- August 02, 2024 16:01
Currency market updates: Global stock sell-off pushes Indian rupee to record low
The Indian rupee slipped to a record low on Friday, as local stocks declined tracking a global equity sell-off caused by concerns of a slowdown in the United States and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The rupee closed down 0.04% at 83.75 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, its weakest closing level, after hitting an all-time low of 83.7525 earlier in the session. The currency was nearly flat week-on-week.
The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks to prevent a sharper decline, traders said, as the rupee was pressured by likely outflows from local equities. - Reuters
- August 02, 2024 15:46
Stock market live today: Vinod Nair: Market exhaustion signals broad-based sell-off
“The domestic market saw a broad-based sell-off, indicating that it may have reached an exhaustion point due to a lack of new triggers for further upward movement. Q1FY25 earnings have been lackluster so far, while broader market valuations remain significantly high. Meanwhile, despite the US Fed hinting at a rate cut in September, global markets are consolidating as this move has already been priced in. Additionally, weak earnings from the US IT sector, a potential rise in unemployment, the possibility of further rate hikes by the BOJ, and a slowdown in China’s growth are all dampening market sentiment.”
- August 02, 2024 15:45
Stock market live today: Weekly wrap by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Market correction on Friday erased the weekly gains, with both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 index ending the week lower. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index outperformed the larger peers on a weekly basis. On the sectoral front, the performance was mixed. Sectoral indices like BSE Power, BSE Healthcare, BSE Oil & Gas and BSE Power outperformed and closed with weekly gains. On the other side, BSE Realty, BSE Auto, BSE IT and BSE FMCG indices witnessed weekly loss. Recent domestic data like India Manufacturing PMI at 58.1 and GST collection growth of 10% remained broadly healthy. Globally, markets reacted to outcome of Central Bank meetings. The US Fed kept the rates unchanged, while noting the sharp reduction in inflation and the uptick in unemployment. Bank of England announced 25 bps rate cut. Asian markets witnessed sharp correction on Friday. Indian equities saw FPI outflows this week. Stock specific action based on Q1FY25 earnings will continue for the next couple of weeks. Recent weakness in global equity markets will be closely monitored.
Market Macros
Oil prices rose on Friday but were poised for a fourth consecutive weekly decline due to signs of disappointing global fuel demand growth, which overshadowed concerns about supply disruptions in the critical Middle East production region. In the US, unemployment claims increased to 249,000, exceeding expectations and raising worries about labor market weakness. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.8, falling short of forecasts and underscoring a slowdown in economic momentum. Looking ahead today, attention will turn to US labor market data. The Non-Farm Employment Change is expected to slow to 176,000 from 206,000, while the unemployment rate is anticipated to remain steady at 4.1%.
- August 02, 2024 15:43
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at close
Top gainers on the NSE
Divi’s Lab (1.74%), HDFC Bank (1.17%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (0.84%), Sun Pharma (0.80%), Britannia (0.63%)
Top losers:
Eicher Motors (-5.15%), Tata Motors (-4.32%), Maruti (-4.06%), JSW Steel (-3.91%), Hindalco (-3.89%)
- August 02, 2024 15:42
Closing bell: Indices close lower by 1%
BSE Sensex closed lower by 885.60 pts or 1.08% at 80,981.95, and Nifty 50 closed at 24,717.70, down by 293.20 pts or 1.17%.
- August 02, 2024 15:31
Stock in focus: Adani Wilmar hits upper circuit at ₹383.15 on the NSE, higher by 9.99%.
- August 02, 2024 15:30
Nifty today: Top losers of Nifty auto stocks
Eicher Motors (-4.70%), Tata Motors DVR (-4.24%), Tata Motors (-4.11%), Maruti (-3.72%), Bharat Forge (-3.53%)
- August 02, 2024 15:07
Stock Market live updates today: Top losers on the NSE
Eicher Motors (-4.87%), Tata Motors (-4.29%), Maruti (-3.78%), JSW Steel (-3.77%), Wipro (-3.61%)
- August 02, 2024 15:07
Stock Market live updates today: Top gainers on the NSE
Divi’s Lab (2.11%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (1.16%), HDFC Bank (1.11%), Sun Pharma (0.92%), Kotak (0.56%)
- August 02, 2024 15:06
Stock Market live updates today: Market Overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 02, 2024, were 1,660 against 2,233 stocks that declined; 112 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,005. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 255, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
In addition, 324 stocks traded in upper circuit and 202 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 02, 2024 15:05
Stock Market live updates today: Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd and Modern Fuel Technologies announce a joint venture
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd, and Modern Fuel Technologies, a leading Russian company, have announced a joint venture to execute Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects.
Spacenet Enterprises India stock jumps 7.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹29.75.
- August 02, 2024 14:52
Stock Market live updates today: BSE Sensex tumbles below 81,000 mark Sensex trades at 80,947.26, down by 920.29 pts or 1.12% as at 2.50 pm
- August 02, 2024 14:48
Stock Market live updates today: Ram Gopal Agarwal will resign from the post of Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech Limited w.e.f. August 03, 2024.
- August 02, 2024 14:47
Stock Market live updates today: Paytm shares surge 7.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹532.10
- August 02, 2024 14:42
Stock Market live updates today: Hindustan Zinc’ s Q1 FY24-25 results
Hindustan Zinc recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹2,345 crore as against ₹1,964 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades flat ₹651 on the NSE, up 0.53%.
- August 02, 2024 14:39
Stock Market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty falls 1%
BSE Sensex plunged 843.77 or 1.03% to trade at 81,023.78 as at 2.35 pm, and Nifty 50 fell 258.00 pts or 1.03% to trade at 24,752.90.
- August 02, 2024 14:38
Stock Market live updates today: Eris Lifesciences board approves acquisition of 100% stake in Chemman Labs Private Limited
Eris Lifesciences board has approved execution of binding term sheet for acquiring 100% stake in Chemman Labs Private Limited.
Eris Lifesciences stock trades at ₹1,114.55 on the NSE, down by 0.43%.
- August 02, 2024 14:31
Stock Market live updates today: Nifty realty plunges 3.43% to trade at 1,038.30
- August 02, 2024 14:27
Stock Market live updates today: Mold-Tek Packaging’s Q1 FY24-25 results
Mold-Tek Packaging recorded net profit of ₹16.52 crore for the quarter ended June 2024 as against ₹18.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹826 on the NSE, up 0.18%.
