- October 23, 2024 16:39
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade; IT stocks rally while Pharma dips
Indian equity benchmarks closed marginally lower on Wednesday after a volatile trading session, with the BSE Sensex declining 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent to 80,081.98, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 36.60 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 24,435.50.
Bajaj Finance led the gainers, surging 4.90 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra at 2.14 per cent, Tata Consumer Products at 1.78 per cent, Bajaj Auto at 1.75 per cent, and HDFC Bank at 1.26 per cent.
On the flip side, M&M was the top loser, falling 3.22 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma (-2.69 per cent), Eicher Motors (-2.07 per cent), Shriram Finance (-1.86 per cent), and Power Grid (-1.84 per cent).
- October 23, 2024 16:29
Currency market today: Rupee settles flat at 84.08 against US dollar
The rupee settled flat at 84.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, facing pressure from a stronger American currency as well as relentless outflow of foreign funds.
Forex traders said the lacklustre sentiment in domestic equity markets and volatile geopolitics ahead of the US Presidential election kept investors on the sidelines.
- October 23, 2024 16:02
Stock market today: TVS Motor Company recorded consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹588.13 crore as against ₹415.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- October 23, 2024 16:00
Stock market news updates: SBI Life Q2 profit jumps 39% at ₹529 cr
SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a 39 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 529 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal.
The insurer had posted a profit of Rs 380 crore in the July-September quarter of the last financial year.
Total income of the insurance firm promoted by State Bank of India rose to Rs 40,015 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 28,569 crore in the same period a year ago. - PTI
- October 23, 2024 15:58
Stock to watch: Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Bajaj Holdings & Investment recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹1,051.15 crore as against ₹1,571.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares closed flat on the NSE at $10,278.40
- October 23, 2024 15:46
Share market today: Jaykrishna Gandhi, Head - Business Development, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services, on markets
“October has not been the best month for Indian equities. At the beginning of the month as China announced stimulus to revive its economy, the Buy China , Sell India trade has played out. Tuesday’s session was a one-way drop-in Nifty , with no signs of revival at any levels. We saw broad based selling across large, mid and small caps. The FII have been sellers almost USD 10 bn in the month of October, highest in the history in a single month. Within a month of making a record high of 26,277, the Nifty 50 has already corrected nearly 7% from those levels. The Midcap index is also down 7% from the September 24th peak. At least 35 stocks on the Midcap index are down 10% or more over the last one month. Shares like Vodafone Idea and Cochin Shipyard have even halved from their respective peaks
Relentless rallies , rich valuations , mixed results and policy actions by China has mainly led to the recent corrections in the market. However, we continue to maintain our buy on dips stand. The nearest support for the Nifty is actually at 23,890 to 23,800, however strong active long should be created only once NIFTY crosses 24700.
In the local and global events, Hyundai Motor India made a lacklustre market debut, closing over 7% lower than its issue price. A good start to US earning season, with financials raising the bar first and then NETFLIX starting with a BANG for MAG 7 and Tech names. CHINA gave a further boost on Friday morning, cutting its benchmark lending rate by 25bps across both 1-yr and 5-yr LPR. This is marginally higher (vs expected 20bps cut). The 5-yr rate normally influences the mortgage rates, while the 1-yr LPR is meant for most new and outstanding loans. Though, the reaction so far has been at best MUTED, but that is after CHINA having staged a 4% rally on Friday on back of better-than-expected set of economic data.”
- October 23, 2024 15:45
Stock market news: GRM Overseas Limited expands its global presence through partnership with Solariz Invest in Chile; shares surge 3.64% on the NSE to ₹219.
- October 23, 2024 15:45
Share market today: Global Textiles board approved issue of equity shares by way of Rights Issue up to ₹49 crore. Globe Textiles (India) stock declined 3.55% on the NSE to ₹4.35.
- October 23, 2024 15:44
Stock to watch: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
Sanofi (a promoter of the Company) and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, the manager of the Clayton Dubilier & Rice private equity funds (the manager and the funds, together, the “CD&R Group”) announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations whereby the CD&R Group has agreed to acquire, subject to Sanofi deciding to proceed with the acquisition, a controlling stake in Opella Healthcare SAS (“Underlying Transaction”) based on a binding offer from the CD&R Group
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India stock rises 1.95% on the NSE to ₹4,803.
- October 23, 2024 15:41
Share market today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers:
Bajaj Finance (4.90%), Tech Mahindra (2.14%), Tata Consumer (1.78%), Bajaj Auto (1.75%), HDFC Bank (1.26%)
Top losers:
M&M (-3.22%), Sun pharma (-2.69%), Eicher Motor (-2.07%), Shriram Finance (-1.86%), Power Grid (-1.84%)
- October 23, 2024 15:40
Stock market today: Sensex declined 138.74 pts or 0.17% to close at 80,081.98, andd Nifty 50 slipped 36.60 pts or 0.15% to 24,435.50.
- October 23, 2024 15:16
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers & losers on the NSE as at 3 pm
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Bajaj Finance (4.86%), Bajaj Auto (2.46%), Tech Mahindra (2.28%), HCL Tech (1.45%), Tata Consumer (1.32%)
Top losers:
M&M (-2.68%), Sun pharma (-2.55%), NTPC (-2.08%), Power Grid (-1.75%), Shriram Finance (-1.65%)
- October 23, 2024 15:16
Stock Market Live Today: 2,152 BSE stocks advanced, 1,736 declined, 116 hit 52-week highs, and 160 hit 52-week lows
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 23, 2024, were 2,152 against 1,736 stocks that declined, and 113 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,001. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 116, and those that hit a 52-week low was 160. A total of 228 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 341 in the lower circuit.
