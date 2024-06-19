Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 June 2024.
- June 19, 2024 16:32
Currency market today: Rupee slips 1 paisa to settle at 83.44 against US dollar
The rupee paired its initial gains and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday in sink with the domestic equity markets that turned choppy at the fag-end of the session.
Forex traders said the gaining momentum in the local unit was snapped by a firm American currency and higher level of crude oil prices in the overseas market.
- June 19, 2024 16:01
Stock market live today: Indian Oil Corporation and GPS Renewables Pvt. Ltd. form Joint Venture for Sustainable Energy Solutions.
- June 19, 2024 15:50
Commodity market updates: India’s cotton area shrinks in Kharif 2024 as farmers shift to pulses, maize
Cotton acreages across the country for the Kharif 2024 cropping season are seen as lower as farmers in the key producing states of Gujarat and Maharashtra show preferences to plant more lucrative crops such as pulses and maize amidst a weakening trend in global prices.
The Cotton Association of India, the apex trade body for the sector, sees acreages declining in the kharif 2024 season over the previous year’s 124.69 lakh ha.
- June 19, 2024 15:35
Stock market today: Blue Dart Express commences drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air. The stock closed at ₹7,940 on the NSE, down by 0.76%.
- June 19, 2024 15:31
Stock market live news: Here are the top gainers of Nifty bank stocks
Top gainers of Nifty bank stocks:
- HDFC Bank (3.29%)
- Axis Bank (2.99%)
- ICICI Bank (1.86%)
- Kotak Bank (1.57%)
- SBI (1.09%)
- June 19, 2024 15:28
Stock market live today: Bank stocks advance. Nifty Bank rose 2.04% to trade at 51,468.40, and Nifty Private Bank was up 2.14% to trade at 25,586.90.
- June 19, 2024 15:28
Stock market live updates: To mark its 35th Foundation Day, LIC HFL offers a 35% discount on processing fees until June 25
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) said it offers a 35 per cent discount on processing fees for home loans sanctioned from June 19 to June 25, 2024.
This offer has been rolled out by LIC HFL, India’s largest standalone housing finance company with a loan book of ₹2,86,844 crores (as of March-end 2024), to commemorate its 35th Foundation Day.
- June 19, 2024 15:11
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers: HDFC Bank (3.07%), Axis Bank (2.63%), Kotak Mahindra (2.06%), ICICI Bank (1.88%), IndusInd (1.30%)
Top losers: Titan (-3.39%), L&T(-2.83%), Hindalco (-2.53%), Bharti Airtel (-2.52%), Bajaj Auto (-2.30%)
- June 19, 2024 15:10
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 3 pm
A total of 3,948 stocks were traded on BSE as of 3.04 pm on June 19, 2024, of which 1,629 advanced, against 2,222 stocks that declined; 97 stocks remained unchanged. While 307 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 19 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 273 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 219 hit the lower circuit.
- June 19, 2024 15:07
Stock market live updates: State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara pitches for tax relief on interest income
State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has pitched for tax relief on interest income, saying it would help banks garner savings that could be used for funding long-term infra projects.
Currently, banks are required to deduct tax when interest income from deposits held in all the bank branches put together is more than Rs 40,000 in a year. With regard to savings accounts, interest earned up to Rs 10,000 is exempt from tax.
“If at all some relief could be given in the Budget regarding tax on interest earnings, it will be an incentive to depositors. Eventually, the banking sector uses deposits mobilised for capital formation in the country,” he told PTI in an interview.
- June 19, 2024 14:52
Stock market live updates: Vikas Lifecare agreement for acquisition of 100% equity of Ebix Inc approved
Vikas Lifecare Ltd said the plan support agreement submitted by “The Consortium”, including the company as the Stalking Horse Bidder for the acquisition of 100% of the equity of Ebix Inc. (Ebix), has been approved by the Independent Directors of Ebix. Inc.
The Consortium is led by Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd.
