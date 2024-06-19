June 19, 2024 08:55

Stocks to Watch

Indus Tower: The Vodafone Group will likely divest about 9.94% of its stake in telecom tower operator Indus Towers Ltd. in a share sale on Wednesday-over one or more tranches on the exchanges. The carrier may sell 26.8 crore shares worth Rs 9,138.8 crore, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit, at Rs 310-341 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta steps down from the position for personal reasons. The company appointed Mukund Galgali as acting CFO.

Gland Pharma: Fosun to sell a 5% stake in the company through a block deal. Fosun Pharma offers 8.2 million shares in the company, at a floor price set at Rs 1,750 per share.

Craftsman Automation: The board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through QIP.

Tata Technologies: The company collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVent hackathon for engineering students.

NMDC: The company opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.

Wipro: The company clarified that the report of the multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered is based on rumour and is inaccurate.

Electronics Mart India: The company commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on June 18 in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat Forge: The company makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.

IPO Offering

DEE Development Engineers: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 193 to Rs 203 per share. The Rs 418 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 325 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 125 crore from anchor investors.

Akme Fintrade India: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The Rs 132 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 37.6 crore from anchor investors.

Block Deals

Quick Heal Technologies: Anupama Kailash Katkar bought 58.17 lakh shares (10.95%) at Rs 489 apiece, and Kailash Sahebrao Katkar sold 58.17 lakh shares (10.95%) at Rs 489 apiece.

One 97 Communications: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.85 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 425.05 apiece, and Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold 5.85 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 425.05 apiece.

Shriram Finance: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 14.67 lakh shares (0.39%) at Rs 2,732.15 apiece, and Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold 14.67 lakh shares (0.39%) at Rs 2,732.15 apiece.

Bulk Deals

Kalpataru Projects International: Kalptaru Constructions sold 86.95 lakh shares (5.35%) at Rs 1153.99 apiece. On the other hand, Custody Bank of Japan Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 9.1 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 1150 apiece.

Alkem Laboratories: Rajesh Kumar sold 10 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 4950.22 apiece and Rajeev Ranjan sold 10 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 4950 apiece.

One 97 Communication: Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- Odi sold 44.2 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 415.04 apiece.

Agro Tech Foods: Pari Washington India Master Fund sold 10.97 lakh shares (4.5%) at Rs 666.28 apiece and Pari Washington Investment Fund sold 4.87 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 665.41 apiece. Ohm Core Investment Corp bought 5.94 lakh shares (2.44%) at Rs 665.85 apiece and Ohm Stockbroker bought 1.31 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 666.2 apiece.

Amber Enterprises India: Ascent Investment Holdings sold 5 lakh shares (1.48%) at Rs 4003.91 apiece.

Protean eGov Technologies: Equity Intelligence India bought 2.95 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 1,199.5 apiece.

DCX Systems: Raghavendra Rao Hosakote Shamarao sold 7.5 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 358 apiece.

Fiem Industries: Aanchal Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1,225.08 apiece and Rahul Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1225.21 apiece.

Ideaforge Technology: Celesta Capital II Mauritius sold 3.57 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 768.08 apiece.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 10.34 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 760 apiece, while Padmaja Gangireddy sold 14 lakh shares (1.96%) at Rs 760.28 apiece.

TCNS Clothing: TA FDI Investors sold 13.4 lakh shares (2.11%) at Rs 550.42 apiece.

Pledge Share Details

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Promoter Thriveni Earthmovers revoked a pledge for 20.45 lakh shares on June 11.

Trading Tweaks

Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

Ex/record Dividend: Sagar Cements, Dalmia Bharat, Andra Cements, LTIMindtree, Intellect Design Arena.

Ex/record rights issue: Sobha

Moved into a short-term framework: Bannari Amman Sugars, Chemplast Sanmar, and Home First Finance Company India.