- October 23, 2024 15:15
Stock Market Live Today: Heritage Foods Q2 profit jumps to ₹48.2 crore, shares drop 5%
Heritage Foods recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹48.2 crore as against ₹22.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade at ₹594.80 on the NSE, down by 5%
- October 23, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: Dhanlaxmi Bank shares rise 1.66% as board approves ₹300 crore rights issue
Dhanlaxmi Bank stock rose 1.66% to trade at ₹34.85 on the NSE. Its board approved a rights issue to raise up to ₹300 crore by issuing equity shares to its existing eligible shareholders.
- October 23, 2024 14:23
Stock Market Live Today: RailTel shares rise 1.93% on ₹36.8 crore South Eastern Railway order
RailTel Corp shares gain 1.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹398.25 on receipt of work order for ₹36.8 crore from South Eastern Railway.
- October 23, 2024 13:50
Stock market live updates today: Zinc gears up for fresh rise. Go long on a breakout
Zinc prices continue to oscillate in a wide range. The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been range bound between ₹274 and ₹292 for more than three weeks now. Within range it is now poised near the upper end of this range. The contract is currently trading at ₹290 per kg. Read more
- October 23, 2024 13:43
Stock market live updates today: State Bank of India accepts bids worth Rs 50 billion ($594.9 million) for Basel III-compliant additional tier-I perpetual bonds: Report
State Bank of India has accepted bids worth Rs 50 billion ($594.9 million) for Basel III-compliant additional tier-I perpetual bonds, three bankers said on Wednesday. The country’s largest lender will pay an annual coupon of 7.98% on the issue, and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day. The bonds have a call option at the end of the tenth year, and every year thereafter. The lender did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
- October 23, 2024 13:36
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit at ₹907.49 crore in September quarter in 2024 as against ₹754.26 crore in same previous quarter. Shares up 2.11% on NSE to ₹1,759
- October 23, 2024 13:26
Stock market live updates today: Siyaram Silk expands retail footprint with New Fast Fashion and Ethnic Clothing Stores. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹505.50
- October 23, 2024 13:16
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon Energy fined ₹4,158 for GST input credit violation, shares trade flat
Suzlon Energy has been penalized ₹4,158 by the Office of the Commissioner of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Hyderabad, for short reversal of input tax credit under Section 74 of the CGST Act, 2017, the company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday.
- October 23, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates today: BCL Industries allocated 18.25 crore litres of ethanol for ESY 24-25; stock surges on NSE
BCL Industries Ltd, along with its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery Ltd, had participated in a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 24-25) at locations across the country and the group, in its normal course of business, has been allocated 18.25 crore litres of Ethanol for ESY 24-25 which was 16.94 Cr. litres of Ethanol for ESY 23-24.
BCL Industries stock surges 3.25% on the NSE to ₹57.58
- October 23, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty edge higher led by Bajaj Finance; bank stocks lag
Indian benchmark indices traded higher during mid-day trading on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising 214.58 points or 0.27 per cent to 80,435.30 and the Nifty gaining 66.95 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,539.05, recovering from a lower opening.
Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainer, surging 5.69 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv at 2.70 per cent. Other significant gainers included Bajaj Auto (2.50 per cent), Tech Mahindra (2.41 per cent), and TCS (1.74 per cent), indicating strong performance in the financial services and technology sectors.
- October 23, 2024 13:05
Stock market live updates today: GFCL EV subsidiary raises ₹1,000 crore at ₹25,000 crore valuation, shares dip
GFCL EV Products Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), has secured ₹1,000 crore in funding at an equity valuation of approximately ₹25,000 crore. The funding round was led by INOXGFL Group promoters and included several prominent Indian business family offices, the company announced today.
- October 23, 2024 13:00
Stock Market Live Today: BCL Industries wins 18.25 Cr. litre ethanol tender, stock rises 3.25%
BCL Industries Limited along with its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery Limited had participated in a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 24-25) at their various locations across the country and the group, in its normal course of business, has been allocated with a quantity of 18.25 Cr. litres of Ethanol for ESY 24-25 which was 16.94 Cr. litres of Ethanol for ESY 23-24.
BCL Industries stock surges 3.25% on the NSE to ₹57.58
- October 23, 2024 12:59
Stock Market Live Today: Club Mahindra opens Gujarat resort; stock up 1.69% on NSE
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has launched its latest property, Club Mahindra Pavagadh in Gujarat.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock rose 1.69% on the NSE to ₹366.
- October 23, 2024 12:57
Stock Market Live Today: ITCONS wins ₹24.19 lakh HCL order, stock drops 5%
ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged new work order from HCL Technologies Limited worth ₹24.19 lakh to provide staff for Store Roll Out services for its Airtel Project for 590 stores located across India.
ITCONS stock plunges 5% on the BSE to ₹500.75
- October 23, 2024 12:06
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (5.91%), Bajaj Finserv (2.67%), Tech Mahindra (2.41%), Bajaj Auto (2.36%), TCS (2.29%)
Top losers: NTPC (-1.73%), ICICI Bank (-1.69%), Eicher Motors (-1.17%), Adani Ports (-1.08%), M&M (-1.05%)
- October 23, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,872 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on October 23, 2024, 2,309 advanced against 1,429 stocks that declined, and 134 remained unchanged. While 97 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 151 hit a 52-week low. A total of 189 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 308 in the lower circuit.