- June 19, 2024 14:48
Stock market live updates: WABCO Asia Private Ltd sells 7.5 per cent stake in ZF Commercial Vehicle; stock tumbles on NSE
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India said WABCO Asia Private Ltd, promoter of the company and part of the ZF Group, had sold 7.5 per cent stake of its holding in the company.
ZF Commercial Vehicle stock tumbles 4.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹16,473.10.
- June 19, 2024 14:17
Stock market live updates: Ugro Capital stock up on completion of equity capital raise and allotment of Compulsory Convertible Debentures and warrants
Ugro Capital stock inches up 0.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹272.60 on completion of equity capital raise and the allotment of Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCD) and warrants worth ₹1,265 crore.
- June 19, 2024 14:12
Stock market live updates: Aayush Wellness gets nod for sub-division/split of existing fully paid-up equity shares, one share of a face value of ₹10 each into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each
- June 19, 2024 14:10
Stock market live updates: Vipul Organics begins construction of new facility, shares rise
Vipul Organics Ltd’s shares were up by 5.36 per cent after the company initiated the construction of a new facility in Sayakha, Gujarat. The 22,209 square meter facility on a 24,633.11 square meter plot, is located in Gujarat’s Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investments Region (PCPIR). Read more
- June 19, 2024 13:22
Share market live news: SBI board has approved raising long term bonds up to ₹20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25. Stock trades at ₹844.85 on the NSE.
- June 19, 2024 13:12
Share market live news: Adani Group plans $100 billion investment in energy transition
Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion (around ₹8.34 lakh crore) in energy transition projects and manufacturing capability to produce every major component required for green energy generation, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.
- June 19, 2024 13:10
Market live updates: Aluminium futures slip below support, go short
Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), over the past three weeks, has been on a decline. It started falling on the back of the barrier at ₹250.
In the last three weeks, aluminium futures has slipped below key support points. The contract is now below both the 20- and 50-day moving average, and early this week it dropped below a key support at ₹232.
- June 19, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates: Indoco Remedies receives tax demand towards GST liabilities raised; stock trades lower on NSE
Indoco Remedies has received a show cause notice from the office of the Joint Commissioner State Tax Special Circle , Ranchi.
A demand (₹2.82 lakh) has been raised towards GST liabilities basis the details provided for the period from 2020 -2021.
Indoco Remedies stock trades at ₹323.45 on the NSE, down by 0.34%
- June 19, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates: Jio Financial Services appoints Anantharaman as Group Chief Risk Officer for 5 years with effect from June 19, 2024
- June 19, 2024 12:41
Stock market live updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE
- June 19, 2024 12:23
Stock market live news: SEPC Ltd board has approved rights issue (of fully paid-up equity shares) for an amount up to ₹200 crore
SEPC stock surged 6.14% to trade at ₹22.65 on the NSE.
- June 19, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates: Bandhan AMC, one of India’s leading asset managers, announced the appointment of Mrinal Singh as the Head of Alternates (Listed Equities)
Singh joined Bandhan AMC from InCred Asset Management, where he was the CIO & CEO and was responsible for overseeing the company’s investment strategy and managing its portfolio of assets.
- June 19, 2024 12:21
Share market live news: JM Financial Private Equity has finalised an investment of ₹40 crore in Modish Tractoraurkisan Pvt. Ltd. (Balwaan).
This investment will drive its brand-building initiatives, enhance marketing efforts, support working capital needs, and expand the distribution network, ensuring Balwaan’s continued growth and leadership in the farm equipment industry.
- June 19, 2024 12:16
Stock market live news: Vodafone Idea stock inched up 0.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹16.88, while Indus Towers stock slumped 4.41% to trade at ₹329.35.
Vodafone Plc will be selling 2.68 crore shares or 9.94 per cent stake of Indus Towers through block deals for a total value of ₹8,308-9,138.8 crore.