- August 02, 2024 14:19
Stock Market live updates today: Computer Age Management Services declares payment of an interim dividend of ₹11, shares trade down
Computer Age Management Services board has declared payment of an interim dividend of ₹11.
Company recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹106.95 crore as against ₹75.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹4,360.05 on the NSE, down by 1.23%.
- August 02, 2024 13:37
Stock Market live updates today: Ola Electric Mobility IPO Status Update
Ola Electric Mobility IPO has been subscribed 0.25 times as of 1.30 pm on August 2, 2024. The NII has been subscribed 0.11 times, retail 1.17 times, and those reserved for employees 3.91 times. (QIB - NIL) The issue closes on August 6.
- August 02, 2024 13:36
Stock Market live updates today: Bansal Wire Industries to acquire 23.85% stake of Bansal Steel & Power Limited. Stock trades at ₹373 on the NSE, up 0.85%.
- August 02, 2024 13:30
Stock Market live updates today: Paisalo Digital redeems 81 unsecured 14% NCDs, shares trade down
Paisalo Digital has redeemed 81 unsecured 14% NCDs of ₹1 crore each (Series- PDL 1808 NCDs) at par on its maturity date i.e. August 02, 2024.
Paisalo Digital stock trades at ₹66.48 on the NSE, down by 0.45%.
- August 02, 2024 13:11
Stock market live updates today: KPI Green Energy arm receives Letters of Intent for solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 28.40 MW; stock gains on NSE
Sun Drops Energia Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Ltd, has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 28.40 MW.
KPI Green Energy stock rose 2.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹992.
- August 02, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates today: Infibeam Avenues Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement for a 54% stake in Rediff.com India Ltd. Infibeam Avenues stock surges 6.46% on NSE
- August 02, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Zomato share price update: In intra-day trade, Zomato shares advanced up to 19 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹278.70 and ₹278.45 apiece on NSE and BSE.
Track the Zomato share price movements live here
- August 02, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Muthoot Microfin issues 6,640 NCDs to raise ₹66.4 crore; stock declines 1.42% on NSE, trading at ₹238.15
- August 02, 2024 12:53
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Wellness JUne quarter consolidated net profit up at ₹147.7 crore; stock trades up on NSE
Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 stood at ₹147.7 crore as against ₹110.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Stock trades at ₹2,363.45 on the NSE, up 1.87%.
- August 02, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty realty stocks
Prestige Estate (-4.28%)
Sobha (-3.81%)
Brigade (-3.35%)
Phoenix Mills (-3.17%)
Godrej Properties (-3.02%)
- August 02, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: Nifty realty, auto, and metal stocks decline over 2%
- August 02, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates today: Top-5 Tech Stocks at Noon
TCS: down by 2.11 p.c., trading at Rs 4,302.95
Infosys: down by 1.12 p.c., Rs 1,831.55
Wipro: down by 2.10 p.c., trading at Rs 510.60
Tech Mahindra: down by 1.76 p.c., trading at Rs 1,516.00
HCL Tech: down by 1.20 p.c., trading at Rs 1,620.45
- August 02, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: Saregama India June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹37.09 crore, as against ₹43.32 crore in the same previous period; stock declines on NSE
Saregama India recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹37.09 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, as against ₹43.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock declined 1.47% to trade at ₹529 on the NSE.
- August 02, 2024 12:18
Stock market live updates today: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services, on the Sensex and Nifty 50 plunging over 1 per cent each in early trade today
The Indian benchmark indices opened significantly lower today, driven by weak global sentiments. Both the Nifty50 and Sensex declined by nearly 1.40% from their all-time highs, trading at 24,800 and 81,220, respectively. This downturn follows substantial losses in major U.S. and Asian equities during yesterday’s trading session, spurred by disappointing U.S. economic data that heightened concerns about an economic slowdown in the world’s largest economy. Additionally, domestic equities have been on an extended upward trajectory, which has pushed stocks into overvalued territory, leading to a sharp correction in prices. However, we do not anticipate a further acceleration in this decline. The major domestic indices remain well above their key moving averages, maintaining a bullish bias for the short to medium-term. We believe as long as the market is trading above the 21-day EMA, every decline will present investors with an opportunity to accumulate shares at lower levels.
- August 02, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: HDFC Bank (1.72%), Divi’s Lab (1.06%), Kotak Mahindra (0.83%), Nestle India (0.48%), Apollo Hospitals (0.47%)
Top losers: Eicher Motors(-4.13%), Maruti (-3.63%), Tata Motors (-3.53%), JSW Steel (-3.17%), Tata Steel (-2.92%)
- August 02, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,879 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on August 02, 2024, 1,625 advanced, against 2,118 stocks that declined; 136 stocks remained unchanged. While 217 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 26 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 264 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 203 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 02, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE: Zomato (11.86%), Nazara (7.40%), Bikaji (6.18%), Naukri (5.34%), TTK Prestige (4.02%), RITCO (2.14%), Tata Power (0.64%)
- August 02, 2024 11:56
Stock market live updates today: Club Mahindra inks partnership with Lohono Stays; stock trades flat
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), has strengthened its presence in North Goa through a partnership with Lohono Stays- a pre-eminent brand in serviced luxury villas.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock trades flat ₹451.85 on the NSE
- August 02, 2024 11:54
Stock market live updates today: MTNL shares down by 4.99 p.c., trading at Rs 75.13, touching lower circuit
- August 02, 2024 11:54
Stock market live updates today: Nazara Technologies shares up by 8.2%, trading at Rs 1028.65. Touches 52-week high of Rs 1,035 in early trade. Clocks 7 times spurt in volumes.
- August 02, 2024 11:53
Stock market live updates today: Marksans Pharma’s arm Relonchem Ltd gets marketing approval for tablets from UK MHRA; stock trades up on NSE
Marksans Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary Relonchem Ltd has received marketing authorisation for the product Levonorgestrel 1.5 mg tablets from UK MHRA.
Marksans Pharma stock trades at ₹208.01 on the NSE, up 1.16%.
- August 02, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: Shakti Pumps secures new order worth ₹558.16 crore
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has received a Letter of Intent from the Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh, for 12,537 pumps for Uttar Pradesh under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme (Phase-III). The total value of the work order is approximately ₹558.16 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within March 31, 2025.
Stock trades at ₹4,686.75 on the NSE, higher by 5%, also its upper circuit.
