July 18, 2024 08:57

Jefferies on Asian Paints

Underperform Call, Target Cut To Rs 2,100

Co Started FY25 On Weak Footing With Q1 Sharply Below Est On Revenue & Margins

Mgmt Clarified That This Performance Has Nothing To Do With Rise In Competition

Mgmt Clarified Higher Cost Was Due To A Mix Of Higher Raw Material Prices

Higher Cost Was Due To Increase In Staff/Opex To Improve Service Levels

Multi-Quarter Low EBITDA Margin Translated Into A 20% YoY Decline In EBITDA

JPMorgan on Asian Paints

Neutral Call, Target Rs 2,800

Q1 Earnings Miss On Weak Margin Print & Tepid Revenue Growth

Poor Mix And Subdued Demand Weigh On Revenue

Price Hikes, Rural To Aid Better Growth Q2 Onwards

Lower FY25-27 EPS By 3-5% By Further Lowering Margin Assumptions

Marginal Tweak Down In Revenue Growth

GS on Asian Paints

Neutral Call, Target Rs 2,750

EBITDA Decline Of 20% YoY In Q1, Demonstrates Increasing Headwinds

Sharp Growth Slowdown, Management Expects A Modest Recovery Ahead

EBITDA Margin Impacted By Increase In Staff Costs And Advertising

Impact Of Increased Competitive Intensity Likely To Create Further Pressure Going Forward

CITI on Asian Paints

Sell, TP cut to Rs 2400 from Rs 2600

Rev/EBITDA/PAT declined 2%/20%/25% (missed Citi estimates by 5%/18%/22%)

Product/pricing mix was -10%

Management reiterated guidance of 5-6% gap

Cut FY25- 27E EPS est by 8-12%

Nomura on Asian Paints

Neutral, TP Rs 2850

1Q25: Below estimates; volumes grew 7% y-y; sales / EBITDA declined 2% / 19% y-y due to lower mix & higher costs

Nomura on LTIMindtree

Reduce Call, Target Rs 4,670

Q1FY25 Saw Modest Beat At Topline, Miss At Margin

Margin Improvement In FY25 Unlikely

Near-term Growth Visibility Driven By Short-cycle Projects From Clients

Margin Recovery To Be Slow, Significant Improvement Needs Sharp Growth Revival

Jefferies on Gold Financiers

Initiate Buy Call On Muthoot Fin, Target Rs 2,200

Initiate Buy Call On Manappuram Fin, Target Rs 270

Gold NBFCs Offer Leverage To Higher Gold Prices

Gold NBFCs Should Gain From Stabilising Competition & Diversification

Stabilising Competition & Diversification Should Support Stronger Loan Growth Vs Past 3 Yrs

Loan Growth Of 17-19% EPS CAGR (3-8% FY21-24) & 18%+ RoE Over FY24-27 For Muthoot & Manappuram

Asset Quality Risk In Gold Is Low

RoEs Are Superior Vs Most NBFCs & Valuations Seem Reasonable In This Context

Prefer Muthoot Fin (Gold 82% Of AUM) On Better Gold Price Leverage

Nomura on Eicher Motors

Reduce Call, Target Rs 4,119

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At A Starting Price Of `2.39 Lk

Segment Above 400cc Has Not Seen Much Increase In Its Share Despite Interesting Products

Believe Reason For No Rise Could Be That Large Section Of Customers Use Bikes For Commuting

These Bikes Are Not Only Expensive, But More Difficult To Ride In Traffic As They Tend To Heat Up

Despite The Launch, Do Not Expect Much Improvement In Overall Growth For Royal Enfield

CLSA on Eicher Motors

Underperform Call, Target Rs 4157

Launched Guerrilla 450, Priced Between `2.39 Lk-2.54 Lk In India

Bookings Have Commenced In India, With Test Rides & Retail Sales Scheduled To Begin On Aug 1

Royal Enfield Holds Mkt-leading Position In Premium Motorcycle Segment With 29.5% Market Share

Royal Enfield Dominates >250cc Motorcycle Segment With 88.3% Market Share In FY24

Royal Enfield Is Losing Market Share In The Segment As Competitors Continue To Scale Up

Maintain Underperform Call On Expensive Valuations

Macquarie on Bajaj Auto

Neutral call, Target Rs 9,655

Q1 PLI Accrual Drives Headline Gross Margin Beat

Multiple Growth Drivers Including CNG Motorcycle

Growth Drivers Include Expansion Of E2W Portfolio With Launch Of Less Than `1 Lk Model

Growth Drivers Include Manufacturing Footprint In LATAM

Ramp Of E3W Volumes & Distribution For EVs & Prem Motorcycle Should Lend Growth Support

UBS on Bajaj Auto

Sell Call, Target Rs 6,250

PLI Incentives & Spares Aid 20% Margin In Q1

Mix Moderation Ahead, Margin Tailwinds Behind

Believe Market Is Assigning 25x P/E To 3W Business

Market Also Seems To Be Ignoring Muted Response To Triumph Moderating 3W Volumes

Market Also Seems To Be Ignoring Slippage In 2W Mkt Sh Despite Launch Of Multiple Models

JPM on L&T Fin (1st cut)

OW, TP Rs 185

1Q PAT 4% ahead of JPMe driven by lower than expected opex & provisions

AUM growth at 13% y/y has now reached an inflection (vs decline to single digit growth over last 5 yrs)

with retail segment forming predominant part

UBS on L&T Fin

Buy, TP Rs 230

Stable asset quality with strong retail growth

Growth driven by MFI, 2W & home loans

Credit quality stable

Believe continued robust growth in retail assets & improving RoA will drive re-rating