- October 23, 2024 12:03
Stock market live updates today: Computer Age Management Services expands its presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, inaugurating the second office premises. CAMS stock rose 2.72% on the NSE to ₹4,520.20
- October 23, 2024 12:01
Stock market live updates today: Jio Financial Services in talks with Allianz for insurance joint ventures
Jio Financial Services Ltd., controlled by Mukesh Ambani, has held talks with Allianz SE to set up an insurance partnership in India as the German firm seeks to scrap two existing joint ventures in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.
Allianz and Jio Financial are looking to establish a general insurance and a life insurance company in the South Asian nation, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The discussions are in early stages and both parties may decide not to proceed with the plan, the people said.
- October 23, 2024 11:44
Stock market live updates today: Computer Age Management Services expands its presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, inaugurating the second office premises. CAMS stock rose 2.72% on the NSE to ₹4,520.20
- October 23, 2024 11:44
Stock market live updates today: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations ties up with Estonia-based leader in Defence drone technology; shares surge on BSE
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has tied up with Krattworks Ltd., an Estonia-based leader in Defence drone technology, for the local manufacture and distribution of Krattworks’ defence products in India under the “Make in India” initiative.
Shares surge 5.99% on the BSE to ₹140.75
- October 23, 2024 11:38
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty IT stocks: Persistent Systems (10.30%), Coforge (9.32%), Mphasis (4.34%), LTTS (3.24%)
- October 23, 2024 11:29
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – October 23, 2024: Support coming up. Go long on dips
Bank Nifty index is hovering above an important support. The index has bounced slightly after witnessing a strong sell-off for two consecutive days. It is currently trading at 51,288, up 0.06 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 6:6. This leaves the outlook unclear. Read more
- October 23, 2024 11:25
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Lifesciences has received in-principle acceptability from World Health Organisation for ZyVac® TCV; stock rose 1.32% on NSE to ₹1,001.25
- October 23, 2024 11:25
Stock market live updates today: AGS Transact Technologies has enabled UPI QR-based withdrawals on ATMs for a public sector bank with over 1000 ATMs. AGS Transact stock surges 3.83% on NSE to ₹90.8
- October 23, 2024 11:08
Stock market live updates today: Choice Finserv to acquire 2 Jaipur-based lenders under a slump sale transaction
Choice Finserv Pvt Ltd, the NBFC arm of Choice International Ltd, has announced the acquisition of the retail lending business of two Jaipur-headquartered lenders -- Paisabuddy Finance Pvt Ltd and Sureworth Financial Services Pvt Ltd -- under a slump sale transaction.
- October 23, 2024 11:03
Stock market live updates today: Dodla Dairy to pay interim dividend; company records standalone net profit up; shares trade flat on NSE
Dodla Dairy board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share.
Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept 2024 at ₹59.44 crore, as against ₹39.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,270.
- October 23, 2024 10:43
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Prediction Today – October 23, 2024: Stay out of the market. More recovery is possible
Nifty 50 is getting some breather today after having fallen over the last two days. The index fell to a low of 24,378 in early trades and then has risen back from there. It is currently trading at 24,518, up 0.18 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 26:24. This is slightly mixed and could take the market either way.
- October 23, 2024 10:42
Stock Market Live Today: Markets open mixed as FII selling, global cues weigh on sentiment
Indian equity benchmarks opened on a mixed note Wednesday amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and rising US Treasury yields, with the Sensex starting at 79,921.13 and Nifty at 24,378.15.
- October 23, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: ITC Results Preview: ITC likely to report mid-to-high single digit revenue growth for Q2
ITC, the cigarette-to-soap maker, is expected to report a mid-to-high single digit year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter of this fiscal, driven by strong performance in its non-cigarette FMCG, Hotels and Agri segments are likely to register good growth during the period.
- October 23, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates today: Goldiam International inks agreement for its domestic retail operations for lab-grown diamond jewellery at Borivali West & Kharghar (New Mumbai); stock rises on NSE
Goldiam International has signed a Leave & License Agreement of its first & second location for its domestic retail operations for lab-grown diamond jewellery under the brand “ORIGEM” at Borivali West & Kharghar (New Mumbai).
Goldiam International stock rises 2.78% on the NSE to ₹362.90
- October 23, 2024 10:27
Stock market live updates today: Macquarie on Capital Goods
L&T has emerged as L1 for NTPC thermal power plant tenders
100% market share no longer the bull case for BHEL
FGD installations in incremental power plants could be halted
BHEL - see concerns from the above mentioned developments
- October 23, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: Adani Energy Solutions to offer turnkey service for Jyoti Structures’ Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line in Gujarat; Jyoti Structures stock surges
Jyoti Structures has received a letter of acceptance from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for Survey, Soil Investigation, Supply of Towers, Foundations, Erection, Stringing and Commissioning of LILO of 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat on turnkey basis. (₹450.01 Crore)
Jyoti Structures stock surges 4.81% on the NSE to ₹31.83. Adani Energy Solutions stock trades at ₹992.70, down by 1.70%.
- October 23, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates today: Paytm shares gain 4.22% on the NSE to trade at ₹715.40. NPCI approved Paytm to onboard new UPI users, subject to the adherence to all guidelines and circulars.
- October 23, 2024 10:15
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Finance shares gain 4.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,994.85 after strong Q2 results
- October 23, 2024 10:15
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon Energy said the Hyderabad tax department has levied a penalty of ₹4,158 on it. Suzlon Energy shares trade flat on NSE at ₹68.11
- October 23, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Shares of Hyundai rise 1% on Day 2
Track Hyundai Motor share price movement live here
- October 23, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates today: NMDC fixes prices of iron ore; shares trade 1.36% higher on NSE
NMDC said the prices of Iron Ore w.e.f. 23.10.2024 has been fixed as under: - Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) – ₹ 6,350/- Per Ton. Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) – ₹ 5,410/- Per Ton.