- June 19, 2024 12:10
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the NSE at 12.06 pm:
IndusInd (1.77%), ICICI Bank (1.68%), HDFC Bank (1.45%), Kotak Bank (1.31%), Axis Bank (0.60%)
Top losers:
Titan (-2.76%), Coal India (-1.70%), Hindalco (-1.68%), BPCL(-1.62%), Hero Motocorp (-1.58%)
- June 19, 2024 12:08
Markets live news: Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,625 against 2,097 stocks that declined; 117 stocks remain unchanged.
Total stocks traded were 3,839. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 280, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
In addition, 232 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 176 hit the lower circuit.
- June 19, 2024 11:46
Stocks in news today: Valiant Communications bags order for its cyber security defence strategy solutions for deployment in the network of ONGC.
- June 19, 2024 11:37
Stock market live news: ABB India and Witt India partner to enhance safety and operational efficiency in key infrastructure projects.
ABB India stock declined 3.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,575.40.
- June 19, 2024 11:36
Market live news: JM Financial Private Equity has finalised an investment of ₹40 crore in Modish Tractoraurkisan Pvt. Ltd.
- June 19, 2024 11:32
Share market live news: Tata Motors JLR and Chery partner for Freelander EVs in China
Jaguar Land Rover and Chery have signed a Letter of Intent to license the Freelander brand to Chery Jaguar Land Rover for the production of electric vehicles in China. Tata Motors said the collaboration will pivot CJLR’s product range towards electric vehicles.
Tata Motors’ shares were down by 0.71% to ₹978 at 10.50 am on the BSE.
- June 19, 2024 11:27
Share market live news: ICICI Securities stock rises 1.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹736.35
ICICI Securities has received has received order from the Appellate Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Hyderabad, Telangana. The authority has upheld the disallowance of Input tax credit preferred by the Assessing Officer and raised demand for GST along with interest and penalty (totalling ₹6,66,105).
- June 19, 2024 11:26
Share market live news: Restaurant Brands Asia stock trades at ₹108.79 on the NSE, up by 0.44%.
Restaurant Brands Asia has approved investment in PT Sari Burger Indonesia (‘BK Indonesia’), subsidiary of the Company, by way of subscription of redeemable cumulative non-convertible preference shares of an amount of IDR 40,00,00,00,000 (Forty Billion Indonesia Rupiah).
- June 19, 2024 11:21
Share market live news: Nifty prediction today: Index shows bearish bias, go short
The June futures of the Nifty 50 opened higher at 23,611 versus yesterday’s close of 23,568. However, it has been facing considerable downward pressure since morning, and the contract is now trading around 23,450, down 0.5 per cent.
Nifty futures has slipped below the key 23,500-mark. Also, the intra-day chart so far shows good downward momentum. So, the decline is likely to extend from the current level.
- June 19, 2024 11:20
Share market live news: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock declines by 1.82% on the NSE, trading at ₹324.50.
Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Limited (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has executed a binding offer letter with Universal Sportsbiz Private Limited (USPL) for a minority investment with an option for a path to majority stake acquisition in USPL, comprising of manufacturing and distribution of fashion apparels, footwear and accessories, under the brand ‘Wrogn’.
- June 19, 2024 11:19
Stocks in news today: Tata Motors
Tata Motors will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective July 1, 2024, up to 2%.
Stock trades at ₹983.45 on the NSE, down by 0.25%.
- June 19, 2024 10:57
Stock market live news: Top gainers, losers on the BSE
Top gainers on the BSE at 10.50 am:
Delta Corp (12.11%), Ami Organics (7.72%), Gravita (7.33%), Sansera (7.27%), DBL (6.74%)
Top losers:
Indus Tower (-5.06%), Phoenix Mills (-4.76%), BDL (-4.70%), ZF Commercial Vehicle (-4.67%), Lodha (-4.60%)
- June 19, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Aeronautics stock falls 3.58% on NSE to trade at ₹5,335.10; a day after hitting a 52-week high at ₹5,582.80
- June 19, 2024 10:43
Stock market live updates: Sprayking Ltd secures ₹1.5 crore worth order for 25-tonnes Brass Rod from new domestic client; stock up 1.99% on BSE, trading at ₹41
- June 19, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates: JK Lakshmi Cement transfers 3.87% stake in Udaipur Cement Works Ltd for ₹88 crore; stock down by 1% on NSE
JK Lakshmi Cement had transferred 3.87% equity shares of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, subsidiary company (UCWL), for an aggregate consideration of ₹88 crore. The aforesaid transaction is a related party transaction and has been carried out at arm’s length basis.
