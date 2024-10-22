Stock Market on 22 October 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- October 22, 2024 15:38
Markets closing bell: Indices slide 1%: Sensex falls 930.55 pts, Nifty 50 dips 309.00 pts
Indices end 1% lower.
Sensex closed at 80,220.72, descended by 930.55 pts or 1.15%, and Nifty 50 ended the day’s trade at 24,472.10, dipped by 309.00 pts or 1.25%.
- October 22, 2024 15:37
Stock market live updates: Zomato reports ₹421 crore net profit for Q2, shares down 3.44%
Zomato recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹421 crore as against ₹315 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares closed at ₹256.55 on the NSE, down by 3.44%.
- October 22, 2024 15:34
Stock market live updates: Zomato board has approved fundraising upto ₹8,500 crore via QIP
- October 22, 2024 15:27
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds named major contender in North American cybersecurity assessment, shares dip
Bengaluru-based IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has been recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for North America, the company announced today.
- October 22, 2024 15:25
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Energy Solutions Q2 profit jumps to ₹179.67 crore; shares flat at ₹1,009.70
Adani Energy Solutions recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹179.67 crore as against ₹105.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,009.70.
- October 22, 2024 15:24
Stock Market Live Today: SRF Ltd to set up BOPP-BOPE facility; shares down 4.41%
SRF Ltd board has approved project for setting up manufacturing facility for BOPP – BOPE Film (including Metallizer) at Indore.
Shares declined 4.41% on the NSE to ₹2,177.60
- October 22, 2024 15:24
Stock Market Live Today: Mazagon Dock splits shares, declares ₹23.19 dividend; shares down 11.13%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited board has approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of ₹10 each into 2 equity shares of ₹5 each and has declared interim dividend of ₹23.19 per equity share.
Shares tumble 11.13% on the NSE to trade at ₹4,147
- October 22, 2024 15:23
Stock Market Live Today: NBCC has secured another work order worth ₹41 crore. Shares plunged 5.93% on the NSE to ₹96.50
- October 22, 2024 15:09
Stock Market Live Today: NBCC secures interior projects worth ₹127.50 crore at World Trade Centre Delhi, shares plummet
NBCC (India) Limited, a state-owned construction company, has secured multiple interior and fit-out work orders valued at approximately ₹127.50 crore at the World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, the company announced today.
- October 22, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: Major losers & gainers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major losers
Adani Enterprises (-3.83%), BEL (-3.52%), Coal India (-3.42%), M&M (-3.27%), Tata Motors (-2.98%)
Only gainers on the NSE As at 3 pm
ICICI Bank (0.39%), Bharti Airtel (0.09%)
- October 22, 2024 15:05
Stock Market Live Today | BSE: 524 stocks up, 3,437 down; 52-week highs at 163
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 22, 2024, were 524 against 3,437 stocks that declined, and 82 remained unchanged.
Total stocks traded were 4,043. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 163, and those that hit a 52-week low was 143. A total of 187 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 564 in the lower circuit.
- October 22, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex plunges by 800 pts
- October 22, 2024 14:57
Stock Market Live Today: Elan Group secures investment of ₹1200 crore from Kotak Real Estate Fund towards Growth Capital
- October 22, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: Kanpur Plastipack closes Brazil subsidiary; shares down 2.52%
Kanpur Plastipack announced closure of Kanplas Do Brasil Ltda, Brasil a Private Company incorporated in Brazil as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Kanpur Plastipack shares traded 2.52% lower on the NSE at ₹116
- October 22, 2024 14:38
Stock Market Live Today: HSCC secures ₹1,322.48 crore contract; NBCC shares down 4.95%
HSCC (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India), has secured ₹1,322.48 crore contract from Employees State Insurance Corporation, Govt. of India.
NBCC (India) shares trade at ₹97.50 on the NSE, down by 4.95%.
- October 22, 2024 14:29
Stock Market Live Today: Kajaria Ceramics Q2 profit drops; declares ₹5 dividend, shares down 4.56%
Kajaria Ceramics Limited recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹85.54 crore as against ₹110.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Board has declared interim dividend of ₹5 and record date for the purpose of dividend is Nov 4, 2024.
Shares trade 4.56% lower on the NSE at ₹1,292.80
- October 22, 2024 14:29
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex slumped 516.20 pts or 0.64% to trade at 80,635.07 as at 2.22 pm
- October 22, 2024 14:21
Stock Market Live Today: MRF to invest ₹7.26 crore in clean energy venture, shares in red
Tyre manufacturer MRF Limited announced today its plans to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Clean Max Omni Private Limited for ₹7.26 crores, marking a significant move into renewable energy sourcing. The Chennai-based company has entered into a captive power purchase agreement with Clean Max Omni for a hybrid power supply under the government’s captive power policy.
- October 22, 2024 14:20
Stock Market Live Today: Aditya Birla Real Estate’s Q2 profit falls; shares down 8.57%
Aditya Birla Real Estate recorded standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹14.29 crore as against ₹15.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares tanked 8.57% on the NSE to ₹2,770.70
- October 22, 2024 14:10
Stock Market Live Today: Indian auto parts maker Remsons acquires 51% stake in UK’s BEE lighting, shares dip
- October 22, 2024 14:06
Stock Market Live Today: LTIMindtree launches AI-Smart Underwriter; shares flat at ₹5,915.25
LTIMindtree announced the launch of ‘AI-Smart Underwriter’ solution developed in collaboration with ServiceNow.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹5,915.25
- October 22, 2024 13:59
Stock Market Live Today: Perspective by Mr Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on the ‘Expectations From Festive Sales’
- October 22, 2024 13:59
Stock Market Live Today: Deepak Builders IPO subscribed 8.45x, retail at 12.06x
Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO has been subscribed 8.45 times as of 01.51 pm on October 22, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.53 times, NII 10.59 times, and retail 12.06 times. The issue closes tomorrow.
- October 22, 2024 13:46
Stock market live updates today: EaseMyTrip.com announces partnership with CARS24, India’s leading AutoTech company. The stock declines 4.4% on the NSE to ₹30.40
- October 22, 2024 13:45
Stock market live updates today: Supreme Industries consolidated net profit drops to ₹206.60 crore; shares trade lower on NSE
Supreme Industries recorded a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at ₹206.60 crore as against ₹243.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade 3.97% lower on the NSE at ₹4,782.10. Board declares interim dividend of ₹10
- October 22, 2024 13:43
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
1. Aurionpro: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 32% YoY from INR 211 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 278 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 33% from INR 34.3 Cr to INR 45.5 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 6% and Net Profit up 2%.
