy797e
( Hosted by Valorem )
4:00 PM New India Assur
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mra93wwd
( Hosted by Concept IR )
4:00 PM FIEM Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bpapf8rf
4:30 PM Hindustan Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
4:30 PM Allied Blenders
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/837tcax9
5:00 PM eClerx Services
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9vyexc
5:00 PM Everest Kanto
(Annual Report)
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ttfpweb
Patel Eng : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308426
Indiabulls Hsg : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308427
Astra Micro : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308423
Juniper Hotels : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308422
Muthoot Finance : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308425
Gensol Engineer : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308424
Olectra Greente : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308402
Piramal Enter : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308392
Sword & Shield : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308404
Time Techno : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=308417
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 14, 2024 08:30
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Pokarna: Net profit at Rs 33.10 cr vs Rs 17.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 190 cr vs Rs 160 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Fiem Industries: Net profit at Rs 49 cr vs Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs. 573 cr vs Rs 470 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Astra Microwave: Net profit at Rs 7.2 cr vs loss of Rs 6.73 cr, Revenue at Rs. 155 cr vs Rs 134 cr (YoY) (Positive)
EPL: Net profit at Rs 64.2 cr vs Rs 54.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1007 cr vs Rs 910 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 13.6 cr vs Rs 5.4 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1746 cr vs Rs 1421 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Muthoot Finance: Net profit at Rs 1164 cr vs Rs 1022 cr, NII at Rs. 2754 cr vs Rs 2142 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Awfis Space Solutions: Net profit at Rs 2.79 cr vs loss of Rs 8.31 cr, Revenue at Rs. 257 cr vs Rs 187 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Hindustan Foods: Net profit at Rs 27.3 cr vs Rs 23.4 cr, Revenue at Rs. 868 cr vs Rs 619 cr (YoY) (Positive)
NBCC India: Net profit at Rs 105 cr vs Rs 75 cr, Revenue at Rs. 2119 cr vs Rs 1922 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Federal Mogul Goetze: Net profit at Rs 35.49 cr vs Rs 29.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 445 cr vs Rs 410 cr (YoY) (Positive)
SJVN: Net profit at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 270 cr, Revenue at Rs. 958 cr vs Rs 744 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Everest Kanto: Net profit at Rs 28.05 cr vs Rs 21.80 cr, Revenue at Rs. 343 cr vs Rs 270 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Gulshan Polyols: Net profit at Rs 9.69 cr vs Rs 4.37 cr, Revenue at Rs. 455 cr vs Rs 293 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ashoka: Net profit at Rs 157.9 cr vs Rs 61.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 2465 cr vs Rs 1935 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Macpower: Net profit at Rs 4.5 cr vs Rs 2.0 cr, Revenue at Rs. 50.2 cr vs Rs 40.6 cr (YoY) (Positive)
IFB Agro: Net profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs Rs 1.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 380 cr vs Rs 335 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Allied Blenders: Net profit at Rs 11.19 cr vs loss of Rs 2.68 cr, Revenue at Rs. 758 cr vs Rs 814 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Apollo Hospitals: Net profit at Rs 305 cr vs poll Rs 274 cr, Revenue at Rs. 5085 cr vs poll Rs 5077 cr (YoY) (Positive)
GNFC: Net profit at Rs 118 cr vs Rs 88 cr, Revenue at Rs. 2021 cr vs Rs 1652 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Marksans: Net profit at Rs 89 cr vs Rs 70 cr, Revenue at Rs. 591 cr vs Rs 500 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Yatharth: Net profit at Rs 30.3 cr vs Rs 19 cr, Revenue at Rs. 212 cr vs Rs 155 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Max Fin: Net profit at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 101 cr, Revenue at Rs. 11799 cr vs Rs 9168 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Medi Assist: Net profit at Rs 19 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs. 168 cr vs Rs 141 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Nykaa: Company to buy 39 % more stake in Dot & Key Wellness for Rs 265 cr (Positive)
Coal India: Company to allow supplies beyond annual contracted quantity to thermal power plants (Positive)
SJVN: Company approved monetisation of partial future revenue of Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, company approved dilution of stake in SJVN green energy (Positive)
Bondada Engineering: Company has recommended the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5. (Positive)