The JK Lakshmi Cement stock was down by 1% on the NSE at ₹828.50.
- June 19, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex falls 299.52 points or 0.39% to trade at 77,001.62 as of 10.30 am, Nifty 50 declines by 126.65 points or 0.54% at 23,431.25
- June 19, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates: Bharti Airtel board approves acquisition of up to 27 million equity stake in Indus Towers; Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers stocks decline on NSE
Bharti Airtel board has approved the acquisition of up to 27 million equity stake in Indus Towers Ltd. Bharti Airtel stock declined by 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,413.40, and Indus Towers stock fell 4.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹329.35
- June 19, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures inch up on geopolitical tensions
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Wednesday morning following the escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and in the West Asian region.
At 9.52 am on Wednesday, August Brent oil futures were at $85.34, up by 0.01 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.73, up by 0.02 per cent. Read more
- June 19, 2024 10:12
Stock market live news: Nifty and Sensex rise; FIIs and DIIs continue buying spree
NSE Nifty was up by 0.06 per cent or 21 points at 23,576, while the BSE Sensex was at 77,445, up by 0.19 per cent or 144 points at 9.40 am
Devan Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said, “The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open positive on June 19, following GIFT Nifty trends indicating a gain of 90 points for the broader index.
- June 19, 2024 09:43
Buzzing stocks: Exicom Tele-Systems
Hubject has entered into a partnership with Exicom.
The overall aim of the partnership is to use Hubject’s interoperability technology to improve the charging experience for EV drivers in India.
Exicom Tele-Systems stock jumps 6.49% on the NSE, trading at ₹351.20.
- June 19, 2024 09:41
Share market live news: Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd secured ₹10.9 crore order for radio frequency products and antennas.
- June 19, 2024 09:40
Market live news: Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Wednesday morning following the escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and in West Asia region.
At 9.38 am on Wednesday, August Brent oil futures were at $85.34, up by 0.01 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.73, up by 0.02 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6737 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6702, up by 0.52 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6703 against the previous close of ₹6667, up by 0.54 per cent.
- June 19, 2024 09:39
Stocks in focus today: Kotak General has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and the bank now holds the remaining 30% of the share capital of Kotak General.
Kotak Mahindra Bank trades at ₹1,732.10 on the NSE, up 0.74%
- June 19, 2024 09:39
Share market live updates: PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Vikas Rana as Head - Construction Finance (Function Head) of the company w.e.f. Jun 18, 2024.
PNB Housing Finance’s stock trades lower by 1.07% on the NSE at ₹855.55.
- June 19, 2024 09:38
Stock market live news: Venus Remedies has been awarded an oncology tender by the VVHO-backed Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) for supplying cancer drugs to multiple Latin American countries.
Venus Remedies’ tock trades at ₹383.40 on the NSE, up by 1.89%.
- June 19, 2024 09:37
Stock market live news: JLR and Chery have signed letter of intent to license the Freelander brand to CJLR1 for creation of electric vehicles in China.
Tata Motors stock trades at ₹985.50 on the NSE, down by 0.04%.