2. Blue Pebble: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 77% YoY from INR 13.18 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 23.39 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 29% from INR 2.92 Cr to INR 3.77 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 2.6x and Net Profit up 4.5x.
3. E2E Networks: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.2x YoY from INR 22 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 47.6 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2x from INR 6 Cr to INR 12.1 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 16% and Net Profit up 21%.
4. Balu Forge Industries: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 60% YoY from INR 139 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 223 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.1x from INR 23 Cr to INR 48 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 27% and Net Profit up 41%.
5. Gensol: NEW PROJECT
A consortium led by Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd., along with Gensol Engineering Ltd., Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, and Metsol AB (Sweden), will develop India’s first and largest Green Steel production facility, using 100% Green Hydrogen under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The 50 TPD plant, supported by MECON, the Ministry of Steel, and MNRE, will utilize DRI vertical shaft technology to produce sponge iron with zero CO₂ emissions, replacing fossil fuels. The project, with an estimated capex of INR 321 Crore, is backed by 50% government incentives and aims to drive sustainable steel production in India.
(SUBSIDIARY INCORPORATION) Company has incorporated three new wholly-owned subsidiaries—Hari Shakti Energy Private Limited, Innogrid Energy Private Limited, and Shakti Sangini Energy Private Limited—to carry out the business of generating, developing, accumulating, producing, manufacturing, processing, and distributing all forms of power or electrical energy, including wind, solar, renewable energy, and battery storage.\u0009
6. Avantel: FUND RAISE
Board meeting to be held on 24th Oct ’24 to consider fund raise.
- October 22, 2024 13:42
Stock market live updates today: Paytm swings to ₹930 crore profit in Q2 on boost from one-time gain
Aided by an one-time exceptional gain of ₹ 1,345 crore from sale of entertainment ticketing business, One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹930 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. This is against a net loss of ₹292 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. In the June 2024 quarter, Paytm had reported a net loss of ₹840 crore.
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 11 percent sequentially to ₹ 1,660 crore as against ₹1,501 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
- October 22, 2024 13:30
Stock market live updates today: Post-listing view on the Hyundai Motor India IPO from Master Capital Services Ltd.
Hyundai Motors India’s shares listed on Tuesday, slips over 4% post listing and is currently trading around Rs 1880 per share. The Hyundai Motor India IPO, which was the largest-ever public issue in Indian markets, comprised an offer for sale, with Hyundai Korea diluting its share to raise up to Rs 27,870.16 crore. Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest auto OEM in the Indian passenger vehicles market in terms of domestic sales volumes. The company is further emphasizing electric vehicles and hybrid technology, to cater the increased demand among customers. It is anticipated that with an improved market share in key segments due to a favourable product mix, the brand has the potential for further growth. Investors with a long-term perspective could consider holding the stock, as future performance will most likely be driven by the company’s competitive market position and product enhancements.
- October 22, 2024 13:20
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty Realty stocks: DLF (-4.64%), Brigade (-3.64%), Godrej Properties (-3.52%), Sobha (-3.06%)
- October 22, 2024 13:05
Stock market live updates today: ICICI Securities standalone net profit up at ₹528.2 crore; shares trade flat on the NSE
ICICI Securities recorded a standalone net profit of ₹528.2 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as against ₹423.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat at ₹851.40 on the NSE.
- October 22, 2024 12:59
Stock market live updates today: City Union Bank stock surges 14% following Q2 results
City Union Bank (CUB) stock surged 14 per cent to ₹171.70 as of early trading session in Tuesday’s trade on BSE at 11:47 AM. The stock opened strong at ₹162.00; and hit a high of ₹172.95 and low of ₹161.55. Earlier, the stock had closed at ₹150.75 on Monday.
- October 22, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹136. Company’s net profit increased 21% to ₹546 crore in Q2
- October 22, 2024 12:44
Stock Market Live Today: Waaree Energies IPO subscribed 5.71 times; NII 15.06, retail 5.02
Waaree Energies IPO has been subscribed 5.71 times as of 12.39 pm on October 22, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.09 times, NII 15.06 times, retail 5.02 times, and those reserved for employees 2.45 times. The issue closes tomorrow.
- October 22, 2024 12:42
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Realty tumbles 3.15% to 1,000.10
- October 22, 2024 12:42
Stock Market Live Today: 436 stocks hit lower circuit on the BSE
- October 22, 2024 12:37
Stock Market Live Today: Copper: Forming a base. Go long now and on dips
Copper price continues to trade lower. The copper futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange has been coming down since the beginning of this month and has been in a downtrend. However, the price action over the last one week indicates that the fall has been stabilising. The MCX Copper Futures contract is currently trading at ₹817 per kg.
- October 22, 2024 12:35
Stock Market Live Today: Varun Beverages chairman highlights new DRC facility, ₹7,500 crore QIP approval, and expansion plans in India and Africa
- October 22, 2024 12:32
Stock Market Live Today: Day 2- Waaree Energies Limited IPO - Fully subscribed
- October 22, 2024 12:27
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds named ‘Major Contender,’ shares flat at ₹786.50
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has been positioned as a ‘Major Contender’ in the latest market evaluation report, Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - North America by Everest Group.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹786.50
- October 22, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Sensex declines 342.57 points or 0.42% to 80,808.70 as at 12.06 pm. Nifty 50 traded lower by 111.25 points or 0.45% at 24,669.85.
- October 22, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: ICICI Bank (1.32%), Shriram Finance (0.79%), Bharti Airtel (0.69%), Nestle India (0.65%), Bajaj Auto (0.45%)
Top losers: Tata Motors (-2.08%), M&M (-1.98%), BEL (-1.84%), SBI (-1.81%), Tata Steel (-1.79%)
- October 22, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,909 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on October 22, 2024, 712 advanced against 3,091 stocks that declined, and 106 remained unchanged. While 148 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 114 hit a 52-week low. A total of 184 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 390 in the lower circuit.
- October 22, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric Mobility shares flat on NSE at ₹82.11. Company has resolved 99.1% of 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).