L&T: Semiconductor Technologies CEO: Co will sign 3 Indian Auto companies as client in next two weeks.. (Positive)
Zaggle: Signs an agreement with ONDC for facilitating issuance of PPIs for rewards. (Positive)
Jubilant Ingrevia: To meet Rare Enterprises on August 21 (Positive)
Bombay Dyeing: Company received the consideration of Rs 537.78 Crores in total thereby completing the transaction of sale of land at Worli. (Positive)
Technocraft: Company approved the proposal for buy-back of not exceeding 288889 shares at price of Rs 4500 (Positive)
Shalby: Company announces Strategic Clinical Trial Agreement with Monogram Technologies (Positive)
Karnataka Bank: Company unveils credit line on UPI in partnership with Navi (Positive)
Sunteck Realty: Company’s subsidiary has settled disputes with its joint venture partner Grand Valley General Trading LLC. (Positive)
Rainbow: Net profit at Rs 39.7 cr vs Rs 41.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 330 cr vs Rs 287 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Sammaan Capital: Net profit at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 294 cr, NII at Rs. 380 cr vs Rs 464 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
PTC India: Net profit at Rs 135 cr vs Rs 112 cr, Revenue at Rs. 468 cr vs Rs 476 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Ahluwalia: Net profit at Rs 30.6 cr vs Rs 49.7 cr, Revenue at Rs. 920 cr vs Rs 764 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Hero Motocorp: Net profit at Rs 1122 cr vs poll Rs 1201 cr, Revenue at Rs. 10143 cr vs poll Rs 10565 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Nazara: Net profit at Rs 22.6 cr vs Rs 19.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 250 cr vs Rs 254 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Landmark Cars: Net profit at Rs 3.4 cr vs Rs 7.2 cr, Revenue at Rs. 832 cr vs Rs 694 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Eclerx: Net profit at Rs 109 cr vs Rs 124 cr, Revenue at Rs. 782 cr vs Rs 684 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
NMDC Steel: Net loss at Rs 547 cr vs Rs 861 cr, Revenue at Rs 2023 cr vs Rs 1846 cr (YoY). (Neutral)
Zodiac: Company approved allocation of 4.35lk Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs. 688.50 for QIP (Neutral)
Sansera Board Meeting on 20th August to consider Fund Raising. (Neutral)
LTI Mindtree: Company gets GST order to pay Rs 62.4 cr. (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company, Disney offer to sell some TV channels to win antitrust nod for India $8.5 Billion media merger. (Neutral)
Five Star Business: Company to consider raising of funds via securities (Neutral)
Mahindra & Mahindra: Company’s total production down 1.2% at 69,138 units in July. (Neutral)
IRCTC: Ticketing for IR and Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) Trains on IRCTC Platform Under `One India - One Ticket’ Initiative. (Neutral)
Gulshan poly: Company approved raising of fund up to Rs 250 cr by way of QIP. (Neutral)
Mukka Proteins: Approved acquisition of Ento proteins with Rs 7 cr (Neutral)
HEG: Company has recommended the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 (Neutral)
HEG: Net profit at ₹23 Cr Vs ₹139.1 Cr, Revenue at ₹571.5 Cr Vs ₹671.4 Cr (YoY) (Negative)
Piramal Enterprises: Net profit at Rs 181 cr vs Rs 509 cr, NII at Rs. 732 cr vs Rs 662 cr (YoY) (Negative)
MTAR Tech: Net profit at Rs 4.4 cr vs Rs 20.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 128.3 cr vs Rs 152.6 cr (YoY) (Negative)
HIL: Net profit at Rs 12.60 cr vs Rs 57.90 cr, Revenue at Rs. 1100 cr vs Rs 1015 cr (YoY) (Negative)
SH Kelkar: Net loss at Rs 86.82 cr vs profit of Rs 27.83 cr, Revenue at Rs. 470 cr vs Rs 442 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Anupam Rasayan: Net profit at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 30.9 cr, Revenue at Rs. 260 cr vs Rs 413 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Kewal Kiran: Net profit at Rs 25 cr vs Rs 33.3 cr, Revenue at Rs. 151 cr vs Rs 178 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Allcargo: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 122.5 cr, Revenue at Rs. 3813 cr vs Rs 3217 cr (YoY) (Negative)
- August 14, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 14-August-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABCAPITAL
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* BSOFT
* CHAMBLFERT
* GRANULES
* INDIACEM
* INDIAMART
* LICHSGFIN
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* SUNTV
- August 14, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: CAMBRIDGE TECH Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 8.44CR V 3.32 CR LOSS (YOY), V 5.52 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 53.75CR (YOY) ,DOWN 6% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 4.75CR V 0.52 CR LOSS (YOY), V 9.25 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: FIEM INDUSTRIES Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 38% AT 48.9CR (YOY), UP 6% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 22% AT 573.6CR (YOY) ,UP 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 31% AT 74.5CR (YOY), DOWN 1%(QOQ)