- June 19, 2024 09:34
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
ICICI Bank (1.52%), IndusInd (1.47%), Kotak Bank (0.81%), Axis Bank (0.74%), JSW Steel (0.68%)
Top losers:
Titan (-2.17%), Shriram Finance (-1.92%), BPCL (-1.62%), Coal India (-1.56%), Adani Enterprises (-1.43%)
- June 19, 2024 08:55
Share market live news: Markets roundup
Stocks to Watch
Indus Tower: The Vodafone Group will likely divest about 9.94% of its stake in telecom tower operator Indus Towers Ltd. in a share sale on Wednesday-over one or more tranches on the exchanges. The carrier may sell 26.8 crore shares worth Rs 9,138.8 crore, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit, at Rs 310-341 per share.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta steps down from the position for personal reasons. The company appointed Mukund Galgali as acting CFO.
Gland Pharma: Fosun to sell a 5% stake in the company through a block deal. Fosun Pharma offers 8.2 million shares in the company, at a floor price set at Rs 1,750 per share.
Craftsman Automation: The board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through QIP.
Tata Technologies: The company collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVent hackathon for engineering students.
NMDC: The company opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.
Wipro: The company clarified that the report of the multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered is based on rumour and is inaccurate.
Electronics Mart India: The company commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on June 18 in Andhra Pradesh.
Bharat Forge: The company makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.
IPO Offering
DEE Development Engineers: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 193 to Rs 203 per share. The Rs 418 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 325 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 125 crore from anchor investors.
Akme Fintrade India: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The Rs 132 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 37.6 crore from anchor investors.
Block Deals
Quick Heal Technologies: Anupama Kailash Katkar bought 58.17 lakh shares (10.95%) at Rs 489 apiece, and Kailash Sahebrao Katkar sold 58.17 lakh shares (10.95%) at Rs 489 apiece.
One 97 Communications: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.85 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 425.05 apiece, and Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold 5.85 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 425.05 apiece.
Shriram Finance: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 14.67 lakh shares (0.39%) at Rs 2,732.15 apiece, and Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold 14.67 lakh shares (0.39%) at Rs 2,732.15 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Kalpataru Projects International: Kalptaru Constructions sold 86.95 lakh shares (5.35%) at Rs 1153.99 apiece. On the other hand, Custody Bank of Japan Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 9.1 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 1150 apiece.
Alkem Laboratories: Rajesh Kumar sold 10 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 4950.22 apiece and Rajeev Ranjan sold 10 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 4950 apiece.
One 97 Communication: Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- Odi sold 44.2 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 415.04 apiece.
Agro Tech Foods: Pari Washington India Master Fund sold 10.97 lakh shares (4.5%) at Rs 666.28 apiece and Pari Washington Investment Fund sold 4.87 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 665.41 apiece. Ohm Core Investment Corp bought 5.94 lakh shares (2.44%) at Rs 665.85 apiece and Ohm Stockbroker bought 1.31 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 666.2 apiece.
Amber Enterprises India: Ascent Investment Holdings sold 5 lakh shares (1.48%) at Rs 4003.91 apiece.
Protean eGov Technologies: Equity Intelligence India bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 1,199.5 apiece.
DCX Systems: Raghavendra Rao Hosakote Shamarao sold 7.5 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 358 apiece.
Fiem Industries: Aanchal Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1,225.08 apiece and Rahul Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1225.21 apiece.
Ideaforge Technology: Celesta Capital II Mauritius sold 3.57 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 768.08 apiece.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 10.34 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 760 apiece, while Padmaja Gangireddy sold 14 lakh shares (1.96%) at Rs 760.28 apiece.
TCNS Clothing: TA FDI Investors sold 13.4 lakh shares (2.11%) at Rs 550.42 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoter Thriveni Earthmovers revoked a pledge for 20.45 lakh shares on June 11.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Paras Defence and Space Technologies.
Ex/record Dividend: Sagar Cements, Dalmia Bharat, Andra Cements, LTIMindtree, Intellect Design Arena.
Ex/record rights issue: Sobha
Moved into a short-term framework: Bannari Amman Sugars, Chemplast Sanmar, and Home First Finance Company India.
- June 19, 2024 08:20
Share market live news: Zurich General Insurance completes stake acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance
Zurich Insurance Company Limited (Zurich) has announced the successful completion of majority stake acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General) from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMB) following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.
