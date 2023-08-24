August 24, 2023 15:52

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd’s shares were up by 0.57 per cent after the company secured an order worth ₹27.91 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd.

The order encompasses the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of ISP Hardware, Software, and licenses for the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON).

The shares were up by 0.55 per cent to ₹168.55 at the end of session on BSE.