MARGINS 12.98% V 12.09% (YOY), 13.48% (QOQ)CANTBAIL RETAIL Q1 :ST NET PROFIT DOWN 7 % AT 11.4CR (YOY), DOWN 38% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 14% AT 128 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 34% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 14% AT 39.4CR (YOY),DOWN 10%(QOQ)
MARGINS 30.8% V 30.8% (YOY), 22.58% (QOQ
- August 14, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: SHREE GANESHA REMEDIES Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 83% AT 4.64 CR (YOY), DOWN 63% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 80% AT 24.77CR (YOY) ,DOWN 34% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 81% AT 8.09CR (YOY),DOWN 52%(QOQ)
MARGINS 32.66% V 33.2% (YOY), 45.3% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: KOTHARI FERMENTATION Q1
NET PROFIT AT 1.09CR V 2.69CR LOSS (YOY), UP 27% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 3% AT CR (YOY) , DOWN 18 % (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 3.38CR V ,0.47CR LOSS (YOY), DOWN 20%(QOQ)
MARGINS 12.83% V -1.83% (YOY), 13.2% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: COVENTRY COIL Q1
CONS NET PROFIT AT 0.27CR V 0.48 CR LOSS (YOY), V 0.59 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 4% AT 21 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA PROFIT AT 0.59CR V 0.12 CR LOSS (YOY),V 1.25 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
MARGINS 2.7% V -0.57% (YOY), 5.27% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS Q1
;CONS NET LOSS AT 0.72 CR V 6.35 CR PROFIT (YOY), 1.15 CR PROFIT(QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 21 % AT 33.28 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 20 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 81 % AT 1.2 CR (YOY),DOWN 58 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 3.6 % V 15 % (YOY), 6.95 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: ASIAN TEA & EXPORTS Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 2% AT 0.54 CR (YOY), V 1.07 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 129% AT 12 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 35 % (QOQ)
EBITDA 0% AT 0.11CR (YOY),DOWN 80%(QOQ)
MARGINS 0.9% V 2% (YOY), 3% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: EVEREST ORGANICS Q1
:CONS NET LOSS AT 6 CR V 0.03 CR PROFIT (YOY), V 0.05 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 24% AT 32.44CR (YOY) ,DOWN 38% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 3.67CR V 2.5 CR PROFIT (YOY),V 2.95 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
MARGINS -11.3% V 5.86% (YOY), 5.6% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: PAUL MERCHANTS Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 3% AT 13.3CR (YOY), UP 43% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 42% AT 1063CR (YOY) ,UP 18% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 15% AT 31.5CR (YOY),UP 25%(QOQ)
MARGINS 2.96% V 1.5% (YOY), 2.8% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: GOKAK TEXTILES Q1
:CONS NET LOSS AT 5CR V 12.1 CR LOSS (YOY), V 2.75 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 23% AT 26.4 CR (YOY) ,UP 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA PROFIT AT 4.9CR V 2 CR LOSS (YOY),V 1.46 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: LINDE INDIA Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 14 % AT 113.6 CR (YOY), UP 8% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 9 % AT 653 CR (YOY) ,UP 4 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 12 % AT 184 CR (YOY),UP 3%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 28.2 % V 22.75 % (YOY), 28.3 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: TAMBOLI IND Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 35% AT 1.4CR (YOY), 0% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 27% AT 14 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 17% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 13% AT 3.22CR (YOY),UP 7%(QOQ)
MARGINS 23% V 19.1% (YOY), 17.8% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: CUBEX Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 40% AT 0.91 CR (YOY), DOWN 9% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 11% AT 55 CR (YOY) ,UP 10% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 72% AT 2.03CR (YOY),UP10%(QOQ)
MARGINS 3.66% V 2.36% (YOY), 3.7% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: SHRI GANG IND Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 68% AT 2.34CR (YOY), UP 107% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 79.8CR (YOY) ,UP 56% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 45% AT 7.22CR (YOY),UP126%(QOQ)
MARGINS 9% V 16.8% (YOY), 6.2% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: IRCTC Q1 SEGMENT WISE REVENUE YOY
TICKETING UP 13 % TO 329 CR
CATERING UP 17 % TO 558 CR
TOURSIM DOWN 12 % TO 124 CR
RAIL NEER UP 16 % TO 111 CR
PROFIT BEFORE INT & DEP
TICKETING BIZ UP 14 % TO 272 CR
CATERING BIZ UP 11 % TO 78 CR
TOURISM UP 12 % TO 13.5 CR
RAIL NEER PROFIT AT 9.3 CR V 38.15 CR LOSS
- August 14, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: MARKET WRAP 13th August, 2024
Benchmark indices log worst fall in over a week.