- October 22, 2024 11:57
Stock market live updates today: Nestle’s CERELAC enters 50th year in India. Nestle India shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,366.35
- October 22, 2024 11:57
Stock market live updates today: Info Edge (India) will invest ₹30 crores in Redstart Labs (India) Ltd, wholly-owned arm. Shares decline 2.19% on NSE to ₹7,775.40
- October 22, 2024 11:56
Stock market live updates today: Varun Beverages posted consolidated net profit of ₹628.8 crore in September quarter, as against ₹514 crore in the same previous quarter. Shares flat on NSE at ₹573.55
- October 22, 2024 11:53
Stock market live updates today: NBCC India has secured new orders worth ₹127.50 crore. Shares trade at ₹97.53 on the NSE, down by 4.92%.
- October 22, 2024 11:39
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty prediction today – October 22, 2024: Stay out of the market
The Bank Nifty index has been oscillating around 52,000 over the last few sessions. The index touched a high of 52,257 in early trades and has come down from there. It is currently trading at 51,932, down 0.05 per cent. The advances/ declines ratio is at 3:9. This can keep the bias negative. Read more
- October 22, 2024 11:27
Stock market live updates today: 48% of equity MFs outperform respective benchmarks in September’24: PL Wealth Management
PL Wealth Management, PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management arm, in its latest study on mutual fund performance analysis cited that the AUM (assets under management) of equity mutual funds has surged by 3.10% sequentially to INR 26,43,291 crore in September 2024 from INR 25,64,069 crore in August 2024 (excluding Sectoral / Thematic Funds). The study which is based on 287 open-ended equity diversified funds cited that 48% of these funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks over the past one month, ending September 30th, 2024. The cumulative total of funds that outperformed stood at 137 during the month ending September 30th 2024 (one month).
- October 22, 2024 11:26
Stock market live updates today: Power Grid board approves raising ₹5,000 crore via Power Grid Bonds on private placement basis. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹328.10
- October 22, 2024 11:19
Stock market live updates today: Paytm shares fall 3.81% on the NSE post Q2 results.
- October 22, 2024 11:16
Stock market live updates today: Bank Of Baroda has appointed Khosla Ajay as CGM, Govt Business, New Delhi
- October 22, 2024 11:00
Stock market live updates today: Ambuja Cements buys Orient Cement for ₹8,100 cr
Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has acquired Orient Cement for ₹8,100 crore, including the mandatory open offer.
The deal will be funded through internal accruals.
The company will also make an open offer to shareholders of Orient Cement for acquiring 26 per cent at ₹395 per equity share.
The deal is expected to be completed in 3-4 months, said Ambuja Cements in a statement on Tuesday. Read more
- October 22, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates today: MRF inks captive power purchase agreement with Clean Max Omni for hybrid power; to acquire up to 26% of paid-up equity of the company; shares trade flat
MRF Ltd has entered into a captive power purchase agreement with Clean Max Omni Private Limited for purchase of hybrid power under the captive power policy of the Government and in this connection will be acquiring upto 26% of the paid up equity of the Company.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,27,330.05
- October 22, 2024 10:45
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Prediction Today – October 22, 2024: Go short on a break below the immediate support
Nifty 50 is looking mixed, and range-bound over the last few days. The index has been struggling to rise within the range over the last few sessions. It has been struggling to get a strong rise past 24,900. Nifty touched high of 24,882 today and has come down from there. It is currently trading at 24,763, marginally down by 0.1 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 16:34. This keeps the bias negative and the chances high for the Nifty to fall within the range during the day. Read more
- October 22, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates today: Emkay on Hyundai
We initiate coverage on Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) with REDUCE (TP of Rs1,750, at ~23x core Sep-26E PER, similar to MSIL) amid a lackluster ~5% EPS CAGR over FY24-27E. HMIL has established a strong franchise in India; however, lack of major launches (key growth driver historically in PVs) over the next 12-18M, muted ~5% capacity CAGR, higher royalty, and lower treasury income are likely to restrict EPS growth. While MSIL (REDUCE) also faces similar near-term growth challenges, we prefer it over HMIL given its catch-up on operational and financial metrics (even on lower SUV mix) with a much diversified product and powertrain mix and a higher growth optionality (potential small-car recovery, aggressive 8% capacity CAGR, 7-seater SUV launch in H2FY26E, and 10 new models by 2030) driving a superior 6%/10% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY24-27E.
- October 22, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: Hyundai Motor makes tepid market debut, trades below IPO price
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) shares listed at ₹1,934 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, marking a discount of 1.3 per cent to its issue price of ₹1,960. The stock further declined to ₹1,923.25 in early trading, down 0.56 per cent from its opening price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares opened at ₹1,931.00.
The ₹27,870 crore initial public offering (IPO), the largest in India’s history, had received a lukewarm response during its three-day subscription period. The issue was undersubscribed at 0.45 times overall, with only the employee portion showing strong interest at 1.43 times subscription. Read more
- October 22, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates today: Hyundai order book on NSE shows sell outnumbers buy
pic1.jpg
- October 22, 2024 10:24
Stock market live updates today: Post-listing view on Hyundai Motor India IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Hyundai Motor India Limited’s IPO listed at ₹1,934, marking a 1.33% loss against its issue price of ₹1,960, which was largely in line with expectations. The IPO witnessed a moderate subscription, with an overall bid of 2.3 times. The subdued grey market premium (GMP) of ₹67 (3.42%) ahead of listing had already indicated limited enthusiasm for listing gains, and the company’s fully priced valuation contributed to the muted debut.
Despite the discounted listing, Hyundai Motor India’s strong fundamentals, being the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India and its strategic focus on the SUV segment, continue to support its long-term growth prospects. Investors who entered with a long-term perspective may consider holding the stock, as future performance will likely be driven by the company’s competitive market position and product innovations.
- October 22, 2024 10:23
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations on Hyundai India listing
Nomura on Hyundai India
Initiate Buy, TP Rs 2472
Riding on style & technology
Ongoing premiumization should drive high-quality growth
Long runway for Indian car industry – current penetration at 36 cars/1,000 people
Est to deliver 8% vol CAGR over FY25-27F driven by 7-8 new models (including facelifts) & its EBITDA margins to improve to 14% by FY27F from 13.1% in FY24; led by improving mix, cost reduction & operating leverage
Macquarie on Hyundai India
Initiate O-P, TP Rs 2235
Believe deserves premium PE multiple vs peers due to its favourable portfolio mix & premium positioning.
Powertrain optionality, including parent capabilities & market share upside risk are medium-term +ves
Catalysts: Domestic PV demand, Co’s market share trends, including new model launches and margin improvement led by portfolio mix.
