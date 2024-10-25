October 25, 2024 07:08

AEGISLOG, APOLLO, ARVSMART, ASAL, ATUL, BANKBARODA, BALKRISIND, BANDHANBNK, BEL, BPCL, CHOLAFIN, CMSINFO, COALINDIA, CREDITACC, DLF, ERIS, GOCOLORS, HINDPETRO, IDBI, INDIASHLTR, INDIGO, INOXGREEN, INOXWIND, INTELLECT, J&KBANK, JMFINANCIL, JSWHL, JSWSTEEL, JUBLPHARMA, KRSNAA, LODHA, MAHLIFE, MAXESTATES, MHRIL, MOIL, NIITLTD, NLCINDIA, PHOENIXLTD, POONAWALLA, PRAJIND, PSPPROJECT, SHAKTIPUMP, SHRIRAMFIN, SYRMA, TATVA, TEXRAIL, TORNTPHARM, TTKHLTCARE, UNIVCABLES, UTIAMC, ZEEMEDIA

ATUL

* Revenue expected at Rs 1394 crore versus Rs 1193 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 177 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.43% versus 14.84%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 90 crore

BANKBARODA

* NII expected at Rs 11835 crore versus Rs 10830 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 7713 crore versus Rs 8019 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 51.47% versus 53.46%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4501 crore versus Rs 4252 crore

BEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 4543 crore versus Rs 4009 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1092 crore versus Rs 1014 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 24.03% versus 25.29%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 905 crore versus Rs 789 crore

BPCL

* Revenue expected at Rs 103242 crore versus Rs 128106 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 7739 crore versus Rs 5629 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 7.49% versus 4.39%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4609 crore versus Rs 2984 crore

CHOLAFIN

* NII expected at Rs 2776 crore versus Rs 2028 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1881 crore versus Rs 3089 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.67% versus 69.65%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1002 crore versus Rs 762 crore

COALINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 30905 crore versus Rs 32776 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 9560 crore versus Rs 8137 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 30.93% versus 24.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 5531 crore versus Rs 6799 crore

DLF

* Revenue expected at Rs 1353 crore versus Rs 1347 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 462 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.16% versus 34.31%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 622 crore

HINDPETRO

* Revenue expected at Rs 90756 crore versus Rs 113888 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 5905 crore versus Rs 2476 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.50% versus 2.17%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2968 crore versus Rs 633 crore

INDIGO

* Revenue expected at Rs 17022 crore versus Rs 14943 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2568 crore versus Rs 2817 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.08% versus 18.85%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 188 crore

JSWSTEEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 42265 crore versus 44584 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4828 crore versus Rs 7886 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.42 % versus 17.69 %

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 446 crore versus Rs 2171 crore

LODHA

* Revenue expected at Rs 3050 crore versus 1749 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 778 crore versus Rs 416 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.52 % versus 23.78%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 475 crore versus Rs 201 crore

MOIL

* Revenue expected at Rs 359 crore versus 347 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 96 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.93 % versus 27.72%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 79 crore versus Rs 61 crore

PHOENIXLTD

* Revenue expected at Rs 921 crore versus 875 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 513 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.50 % versus 58.72%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 260 crore