Market Indices
NIFTY 50 : 24,139
⬇️-208/-.85%
SENSEX : 78,956.03
⬇️-692.89/-0.87%
BANKNIFTY :49831.85
⬇️-746.10/-1.48%
INDIAVIX: 16.16
⬆️+0.29/+1.83%
Rising stocks: 590
_Falling stocks: 1785
Top 3 stock gainers(NIFTY 500):
▪️Triveni Turbine(⬆️+12.33%)
▪️Keynes Tech(⬆️9.37%)
▪️Olectra Greentech(⬆️+7.15%)
Top 3 stock losers(NIFTY 500):
▪️Arti Ind(⬇️-15.44%)
▪️Doms Ind (⬇️-7.59%)
▪️Chambal Fert(⬇️-7.08%)
- August 14, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates today: NIBE Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 861% AT 7.88CR (YOY), DOWN 24% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 327% AT 110.6CR (YOY) , DOWN 24% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 389% AT 15.36CR (YOY), DOWN 20%(QOQ)
MARGINS 13.95% V 12.17% (YOY), 12.63% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: Technocraft
Sales ⇡ 11% 620 vs 593 QoQ
EBIDT ⇣ 11% 116 vs 84.1 QoQ
Net profit ⇣ 5% 83.9 vs 57.4 QoQ
EPS ⇣ 5% ₹ 35.04 ₹ vs 23.90 QoQ
- August 14, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: GMR AIRPORTS Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 141 CR V 30 CR LOSS (YOY), 120 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 19 % AT 2402 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 2 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 20 % AT 896 CR (YOY),UP 10 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 37.3 % V 37.1 % (YOY),33.4 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT AT 0.99CR V 16.08CR LOSS (YOY) , UP 10% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 19% AT 86.7CR (YOY) , DOWN 17% (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 0.51CR V 16.99CR LOSS (YOY), 1.95CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 0.58% V -23.39% (YOY), -1.86% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: MSTC Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 28 % AT 61.9 CR (YOY), UP 22% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 5 % AT 189.4 CR (YOY) ,UP 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA OF 70.8 % V 32.2CR LOSS (YOY), UP 6% (QOQ)
MARGINS AT 37.37 % V -16.2 % (YOY), 37.14 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: SHARDA ISPAT Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 28% AT 2.96CR (YOY), DOWN 29% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 20% AT 47.75CR (YOY) , DOWN 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 14% AT 3.94CR (YOY), DOWN 19%(QOQ)
MARGINS 8.25% V 5.77% (YOY), 9.21% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: OPTIEMUS INFRACOM Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 29% AT 12.14CR (YOY), DOWN 50% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 75% AT 492.6CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 68% AT 22.56CR (YOY), DOWN 22%(QOQ)
MARGINS 4.58% V 4.76% (YOY), 5.92% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: SUNIL HEALTHCARE Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 0.69CR V 0.64CR LOSS (YOY), V 0.15CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 5% AT 21.5CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 172% AT 2.2CR (YOY), DOWN 18%(QOQ)
MARGINS 10.23% V 3.59% (YOY), 12.57% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT Q1
; NET PROFIT DOWN 19% AT 0.5CR (YOY), DOWN 58% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 31% AT 11.11CR (YOY) , DOWN 26% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 12% AT 0.78CR (YOY), DOWN 60%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.02% V 5.53% (YOY), 13.02% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Techno Electric & Engineering Co
Q1 Sl Net Profit 556m Rupees Vs 539m (yoy); 694m (qoq) || Q1 Revenue 4.1b Rupees Vs 3.46b (yoy)
Techno Electric & Engineering Co: Q1 Ebitda 565m Rupees Vs 475m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 13.66% Vs 13.72% (yoy)
- August 14, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: ASHOKA BUILDCON Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT UP 164 % AT 150 CR (YOY), DOWN 40 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27 % AT 2465 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 19 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 26 % AT 598 CR (YOY),DOWN 6 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 24.28 % V 24.5 % (YOY),20.8 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS Q
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 39% AT 30.5 CR (YOY),DOWN 85 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 20 % AT 919 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 21 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 27 % AT 60.4 CR (YOY),DOWN 42 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.57% V 10.8% (YOY), 8.95 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: SJVN Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 32 % AT 357 CR (YOY),UP 485 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 29 % AT 870CR (YOY) ,UP80 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 33 % AT 667 CR (YOY),UP 179 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 76.7 % V 74.55 % (YOY), 49.7% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: DEEPAK SPINNERS Q1
NET LOSS AT 5.62 CR V 2.2 CR PROFIT (YOY), 2.93 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 23 % AT 139 CR (YOY) ,UP 28 % (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 0.73 CR V 7.9 CR PROFIT (YOY), 0.31 CR PROFIT(QOQ)