Market rewards earnings/market share delivery with a sustained PE multiple premium over PV peers
JPM on AU Small Bk
Initiate Neutral. TP Rs 700
Has potential to deliver strong earnings compounding (JPMe: 34% FY25-27e EPS CAGR) over medium term, driven by healthy asset growth &ROA improvement
But near term,see risks from delinquencies rising on its unsecured bk
Fincare merger offers an extended pan-India presence, however, comes with an expanded unsecured exposure (12% vs 5% pre-merger) at an adverse point in cycle
@19x FY26 P/E, trades well above mid-tier prvt bk peers
HSBC on Bajaj Housing
Reduce, TP Rs 110
2Q: Healthy PAT was driven by income from assignment and low credit costs; core-earning performance was muted
Expect EPS growth will slow down due to lower AUM growth, NIM pressure, & normalised credit costs
Cut FY25-27e EPS est 1-4%
MS on Bajaj Fin
OW, TP Rs 9000
BHFL’s AUM rose 6% QoQ, in-line with (BAF’s) consolidated AUM growth of 6% QoQ
PAT grew 13% QoQ (+21% YoY) due to higher non-interest income (assignment) & lower credit costs QoQ
Make minor tweaks to 2QF25 PAT forecast for BAF
UBS on 360 One
Buy, TP Rs 1250
Strong AUM growth; relatively softer retentions
Wealth management ARR AUM growth remain strong at 45% YoY H1FY25
Asset management AUM growth strong despite lower net flows in AIF biz
Higher Cost/income ratio; largely in-line profits
Jefferies on 360 One
Buy, TP Rs 1350
Strong beat 2Q PBT(+41% YoY), led by outperformance in wealth (+44% YoY) & steady AMC (+31% YoY)
Raise EPS est. by 2-3%
Healthy fundraising in AMC(Rs71bn in gross inflows) continues to offset impact of ongoing redemption which ends in Q4
Investec on 360 One
Hold, TP Rs 1050
Transactional income drove inline Operating PBT
Strong Net ARR inflows compared to last few qtrs.
Seek clarity on
a) reasons for net outflow in AIF during qtr
b) sustainability of transactional revenue
c) reasons for elevated opex
Macquarie on CITY Union BK
O-P, TP Rs 185
2Q FY25: PAT in line
Growth engine finally turns on
Expect ROA to remain ~1.5-1.6% despite higher credit costs
Risk/reward looks favourable given potential growth & ROA trajectory
Investec on City Union BK
Buy, TP Rs 200
Better-than-expected quarter across metrics – growth, profitability & asset quality.
While this is 1st quarter for all 3 metrics to show improving trends, bank is in a favourable cycle on AQ front due to its secured nature
- October 22, 2024 10:22
Stock market live updates today: Ambuja Cement has announced it will acquire 46.8% stake in Orient Cement at Rs 8,100cr
Ambuja Cement has announced it will acquire 46.8% stake in Orient Cement at Rs 8,100cr (Rs395.4/share, 12.3% premium to yesterday close). This will trigger an open offer of 26%.
Orient Cement has a total capacity of 8.5mmt in South and West market while it has 8.1mmt of ready to execute projects. It also has a clinker capacity of 5.6mtpa which is expected to be increased to 11.5mtpa in near term. This acquisition would take the Adani’s consolidated capacity to 97.4mtpa and targeting 100+mtpa by FY25.
Acquisition translates to a EV/t of $114, which is a significant premium to the recent acquisition of Kesoram and Sanghi Cements. We don’t see it a big value accretive for Ambuja. Currently we have a HOLD rating on the stock.
- October 22, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open flat on FII selling pressure
Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday, with the Sensex starting at 81,155.08 and Nifty at 24,798.65, as concerns over foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and rising US Treasury yields weighed on market sentiment.
- October 22, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates today: M&M dismisses IT department appeal on the ground that the disputed tax amount is lower than monetary limit of tax effect set; shares trade flat on the NSE
Mahindra & Mahindra informed that the High Court of Bombay has dismissed appeal(s) made by the Income Tax Department on the ground that the disputed tax amount of around Rs. 26.24 lakh and Rs. 65.45 lakh respectively in each of the cases is lower than Rs. 2 crore being the monetary limit of tax effect set for the Income Tax Department to file appeal before High Court as per the recent Circular issued by Central Board of Direct Taxes.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,975.50
- October 22, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates today: Hyundai shares list at ₹1934 on the NSE and at ₹1,931 on the BSE against the issue price of ₹1960
- October 22, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates today: Ericsson, Wipro announce transformation of billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands; Wipro shares trade flat on NSE
Ericsson and Wipro Ltd have announced the transformation of the billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Wipro shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹553.
- October 22, 2024 09:55
Stock market live updates today: Ambuja Cement stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹575.15
- October 22, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: IPO Listing- HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA LIMITED
Listing Date : Tuesday, October 22, 2024 (Today)
ISIN : INE0V6F01027
BSE : 544274‘A’ Group
NSE : HYUNDAI
NSE Series : EQ
IPO Price : ₹ 1960/-
App. Min. Lot : 7 Shares
- October 22, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.35 am
Major gainers: Infosys (1.20%), ICICI Bank (1.12%), Shriram Finance (1%), Titan (0.79%), Tech Mahindra (0.73%)
Major losers: Tata Steel (-1.66%), BEL (-1.13%), BPCL (-1.09%), Tata Motors (-0.83%), Bajaj Auto (-0.79%)
- October 22, 2024 09:44
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following concerns over slowing demand in China. At 9.24 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $74.11, down by 0.24 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.89, down by 0.21 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5898 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5932, down by 0.57 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5892 against the previous close of ₹5923, down by 0.52 per cent. Read more
- October 22, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open in the green. At 9:27 am, Sensex was at 81,301.13, up 149.86 points or 0.18 per cent. Nifty was at 24,817.00, up 35.90 points or 0.14 per cent.
- October 22, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: Orient Cem: Ambuja Cement to acquire 37.9 per cent stake in company at Rs 395.4/Sh versus previous close Rs 352.5/Sh (Supportive for Orient Cem)
- October 22, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO: Subscribed 4x on day 1
The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders and Engineers began on a strong note on Monday, as the IPO was subscribed 4.12 times. The company has fixed the price band at ₹192-203 and the issue will close on October 23. The ₹260.04 crore issue consists of a fresh issue worth ₹217.21 crore and an offer for sale of ₹42.83 crore. Promoter Deepak Kumar Singal and his wife, Sunita Singal, will be the selling shareholders in the OFS. Read more
- October 22, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today: United Heat Transfer Limited IPO Opens on 22nd October 2024
New Delhi, October 22, 2024: United Heat Transfer Limited specializing in advanced heat exchanger equipment has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024. Through this IPO the company is aiming to raise 2999.56 Lakhs at the upper band, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
The fresh issue of 50,84,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs.10 each.