- June 19, 2024 07:58
Share market live news: India Inc seeks a simplified capital gains tax regime
Corporate India on Tuesday urged the government to introduce simplicity, consistency, and rationalisation of the capital gains tax regime in the upcoming Budget, noting that past policy decisions had led to a complex structure.
At their pre-Budget meeting with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and top revenue department officials, leaders of Indian Industry also called for status quo on the corporate tax rates, stressing the need to provide tax certainty for businesses.
- June 19, 2024 07:26
Stock market live news: Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company as AI rally steams ahead
Nvidia Corp.’s relentless rally has propelled the semiconductor giant’s market capitalisation over its mega-cap tech peers, helping it clinch the title of the world’s most-valuable company as the artificial intelligence wave continues, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares rose as much as 3.4% to about $3.3 trillion on Tuesday, catapulting it over Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. The top stocks have jockeyed all month for the pole position, with Nvidia edging past its big-tech peers, the report added.
- June 19, 2024 07:08
Share market live news: Stocks to watch today
Indus Towers: Vodafone Group Plc, one of the promoter entities of Vodafone Idea Ltd, to sell up to 9.94% equity via block deals today. The price band for the block deal is fixed between ₹310-341 per share - a discount of up to 10% to yesterday’s closing price.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems : Wabco Asia Private Ltd to sell a 5% stake valued at ₹1,423.1 crore. The shares were offered at a floor price of ₹14,980 - a discount of 13.3% to yesterday’s closing price.
Gland Pharma : Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte will cut its stake in the company through block deals after being unable to offload it in one go. It will sell 5% stake for about $172 million through block trade.
Sansera Engineering : Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to divest up to 6.25 million shares, equivalent to an 11.66% equity stake. The sale includes up to 5.03 million shares (9.38% equity) from Client Ebene and up to 1.22 million shares (2.28% equity) from CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.
Craftsman Automation has initiated a QIP to raise ₹1,200 crore - QIP is being offered at a floor price of ₹4,400 per share, reflecting 7.7% discount yesterday’s closing price.
Prestige Estates board meeting on June 21 to consider and approve raising funds through QIP, preferential issue, rights issue or any other form. To also consider monetisation of assets in the hospitality segment by way of issue of shares through primary, secondary or both.
Snowman Logistics : Promoter Gateway Distriparks acquired 3 lakh shares of the company from the open market. Total promoter stake now at 46.07% from 45.89% earlier.
Tata Technologies collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVent hackathon for engineering students.
NMDC opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.
Wipro clarified that the report of the multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered is based on rumour and is inaccurate.
Electronics Mart India commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on June 18 in Andhra Pradesh.
Bharat Forge makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.
- June 19, 2024 07:06
Stock market live news: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired a 1.44% stake in the Paras defence via a bulk deal
According to NSE bulk deal data, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a 1.44% stake in Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) through bulk deals on Friday, at an average price of ₹1,120.71 per share.
Before this acquisition, ADIA did not hold any stake in the company.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies, a private sector company, is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of various defense and space engineering products and solutions.
The company expects its revenue to grow at an average rate of 25% to 30% annually. Additionally, company management anticipates order book to increase to ₹2,500 crore by the end of FY28, up from the current ₹600 crore, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
It is among the leading private sector enterprises operating within the Defence and Space segments. It has been serving the diverse requirements of the industry operating across four segments of Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse Protection and Heavy Engineering.
- June 19, 2024 07:06
Stocks in news: Titan aims to reach revenues of $500 m and serve 500,000 international customers by FY27, says its annual report
- June 19, 2024 07:05
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* SAIL
* SUNTV
- June 19, 2024 07:04
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar
US Market Holiday
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 2.0% versus Previous: 2.3%)
- June 19, 2024 07:04
Share market live updates: BHEL bags ₹7,000 cr order from Adani Power for two power plants
- ₹4,400 cr for 2x800 MW Raipur plant in Chhattisgarh
- Boosts BHEL’s order book
- Major win for India’s power sector
- June 19, 2024 07:03
Stock market live news: Bernstein’s take on Bajaj Finance, IndusInd and Muthoot Finance
We expand coverage of the India financials sector with initiation of coverage on three stocks - Bajaj Finance (BAF) with a Market-Perform rating, IndusInd Bank (IIB), and Muthoot Finance with Outperform ratings.