- August 02, 2024 11:31
Stock market live updates today: Automobile Quote on July 2024 wholesale volume performance by Arun Agarwal, Vice-President – Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Domestic passenger vehicle industry volumes are expected to have declined yoy due to inventory correction amid weak demand trends. The domestic two-wheeler wholesale segment volumes is expected to have grown in high single digit yoy. However, the performance was mixed with few players reporting volume decline yoy. Two-wheeler EV retail sales grew strongly in July 2024. Commercial vehicle segment volume performance in July 2024 was weak and was below our expectation. Domestic tractor industry volumes is estimated to have grown by mid-single digit yoy, partly supported by normal monsoon. Overall, the wholesale volume performance was subdued in July 2024 with some segments like passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and select two-wheeler players volume reporting weak sales volume.
- August 02, 2024 11:30
Stock market live updates today: TTK Prestige board has approved buyback of shares at a price of ₹1200, aggregating to ₹200 crore. Shares surged 4.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,000.1
- August 02, 2024 11:29
Stock market live updates today: NSE cautions investors against fraudulent activities by an individual
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (“NSE”) issues a warning to investors regarding fraudulent activities perpetrated by an individual person named “Manish Bhardwaj” associated with entities named “Mcx live research” and “DWG ALGO” operating through mobile number “9810962555”, Instagram channel “mcxliveresearch7380”, telegram channel “Mcx live research official” and website named www.mcxliveresearch.in is providing securities market tips and assured/guaranteed returns on investment in the stock market.
- August 02, 2024 11:27
Stock market live updates: Sensex fell over 800 points and Nifty 255 points today. Why is the stock market falling today? A view from Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart
The Indian stock market experienced a significant decline today, with the Sensex falling over 800 points and the Nifty dropping 255 points. Several factors contributed to this downturn:
Negative global sentiment played a crucial role. A sell-off on Wall Street, coupled with concerns over a potential US recession and weak commentary from the top IT companies in the US, led to a cautious approach among investors. Negative economic data from major economies like the US and China also impacted investor sentiment.
Central bank actions also played a pivotal role. The central bank of Japan raising interest rates to combat inflation contributed to market volatility. Such moves can lead to shifts in global capital flows and increased nervousness among investors.
On the domestic front, the India VIX, often referred to as the fear index, rose, indicating higher market volatility. This spike in the fear index reflects increased nervousness and uncertainty among investors.
Technically, Nifty has shown some bounce back from the important level of 24750. Now 20-DMA of 24600 will be the key support level. 25000 will act as a key barrier after a gap-down opening.
Banknifty is underperforming and trading below the 20-DMA of 52000. 51000 and 50450 will be immediate support levels. 49500 will be the next key support level.
- August 02, 2024 11:24
Stock Market live updates today: Avenue Supermarts receives two orders imposing penalty of ₹10,000 each, shares trade down
Avenue Supermarts has received two orders imposing penalty of ₹10,000 each from District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Raipur.
Dmart stock trades at ₹4,976.15 on the NSE, down by 0.35%.
- August 02, 2024 11:16
Stock Market live updates today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received USFDA final approval for Nelarabine Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received USFDA final approval for Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL) (Single-Dose Vial).
Stock rises 1.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,227.05.
- August 02, 2024 11:15
Stock Market live updates today: Black Box has secured ₹410 crore via preferential issue
Black Box has secured ₹410 crore via preferential issue. Stock surges 4.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹555.
- August 02, 2024 11:09
Stock Market live updates today: Infosys stock trades at₹1,829.20 on the NSE, lower by 1.26%.
- August 02, 2024 11:09
Stock Market live updates today: Nestle India Ltd. and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd launch joint venture
Nestle India Ltd. invested ₹705.5 crore in a joint venture with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd that caters to nutritional health solutions.
Nestle India stock traded at ₹2,472.95 on the NSE, down by 0.44%. Dr Reddy’s stock inched up 0.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,910.
- August 02, 2024 11:06
Stock Market live updates today: ITC shares decline 1.07% on the NSE
ITC shares decline 1.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹488.40. The company missed street estimates and reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,917.45 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, marginally higher compared to ₹4,902.74 crore for the same period last fiscal.
- August 02, 2024 10:56
Stock Market live updates today: Nifty pharma rises 0.32% to trade at 21,859.85
- August 02, 2024 10:50
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Aug 2, 2024: Index slips below a support, initiate short
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-down at 51,172 against yesterday’s close of 51,564. It is now hovering around 51,250, down 0.6 per cent after the first hour of trade. Read more
- August 02, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Equinox India board approves raising of funds through NCD issue; stock declines on NSE
Equinox India Developments board has approved raising of funds through the issuance of up to 1200 NCDs aggregating up to ₹120 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.
Stock declines 1.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹131.65.
- August 02, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the BSE as at 10.30 am
Top gainers: Zomato (14.29%), GHCL (6.65%), Neuland Laboratories (5.63%), TTML (5.39%), DCAL (4.99%)
Top losers: Cummins India (-7.77%), GR Infraprojects (-5.53%), Repco Home (-4.82%), Tata Motors DVR (-3.88%), Eicher Motor (-3.81%)
- August 02, 2024 10:39
Stock market live updates today: Nifty falls 1%, Sensex down 800 points
BSE Sensex plunged by 805.35 points or 0.98 % to trade at 81,062.20 as at 10.30 am, while Nifty declined by 252.45 points or 1.01% to trade at 24,758.45.
- August 02, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates today: Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, wholly-owned arm of Thomas Cook (India,), recorded highest-ever Q1 revenue of ₹126 crore; stock trades up on NSE
Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India,) recorded its highest-ever Q1 revenue of ₹126 crore.
Thomas Cook stock trades at ₹235.30 on the NSE, up 0.28%.
- August 02, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Adani Wilmar climbed 4.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹362.70.
- August 02, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Prediction Today – August 02, 2024: Bearish. Go short and add more on rise
Nifty 50 is down sharply by over a per cent today. The strong sell-off in the global equity markets is weighing on the Nifty. The index is currently trading at 24,740, down 1.08 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 4:46. This is negative and indicates that more fall could be on the cards during the day. Read more
- August 02, 2024 10:23
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil up as market wary of West Asia developments
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the market feared an all-out war in West Asia following the recent developments in the region.
