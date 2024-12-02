December 02, 2024 09:16

Nomura On Dixon Tech

Buy Call, Target At Rs18,654/Sh

Co Launches Mass Production Of Google Pixel Smartphones

China+1 Can Lead To Significant Long-term Potential From Google

Est Addition Of Rs1,500 Cr Revenue, 4% Of FY26 Smartphone Sales Depending On Ramp-up

Co Will Showcase Capabilities To Make Premium Phones & Will Be Key Longer-term Positive

HSBC on Cable and Wire OEMs

Demand environment looking +ve for CY25

While capacity growth is set to outpace demand growth, still see margin improvement in CY25 led by wires biz

Polycab– Buy, TP Rs 7750

KEI Ind– Hold, TP Rs 4350

RR Kabel– Hold, TP Rs 1700

HSBC on Titagarh Rail

Buy, TP cut to Rs 1425 from Rs 1980

With state elections behind, awarding of metro rolling stock has resumed; opportunity pipeline is strong

Though execution of existing metro & Vande Bharat orders are slower than earlier expected, leading to est. cut

Cut Revenue & EPS Estimate By 9-11% In FY26/27

Nuvama on Adani Ports

Buy, TP Rs 1960

Investor Day at its Vizhinjam port

Takeaways

i) Reiterated its guidance of 1bnt handling vol by 2030

ii) Logistics to be significant growth driver

iii) Significant tech advancement in ports & logistics

iv) Strong b/s discipline

MS On IndusInd Bank

Equal-Weight Call, Target Cut To Rs1,150/Sh From Rs1,400/Sh

Stock Price Has Fallen 30% Post Earnings Owing To MFI Asset Quality

Detail Risk Reward – While Not Bad, Risks Are Towards Downside

Continue To Apply 30% Bear Case Weight & Better Risk Reward At Large Private Banks

GS On HDFC Bank

Buy Call, Target At `2,156/Sh

Maintain Positive View

See EPS Growing At A 15% CAGR Over FY24-27 On Back Of Core PpOP Growth Of 18% CAGR

See Improvement In Margin, Cost-To-Assets Driven By Operating Leverage

Investors May Start To Focus On EPS Growth More Than PpOP Growth To Adjust For Credit-Cost Outcomes

Expect Credit Cost To Remain In A Predictable Range Of 40-45 bps Of Loan Book

Jefferies On Bajaj Fin

Buy Call, Target At `8,400/Sh

Co Withdrew Co-branded Credit Cards Where It Partnered With RBL Bank & DBS Bank

Withdrawal Of Co-branded Credit Card Reflects Concern On Asset Quality In Mass-Mkt Credit Card

Limited Impact As Loss On Origination Fee May Be Partly Made Up By Lower Costs

Within SME Loans, Flexi-Loan Book Also Shouldn’t Face Regulatory Risks As It’s Quite Compliant

MS on RBL BK

UW, TP Rs 180

Co-branded card partnership with Bajaj Fin discontinued

Bajaj Fin was a sizeable channel for RBL Bank in terms of credit card issuance, & this move could constrain RBL’s potential credit card market share over medium term.

While RoA for credit card portfolio may improve, believe this is net -ve for medium-term earnings Earnings outlook is tough, particularly driven by challenges in the MFI segment.

This will likely keep RoE below COE & hence val at 0.6x bk

Investec On RBL Bank

Hold Call, Target Cut To `170/Sh

Co Has Terminated Its Co-branding Card Arrangement With Bajaj Fin, Its Largest Sourcing Partner

Move Was Likely Prompted By Need To Reduce Dependence On Bajaj Fin

Expect Headline Credit Growth To Moderate By 200 bps To 13-14% YoY In FY25

Growth May Revive In H2FY26 Onwards As Co Scales Up Arrangements With New Cobranding Partners

CITI on RBL BK

Buy, TP Rs 255

RBK & BAF decided to stop fresh issuance of co-branded credit card

Impact: BAF sourcing constituted 50-55%

Origination cost sharing will terminate but trail payout will continue.

