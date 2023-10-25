October 25, 2023 11:34

Events over the past few weeks have heightened global economic uncertainties. Conflict in the Middle East has boosted the price of oil and risk of further consequences remains.

Meanwhile, the relentless march higher in long-term interest rates in many countries, most notably the United States, has continued apace, pushing borrowing costs to 20+ year highs in some cases. Despite such policy tightening, core inflation rates remain well above their medium-term desired/targeted level.

We remain of the judgment that inflation is more likely to prove stickier than expected. As such, interest rates will remain at or above prevailing levels for considerably longer than anticipated. A resumption of a monetary tightening cycle where a major central bank(s) increases rates by another 100bp (or more) seems a low probability but not one that can be ruled out.

India’s economic activity in Q2 remained healthy thanks to sustained demand for both goods and services, government’s push to capital expenditure, recovery in real estate and boost in manufacturing sector likely due to festive season.

On the other hand, the impact of uneven monsoon on agriculture and consequently on the rural demand and slowing external sector demand likely weighed on GDP growth for Q2.

Headline inflation moderated to a 3-month low of 5.0% in September (after remaining above the RBI’s threshold of 6% in the previous two months) owing to a decline in vegetable prices along with the impact of the LPG price cut announced in August.

Continued moderation in core inflation suggests that there was no spillover from the spike in food inflation to the core components. However, the risk to inflation from recurring weather-related disturbances and the rise in global energy prices remains.

From the policy perspective, we believe the central bank is likely to hold the policy rate at the current level in FY24 to align inflation to the target of 4%.

Future policy actions are likely to keep liquidity in tightening mode to keep it consistent with the policy stance. Accordingly, the central bank hinted the use of OMOs (Open Market Operation) sales, but we expect with the higher currency leakage amidst the festive season, the quantum of the OMOs sales is likely to be limited and the timing could coincide with the redemption of the G-Sec bonds in November.