At 9.54 am on Friday, October Brent oil futures were at $80.11, up by 0.74 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.91, up by 0.79 per cent. Read more
- August 02, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Zomato share price climbs 14% as Q1 net profit surges 126 times to ₹253 crore
Follow live updates on the Zomato share price movement here
- August 02, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates: M&M shareholders approve reappointment of Anish Shah as MD and CEO
Shareholders of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) have approved the re-appointment of Anish Shah as “Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer” of the Company designated as “Group CEO and Managing Director” with effect from 1st April, 2025 to 31st March, 2030.
At the AGM held on July 31st, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Rajesh Jejurikar as Whole-time Director designated as “Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector)” with effect from 1st April, 2025 to 24th June, 2029.
- August 02, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: All eyes on first pure EV company Ola Electric
Ola Electric Mobility, the first pure EV company, is set to launch its public issue today in a price band of ₹72-76 a share. The issue size of ₹6,145.6 crore is at the upper price band. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹5,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8.49 crore shares worth ₹645.6 crore. Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal will sell 3.79 crore shares, and promoter group Indus Trust 41.79 lakh shares in the OFS. The IPO will close on August 6. Read more
- August 02, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Nifty metal declines 2.03% to trade at 9,378.90
- August 02, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Zomato shares trade 8.94% higher on the NSE at ₹255.01. The stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹261 following Q1 results
- August 02, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
Suryoday SFB: Net profit up 47.3% at ₹70.1 cr vs ₹48 cr, NII up 39.9% at ₹293.2 cr vs ₹224.7 cr (YoY)
GHCL Textiles: Net profit at Rs 11.80 cr vs Rs 4.16 cr, Revenue at Rs 288.78 cr vs Rs 264.75 cr (YoY)
Tata Motors: Net profit at Rs 5566 cr vs Rs 3203 cr, Revenue at Rs 1.08 lakh cr vs Rs 1.02 lakh cr (YoY)
Kalyan Jewellers: Net profit at Rs 177.8 cr vs Rs 144 cr, Revenue at Rs 5535.5 cr vs Rs 4375.7 cr (YoY)
Thermax: Net profit at Rs 109.42 cr vs Rs 59.95 cr, Revenue at Rs 2184 cr vs Rs 1933 cr (YoY)
RattanIndia Power: Net profit at Rs 93 cr vs loss of Rs 549.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 931.8 cr vs Rs 847.3 cr (YoY)
HPL Electric: Net profit at Rs 17.00 cr vs Rs 6.90 cr, Revenue at Rs 390 cr vs Rs 320 cr (YoY)
SJS Enterprises: Net profit at Rs 28.2 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs 189 cr vs Rs 117 cr (YoY)
Bajaj Steel: Net profit at Rs 35 cr vs Rs 9.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 142 cr vs Rs 98 cr (YoY)
Pudumjee Paper: Net profit at Rs 27.5 cr vs Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 203 cr vs Rs 181 cr (YoY)
Ixigo: Net profit at Rs 14.8 cr vs Rs 8.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 182 cr vs Rs 156 cr (YoY)
Music broadcast: Net profit at Rs 2.5 cr vs Rs 0.93 cr, Revenue at Rs 60 cr vs Rs 53 cr (YoY)
MOIL: Company achieves record turnover & sales in Q1.
Symphony: Board meeting on 06th August to consider Buyback.
TTK Prestige: Board meeting today to consider Buyback.
Chaman Lal Setia: Board Meeting to be held on 06th August to consider Buyback
Mayur Uniquoters: Board Meeting to be held on 08th August to consider Buyback
Godrej Agrovet: Company signs agreement to acquire Tyson’s 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods
KP Green Engineering: Company gets orders of Rs 532.3 Million
Max Healthcare: Company approves setting up over 250-bedded hospital in Zirakpur, Punjab, at an investment of Rs 230 crore
Torrent Power: Company signed SSSA for supply of power from renewable energy sources by development and setting up up to 33 mw hybrid projects in Gujarat
Coal India: India’s coal output rises by 6.69% to 74.07 MT in July.
Aarti Drugs: USFDA gets EIR for Baddi unit concluding the inspection as Closed.
IRCON: Matter of dispute between company and ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited has been closed in the Arbitration
Swan Energy: Company has pre-paid loan of Rs 825cr to lenders of FSRU projects.
Prataap Snacks: Net profit down 29.9% at ₹9.4 cr vs ₹13 cr, Revenue up 8.7% at ₹421.4 cr vs ₹387.8 cr (YoY)
Godrej Agrovet: Net profit at Rs 135 cr vs Rs 105 cr, Revenue at Rs 2351 cr vs Rs 2510 cr (YoY)
Raitel: Net profit up 25.2% at ₹48.7 cr vs ₹38.9 cr, Revenue up 19.4% at ₹558.1 cr vs ₹467.6 cr (YoY)
ITC: Net profit at Rs 4917 cr vs Rs 4903 cr, Revenue at Rs 17,000 cr vs Rs 16,995 cr (YoY)
Somany Ceramics: Net profit at Rs 12.28 cr vs Rs 14.60 cr, Revenue at Rs 580 cr vs Rs 584 cr (YoY)
Punjab Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 13.40 cr vs Rs 21.90 cr, Revenue at Rs 240 cr vs Rs 280 cr (YoY)
Le Travenues Tech: Net profit at Rs 14.86 cr vs Rs 8.75 cr, Revenue at Rs 182 cr vs Rs 187 cr (YoY)
Coromandel: Received order of Rs 589 Cr (including interest) from GST department
RCF: Board Meeting to be held on 07-Aug-2024 to consider Fund raising.
Saurashtra Cement: Unit situated at the Ranavav Plant, Gujarat is under shut down for the annual maintenance from 2” August, 2024 for about 25 days.
HDFC Life: IRDAI levies penalty of Rs 2 crore for violation of provisions on HDFC Life
Creditacces Grameen: S Balakrishna Kamath resigns as CFO of Company, effective January 2, 2025
Netweb: Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Vivek Lodha & Niraj Lodha are likely to sell 20.54 lakh shares of Netweb Technologies via block deals
Nestle India: Company invests ₹706 cr in JV with Dr Reddy’s Lab
Samvardhan: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.
SIS: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.
Spandana: Board meeting today to consider Fund raising.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Company’s shareholders approve re-appointment of Anish Shah as MD & CEO
Infosys: Karnataka GST Dept withdraws pre-show cause notice
SpiceJet: Flights from Dubai to India cancelled on July 31 over ‘unpaid dues’.