NMDC shares trade 1.36% higher on the NSE at ₹218.34
- October 23, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates today: Gujarat Fluorochemicals subsidiary approves Rs 1,000-cr fund-raise; Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares trade lower on NSE
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL) said the board of its subsidiary, GFCL EV Products Ltd. (GFCL EV), has approved raising Rs 1,000 crore at an equity valuation of ~ Rs 25,000 crore.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals shares trade 4.95% lower on the NSE at ₹4,477.40
- October 23, 2024 10:01
Stock market live updates today: JSW Renew Energy, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, inks power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation; shares of JSW Energy dip on NSE
JSW Renew Energy Eleven Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for ISTS connected 700 MW solar capacity awarded under SECI Tranche XIII.
Shares of JSW Energy dip 2.31% on the NSE to ₹654.80
- October 23, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates today: Deepak Builders IPO: Subscription ends today
The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders and Engineers will also close today. The IPO has generated a strong response from all category of investors with issue being subscribed 12 times so far.
- October 23, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (2.85%), Bajaj Finserv (1.51%), Bajaj Auto (1.45%), Adani Enterprises (1.32%), HDFC Bank (1.25%)
Top losers: Shriram Finance (-2.17%), Power Grid (-1.64%), NTPC (-1.60%), M&M (-1.59%), ONGC (-1.55%)
- October 23, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as an industry report showed an increase in inventories in the US for the week ending October 18. At 9.24 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $71.62, down by 0.17 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.56, down by 0.25 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6039 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6040, down by 0.02 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹6024 against the previous close of ₹6028, down by 0.07 per cent.
- October 23, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: Sensex trades at 80,124.38, down by 96.34 points or 0.12% as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 lost 27.50 points or 0.11% to trade at 24,444.60.
- October 23, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Waaree Energies IPO: Closes today; subscribed 8.81 times
The IPO of Waaree Energies will close today for public subscription. The issue has witnessed a strong response from retail and high net worth individuals, taking the overall subscription to 8.81 times.
- October 23, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Sonata Software: Company wins multi-year AI-Powered managed services contract, under this deal sonata software will deliver a reliable and scalable operating model. (Positive)
Triveni Engineering: Company forayed into IMFL segment; launched premium and super premium whisky brands Matsya triple reserve blended whisky (Positive)
Firstsource Solutions: Company to build domain-centric large language model for the U.S mortgage business (Positive)
Reliance Infrastructure: Company promoted Reliance Defence ltd to set up integrated project for manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms (Positive)
Aavas Financiers: India CCI approves the proposed acquisition of Aavas financier’s ltd by Aquilo house pte. Ltd (Positive)
Paytm: Company receives approval from NPCI to onboard new UPI users (Positive)
Gulshan Polyols: Company has been allocated with a quantity of 142222 kiloliters of ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 9.94 billion (Positive)
RITES: Company gets order received worth Rs 4.54 billion, July 2023 order converted into turnkey basis (Positive)
LTIMindtree: Company launches AI-Smart underwriter solution powered by ServiceNow (Positive)
NBCC: Arm HSCC (India) bags order worth ₹1,322.5 crore from Employees State Insurance Corporation, Government of India (Positive)
IDBI Bank: The disinvestment of Bank is gaining pace, as financial bids for the bank could be called by March. (Positive)
NMDC: Increases Lump Ore & Fines Prices by Up To ₹600/Tonne (Positive)
Rice Exporters: Government removes export tax on parboiled rice. (Positive)
Gabriel India: Net Profit at Rs 62 cr vs Rs 46 cr, Revenue at Rs 1027 vs Rs 864 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
GMDC: Net Profit at Rs 128 cr vs Rs 74.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 593 vs Rs 382.7 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Responsive Industries: Net Profit at Rs 49.3 cr vs Rs 40.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 350 vs Rs 268 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Amber Enterprises: Net Profit at Rs 21 cr vs Net Loss Rs -6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1684 vs Rs 927 cr. (YoY). (Positive)
Varun Beverages: Net Profit at Rs 629 cr vs Rs 514 cr, Revenue at Rs 2900 vs Rs 2737 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Adani Green: Net Profit at Rs 515 cr vs Rs 371 cr, Revenue at Rs 3055 vs Rs 2220 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Choice Intl: Net Profit at Rs 46 cr vs Rs 29 cr, Revenue at Rs 247 vs Rs 190 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Dynamic Cables: Net Profit at Rs 13.8 cr vs Rs 5.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 234 vs Rs 153 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Cigniti Tech: Net Profit at Rs 52.9 cr vs Rs 10.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 490 vs Rs 470 cr. (YoY). (Positive)
Olectra Greentech: Net Profit at Rs 47.7 cr vs Rs 18.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 523.7 vs Rs307.2 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Zomato: Net Profit at Rs 176 cr vs poll of Rs 260 cr, Revenue at Rs 4799 vs poll of Rs 4681 cr. (Neutral)
Persistent Systems: Net Profit at Rs 325 cr vs Rs 306 cr, Revenue at Rs 2897 vs Rs 2411 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)
