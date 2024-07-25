July 25, 2024 08:29

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result is ok – Mixed bag across all businesses

NII came at Rs. 13592 Cr vs YoY Rs. 7129 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12239 Cr

Total income came at Rs. 31480 Cr vs YoY Rs. 23280 Cr, QoQ Rs. 32042 Cr

PBT came at Rs. 5968 Cr vs YoY Rs. 5125 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5527 Cr

PAT (After MI) came at Rs. 2138 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1943 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2119 Cr

Bajaj Finance Ltd

NII came at Rs. 10415 Cr vs YoY Rs. 8395 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9709 Cr

PBP came at Rs. 6950 Cr vs YoY Rs. 5544 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6412 Cr

Provision came at Rs. 1685 Cr vs YoY Rs. 995 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1310 Cr

PAT came at Rs. 3912 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3437 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3825 Cr

AUM came at Rs. 354100 Cr vs YoY Rs. 270097 Cr, QoQ Rs. 330615 Cr

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

GWP came at Rs. 5018 Cr vs YoY Rs. 4058 Cr (+24%, QoQ Rs. 8183 Cr

VNB came at Rs. 104 Cr vs YoY Rs. 94 Cr (+11%), QoQ Rs. 480 Cr

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

GWP came at Rs. 4761 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3834 Cr (+24%), QoQ Rs. 4962 Cr

Combined Ratio came at 103.7% vs QoQ 101.6%

Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.4

Stock is trading at P/E of 21.9x FY26E EPS & 4x trailing P/BV