A land of compounders: The Indian banking sector remains in good shape with strong credit growth, benign asset quality and still healthy margins, continuing to play host to some great compounding stories. While the large private sector banks remain clean compounding stories with their continuous deposit market share gains and emerging scale benefits, the niche lenders (typically operating as Non-bank Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs)) offer equally compelling compounding stories.
Bajaj Finance (Market-Perform, PT: INR 6,800); IndusInd Bank (Outperform, PT: INR 1,800); Muthoot Finance (Outperform, PT: INR 2,000)
- June 19, 2024 07:01
Stock market live news: Researchbytes Analyst updates
Recent Interview
Aurionpro Sol: Ashish Rai, Vice Chairman
Our Orderbook Continues To Remain Strong And Demand Is Also Strong Currently: Aurionpro Solutions
Gravita India: Navin Sharma, CEO
Growth In Lithium-Ion Batteries & Steel Will Start Contributing In Bigger Way In 2027: Gravita India
IIFL Finance: Kapish Jain, CFO
Have Addressed All Of RBI’s Concerns; We Have Lost Biz In Gold Loans In The Short Term: IIFL Finance
Looking At Leveraging The Mahindra Brand In The Real Estate Space Via Mahindra Lifespaces: M&M
ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES: Raj N, Founder & Executive Chairman
See Tremendous Tailwinds And 50% Growth For Next 2 To 3 Years: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
Zensar Tech: Manish Tandon, MD & CEO
Intend To Enhance Current Offerings Using Generative AI: Zensar Technologies
Ceat Stocks: How Will Co Attain Double-Digit Growth In Future If Raw Material Cost Rises?
Ddev Plastiks I: Narrindra Suranna, Chairman and Managing Director
Ddev Plastiks Ind News: FY25 Capex Plans And Business Outlook
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
Will See Margin Reviving Back To 36-37% Levels In FY25: NLC India
Paras Defense: Amit Mahajan, Director of Technical & R&D
Expect To Grow At A Steady Pace Of 25% To 30% Per Annum: Paras Defence & Space TechEvents todayResults today
- June 19, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Block deal alerts
ZF Commercial Limited
(Formerly Known As Wabco India)
Wabco Asia Pvt. Ltd. Likely To
Sell 5% Stake Via Block Deal
CMP : 17277
Deal Price : 14980
Discount : 13.3%
Deal Size : 1423 cr
Wabco Will Continue to Own
70% Equity Post Dilution
- June 19, 2024 06:58
Share market live news: Institutional investors equity cash trades (provisional) - in ₹ crore
FIIS : BUY +2,569 (19,101-16,532)
DIIS : BUY +1,556 (13,955-12,399)
- June 19, 2024 06:57
Stock market live news: Craftsman Automation opens QIP today, sets floor price at ₹4,426.11/sh. Company seeks to raise up to ₹1,200 cr via QIP
- June 19, 2024 06:57
Share market live updates: Block deal alert| Indus Towers
Vodafone PLC to sell stake in co via block deals
Block deal launched to sell 10% stake in co
Block deal at up to 10% discount to market price (310-341 price range)
Morgan Stanley, BoFA broker to deal
- June 19, 2024 06:41
Share market live news: Day trading guide for June 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 19, 2024 06:37
Stock to buy today: MMTC (₹83.80)
MMTC has made a strong, bullish breakout. The stock price surged over 9 per cent on Tuesday taking it very well above the key resistance at ₹80.
This breakout has boosted the momentum. The level of ₹80 will act as good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to be limited to ₹80. Moving average cross-overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
