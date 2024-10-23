October 23, 2024 09:13

Sonata Software: Company wins multi-year AI-Powered managed services contract, under this deal sonata software will deliver a reliable and scalable operating model. (Positive)

Triveni Engineering: Company forayed into IMFL segment; launched premium and super premium whisky brands Matsya triple reserve blended whisky (Positive)

Firstsource Solutions: Company to build domain-centric large language model for the U.S mortgage business (Positive)

Reliance Infrastructure: Company promoted Reliance Defence ltd to set up integrated project for manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms (Positive)

Aavas Financiers: India CCI approves the proposed acquisition of Aavas financier’s ltd by Aquilo house pte. Ltd (Positive)

Paytm: Company receives approval from NPCI to onboard new UPI users (Positive)

Gulshan Polyols: Company has been allocated with a quantity of 142222 kiloliters of ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 9.94 billion (Positive)

RITES: Company gets order received worth Rs 4.54 billion, July 2023 order converted into turnkey basis (Positive)

LTIMindtree: Company launches AI-Smart underwriter solution powered by ServiceNow (Positive)

NBCC: Arm HSCC (India) bags order worth ₹1,322.5 crore from Employees State Insurance Corporation, Government of India (Positive)

IDBI Bank: The disinvestment of Bank is gaining pace, as financial bids for the bank could be called by March. (Positive)

NMDC: Increases Lump Ore & Fines Prices by Up To ₹600/Tonne (Positive)

Rice Exporters: Government removes export tax on parboiled rice. (Positive)

Gabriel India: Net Profit at Rs 62 cr vs Rs 46 cr, Revenue at Rs 1027 vs Rs 864 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

GMDC: Net Profit at Rs 128 cr vs Rs 74.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 593 vs Rs 382.7 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Responsive Industries: Net Profit at Rs 49.3 cr vs Rs 40.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 350 vs Rs 268 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Amber Enterprises: Net Profit at Rs 21 cr vs Net Loss Rs -6 cr, Revenue at Rs 1684 vs Rs 927 cr. (YoY). (Positive)

Varun Beverages: Net Profit at Rs 629 cr vs Rs 514 cr, Revenue at Rs 2900 vs Rs 2737 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Adani Green: Net Profit at Rs 515 cr vs Rs 371 cr, Revenue at Rs 3055 vs Rs 2220 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Choice Intl: Net Profit at Rs 46 cr vs Rs 29 cr, Revenue at Rs 247 vs Rs 190 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Dynamic Cables: Net Profit at Rs 13.8 cr vs Rs 5.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 234 vs Rs 153 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Cigniti Tech: Net Profit at Rs 52.9 cr vs Rs 10.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 490 vs Rs 470 cr. (YoY). (Positive)

Olectra Greentech: Net Profit at Rs 47.7 cr vs Rs 18.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 523.7 vs Rs307.2 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Zomato: Net Profit at Rs 176 cr vs poll of Rs 260 cr, Revenue at Rs 4799 vs poll of Rs 4681 cr. (Neutral)

Persistent Systems: Net Profit at Rs 325 cr vs Rs 306 cr, Revenue at Rs 2897 vs Rs 2411 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)

ICICI Pru: Net Profit at Rs 251 cr vs Rs 244 cr, Revenue at Rs 25158 vs Rs 17388 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)

Max Fin: Net Profit at Rs 139 cr vs Rs 170 cr, Revenue at Rs 13376 vs Rs 10189 cr. (YoY). (Neutral)

Zensar Tech: Net Profit at Rs 156 cr vs Rs 158 cr, Revenue at Rs 1308 vs Rs 1288 cr. (QoQ) (Neutral)

M&M Finance: Net Profit at Rs 369.5 cr vs poll of Rs 452 cr, NII at Rs 1963.2 vs poll of Rs 1858.6 cr. (Neutral)

Bajaj Finance: Net Profit at Rs 4014 cr vs poll of Rs 4070 cr, NII at Rs 8838 vs poll of Rs 8980 cr. (Neutral)

Coforge: Net Profit at Rs 234 cr vs poll of Rs 246 cr, Revenue at Rs 3062 vs poll of Rs 2713 cr. (Neutral)

SRF: Net Profit at Rs 201 cr vs poll Rs 290 cr, Board approves capacity addition at Dahej with ₹1,100 crore investment, says SRF (Neutral)

Kajaria: Net Profit Down 22.8% At ₹85.5 Cr Vs ₹110.8 Cr, Revenue Up 5.1% At ₹1,179.3 Cr Vs ₹1,121.6 Cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Jubilant Ingrevia: Net Profit Up 12.4% At ₹59 Cr Vs ₹52.5 Cr, Revenue Up 2.5% At ₹1,045.2 Cr Vs ₹1,019.9 Cr (YoY) ) (Neutral)

Power Grid: Company declared as successful bidder under TBCB to establish inter-state transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ PH -IV (Neutral)

Zomato: Board approves fund raising up to ₹8,500 crore via QIP. Fund raising to strengthen balance sheet (Neutral)

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Company board passed the resolution for fund raising for Rs 3 billion on rights basis (Neutral)

Bharti Airtel: India CCI approves an increase in the percentage shareholding of Bharti Airtel in Indus towers pursuant to buy back of shares by Indus towers (Neutral)

Mazagon Dock: Board Approves Stock Split in the Ratio of 1:2. Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share (Neutral)

Adani Enterprises: Wholly-owned arm Adani Airport Holdings incorporates JV ‘Smartport City’. (Neutral)

Reliance: CCI approves the merger of Reliance Industries with Disney after modifications in the deal. (Neutral)

GAIL: Company plans to negotiate a new long-term LNG deal to meet rising demand. (Neutral)

Chennai Petro: Net loss at Rs 633.7 cr vs Net Profit Rs 1195 cr, Revenue at Rs 12,086 vs Rs 16,544 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

M&M Fin: Reduces ROA (Return on Assets Guidance) to 1.8-2% from 2.2-2.5% (Negative)