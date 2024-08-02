August 02, 2024 09:43

Suryoday SFB: Net profit up 47.3% at ₹70.1 cr vs ₹48 cr, NII up 39.9% at ₹293.2 cr vs ₹224.7 cr (YoY)

GHCL Textiles: Net profit at Rs 11.80 cr vs Rs 4.16 cr, Revenue at Rs 288.78 cr vs Rs 264.75 cr (YoY)

Tata Motors: Net profit at Rs 5566 cr vs Rs 3203 cr, Revenue at Rs 1.08 lakh cr vs Rs 1.02 lakh cr (YoY)

Kalyan Jewellers: Net profit at Rs 177.8 cr vs Rs 144 cr, Revenue at Rs 5535.5 cr vs Rs 4375.7 cr (YoY)

Thermax: Net profit at Rs 109.42 cr vs Rs 59.95 cr, Revenue at Rs 2184 cr vs Rs 1933 cr (YoY)

RattanIndia Power: Net profit at Rs 93 cr vs loss of Rs 549.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 931.8 cr vs Rs 847.3 cr (YoY)

HPL Electric: Net profit at Rs 17.00 cr vs Rs 6.90 cr, Revenue at Rs 390 cr vs Rs 320 cr (YoY)

SJS Enterprises: Net profit at Rs 28.2 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs 189 cr vs Rs 117 cr (YoY)

Bajaj Steel: Net profit at Rs 35 cr vs Rs 9.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 142 cr vs Rs 98 cr (YoY)

Pudumjee Paper: Net profit at Rs 27.5 cr vs Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 203 cr vs Rs 181 cr (YoY)

Ixigo: Net profit at Rs 14.8 cr vs Rs 8.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 182 cr vs Rs 156 cr (YoY)

Music broadcast: Net profit at Rs 2.5 cr vs Rs 0.93 cr, Revenue at Rs 60 cr vs Rs 53 cr (YoY)

MOIL: Company achieves record turnover & sales in Q1.

Symphony: Board meeting on 06th August to consider Buyback.

TTK Prestige: Board meeting today to consider Buyback.

Chaman Lal Setia: Board Meeting to be held on 06th August to consider Buyback

Mayur Uniquoters: Board Meeting to be held on 08th August to consider Buyback

Godrej Agrovet: Company signs agreement to acquire Tyson’s 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

KP Green Engineering: Company gets orders of Rs 532.3 Million

Max Healthcare: Company approves setting up over 250-bedded hospital in Zirakpur, Punjab, at an investment of Rs 230 crore

Torrent Power: Company signed SSSA for supply of power from renewable energy sources by development and setting up up to 33 mw hybrid projects in Gujarat

Coal India: India’s coal output rises by 6.69% to 74.07 MT in July.

Aarti Drugs: USFDA gets EIR for Baddi unit concluding the inspection as Closed.

IRCON: Matter of dispute between company and ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited has been closed in the Arbitration

Swan Energy: Company has pre-paid loan of Rs 825cr to lenders of FSRU projects.

Prataap Snacks: Net profit down 29.9% at ₹9.4 cr vs ₹13 cr, Revenue up 8.7% at ₹421.4 cr vs ₹387.8 cr (YoY)

Godrej Agrovet: Net profit at Rs 135 cr vs Rs 105 cr, Revenue at Rs 2351 cr vs Rs 2510 cr (YoY)

Raitel: Net profit up 25.2% at ₹48.7 cr vs ₹38.9 cr, Revenue up 19.4% at ₹558.1 cr vs ₹467.6 cr (YoY)

ITC: Net profit at Rs 4917 cr vs Rs 4903 cr, Revenue at Rs 17,000 cr vs Rs 16,995 cr (YoY)

Somany Ceramics: Net profit at Rs 12.28 cr vs Rs 14.60 cr, Revenue at Rs 580 cr vs Rs 584 cr (YoY)

Punjab Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 13.40 cr vs Rs 21.90 cr, Revenue at Rs 240 cr vs Rs 280 cr (YoY)

Le Travenues Tech: Net profit at Rs 14.86 cr vs Rs 8.75 cr, Revenue at Rs 182 cr vs Rs 187 cr (YoY)

Coromandel: Received order of Rs 589 Cr (including interest) from GST department

RCF: Board Meeting to be held on 07-Aug-2024 to consider Fund raising.

Saurashtra Cement: Unit situated at the Ranavav Plant, Gujarat is under shut down for the annual maintenance from 2” August, 2024 for about 25 days.

HDFC Life: IRDAI levies penalty of Rs 2 crore for violation of provisions on HDFC Life

Creditacces Grameen: S Balakrishna Kamath resigns as CFO of Company, effective January 2, 2025

Netweb: Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Vivek Lodha & Niraj Lodha are likely to sell 20.54 lakh shares of Netweb Technologies via block deals

Nestle India: Company invests ₹706 cr in JV with Dr Reddy’s Lab

Samvardhan: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.

SIS: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.

Spandana: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company’s shareholders approve re-appointment of Anish Shah as MD & CEO

Infosys: Karnataka GST Dept withdraws pre-show cause notice

SpiceJet: Flights from Dubai to India cancelled on July 31 over ‘unpaid dues’.

Morepan: QIP launched with issue size is up to ₹200 crore. Indicative price at ₹54.37/sh, at a discount of 9.2% to CMP

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales at 67,265 units vs Noumra estimate of 71,500 units

Hero Moto Corp: Total sales down 5.4% at 3.70 lk units vs 3.91 lk units (YoY)

Repco Home: Net profit up 17.9% at ₹112.5 cr vs ₹95 cr, NII down 24.5% at ₹174.8 cr vs ₹231.4 cr (YoY)

Bharat Wire: Net profit at Rs 18.05 cr vs Rs 23.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 133 cr vs Rs 160 cr (YoY)

Triveni Engineering: Net profit at Rs 31.30 cr vs Rs 67.60 cr, Revenue at Rs 1530 cr vs Rs 1430 cr (YoY)