ICICI Pru: Net Profit at Rs 251 cr vs Rs 244 cr, Revenue at Rs 25158 vs Rs 17388 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)
Max Fin: Net Profit at Rs 139 cr vs Rs 170 cr, Revenue at Rs 13376 vs Rs 10189 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)
Zensar Tech: Net Profit at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 158 cr, Revenue at Rs 1308 vs Rs 1288 cr. (QoQ) (Neutral)
M&M Finance: Net Profit at Rs 369.5 cr vs poll of Rs 452 cr, NII at Rs 1963.2 vs poll of Rs 1858.6 cr. (Neutral)
Bajaj Finance: Net Profit at Rs 4014 cr vs poll of Rs 4070 cr, NII at Rs 8838 vs poll of Rs 8980 cr. (Neutral)
Coforge: Net Profit at Rs 234 cr vs poll of Rs 246 cr, Revenue at Rs 3062 vs poll of Rs 2713 cr. (Neutral)
SRF: Net Profit at Rs 201 cr vs poll Rs 290 cr, Board approves capacity addition at Dahej with ₹1,100 crore investment, says SRF (Neutral)
Kajaria: Net Profit Down 22.8% At ₹85.5 Cr Vs ₹110.8 Cr, Revenue Up 5.1% At ₹1,179.3 Cr Vs ₹1,121.6 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Jubilant Ingrevia: Net Profit Up 12.4% At ₹59 Cr Vs ₹52.5 Cr, Revenue Up 2.5% At ₹1,045.2 Cr Vs ₹1,019.9 Cr (YoY) ) (Neutral)
Power Grid: Company declared as successful bidder under TBCB to establish inter-state transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ PH -IV (Neutral)
Zomato: Board approves fund raising up to ₹8,500 crore via QIP. Fund raising to strengthen balance sheet (Neutral)
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Company board passed the resolution for fund raising for Rs 3 billion on rights basis (Neutral)
Bharti Airtel: India CCI approves an increase in the percentage shareholding of Bharti Airtel in Indus towers pursuant to buy back of shares by Indus towers (Neutral)
Mazagon Dock: Board Approves Stock Split in the Ratio of 1:2. Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share (Neutral)
Adani Enterprises: Wholly-owned arm Adani Airport Holdings incorporates JV ‘Smartport City’. (Neutral)
Reliance: CCI approves the merger of Reliance Industries with Disney after modifications in the deal. (Neutral)
GAIL: Company plans to negotiate a new long-term LNG deal to meet rising demand. (Neutral)
Chennai Petro: Net loss at Rs 633.7 cr vs Net Profit Rs 1195 cr, Revenue at Rs 12,086 vs Rs 16,544 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
M&M Fin: Reduces ROA (Return on Assets Guidance) to 1.8-2% from 2.2-2.5% (Negative)🌹
- October 23, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: Goldman Sachs cuts Indian stocks to neutral on slowing growth
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tactically lowered Indian equities to neutral from overweight as slowing economic growth dents the outlook for corporate earnings.
“While we believe the structural positive case for India remains intact, economic growth is cyclically slowing down across many pockets,” strategists including Sunil Koul wrote in a note on Tuesday. Worsening earnings sentiment, an accelerating pace of earnings-per-share cuts and a weak start to the September-quarter results season indicate an impact on profits, they added.
High valuations and a less supportive backdrop could limit the near-term upside for local shares, they said.
- October 23, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd
• Navin Fluorine Ltd
• Pidilite Ind Ltd
• Syngene Int Ltd
• Godrej Prop Ltd
• United Spirits Ltd
• AU SFB Ltd
• Hindustan Unilev Ltd
• BIRLASOFT Ltd
• Dr. Lal Path Ltd.
• Piramal Ent Ltd
• SBI Life Ltd
• TVS Motor Company Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Hold Ltd.
• KPIT Tech Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Ltd.
• Schaeffler Ltd.
• Sona BLW Ltd.
• Lloyds Metals Ltd.
• Aster DM Ltd.
• Birla Corp Ltd.
• Craftsman Auto Ltd.
• IIFL Fin Ltd.
• Metro Brands Ltd.
• Piramal Pharma Ltd.
• TVS Hold Ltd.
• VIP Ind Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Ltd
• ITC Ltd
• Petronet LNG Ltd
• GMR Airports Ltd
• NTPC Ltd
• ACC Ltd
• Colgate Palmolive Ltd
• Coromandel Int Ltd
• Dixon Tech Ltd
• Godrej Consu Ltd
• IEX Ltd
• Laurus Labs Ltd
• Mahanagar Gas Ltd
• Oracle Financial Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
• Castrol Ltd.
• CIE Automotive Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon Life AMC Ltd.
• Ujjivan Small Fin Bank Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
• Adani Wilmar Ltd.
• Adani Total Gas Ltd.
• Chalet Hotels Ltd.
• Finolex Industries Ltd.
• Home First Fin Company Ltd.
• JSW Energy Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• PNB Housing Fin Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Ramkrishna Forg Ltd.
• RR Kabel Ltd.
• Tata Tele Ltd.
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd
• Chola Inv and Fin Company Ltd
• JSW Steel Ltd
• Bharat Electronics Ltd
• Hindustan Petroleum Ltd
• Torrent Pharma Ltd
• DLF Ltd
• Bank of Baroda
• BPCL Ltd
• Coal Ltd
• InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
• Shriram Fin Ltd
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
• J&K Bank Ltd.
• India Grid Trust
• Inox Wind Ltd.
• Aegis Logistics Ltd.
• CreditAccess Ltd.
• IDBI Bank Ltd.
• Intellect Design Ltd.
• Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
• The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
• Praj Industries Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Bank Ltd
• IDFC First Bank Ltd
• JK Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Industries Ltd
• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
• Ambuja Cements Ltd
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
• Bharti Airtel Ltd
• LIC Housing Fin Ltd
• The Federal Bank Ltd
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical Ltd.
• Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
• Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
• Adani Power Ltd.
• Indian Bank
• JBM Auto Ltd.
• Poly Medicure Ltd.
• Aditya Birla AMC Ltd.
• JSW Infra Ltd.
• Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Sapphire Foods Ltd.
• Tata Tech Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Cor of India Ltd
• Canara Bank
• Maruti Suzuki Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
• Engineers Ltd.