Equity Share Allocation:
●\u0009QIB Anchor Portion - UpTo 14,34,000 Equity Shares
●\u0009Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) including Anchor Portion - UpTo 24,08,000 Equity Shares
●\u0009Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - At least 7,28,000 Equity Shares
●\u0009Retail Individual Investors (RII) - At least 16,92,000 Equity Shares
●\u0009Market Maker - UpTo 2,56,000 Equity Shares
The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for working Capital Requirements, Repayment of Debt and General Corporate Purposes. The bidding for the Anchor portion will open on Monday, 21st October 2024, the issue will open for subscription for all other categories from Tuesday, 22nd October 2024 and close on Thursday 24th October 2024.
Over the past 3 decades, United Heat Transfer Limited has worked very hard to show beyond doubt that they are the pioneers in their industry, their long list of clientele has put their utmost trust in them to deliver heat exchanger equipment like Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Air Cooled Heat Exchangers, Marine Heat Exchangers, Moisture Separators, Automatic Backflush Filters, Pressure Vessels and Process Flow Skids etc. They have carefully created their equipment keeping the environment and sustainability at the top of their minds and hearts. United Heat Transfer Limited was founded on the foundation of serving the people with the utmost respect and made a commitment to serve their customers by partaking in educational programs and motivating the people. This expansion will allow them to extensively give back to the community and people by further growing their reach towards creating more solutions catered to environmental conservation and community welfare.
Mr. Yogesh Patil, Chairman and Managing Director of United Heat Transfer Limited expressed “We are elated to come out with our own IPO, this is a vital decision and moment for us. This IPO will allow us to strengthen our partnerships with our diverse clients both domestically and internationally by expanding into Europe, The USA, and Asian countries. This allocation will enable us to aggressively serve and work towards our goal of becoming the preferred choice for our stakeholders.”
Mr. Vivek Patil, Whole Time Director of United Heat Transfer Limited said “The Heat Exchanger Equipment industry has carved out its niche and now we have successfully expanded our clientele globally, our steady growth can be only accounted for by our motivation to strive for excellence in every aspect of our working. We have always kept our initiatives to create a sustainable living and creating an ecological impact at utmost priority, which resonates with our clients the most. With this IPO we want to expand our initiatives by serving more and more sectors.”
The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited.
Commenting on the development Mr. Sunil Nyati, MD, Swastika Investmart Ltd. “We are delighted to support United Heat Transfer Limited towards their journey to the public markets. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the heat exchanger industry has positioned them as leaders, and this IPO marks a significant milestone for its growth. We are confident that this offering will unlock new opportunities for the company and its stakeholders.”
- October 22, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Tuesday, 22 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Fin Ltd
• Coforge Ltd
• M&M Fin Ltd
• Max Fin Ltd
• Persistent Sys Ltd
• ICICI Pru Ltd
• Indus Towers Ltd
• Can Fin Ltd
• SRF Ltd
Cash Segment
• Zensar Tech Ltd.
• GMDC Ltd.
• Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
• Century Text Ltd.
• Adani Energy Ltd.
• Adani Green Ltd.
• Amber Enterprises Ltd.
• Chennai Petro Ltd.
• ICICI Sec Ltd.
• Kajaria Cer Ltd.
• Olectra Green Ltd.
• One97 Comm Ltd.
• Shoppers Stop Ltd.
• Supreme Ind Ltd.
• Varun Bev Ltd.
• Zomato Ltd.
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd
• Navin Fluorine Ltd
• Pidilite Ind Ltd
• Syngene Int Ltd
• Godrej Prop Ltd
• United Spirits Ltd
• AU SFB Ltd
• Hindustan Unilev Ltd
• BIRLASOFT Ltd
• Dr. Lal Path Ltd.
• Piramal Ent Ltd
• SBI Life Ltd
• TVS Motor Company Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Hold Ltd.
• KPIT Tech Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Ltd.
• Schaeffler Ltd.
• Sona BLW Ltd.
• Lloyds Metals Ltd.
• Aster DM Ltd.
• Birla Corp Ltd.
• Craftsman Auto Ltd.
• IIFL Fin Ltd.
• Metro Brands Ltd.
• Piramal Pharma Ltd.
• TVS Hold Ltd.
• VIP Ind Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Ltd
• ITC Ltd
• Petronet LNG Ltd
• GMR Airports Ltd
• NTPC Ltd
• ACC Ltd
• Colgate Palmolive Ltd
• Coromandel Int Ltd
• Dixon Tech Ltd
• Godrej Consu Ltd
• IEX Ltd
• Laurus Labs Ltd
• Mahanagar Gas Ltd
• Oracle Financial Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
• Castrol Ltd.
• CIE Automotive Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon Life AMC Ltd.
• Ujjivan Small Fin Bank Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
• Adani Wilmar Ltd.
• Adani Total Gas Ltd.
• Chalet Hotels Ltd.
• Finolex Industries Ltd.
• Home First Fin Company Ltd.
• JSW Energy Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• PNB Housing Fin Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Ramkrishna Forg Ltd.
• RR Kabel Ltd.
• Tata Tele Ltd.
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd
• Chola Inv and Fin Company Ltd
• JSW Steel Ltd
• Bharat Electronics Ltd
• Hindustan Petroleum Ltd
• Torrent Pharma Ltd
• DLF Ltd
• Bank of Baroda
• BPCL Ltd
• Coal Ltd
• InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
• Shriram Fin Ltd
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
• J&K Bank Ltd.
• India Grid Trust
• Inox Wind Ltd.
• Aegis Logistics Ltd.
• CreditAccess Ltd.
• IDBI Bank Ltd.
• Intellect Design Ltd.
• Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
• The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
• Praj Industries Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Bank Ltd
• IDFC First Bank Ltd
• JK Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Industries Ltd
• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
• Ambuja Cements Ltd
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
• Bharti Airtel Ltd
• LIC Housing Fin Ltd
• The Federal Bank Ltd
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical Ltd.
• Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
• Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
• Adani Power Ltd.
• Indian Bank
• JBM Auto Ltd.
• Poly Medicure Ltd.
• Aditya Birla AMC Ltd.
• JSW Infra Ltd.
• Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Sapphire Foods Ltd.
• Tata Tech Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Cor of India Ltd
• Canara Bank
• Maruti Suzuki Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
• Engineers Ltd.
• Star Health Ltd.