Morepan: QIP launched with issue size is up to ₹200 crore. Indicative price at ₹54.37/sh, at a discount of 9.2% to CMP
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales at 67,265 units vs Noumra estimate of 71,500 units
Hero Moto Corp: Total sales down 5.4% at 3.70 lk units vs 3.91 lk units (YoY)
Repco Home: Net profit up 17.9% at ₹112.5 cr vs ₹95 cr, NII down 24.5% at ₹174.8 cr vs ₹231.4 cr (YoY)
Bharat Wire: Net profit at Rs 18.05 cr vs Rs 23.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 133 cr vs Rs 160 cr (YoY)
Triveni Engineering: Net profit at Rs 31.30 cr vs Rs 67.60 cr, Revenue at Rs 1530 cr vs Rs 1430 cr (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Hindustan Unilever (1.08%), HDFC Bank (1.05%), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (0.64%), Apollo Hospitals (0.56%), Tata Consumer Products (0.51%)
Top losers: Tata Motors (-3.01%), Tata Steel (-2.86%), Eicher Motors (-2.43%), ONGC (-2.37%), L&T (-2.10%)
- August 02, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Indian embassy tells all Indians to leave Lebanon immediately
INDIAN EMBASSY & GOVERNMENT SAID ALL INDIANS IN LEBANON, TO LEAVE LEBANON IMMEDIATELY
U.S. & EUROPE MARKET FALLS DRASTICALLY
Dow: -500
Nasdaq: -263
- August 02, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Navneet Education Limited-Buyback
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 200/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 163.90/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,708 Crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 100 Crores (Representing 7.82% and 7.68% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 50,00,000 shares (Representing 2.21% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 7,50,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 12 Aug 2024
Ex-Date: 13 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 13 Aug 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 02, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Aurobindo Pharma Limited-Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,460/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 1432/-
Market Cap: Rs 83,921 Crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 750 Crores (Representing 3.84% and 2.67% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 51,36,986 shares (Representing 0.88% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 7,70,548 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 4 Equity Share for every 531 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 5 Equity Shares for every 41 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 30 July 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 05 Aug 2024
Close Date - 09 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 18 Aug 2024
Settlement Date - 19 Aug 2024
- August 02, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Welspun Living Limited-Buyback_Record Date on Monday
Route – Tender\
Buyback Price: 220/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 186.95/-
Market Cap: Rs 18,168 Crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 278.44 Crores (Representing 7.87% and 6.67% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 1,26,55,970 shares (Representing 1.30% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 18,98,396 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 02 Aug 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 05 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 05 Aug2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 02, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd (SSLEL)_Starts Today
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 30-Jan-24
Offer price Rs: 262.15
CMP: Rs 332.70
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -26.91%
Offer Size : Rs 35.78 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 0.14 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity
Start Date: 02 Aug 2024 (Today)
End Date: 16 Aug 2024
Obligation Date: 29 Aug 2024
Settlement Date: 30 Aug 2024
- August 02, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Demerger Update
Tata Motors Limited (Demerged Company)
TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (Resulting Company)
Symbol: TATAMOTORS
Stock Price: 1144.60 /-
Ratio : 1:1 (for every 1 share held in TATA Motors, the shareholders will receive 1 share in TML Commercial Vehicles)
- August 02, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Merger Update
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (Transferee Company)
Symbol : JKLAKSHMI
Stock Price : 861.85
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (Transferor Company)
Symbol : UDAICEMENT
Stock Price : 37.70
Ratio : 4:100 (For every 100 shares held in Udaipur Cement Works, 4 shares of JK Lakshmi Cement will be given).
- August 02, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures edge higher on deepening crisis in West Asia
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the market feared an all-out war in West Asia following the recent developments in the region. At 9.18 am on Friday, October Brent oil futures were at $80.13, up by 0.77 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.94, up by 0.83 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6454 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6436, up by 0.28 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6390 against the previous close of ₹6371, up by 0.30 per cent.
- August 02, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: JPMorgan TO MONITOR INDIAN BOND LIQUIDITY AFTER INVESTOR CURBS.
- August 02, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: SpiceJet flights from Dubai to India cancelled on July 31 over ‘unpaid dues’- CNBC TV18
- August 02, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Amazon says profits to take a ‘back seat’ for now due to AI spending; Stock falls 7% afterhours
- August 02, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Swan Energy arm has pre-paid loan of Rs 825cr to lenders of FSRU projects
- August 02, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: Ceigall India issue subscribed 0.61 times at end of Day 1
The IPO of Ceigall India, an infrastructure construction company, was subscribed 0.61 times or 61 per cent at the end of Day 1 of issue opening on Thursday. Read more
- August 02, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: IPO ALERT
Company Name: OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY LIMITED
Issue Dates: 02.08.2024 – 06.08.2024
Issue Price: *₹72 - ₹76 Per Share
Lot Size: 195 Shares
Face Value: ₹10 Per Share
- August 02, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex trades lower by 614.46 points or 0.75% at 81,253.09, and Nifty 50 declines by 194.05 points or 0.78% to trade at 24,816.85 as at 9.21 am.
- August 02, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Jefferies on Sun Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 350/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
GS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
Axis on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 287/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 275/Sh (Positive)
MS on Zomato: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 278/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on A…
[9:19 am, 2/8/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: ITC Review
CLSA
O-p, TP raised to Rs 524
Sales 3% ahead of est.
Ebitda also slightly ahead
Cig net segment rev up 7% YoY with a slight dip in margin due to higher leaf tobacco costs
FMCG-others saw 10.4% PBIT growth with 6.3% segment rev growth YoY
MS
OW, TP Raised to Rs 546
Revenue & margins ahead of est.
Hotels & agri saw revenue beats while cig & FMCG were in line
Margin beat was led by cig & FMCG
UBS
Neutral, TP Rs 470
In line cig vol; FMCG rev better than est.
Adani Ports Review
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 1782
Strong 1Q despite loss of vol & biz at Gangavaram Port which now has been restored
1Q port vol/revenue /EBITDA at 109mnt/Rs55.4bn/ Rs40bn grew 7% YoY/13% YoY/ 13% YoY, respectively
Port EBITDA 6% ahead of est.