• Star Health Ltd.
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Capri Global Capital Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy Ltd.
• V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ltd
• Tata Power Company Ltd
• Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Carborundum Universal Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• New India Assu Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB Ltd
• Exide Industries Ltd
• IRCTC Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
• Manappuram Fin Ltd
• Titan Company Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Aptus Value Housing Fin Ltd.
• PB Fintech Ltd.
• Timken Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
• Granules Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ltd
• Escorts Kubota Ltd
• Page Industries Ltd
• Trent Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ltd.
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
• State Bank of India
Cash Segment
• Esab Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
Saturday, 9 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
• Gujarat Narmada Ltd
Cash Segment
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
• Samvardhana Motherson Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
• GSFC Ltd.
Wednesday, 13 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Ltd
Cash Segment
• HEG Ltd.
• Kalyan Jwel Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
- October 23, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Flat opening seen for nervous market
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note despite positive global cues. With the broader market faltering, investors have turned cautious, said analysts. Of late, the number of stocks declining have outnumbered the gainers, as FPIs selling has hit almost $10 billion in October so far. On Tuesday, nearly 85 per cent of the stocks traded on the BSE ended in the red.
- October 23, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Goldman Sachs on India - Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight**
Structural appeal remains, but economic growth and corporate profits are decelerating.
•High starting valuations and a less favorable backdrop could limit near-term upside.
•A significant ‘price correction’ seems unlikely, given strong support from domestic flows.
•Markets may experience a ‘time correction’ over the next 3 to 6 months.
•Strategically reduce Indian equities from Overweight to Neutral in Asia/EM allocations.
•Revised 12-month NIFTY target to 27,000 (from 27,500), suggesting a 9% upside.
•3-month/6-month NIFTY targets are 24,500 (-1%) and 25,500 (+3%), respectively.
•Overweight on Autos, Telecoms, Insurance, Realty (upgraded), and Internet (upgraded).
- October 23, 2024 08:48
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Nuvama on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 325/Sh versus Rs 285/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 320/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 330/Sh (Positive)
Citi on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 760/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Can Fin Home: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1020/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Ambuja Cem: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 760/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on cement sector: Ambuja strengthens footprint in South (Positive)
Macquarie on Capital Goods: 100% market share no longer the bull case for BHEL. L&T has emerged as L1 for NTPC thermal power plant tenders (Neutral)
Goldman Sachs on India Strategy: Tactically lowers Indian equities to Neutral from Overweight within Asia/EM allocation (Neutral)
Macquarie on Zomato: Maintains Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 100/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Supreme Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 6450/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on ICICI Pru: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 850/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on ICICI Pru: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 860/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on M&M Fin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 315/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Persistent: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 5200/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Paytm: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Paytm: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Paytm: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 700/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bajaj Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 8400/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Bajaj Fin: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 7300/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on SRF: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2070/Sh (Neutral)
MS on M&M Fin: Maintain Equal weight on Company, cut target price at Rs 285/Sh (Negative)
- October 23, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Geojit Financial Services Limited _Right Issue_Closes Today
Issue Open - 15-Oct-24
Issue Close - 23-Oct-24 (Today)
Right issue Size: Rs. 199.30 Crs (3.98 Cr Shares)
Stock Price – 123.05/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 50.00/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 50.00/- (Full Amount of Rs 50.00 has to be paid on application)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Share for every 6 shares held (Effectively 0.17 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 04 Oct 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 07 Oct 2024
Record Date: 07 Oct 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 15 Oct 2024 to 17 Oct 2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 17 Oct 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 05 Nov 2024
Date of listing (on or about): 11 Nov 2024
- October 23, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Open Offer
Company: Orient Cement Ltd (ORIENTCEM)
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Ambuja Cements Ltd
Issue of Public Announcement: 22-Oct-2024
Offer price Rs: 395.40
CMP: Rs 343.40
(%Prem.)/Disc.: 15.20%
Offer Size : Rs 2111.40 Cr
Proposed Acq. No.of shares: 5.34 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity: Not Yet Announced
- October 23, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 4.22% *Today’s Corporate Action, 23 Oct Ex Date *
- October 23, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 23-Oct-24
Quarterly Results
ARFIN
Quarterly Results
ASTERDM\u0009
Quarterly Results
AUBANK\u0009
Quarterly Results
BACPHAR\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
BAJAJFINSV\u0009
Quarterly Results
BAJAJHLDNG\u0009
Quarterly Results
BIRLACORPN\u0009
Quarterly Results
BSOFT\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
CARERATING\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
CYBERTECH\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
DAICHI\u0009
Quarterly Results
DODLA\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
EMBDL\u0009
Quarterly Results
FEDFINA\u0009
Quarterly Results
FINOPB\u0009
Audited Results;Quarterly Results
GARGI\u0009
Half Yearly Results
GGENG
Quarterly Results;General
GODREJPROP\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
GREENPOWER\u0009
Quarterly Results
HERITGFOOD\u0009
Quarterly Results
HINDUNILVR\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
IIFL\u0009
Quarterly Results
INDOCRED\u0009
Quarterly Results
JAGSNPHARM\u0009
Stock Split;Quarterly Results
JCHAC\u0009
Quarterly Results
KABRAEXTRU\u0009
Quarterly Results
KRYSTAL\u0009
Quarterly Results
KTKBANK\u0009
Quarterly Results
LALPATHLAB\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results;General
LUCENT\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
MACIND\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
MANORAMA\u0009
Quarterly Results
MASFIN\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
METROBRAND\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
MIVENMACH\u0009
Quarterly Results
NATHBIOGEN\u0009
Quarterly Results
NAVINFLUOR\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
NDTV\u0009
Quarterly Results
NIITMTS\u0009
Quarterly Results
NUVOCO\u0009
Quarterly Results
OIVL\u0009
Quarterly Results
PEL\u0009
Quarterly Results
PIDILITIND\u0009
Quarterly Results
PPLPHARMA\u0009
Quarterly Results
RANEENGINE\u0009
Quarterly Results
RESONANCE\u0009
Quarterly Results
RTNPOWER\u0009
Quarterly Results
SAGCEM\u0009
