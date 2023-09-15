September 15, 2023 10:31

Acuité Ratings & Research is pleased to share with you a detailed analysis of the CPI & WPI Inflation - August’23. Kindly consider carrying the inputs from the shared report.

India’s key inflation indicators diverged directionally in Aug-23:

CPI inflation moderated from its 15-month high of 7.44% YoY in Jul-23 to 6.83% in Aug-23. While market participants expected a deceleration (towards 7.0-7.1%), the actual print surprised a bit on the downside.

While being in negative territory, WPI inflation increased to a 5-month high of -0.52% YoY from -1.36% in Jul-23, highlighting the impact of fresh pressures on commodity prices.

Says the Chief Economist and Head- Research of Acuite, Mr. Suman Chowdhury, “With the moderation in the vegetable prices, the headline CPI inflation has quickly moderated by 60 bps in Aug-23. This is a relief to the central bank and also reflects the steps being taken by the Government to cool down food prices.

Nevertheless, the concerns on the kharif crop remain due to deficient rains so far in the current monsoon and the potential impact of low reservoir levels on also the rabi crop. Pulses inflation along with cereal inflation continues to be in double digits.

We believe that food inflation will continue to be a risk factor over the next six months though the near term pressures have subsided. Further, the rising crude oil prices at over USD 90 pb need to be monitored and while the retail fuel prices may not be increased immediately, its impact is set to be felt particularly in the industrial sector.

India’s wholesale inflation, expectedly, has also started to get firmer after witnessing a contraction for the last 5 months. While the print still continues to be negative at -0.52% in Aug-23, it has tightened from -1.36% in Jul-23 and -4.18% in Jun-23 respectively.

Clearly, the rise in food prices has been the key factor behind the lower contraction but fuel and power inflation has also started to gain sequential momentum, given the sharp rise in the prices of crude oil since the middle of August.

One important trend in the WPI data is the reversal of the deflationary trend in manufactured products in Aug-23 at +0.14% MoM and such a trend is likely to continue, as reported by the last PMI Manufacturing Survey. We expect WPI inflation to be in positive territory over the next few months, given healthy industrial and consumer demand and the backdrop of increasing prices of crude oil, cereals and pulses.

Given such a backdrop, CPI inflation is set to be in the range of 5.5%-6.5% over the next two quarters and core inflation is also expected to remain sticky. RBI MPC will have limited option but to wait and watch the price scenario till the end of the current fiscal. The status quo in rates is expected to continue with a tightening bias in system liquidity.”