Jefferies
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1910
1Q EBITDA in line as margin expansion offset lower realisations
Management commentary was confident on double-digit growth & retained its FY25E vol guidance of 460-480 MMT (10-14% rise YoY)
HSBC
Buy, TP Rs 1800
1Q throughput up 8% helped by robust container & liquid cargoes; yields up 4% and port EBITDA margin at record 72%
Expansion in domestic ports & commencement of Vizhinjam, Tanzania, & Colombo projects should drive long-term growth
CLSA
O-P, TP Raised to Rs 1764
Mundra traffic +23% vs consol. +8% YoY
1QFY25: diversified mix helps; resurgence of Mundra, rec PAT +23% YoY
Many strategic moves; delivered on deleveraging
Improving governance; likely to beat FY25 guidance
Tata Motors Review
JPM
OW, TP raised to Rs 1250
1Q consol EBIT in line with JLR surprising expectations & India PV disappointing
Consol FCF at Rs 12bn , but net debt increased QoQ to Rs 186bn due to dividend payments.
Management maintained JLR’s FY25 EBIT margin guidance
UBS
Sell, TP Rs 825
CV strong; PV weak; JLR mixed
Maintain sell as
1)Continue to see downside risk to India PV/EV,
2) risks of earnings cuts in JLR as orderbook falls sharply amidst rising VME due to weak market demand
CLSA
O-P, TP Rs 1181
Strong qtr
Net debt levels in JLR increased by £269m
However, co confident to turn net cash by end of FY25
Co highlighted that demerger of Tata Motors into 2 separate listed cos expected in next 12-15 mths
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1330
1Q EBITDA grew 14% YoY & 5% above JEFe.
India CV EBITDA better & JLR inline, but India PV was lower.
JLR expects 2Q-3Q to be impacted by aluminum supply issues, but retained its FY25 guidance.
Nomura
Buy, TP Rs 1303
Luxury ride for JLR continues
1Q margins in line; JLR performing well in tough market conditions
MHCVs may pick up with infra spend
1Q: JLR EBIT margin ahead at 8.9% (est 8.4%)
Nomura on Uno Minda
Buy, TP Rs 1063
Enters into TLA with Aisin, Japan, for making sunroofs in India
Believe penetration of sunroofs can touch 50- 55% by FY27/28F
Analysis suggests
Industry revenue opportunity could touch Rs 68bn by FY28F, implying an 22% CAGR
JPM on Escorts
UW, TP Rs 2390
Demand improving, margin momentum to continue
Management maintained guidance of mid-single digit industry growth (5-6%) in FY25 aided by increased monsoon coverage, expanded credit access, government assistance, improved pricing & enhanced liquidity
- August 02, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: Adani Ports Review
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 1782
Strong 1Q despite loss of vol & biz at Gangavaram Port which now has been restored
1Q port vol/revenue /EBITDA at 109mnt/Rs55.4bn/ Rs40bn grew 7% YoY/13% YoY/ 13% YoY, respectively
Port EBITDA 6% ahead of est.
- August 02, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today: Nifty may open 200 points lower as Asian stocks wilt
After scaling historic highs on Thursday, it appears domestic benchmarks are heading for a sharp fall on Friday, amid a global rout.
Asian stock markets crashed across the board on Friday, amid escalating tension between Israel and Iran and a weak set of economic data in the US. Read more
- August 02, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 2, 2024
Infosys announced on Thursday that Karnataka’s Goods and Services Tax Department has withdrawn the pre-show cause notice issued to it. The company was asked to provide additional responses to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence’s central authority regarding the matter, though no further details were provided in its statement to the exchanges. Read more
- August 02, 2024 08:11
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 02-August-2024 * RBLBANK * INDIAMART * INDIACEM * GRANULES * GNFC * BSOFT
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* BSOFT
- August 02, 2024 08:10
Stock market live updates today: Corporate Results
SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK:
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 701M RUPEES VS 476M (YOY); 608M (QOQ) || Q1 INTEREST EARNED 4.9B RUPEES VS 3.58B (YOY)
Q1 GNPA 2.84% VS 2.94% (QOQ) || Q1 NNPA 0.47% VS 0.86% (QOQ)
Q1 PROVISION & CONTINGENCIES SEEN AT 516M VS 482M (QOQ)
NAZARA TECH: CO HAS INCORPORATED A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANY NAMED “NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES UK LIMITED” IN UNITED KINGDOM
TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS: CO SAYS INDIAN COU REVISES TAX ORDER OF 556.9M RUPEES ON CO’S UNIT TO NIL
TORRENT POWER: CO SAYS SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AND SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT (SSSA) HAS BEEN SIGNED AMONGST CO, AIA ENGINEERING AND TORRENT URJA 16
MAHINDRA LIFESPACE: CO INVESTED 403.1M RUPEES TO BUY CONVEIBLE DEBENTURES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT1 || CO INVESTED 80M RUPEES TO ACQUIRE 7999200 SHARES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT 1
MOREPEN LABORATORIES: CO SAYS AUTHORISED THE OPENING OF QIP ISSUE ON AUG 1 || CO APPROVED FLOOR PRICE FOR QIP AT 57.23 RUPEES PER SHR
HERO MOTOCORP: JULY TOTAL SALES 370,274 UNITS VS 391,310 UNITS (YOY); EST 400,400
- August 02, 2024 08:08
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research - Indegene Limited: Q1’FY25 result first cut
Strong YoY growth
CMP: INR 593; Mkt cap: INR 142bn; TP: INR 660; Rating: Buy
Q1’FY25 Updates:
- Revenue stood at INR 6,765mn, up 11.4% YoY and up 0.5% QoQ driven by significant traction in Enterprise Medical Solutions segment
- EBITDA stood at INR 1,328mn, up 14.5% YoY and down 9.9% QoQ. EBITDA margin stood at 19.6% vs. 19.1% last year and 21.9% last quarter
- Net profit stood at INR 877mn, up 28.2% YoY and down 7.5% QoQ. Net profit margin stood at 13% vs. 11.3% last year and 14.1% last quarter
Our views: Indegene continued its earlier momentum and posted strong YoY growth in Q1’FY25, driven by increased client penetration. The company derives 68% of its revenue from the Top 20 global biopharma companies. Additionally, Indegene has expanded its active client base to 65, up from 63 in FY24. With the repayment of its loans, Indegene is now a zero-debt company. We believe the company will sustain its margins and follow a similar trajectory as FY24, with a stronger performance in the second half of the fiscal year compared to the first. We will revisit our estimates following the earnings call scheduled for tomorrow at 9 AM.
