September 16, 2024 16:09

The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 83.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and significant foreign fund inflows, while firm crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

Forex traders said market participants are eagerly awaiting cues from the US Fed policy on Wednesday, with a rate cut all but certain. However, the magnitude of the cut remains uncertain.