Quarterly Results
SBILIFE\u0009
Audited Results;Quarterly Results
SCHAEFFLER\u0009
Quarterly Results
SHRAAITECH\u0009
Stock Split;Quarterly Results;General
SHREEGANES\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
SONACOMS\u0009
Quarterly Results
SUMMITSEC\u0009
Quarterly Results
SYNGENE\u0009
Quarterly Results
TANFACIND\u0009
Quarterly Results
THYROCARE\u0009
Quarterly Results
TRF\u0009
Quarterly Results
TVSHLTD\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
TVSMOTOR\u0009
Quarterly Results
UDAICEMENT\u0009
Quarterly Results
UNITDSPR\u0009
Quarterly Results
VIPIND\u0009
Quarterly Results
ZENOTECH\u0009
Quarterly Results
- October 23, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Corporate Action, 23 Oct Ex Date
CASPIAN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
GROVY\u0009
Bonus issue 3:1
- October 23, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Choice Finserve, subsidiary of Choice International, to acquire retail lending business of NBFCs, Paisabuddy Finance Pvt Ltd and Sureworth Financial Services Pvt Ltd
- October 23, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 23.10.2024
Coca-Cola Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector-FMCG)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
NextEra Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
AT&T Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
Boston Scientific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Boeing Company (The) (Post market) (Sector- Defence)
General Dynamics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
CME Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Amphenol Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
GE Vernova Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Roper Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Vertiv Holdings, LLC (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Deutsche Bank AG (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Lennox International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
TransUnion (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Northern Trust Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Packaging)
MakeMyTrip Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Evercore Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Stifel Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Tesla, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Automobiles)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Telecom)
International Business Machines Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ServiceNow, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Lam Research Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
Newmont Corporation. (Post market) (Sector- Metals)
United Rentals, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- construction)
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Waste Connections, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Veralto Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ICON plc (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Rollins, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Teradyne, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Molina Healthcare Inc (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Align Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Morningstar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Graco Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
CACI International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Churchill Downs, Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Annaly Capital Management Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Southern Copper Corporation. (TENT) (Sector- Metals)
Banco Santander, S.A. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Sun Communities, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Real Estate)
Avangrid, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Power)
- October 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 23.10.2024
19:30 EURO ECB President Lararde Speaks
19:30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.88M versus Previous: 3.86M)
21:30 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
- October 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
AARTIDRUGS, ACC, APCOTEXIND, ATFL, ATGL, AWL, BIKAJI, CASTROLIND, CHALET, CIEINDIA, COLPAL, COROMANDEL, CSBBANK, CYIENT, DCBBANK, DIXON, EFCIL, FINPIPE, GLS, GMRINFRA, GODIGIT, GODREJCP, GRAUWEIL, HOMEFIRST, IEX, INDOCO, INDUSINDBK, ITC, IXIGO, JSWENERGY, LAURUSLABS, LTFOODS, MANBA, MGL, MOSCHIP, NAM-INDIA, NTPC, OFSS, PATANJALI, PETRONET, PNBGILTS, PNBHOUSING, PRIVISCL, RADICO, RKFORGE, RRKABEL, SANGHIIND, SHILCTECH, STAR, TCI, TTML, UBL, UJJIVANSFB, V2RETAIL, VSTIND, WESTLIFE
ACC
* Revenue expected at Rs 4249 crore versus Rs 4434 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 549 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.87% versus 12.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 387 crore
AWL
* Revenue expected at Rs 14320 crore versus Rs 12267 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 90 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.40% versus 0.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 303 crore versus Rs -184 crore
CASTROLIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1244 crore versus Rs 1182 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 268 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.39% versus 22.70%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 194 crore
COLPAL
* Revenue expected at Rs 1634 crore versus Rs 1462 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 482 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.23% versus 32.97%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 340 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 6505 crore versus Rs 6988 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1058 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.05% versus 15.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 628 crore versus Rs 756 crore
GMRINFRA
* Revenue expected at Rs 2460 crore versus Rs 1588 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 862 crore versus Rs 472 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 35.04 % versus 29.76%
DIXON
* Revenue expected at Rs 9245 crore versus Rs 4943 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 198 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 3.86% versus 4.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 107 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3600 crore versus Rs 2168 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 738 crore versus Rs 557 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.5% versus 25.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 445 crore
IEX
* Revenue expected at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 108 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 91 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 82.44% versus 84.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86 crore
INDUSINDBK
* NII expected at Rs 5535 crore versus Rs 5076 crore
Revenue – 8001 vs 7358
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 3984 crore versus Rs 3908 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 49.79% versus 53.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2136 crore versus Rs 2202 crore
ITC
* Revenue expected at Rs 18051 crore versus Rs 17774 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6315 crore versus Rs 6454 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 34.98% versus 36.31%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4942 crore versus Rs 4898 crore
JSWENERGY
* Revenue expected at Rs 3520 crore versus Rs 3259 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1866 crore versus Rs 1886 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 53.01% versus 57.87%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 850 crore
LAURUSLABS
* Revenue expected at Rs 1275 crore versus Rs 1224 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 187 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.86% versus 15.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 36 crore
- October 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 23.10.2024
ASTERDM, AUBANK, BAJAJFINSV, BAJAJHLDNG, BIRLACORPN, BSOFT, CARERATING, CRAFTSMAN, DODLA, FEDFINA, FINOPB, GODREJPROP, GREENPOWER, HERITGFOOD, HINDUNILVR, IIFL, KABRAEXTRU, KPITTECH, KRYSTAL, KTKBANK, LALPATHLAB, MANORAMA, MASFIN, METROBRAND, NAVINFLUOR, NDTV, NIITMTS, NUVOCO, PEL, PIDILITIND, PPLPHARMA, SBILIFE, SCHAEFFLER, SONACOMS, SUMMITSEC, SYNGENE, THYROCARE, TVSHLTD, TVSMOTOR, UNITDSPR, VIPIND