- August 02, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Udaipur Cement merger with JK Laxmi Cement
Shareholders of Udaipur Cement works will get four shares of JK Lakshmi for every 100 shares held
- August 02, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Himadri Speciality Chemical arm Himadri Clean Energy Ltd has acquired 100% equity shares of Himadri Green Technologies Innovation Ltd
- August 02, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: S Balakrishna Kamath resigns as CFO of CreditaccesGrameen, effective January 2, 2025: Exchange filing
- August 02, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: ELEGANT FLORICULTURE
Company has said Mayur Jitendra Thakar has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) due to other work commitments with effect from the close of business hours of 1st August, 2024
- August 02, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates today: KSB
Q1 Sl Net Profit 690m Rupees Vs 637m (yoy)
Q1 Revenue 6.46b Rupees Vs 5.9b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda 906m Rupees Vs 852m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 14.02% Vs 14.41% (yoy)
- August 02, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates today: KCP Q1: NET PROFIT AT 32.14 CR V 30 CR (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates today: PATEL INTEGRATED Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 1.5 CR V 1.03 CR *YOY REVENUE AT 82 CR V 61 CR
- August 02, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates today: Prince Pipes reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 25.5% at ₹24.6 cr vs ₹20 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 9.2% at ₹604.4 cr vs ₹553.5 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 29% at :: ₹58.3 cr ₹45.3 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 9.6% vs 8.2% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: TARA CHAND INFRA Q1: NET PROFIT AT 4.53 CR V 3.8 CR (YOY) REVENUE AT 45.6 CR V 39CR
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: HIKAL Q1
NET PROFIT AT 5.1 CR V 6.9 CR (YOY)
REVENUE AT 406 CR V 388 CR
EBITDA AT 55.4 CR V 48.4 CR (YOY)
MARGINS AT 13.7 % V 12.5 %
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: BOMBAY BURMAH Q1
NET PROFIT AT 15.4 CR V 119 CR LOSS (YOY[
REVENUE AT 450 CR V 498 CR
EBITDA AT 12 CR V 3.5 CR (YOY[
MARGINS AT 2.65 % V 0.7 %
- August 02, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Aayush Wellness Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 291.85
Ex - Stock Split 05 Aug 2024 (Monday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- August 02, 2024 07:59
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 05 Aug 2024 (Monday)\u0009\u0009
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Alembic Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 140.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Andhra Paper Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 575.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Berger Paints India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 552.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Britannia Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.73.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5728.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 521.75\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.13\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 828.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Greenply Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 373.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Hercules Hoists Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 616.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Linde India Limited\u0009\u0009
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.8\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8178.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Menon Pistons Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 91.93\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Rishiroop Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Somany Ceramics Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 774.45
- August 02, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:20 AM Friday 02 August 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:00 AM Indegene Limite
Dial: +91 22 6280 1162
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3jr27ukd
10:00 AM Tube Investment
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4m785sme
10:00 AM Orient Electric
Dial: 91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bkzr3ke
11:00 AM Prince Pipes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryn5yy5
11:00 AM Max Healthcare Institute
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/aee62fwy
11:00 AM Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n952bbv
11:00 AM Thomas Cook
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bd8kx5wb
11:00 AM S.J.S. Enterprises
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yf4k77hw
11:15 AM Thermax
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc36xvsh
12:00 PM Akzo Nobel
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
12:00 PM Guj Heavy Chem
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mucz9h26
12:00 PM UFO Moviez
Dial: 044 7126 1517
12:30 PM Somany Ceramics
Dial: +91 22 6280 1480
1:30 PM Welspun Enter
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycxf75pt
2:00 PM Hester Bios
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr233aad
2:00 PM Music Broadcast Private
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ejbcmp7u
2:30 PM Arvind Fashions
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1452
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh8k743
2:30 PM Punjab Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3ydd83
3:00 PM Suraj Estate De
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5cxazc9a
3:00 PM DHANUKA
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/33u4kenn
3:00 PM Allcargo Termin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3hjyusmt
3:00 PM GHCL Textiles
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hps4u76
3:30 PM NIIT
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2yzjjet3
3:30 PM Triveni Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3f6jesbu
3:30 PM Rushil Decor
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yf8vb7tj
4:00 PM PSP Projects
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1230
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/6uykuyez
4:00 PM Aptus Value Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r33vxm6
4:00 PM Zydus Wellness
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mphhzxjr
4:00 PM MOLDTKPAC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2beyr9ms
4:00 PM HindZinc
Dial: +91 22 6280 1340
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc6efzrt
4:00 PM MRS BECTORS FOO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/54x429zz
4:00 PM Infibeam Avenue
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y4yw5yvs
4:30 PM Bansal Wire Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r6bkvdj
( Hosted by Adfactors )
4:30 PM Patel Integrated
Dial: +91 2262801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2648y97h
5:00 PM Eris Life
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
5:00 PM Vaibhav Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/muxbekkh
5:00 PM Repco
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3afw3evv
6:00 PM Titan Company
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3wsp9ec4
6:00 PM Delhivery
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/fv4b7mw
Neuland Lab : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306776
OnMobile Global : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306764
Escorts : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306770
SMC GLOBAL SECU : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306767
Kalyan Jewellers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306768
Hikal : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306757
AB Capital : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306766
Electrosteel : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306762
Puravankara : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306753
Vardhman Text : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306755
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 02, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: IMPORTANT EX-DIVIDEND TODAY
AJMERA REALTY – Rs 4
ALBERT DAVID – Rs 11.5
CELLO WORLD – Rs 1.5
CIPLA – Rs 13
COFORGE – Rs 19
DIVIS LAB – Rs 30
GLOSTER – Rs 20
INDIGO PAINTS – Rs 3.5
JUBILANT INGREVIA – Rs 2.5
JUBILANT PHARMOVA – Rs 5
MARUTI SUZUKI – Rs 125
MATRIMONY – Rs 5
MUNJAL SHOWA – Rs 4.5
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA – Rs 4
VEDANTA – Rs 4
WPIL – Rs 20
- August 02, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 02.08.2024
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 176K versus Previous: 206K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 4.1%)
18:00 U.S. Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: -2.7% versus Previous: -0.5%)
- August 02, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.08.2024