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Capri Global Capital Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy Ltd.
• V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ltd
• Tata Power Company Ltd
• Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Carborundum Universal Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• New India Assu Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB Ltd
• Exide Industries Ltd
• IRCTC Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
• Manappuram Fin Ltd
• Titan Company Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Aptus Value Housing Fin Ltd.
• PB Fintech Ltd.
• Timken Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
• Granules Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ltd
• Escorts Kubota Ltd
• Page Industries Ltd
• Trent Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ltd.
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
• State Bank of India
Cash Segment
• Esab Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
Saturday, 9 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
• Gujarat Narmada Ltd
Cash Segment
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
• Samvardhana Motherson Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
• GSFC Ltd.
Wednesday, 13 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Ltd
Cash Segment
• HEG Ltd.
• Kalyan Jwel Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
- October 22, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Grovy India Ltd.
Bonus issue 3:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 294
Ex-Bonus 23 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Bonus Today
- October 22, 2024 08:56
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Caspian Corporate Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 12.6
Ex-Dividend 23 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 22, 2024 08:56
Stock market live updates today: Waaree Energies IPO: Enters day 2 on strong note
IPO of Waaree Energies witnessed a strong response from retail and high net worth individuals, taking the overall subscription to 3.32 times. Read more
- October 22, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 22, 2024
Tata Steel has signed a contract with an Italy-headquartered metals technology multinational to deliver a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF) as part of its green steelmaking drive in the UK. Under the agreement, Tenova is to supply an EAF with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes of steel similar to the output of the site’s blast furnaces decommissioned recently by melting scrap steel sourced from the UK. Read more
- October 22, 2024 08:28
Stock market live updates today: Market to open on a flattish note on Tuesday
Domestic markets are expected to open flat on Tuesday with a positive bias amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty at 24,810 signals a marginal gain for the Nifty at open. However, analysts said with pressure on the broader markets due to unabated selling by foreign portfolio investors, the market may remain under pressure. Read more
- October 22, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates today: Kunvarji: Fund Houses Recommendations
Nomura on Lal Pathlabs: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3720/Sh (Positive)
MS on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 9000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 895/Sh (Positive)
Investec on City Union Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 200/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on City Union Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 185/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies India Strategy: A rise in liquidity has driven an improvement in banks deposit growth (Positive)
BofA on Oberoi Real: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 1175/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Oberoi Real: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Oberoi Real: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2050/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Ultratech: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 13620/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Ultratech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 11106/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Ultratech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 11500/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 12350/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Ultratech: Maintain Market perform on Company, target price at Rs 10508/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 12300/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 11720/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Hyundai: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2472/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Hyundai: Initiate Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 2235/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Bajaj Housing: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 110/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on L&T Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 180/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Sapphire Foods: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 330/Sh (Negative)
- October 22, 2024 08:11
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Epack Durable: Hisense India joins forces with Epack durable to manufacture air conditioners and home appliances in India for the world. (Positive)
Sona BLW Precision: Inauguration and Commencement of production in new Manesar plant. (Positive)
Arkade Developers: Company to launch residential and commercial project at Bhandup, Maharashtra, and project has estimated revenue potential of Rs 7.6 billion (Positive)
Lemon tree: Company signed license agreement for 72-room hotel in Kalaburagi, Karnataka (Positive)
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield debuts in Bangladesh with manufacturing & assembly unit, and flagship store in Dhaka (Positive)
Mas Financial: Signs Co-lending Partnership with UCO Bank for MSME (Positive)
Sanofi: CD&R announces open offer to acquire a 26% stake in Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India for an aggregate of up to Rs 2,983 crore. (Positive)
Alembic Pharma: Company receives final approval from U.S. FDA for generic version of Diltiazem Hydrochloride (Positive)
Shriram Finance: Company gets RBI nod to sell Shriram Housing stake to Warburg affiliate Mango Crest (Positive)
Mazdock: Board Meeting today to consider Dividend/Stock split. (Positive)
Swaraj Engines: Net Profit at Rs 45 cr vs Rs 37 cr, Revenue at Rs 464 vs Rs 388 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Bajaj Housing Finance: Net Profit at Rs 546 cr vs Rs 451 cr, NII at Rs 713 vs Rs 632 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Supreme Petrochem: Net Profit at Rs 90.3 cr vs Rs 78 cr, Revenue at Rs 1505.6 vs Rs 1187.6 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Mangalam Global: Net Profit at Rs 5.6 cr vs loss Rs 0.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 562 vs Rs 440 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Coal Mining Stocks: Coal Minister to meet CMDs of coal PSUs to prepare action plan to increase coal production. (Positive)
Nelco: Net Profit at Rs 4.1 cr vs Rs 5.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 82.5 vs Rs 76.7 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)
City Union Bank: Net Profit at Rs 285 cr vs Rs 281 cr, NII at Rs 582 vs Rs 538 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)
Rajratan Global Wire: Net Profit at Rs 19 cr vs Rs 19.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 240 vs Rs 214 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Cyient DLM: Net Profit at Rs 15.4 cr vs Rs 14.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 389.4 vs Rs 291.8 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Vinyl Chemicals: Net Profit at Rs 5 cr vs Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 150 vs Rs 154 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Mahindra Logistics: Net loss at Rs 10 cr vs Rs 15 cr, Revenue at Rs 1521 vs Rs 1365 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
HFCL: Net Profit at Rs 73.9 cr vs Rs 69.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 1093 vs Rs 1111 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Aurionpro: Net Profit at Rs 45 cr vs Rs 43 cr, Revenue at Rs 278 vs Rs 261 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Union Bank: Net Profit at ₹4,719.7 Cr Vs ₹3,511.4 Cr, NII At ₹9,047.2 Cr Vs ₹9,126.1 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Epigral: Opens QIP and sets floor price at ₹2,203.29/sh (Neutral)
OLA Elec: Out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved (Neutral)
Mukka Proteins: Company approved issuance of shares worth Rs 980 million. (Neutral)
Tata Steel: Company’s pact with Tenova for Port Talbot has been described as a significant milestone to reducing carbon emissions by 90% (Neutral)
Shiva Cement: Net loss at Rs 33.6 cr vs Net loss Rs 19.4, Revenue at Rs 50.5 cr vs Rs 104 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