AUBANK
* NII expected at Rs 1957 crore versus Rs 1249 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 992 crore versus Rs 533 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 40.69% versus 42.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 401 crore
BAJAJFINSV
* Revenue expected at Rs 29811 crore versus Rs 26022 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 6153 crore versus Rs 10821 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 20.64% versus 41.59%
BSOFT
* Revenue expected at Rs 1361 crore versus Rs 1327 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 174 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.71% versus 13.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 150 crore
GODREJPROP
* Revenue expected at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 343 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs -55 crore versus Rs -61 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at -7.90% versus -17.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 66 crore
HINDUNILVR
* Revenue expected at Rs 16049 crore versus Rs 15623 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3694 crore versus Rs 3797 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.01% versus 24.30%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2674 crore versus Rs 2661 crore
LALPATHLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 674 crore versus Rs 601 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 136 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.22% versus 22.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 109 crore
NAVINFLUOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 494 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 98 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.00% versus 19.87%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 60 crore
PEL
* NII expected at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 739 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs -215 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 37.24% versus -12.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 48 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3256 crore versus Rs 3076 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 756 crore versus Rs 679 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.21% versus 22.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 523 crore versus Rs 437 crore
SBILIFE
* APE expected at Rs 5649 crore versus Rs 5230 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 612 crore versus Rs 817 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 2.62% versus 4.07%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 380 crore
SONACOMS
* Revenue expected at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 790 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 220 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.70% versus 27.85%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 129 crore
TVSMOTOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 9481 crore versus Rs 8144 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1122 crore versus Rs 899 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.83% versus 11.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 536 crore
UNITDSPR
* Revenue expected at Rs 2939 crore versus Rs 2867 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 466 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.80% versus 16.28%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 370 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 24.10.2024
- October 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today:
NTPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 47366 crore versus 44983 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 12931 crore versus Rs 12680 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.30% versus 28.19%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4868 crore versus Rs 4614 crore
PETRONET
* Revenue expected at Rs 12563 crore versus Rs 12532 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1329 crore versus Rs 1214 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.57% versus 9.69%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 876 crore versus Rs 851 crore
PNBHOUSING
* NII expected at Rs 668 crore versus Rs 645 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 570 crore versus Rs 1609 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.70% versus 223.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 383 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 925 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 121 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.74% versus 13.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 79 crore versus Rs 64 crore
STAR
* Revenue expected at Rs 1159 crore versus Rs 999 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 153 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.53% versus 15.32%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 33 crore
UBL
* Revenue expected at Rs 2232 crore versus Rs 1890 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 184 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.63% versus 9.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 107 crore
WESTLIFE
* Revenue expected at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 614 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 98 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.01% versus 15.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 22 crore
- October 23, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Securities in Ban For Trade Date 23-Oct-2024:
1 AARTIIND
2 BANDHANBNK
3 BSOFT
4 CHAMBLFERT
5 GNFC
6 IEX
7 INDIAMART
8 LTF
9 MANAPPURAM
10 PEL
11 PNB
12 RBLBANK
ADDITION: Nil
Deletion:GRANULES,HINDCOPPER,IDFCFIRSTB,SAIL
- October 23, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
22 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 115108.96 + 6782.36 Total: 121891.32
F&O Volume: 644680.36 + 411464.08 Total: 1056144.44
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3978.61
(15579.8 - 19558.41)
DII: NET BUY: +5869.06
(16865.8 - 10996.74)
- October 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Adani Green reports 39% growth in Q2 profit
Adani Green Energy, --- the renewable energy arm of Adani Group, --- reported a 39 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs ₹515 crore for the second quarter that ended September 2024.
- October 23, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Finance reports strong Q2 FY25 results, posts 13% growth in PAT
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) has announced robust financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating strong growth across key metrics. The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,014 crore, compared to ₹3,551 crore in Q2 FY24. BFL reported a surge of 80 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹5,614 crore, compared to ₹3,105.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.
- October 23, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Zomato Q2 profit soars to ₹176 cr, revenue up 69%
Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of ₹176 crore in the second quarter of FY25, soaring five times over ₹36 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 69 per cent to ₹4,799 crore. The company’s board also received approval to raise up to ₹8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares, it said in a regulatory filing.
- October 23, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Zomato Q2 profit soars to ₹176 cr, revenue up 69%
Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of ₹176 crore in the second quarter of FY25, soaring five times over ₹36 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 69 per cent to ₹4,799 crore. The company’s board also received approval to raise up to ₹8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares, it said in a regulatory filing.
- October 23, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 23, 2024
- October 23, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: Jindal Worldwide (₹295.55): SELL
The outlook for Jindal Worldwide is bearish. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since the first week of September this year. The downtrend is intact. There is room for the share price to fall further from here. Strong resistance is in the ₹303-₹305 region. Any rise above the psychological ₹300 mark is likely to see fresh sellers coming into the market. So a rise beyond ₹305 is unlikely now.
- HinduRef
