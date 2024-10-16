October 16, 2024 07:23

AXISBANK, CEATLTD, CENTRALBK, HAVELLS, INFY, IOB, JSL, LTIM, NESTLEIND, POLYCAB, QUICKHEAL, TANLA, TATACHEM, TATACOMM, WIPRO

AXISBANK

* NII expected at Rs 13615 crore versus Rs 12314 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 10227 crore versus Rs 8631 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.03% versus 49.75%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6478 crore versus Rs 5863 crore

CEATLTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 3249 crore versus Rs 3053 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 456 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.98% versus 14.93%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 208 crore

HAVELLS

* Revenue expected at Rs 4411 crore versus Rs 3900 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 467 crore versus Rs 373 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.58% versus 9.56%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 324 crore versus Rs 249 crore

INFY

* Revenue expected at Rs 40837 crore versus Rs 39315 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8690 crore versus Rs 8288 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 21.27% versus 21.08%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6832 crore versus Rs 6368 crore

LTIM

* Revenue expected at Rs 9442 crore versus Rs 9142 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1472 crore versus Rs 1370 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 15.58% versus 14.95%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1221 crore versus Rs 1135 crore

POLYCAB

* Revenue expected at Rs 4894 crore versus Rs 4217 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 608 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.05% versus 14.41%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 443 crore versus Rs 425 crore

TATACHEM

* Revenue expected at Rs 4029 crore versus Rs 3998 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 819 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.86% versus 20.48%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 326 crore

TATACOMM

* Revenue expected at Rs 5764 crore versus Rs 4872 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 1015 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.69% versus 20.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 220 crore

WIPRO

* Revenue expected at Rs 22249 crore versus Rs 21963 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4314 crore versus Rs 4335 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 19.38% versus 19.73%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3011 crore versus Rs 3003 crore