MARGINS AT -0.52 % V 7 % (YOY), 0.28 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: DELTA MANUFACTURING Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 2.58CR V 2.51CR (YOY) , V 2.89CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 3% AT 20.5CR (YOY) , DOWN 4% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 0.91CR V 0.64CR LOSS (YOY), 0.66CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS -4.43% V -3.03% (YOY), -3.10% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: UMA EXPORTS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 1035 % AT 6.47 CR (YOY), DOWN 18% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 22 % AT 396 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 19 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 811 % AT 10.29 CR (YOY),DOWN 4 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 2.6 % V 0.35 % (YOY), 2.18 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: FRATELLI VINEYARDS Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 0.42CR V 1.31CR PROFIT (YOY), V 3.73CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 89% AT 150.17CR (YOY) ,UP 27% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 14% AT 4.55CR (YOY), V 0.2CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 3.03% V 6.69% (YOY), -0.16% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: HEG Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 83 % AT 23 CR (YOY),DOWN 30 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 15 % AT 571 CR (YOY) ,UP 5 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 74 % AT 38.7 CR (YOY),DOWN 8 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.77% V 22.5 % (YOY),7.7 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: KESAR TERMINALS Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 5600% AT 1.14CR (YOY), UP 714% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 4% AT 7.61CR (YOY) , FLAT (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 53% AT 3.97CR (YOY), UP 36%(QOQ)
MARGINS 52.16% V 35.43% (YOY), 38.24% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: RATNAMANI METALS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 21 % AT 105 CR (YOY),DOWN 45 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 1 % AT 1183 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 21 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 21 % AT 164 CR (YOY),DOWN 33 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 13.85 % V 17.55 % (YOY), 16.4 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: RADHIKA JEWELTECH Q1
; NET PROFIT DOWN 5% AT 13.09CR (YOY), UP 14% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 13% AT 93.75CR (YOY) , DOWN 39% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 2% AT 18.7CR (YOY), UP 16%(QOQ)
MARGINS 19.94% V 17.73% (YOY), 10.51% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: ANUPAM RASAYAN Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 77 % AT 12.1 CR (YOY),DOWN 70 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 34% AT 254.1 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 37 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 48 % AT 53 CR (YOY),DOWN 43 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 20.86 % V 26.2 % (YOY),23.1 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: AJWA FUN WORLD Q1
NET PROFIT UP 88% AT 1.41CR (YOY), V 8.66CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27% AT 1.92CR (YOY) ,UP 276% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 84% AT 1.5CR (YOY), UP 7350%(QOQ)
MARGINS 77.6% V 53.64% (YOY), 3.92% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: ANJANI FOODS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 50% AT 0.3CR (YOY), DOWN 27% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 12% AT 11.68CR (YOY) ,UP 4% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 22% AT 0.84CR (YOY), DOWN 22%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.2% V 6.62% (YOY), 9.6% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: RACE ECO CHAIN Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 89% AT 0.1CR (YOY), DOWN 9% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 22% AT 86.44CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 28% AT 1.39CR (YOY), UP 34%(QOQ)
MARGINS 1.6% V 1.74% (YOY), 1.22% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE Q1
;NET PROFIT DOWN 34% AT 4.61CR (YOY), DOWN 66% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 8% AT 83.73CR (YOY) , DOWN 78% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 51% AT 3.53CR (YOY), DOWN 78%(QOQ)
MARGINS 4.22% V 9.18% (YOY), 12.77% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: DEEPAK SPINNERS Q1
NET LOSS AT 5.62 CR V 2.2 CR PROFIT (YOY), 2.93 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 23 % AT 139 CR (YOY) ,UP 28 % (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 0.73 CR V 7.9 CR PROFIT (YOY), 0.31 CR PROFIT(QOQ)
MARGINS AT -0.52 % V 7 % (YOY), 0.28 % (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: SAMRAT PHARMA Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 238% AT 2.06CR (YOY), UP 1.39% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 41% AT 80.8CR (YOY) , DOWN 2% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 236% AT 2.59CR (YOY), UP 90%(QOQ)