JSFB: Net profit at Rs 96.7 cr, down 21.3% YoY, Gross NPA at 2.97% vs 2.62%. QoQ (Negative)
- October 22, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: HFCL Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 6 % AT 73.3 CR (YOY),DOWN 34 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 2 % AT 1093 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 20 % AT 158 CR (YOY),DOWN 10 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 14.5 % V 11.9 % (YOY), 15.15 % (QOQ)
CYIENT DLM Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 5 % AT 15.4 CR (YOY), Up 47% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 33 % AT 389 CR (YOY) ,UP 51 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 34 % AT 31.57 CR (YOY),UP 58 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 8.1% V 8.07 % (YOY),7.75 % (QOQ)
Mahindra Logistics reports #Q2 earnings
Net Loss At ₹9.6 Cr Vs Loss Of ₹15.5 Cr (YoY)
Revenue Up 11.4% At ₹1,521 Cr Vs ₹1,364.8 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 23.7% At ₹66.3 Cr Vs ₹53.6 Cr (YoY)
Margin At 4.4% Vs 3.9% (YoY)
- October 22, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
NELCO: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 41M RUPEES VS 57M (YOY); 46M (QOQ)
NELCO: Q2 REVENUE RUPEES 825M VS 767M (YOY)
NELCO: Q2 EBITDA RUPEES 108M VS 139M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 13.13% VS 18.15% (YOY)
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 190M RUPEES VS 195M (YOY); 152M (QOQ)
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE: Q2 REVENUE 2.4B RUPEES VS 2.14B (YOY)
RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE: Q2 EBITDA 379M RUPEES VS 339M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 15.44% VS 15.83% (YOY)
CITY UNION BANK: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 2.85B RUPEES VS 2.8B (YOY); 2.6B (QOQ)
CITY UNION BANK: Q2 INTEREST EARNED 14.34B RUPEES VS 13.04B (YOY)
CITY UNION BANK: Q2 GNPA 3.54% VS 3.88% (QOQ) || Q2 NNPA 1.62% VS 1.87% (QOQ)
CITY UNION BANK: Q2 PROVISIONS 700M RUPEES VS 390M (QOQ)
EPACK DURABLE: HISENSE INDIA JOINS FORCES WITH EPACK DURABLE TO MANUFACTURE AIR CONDITIONERS AND HOME APPLIANCES IN INDIA FOR THE WORLD || CO SAYS WILL IMMEDIATELY INVEST IN NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN SRICITY WITH CAPACITY OF 1.0 MLN RACS BY FY27-28
- October 22, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 24 𝘟 7 🟢:
SUPREME PETROCHEM: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 903M RUPEES VS 781M (YOY); 1.2B (QOQ)
SUPREME PETROCHEM: Q2 REVENUE 15.04B RUPEES VS 13B (YOY)
SUPREME PETROCHEM: Q2 EBITDA 1.25B RUPEES VS 1.06B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 8.31% VS 8.32% (YOY)
SUPREME PETROCHEM: CO DECARED LNTERIM DIVIDEND…
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES: CO EXECUTED A SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH SBI FUNDS MANAGEMENT; AGREEMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF SHARES WOH 2.2B RUPEES || ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO PROPOSED ALLOTTEE ON A PREFERENTIAL BASIS
SHIVA CEMENT: Q2 SL NET LOSS 336M RUPEES VS LOSS 194M (YOY); LOSS 216M (QOQ)
SHIVA CEMENT: Q2 REVENUE 505M RUPEES VS 1.04B (YOY)
AURUM PROPTECH: Q2 CONS NET LOSS 95.5M RUPEES VS LOSS 201M (YOY); LOSS 100.3M (QOQ)
AURUM PROPTECH: Q2 REVENUE 639.6M RUPEES VS 527.7M (YOY)
AURUM PROPTECH: Q2 EBITDA PROFIT 109.1M RUPEES VS LOSS 76M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 17.06% VS -14.42% (YOY)
OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY: CO HAS PROVIDED THE REQUESTED INFORMATION AND CLARIFICATIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TODAY TO THE CENTRAL CONSUMER PROTECTION AUTHORITY (“CCPA”)
OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY: CO SAYS IT HAS A “ROBUST MECHANISM” TO ADDRESS COMPLAINTS RAISED || CO SAYS…
BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 481.4M RUPEES VS 233M (YOY); 341.7M (QOQ)
BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES: Q2 REVENUE 2.23B RUPEES VS 1.4B (YOY)
BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES: Q2 EBITDA 652.2M RUPEES VS 301.3M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 29.26% VS 21.64% (YOY)
UNION BANK OF INDIA: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 47.2B RUPEES VS 35.11B (YOY); 36.8B (QOQ)
UNION BANK OF INDIA: Q2 INTEREST EARNED SEEN AT 267B RUPEES VS 246B (YOY)
UNION BANK OF INDIA: Q2 GNPA 4.36% VS 4.54% (QOQ) || Q2 NNPA 0.98% VS 0.90% (QOQ)
- October 22, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates today: Macquarie: Hyundai Motor India | Initiation: PV premiumisation & growth pure play
Key points
- We believe HMIL deserves to trade at a premium PE multiple versus peers due to its favourable portfolio mix and premium positioning.
- Powertrain optionality, including parent capabilities and market share upside risk from new models/powertrain launch, are medium-term positives.
- Initiate at Outperform, with a target price of Rs2,235, implying 14% upside to issue price (upper band).
- October 22, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Hyundai Motor India Limited on 22nd October, 2024
Symbol: HYUNDAI
Series: Equity “A Group”
BSE Code: 544274
ISIN: INE0V6F01027
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 1960/- per share
- October 22, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO
Listing Date : Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
BSE Script : 544274
NSE Code : HYUNDAI
IPO Price : ₹1960
- October 22, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-October-2024
* AARTIIND
* BANDHANBNK
* BSOFT
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRSTB
* IEX
* INDIAMART
* LTF
* MANAPPURAM
* PEL
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
- October 22, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates today: Company preview
BAJAJFINSV
* Revenue expected at Rs 29811 crore versus Rs 26022 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 6153 crore versus Rs 10821 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 20.64% versus 41.59%
BSOFT
* Revenue expected at Rs 1361 crore versus Rs 1327 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 174 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.71% versus 13.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 150 crore
GODREJPROP
* Revenue expected at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 343 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs -55 crore versus Rs -61 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at -7.90% versus -17.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 66 crore
HINDUNILVR
* Revenue expected at Rs 16049 crore versus Rs 15623 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3694 crore versus Rs 3797 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.01% versus 24.30%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2674 crore versus Rs 2661 crore
LALPATHLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 674 crore versus Rs 601 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 136 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.22% versus 22.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 109 crore
NAVINFLUOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 494 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 98 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.00% versus 19.87%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 60 crore
PEL
* NII expected at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 739 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs -215 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 37.24% versus -12.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 48 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3256 crore versus Rs 3076 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 756 crore versus Rs 679 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.21% versus 22.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 523 crore versus Rs 437 crore
SBILIFE
* APE expected at Rs 5649 crore versus Rs 5230 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 612 crore versus Rs 817 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 2.62% versus 4.07%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 380 crore
SONACOMS
* Revenue expected at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 790 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 220 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.70% versus 27.85%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 129 crore
TVSMOTOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 9481 crore versus Rs 8144 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1122 crore versus Rs 899 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.83% versus 11.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 536 crore
UNITDSPR
* Revenue expected at Rs 2939 crore versus Rs 2867 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 466 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.80% versus 16.28%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 370 crore
- October 22, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: SSL Research UltraTech Cement Ltd.