Exxon Mobil Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Chevron Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Enbridge Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Ares Management Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Imperial Oil Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
LyondellBasell Industries NV (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
PPL Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Magna International, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 02, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: REPCO HOME FINANCE Q1FY24
NET PROFIT UP 17.9% AT ₹112.5 CR VS ₹95 CR (YOY)
NII DOWN 24.5% AT ₹174.8 CR VS ₹231.4 CR (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: PUDUMJEE PAPER
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 275.7M RUPEES VS 112M (YOY); 374M (QOQ)
PUDUMJEE PAPER: Q1 REVENUE 2.03B RUPEES VS 1.81B (YOY); 2.05B (QOQ)
PUDUMJEE PAPER: Q1 EBITDA 369.3M RUPEES VS 178M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 18.21% VS 9.84% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: EVEREST INDUSTRIES
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 159M RUPEES VS 176M (YOY); 54M (QOQ) || Q1 REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES VS 4.8B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 269M RUPEES VS 203M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 5.14% VS 4.18% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: RATTANINDIA POWER
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 915M RUPEES VS 418M (YOY) || Q1 REVENUE 9.3B RUPEES VS 8.47B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 1.79B RUPEES VS 1.54B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 19.21% VS 18.19% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: IXIGO Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 78% AT 14.85CR (YOY), UP 102% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 16% AT 181.8CR (YOY) ,UP 10% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 68% AT 16.78CR (YOY), UP 8%(QOQ)
MARGINS 9.22% V 6.37% (YOY), 9.45% (QOQ)
- August 02, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Agrovet reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 22.9% at ₹131.6 cr vs ₹107 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue down 6.4% at ₹2,350.8 cr vs ₹2,510.2 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 17.2% at ₹226.2 cr vs ₹193 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 9.6% vs 7.7% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Kalyan Jewellers reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 23.6% at ₹177.8 cr vs ₹144 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 26.5% at ₹5,535.5 cr vs ₹4,375.7 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 16.5% at ₹376.1 cr vs ₹322.8 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 6.8% vs 7.4% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: Neuland Laboratories: Q1 results
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Cons Net Profit 979m Rupees Vs 619m (yoy)
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Ebitda 1.23b Rupees Vs 969m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 28.06% Vs 26.70% (yoy)
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Revenue 4.4b Rupees Vs 3.63b (yoy)
- August 02, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
01 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 135582.04 + 9429.93 Total: 145011.97
F&O Volume: 546815.2 + 1612407.82 Total: 2159223.02
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 2089.28
(17860.22 - 15770.94)
DII: NET SELL: -337.03
(13956.4 - 14293.43)
- August 02, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Adani Enterprises Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹1,454.5 crore
Adani Enterprises’ net profit in the first quarter of FY25 more than doubled to ₹1,454.5 crore, with an increase in other income and revenue rising 12.5 per cent to ₹25,472 crore, driven by the airports division and the businesses under Adani New Industries (ANIL). Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: Zomato’s net profit surges to ₹253 crore, revenue up 74 per cent in Q1
Zomato’s net profit surged to ₹253 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up nearly 126 times compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,206 crore, up 74 per cent in the quarter under review. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Puravankara reports strong Q1 performance, eliminates previous losses
Puravankara Limited, a realty company headquartered in Bengaluru, announced its quarterly results on 31st July. The company reported quarterly sales of ₹1,128 crore, a slight increase from ₹1,126 crore in Q1 FY24, although some planned launches were postponed to Q2 FY25. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Tata Motors reports 74% profit surge in Q1; plans major corporate restructuring
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Adani Wilmar demerged from Adani Enterprises
The Adani Enterprises (AEL) Board, on Thursday, approved the demerger of its food FMCG business to Adani Wilmar (AWL) along with AEL’s strategic investment in Adani Commodities, a move that will bring Adani Wilmar directly under the control of Adani promoter group, paving the way for a potential stake sale. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel in talks with UK govt for funding new projects: Narendran
The new UK Government has offered Tata Steel additional support to set up new projects as the newly-elected Labour party attempts to save jobs which are stake due to large-scale operational restructuring at the company’s Port Talbot unit. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: Powell talk powers indices to new highs, Nifty tops 25k
The benchmark indices rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues. The Nifty closed above 25,000 for the first time, rallying 1,000 points in 24 sessions, the third-fastest in the index’s history. The index has gained 10.6 per cent in the last three months. The Sensex rose 0.15 per cent to 81,867. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock recommendation for today: Berger Paints India (₹552.6)
- August 02, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Berger Paints India (₹552.6)
The stock of Berger Paints India has been on a rally since the beginning of June. It found support at ₹450 on the back of which it started to rally. It has been making higher since then and early this week, the stock moved above the 200-day moving average, a bullish sign. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Akums Drugs IPO subscribed 63.5 times
The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals saw a robust response from all category investors, especially from institutions. The IPO that opened on Tuesday and closed on Thursday was subscribed 63.56 times, overall. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: ixigo profit grows 78% to ₹14.9 crore
Le Travenues Technology Limited which operates online travel portal ixigo reported 78 per cent growth in net profit on a year-on-year basis in Q1 FY 2025 driven by higher revenue. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹14.9 crore against ₹8.4 crore in same period last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Aptus Value Housing posts 21% rise in Q1 net at ₹172 cr
Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a 21 per cent rise in its profit after tax at ₹172 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, when compared with ₹142 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net profit growth was supported by business growth, stable asset quality and continuous focus on higher productivity, P Balaji, Managing Director of the company said in a statement. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Agrovet to acquire stake in Tyson Foods
Godrej Agrovet Limited announced a purchase agreement with Tyson India Holdings Limited for the remaining 49 per cent stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL). The stake will be acquired at a cost of ₹322.8 crore. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata domestic sales decline in July on yearly basis
The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale (dispatches to dealers) in July saw major companies including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Tata Motors reporting negative sales as compared to the same month last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: TVS Mobility Group, Mitsubishi Corp ink pact for employee exchange programme
TVS Mobility, the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam family, a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies, has signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation to launch the TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Programme. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: ITC Q1 net profit rises marginally to ₹4,917 cr, revenue up 7%
Tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate ITC missed first quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as higher expenses and challenges at its paperboards and packaging business hurt margins.
Demand in ITC’s paperboards, paper and packaging business, which makes up roughly a tenth of its revenue, has fallen in recent quarters due to competition with cheaper Chinese products, squeezing its overall sales and earnings. Read more