MARGINS 3.20% V 1.34% (YOY), 1.64% (QOQ)
- August 14, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
13 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 118875.76 + 9153.86 Total: 128029.62
F&O Volume: 485099.23 + 241968.49 Total: 727067.72
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2107.17
(14502.44 - 16609.61)
DII: NET BUY: +1239.96
(13005.78 - 11765.82)
- August 14, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.08.2024
UBS AG (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Performance Food Group Company (Pre market) (Sector- Retails)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.08.2024
Walmart Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Deere & Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
JD. com, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Grab Holdings Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
NICE Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Applied Materials, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology
Amcor plc (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)
- August 14, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 14.08.2024
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 2.3% versus Previous: 2.0%)
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 3.36%)
14:30 EURO Flash GDP q/q (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18:00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: -0.1%)
Economic Calendar – 15.08.2024
India, South Korea and Italy @ Market Holiday
07:30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 5.2% versus Previous: 5.3%)
07:30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 2.6% versus Previous: 2.0%)
11:30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.4%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 236k versus Previous: 233K)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.0%)
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: 0.6%)
- August 14, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: IDFC (sell)
- August 14, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Enterprises Q1 PAT down 64 per cent
Piramal Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹181.5 crore in the June quarter, a sharp fall from the ₹509 crore reported year ago, while revenue also fell to ₹2,122.8 crore (₹2,878 crore). Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: IDFC Ltd (₹106.25): SELL
The outlook for IDFC Ltd is bearish. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since July this year. Last week the stock witnessed a corrective bounce. It made a high of ₹109.15 on Friday and then has turned down from there. The 1.9 per cent fall seen so far this week indicates that the broader downtrend has resumed. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Maruti Suzuki ships 1,600 Fronx SUVs to Japan
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has commenced the export of 1,600 units of its ‘Made-in-India’ SUV Fronx to Japan, its first SUV launch in that country. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Post-Hinderburg stand. MSCI to consider Adani Group shares for index inclusion
A day after American short-seller Hindenburg levelled sharp allegations against market regulator SEBI’s Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, and the Adani group, global index manager MSCI has lifted its restrictions on the treatment of Adani Group stocks, particularly their free float status. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Brace Port Logistics to raise ₹24 crore via IPO
Brace Port Logistics, a global provider of integrated ocean, air, and special cargo logistics, plans to raise ₹24 crore through an initial public offer on NSE Emerge. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:35
Stock market live updates today: Bumper gains as Unicommerce jumps 100% on listing day
Shares of Unicommerce Esolutions made a stellar debut at the bourses on Tuesday by gaining over 100 per cent after a blockbuster IPO. Against the IPO price of ₹108, the stock listed with 113 per cent gains at ₹230 on the BSE. It further rose to a high of ₹256.15 and settled at ₹210.05, up 95 per cent over the IPO price. On the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹235, rallying 117.59 per cent. It ended at ₹211.50, reflecting a jump of 95.83 per cent. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:33
Stock market live updates today: FirstCry’s smiley listing: What should investors do?
Brainbees Solutions Limited (popularly known as FirstCry) made a strong listing at 40 per cent premium (at ₹651 per share) over its IPO price of ₹465. The shares rallied to hit a high of ₹707.7 per share, before settling down at ₹673.5 per share at market close today. This is a healthy 45 per cent gain. Read more
- August 14, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates today: Conclude probe into Adani, declare findings: Plea in SC
An application filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the new Hindenburg Research allegations against Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Buch creates an “atmosphere of doubt”, making it incumbent for the court to conclude its investigation against the Adani Group and declare its findings. Read more