2QFY25 Concall KTAs
https://x.com/_sbisecurities/status/1848339434535891146?s=46
View & Outlook: The company has reported lower-than-expected numbers. Fuel cost is expected to normalise further in the upcoming quarters as high-cost fuel contracts are ending. Management is confident on growth coming back from 3QFY25 which will be mostly price led. At current price of Rs 10,869, the stock trades at FY25E/FY26E Bloomberg consensus EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.7x/17.1x respectively. We believe the medium-term fair value of the stock lies at Rs 11,811.
- October 22, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:32 PM Monday 21 October 2024
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Growth Could Turn Out To Be Closer To Double Digits By December: Rajiv Bajaj Exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fEv4dc3S1Y
GNA: Ranbir Singh, President & CEO
Expect 10% Of Revenue To Come From EV Components By FY28: GNA Axles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SArgwBbqLH8
HindZinc: Arun Mishra, CEO
Expect Zinc Price To Remain Around $3,000/t, Confident Of Meeting FY25 Guidance: Hindustan Zinc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qanbG7E22_s
HindZinc: Arun Mishra, CEO
Hind Zinc Earnings: Healthy Q2 For Co, Can China Stimulus Revive Metals Demand?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS2JmUYMp-w
ICICIGI: Gopal Balachandran, CFO
Stay Committed To Having Profitable Growth, Expect Combined Ratio For FY25 At 101.5%: ICICI Lombard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWKDRAp73mk
ICICIGI: Gopal Balachandran, CFO
ICICI Lombard Q2 Profit Jumps 20% YoY, Combined Ratio Higher Than Estimate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-jaJTwuBZw
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
Indiamart Reports In-line Q2; Saw Revenue Growth Of 18%, Collection Growth Slowed Sharply To 5%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovs2JT6pUt0
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
Will See Double Digit Collection Growth Over The Next Couple Of Quarters: IndiaMART InterMESH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew1Un3h5F50
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
Indiamart Q2 Earnings: ‘Collections Grew At 6% In Q2FY25’, Dinesh Agarwal On Co’s Expansion Plan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpSFDW15qxM
L and T Finance Hol: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO
L&T Finance Q2 Result: Highest-Ever Profit, Key Growth Drivers & Expectations Ahead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QMRDW3zsy8
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 22, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
21 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 102475.68 + 6441.19 Total: 108916.87
F&O Volume: 680924.5 + 14585371.8 Total: 15266296.3
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2261.83
(11982.7 - 14244.53)
DII: NET BUY: +3225.91
(13741.13 - 10515.22)
- October 22, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: City Union Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/932b1507-1372-4d88-90a0-a67dd7ff4e6d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.cityunionbank.com/filemanager/Investor_Presentation_Sep_2024.pdf
- October 22, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: Tata Consumer eyes larger share of the vending machine business
Eyeing growth in its vending machine business, Tata Consumer Products Ltd is looking to expand into the HoReCa (hotel/restaurant/catering) industry.
As a pilot, the company recently introduced ‘filter coffee’ through its vending machines in South India. Tata Consumer Products (TCP) vending machine business started in 2023 and has crossed 2,000 machines.
- October 22, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Equity Scheme Returns from NPS soften amid Nifty50 correction in October
A sharp 1,000 points fall in benchmark Nifty50 since October 1 has weighed in on the annual return generated by pension funds on NPS monies parked in equity schemes. Read more
- October 22, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: FinMin overhauls middle management structure in nationalised banks, increases number of posts
Call it Diwali bonanza for public sector bank employees at the Chief Manager and above levels in the nationalised banks. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Finance Ministry on Monday announced a major revamp of the middle level management structure in nationalised banks. This will significantly increaseing the promotion opportunities for those at Chief Manager (Scale IV) and above level. Read more
- October 22, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N125
Bajaj Auto Ltd., the world’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the Pulsar N125, the latest addition to its successful Pulsar N series. With a focus on new-age design, dynamic performance, and urban functionality, the Pulsar N125 is set to redefine the city riding experience for young and spirited motorcyclists. Read more
- October 22, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 net profit rises 21% to ₹546 cr
Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in Q2 FY25 net profit reaching ₹546 crore, up from ₹451 crore a year ago. In its recently-concluded IPO, Bajaj had raised ₹6,560 crore, in September 2024.
- October 22, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 22.10.2024
GE Aerospace (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Danaher Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Philip Morris International Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Verizon Communications Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
RTX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Fiserv, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Moody’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Finanical)
3M Company (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
PACCAR Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
General Motors Company (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
PulteGroup, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Genuine Parts Company (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Intercontinental Hotels Group(Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated(Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Pentair plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Baker Hughes Company (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
CoStar Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Packaging Corporation of America (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
East West Bancorp, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Enphase Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Spotify Technology S.A. (TENT) (Sector- Technology)
NVR, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Construction)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (TENT) (Sector- FMCG)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC (TENT) (Sector- Metals)
- October 22, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 22.10.2024
18:55 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
19:30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: -19 versus Previous: -21)
19:30 U.S. FOMC Member Harker Speaks
- October 22, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 22, 2024
- October 22, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: KPR Mill (₹922): SELL
The short-term outlook for KPR Mill is bearish. The stock has been falling for about a week now. The downtrend is intact. Strong resistance is in the broad ₹930-₹940 region. Any rise from current levels will find fresh sellers coming into the market at higher levels. The price action in the last two trading days also indicates that sellers are capping the upside on every bounce.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Nifty
- Sensex
- share market
- stock market
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and shares
- BSE
- NSE
- stocks and bonds
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- money market
- market trend
- marketing research
- market shares
- futures and options
- commodities market
- rupee
- currency trading
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.