Mgmt expects to grow credit card portfolio at 10-15% in near term

Emkay on Anant Raj

Initiate BUY, TP Rs 925

⁠Making it big in high-growth data center & cloud space

In Real Estate, comfortable launch pipeline to drive bookings/collections CAGR of 18%/39% during FY24-27E.

Deleveraged b/s & likely fund-raise to support Data Center growth

CITI ON GDP

Real GDP Growth Fell To A 7-quarter Low Of 5.4% YoY In Q2FY25 (Vs BBG Est Of 6.5%)

Investment Contributed 70 bps Of The 130 bps Growth Deceleration

There Was A Broad-Based Slowdown In Industrial Growth, While Services Remained Resilient

Part Of Industrial Slowdown Could Be Due To One-offs & An Unfavourable Base

Consumption Growth Slowdown Was In-line With Expectations - Rural Better Than Urban

Activity Data For Oct Remained Mixed

There Is Improvement In Rural Consumption & Continued Slowdown In Public Capex

Revise FY25 Real GDP Growth To 6.4% YoY (Vs 7% Earlier, RBI Est At 7.2% YoY)

While Elevated Inflation Makes A Dec Rate Cut Unlikely

RBI Could Explicitly Acknowledge Need To Support Growth, Cementing A Feb Rate Cut View

That Said, The RBI Could Consider CRR Cut In Dec To Ease Liquidity Pressures.

There Could Be Renewed Urgency On Public Capex, Even If It Remained Below The FY25 Target

UBS ON GDP

Growth In The September Quarter Was Much Below Consensus Expectation

Lowering FY25 Real GDP Growth To 6.3% YoY; Sequential Pick-up Likely In H2

Need Policy (Monetary & Fiscal) Support To Take Growth Towards 6.5% YoY

By Expenditure: Consumption And Capex Down; Net Export Contribution Up

By Production: Weak Industry Segment Growth Led The Slowdown.

MS On GDP

Expect Growth To Have Likely Bottomed Out And Thus Rebound In H2FY25

Mark-To-Market GDP Cut To 6.3% YoY For FY25

Slowdown Was Evident In Both Capex & Private Consumption

However, Consumption Growth At 6% Outpaced Capex Growth Of 5.4%

Net Exports Contributed Positively

Industry Remained Weak At 3.9% YoY With Manufacturing & Electricity Being A Drag

HSBC On GDP

GDP Grew At A Tepid 5.4% In Quarter Ending September, Well Below Expectation

Industry Came In Weaker Than Services, & Consumption Weaker Than Investment

Believe RBI Will Cut Rates Starting Feb, But Could Ease Liquidity Earlier, Starting December

JP Morgan On GDP

Nominal GDP Growth Slowed To 8%, Lowest Since December 2020

While Quantum Of Undershoot A Surprise, Trajectory Of Slowing Growth In Recently Is Not

Expect The First Cut In Feb, When The Has More Conviction Of Headline CPI Rolling Over

Yesterday’s Sharp GDP Downside Surprise Has Increased Odds Of A Cut At Next Wk’s Review

Base Case Remains That RBI Remains On A Dovish Hold Next Week

RBI Will Either Announce Or Signal Some Liquidity Easing In Anticipation Of Tightening Liquidity

Nomura On GDP

Slowing Consumption & Invst Growth Suggest Domestic Growth Engines Are Sputtering

Moderation Reflects A Mix Of Transient Factors, Which Should Reverse

Moderation Reflects Endemic Factors As Well Such As Ebbing Of Post-Pandemic Pent-Up Demand

Moderation Reflects Slowing Income Growth, RBI’s Macro-prudential Tightening & Weak Pvt Capex

Lower Our FY25 GDP Growth To 6.0% (From 6.7%) And FY26 To 5.9% (Vs 6.8%)

Expect 100 bps In Rate Cuts, Starting December

Goldman Sachs On GDP

Lower Our CY24 & FY25 Real GDP Growth Est By 30 Bps & 40 Bps To 6.4% YoY & 6.0% YoY Respectively

Maintain Our CY25 And FY26 Real GDP Growth Forecast At 6.3% YoY Each