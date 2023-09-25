September 25, 2023 10:00

SBI: The state-run lender has raised Rs 10,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds at a 7.49% coupon rate. The proceeds from bonds will be utilised to enhance long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment. SBI has outstanding long-term bonds worth Rs 39,718 crore with this issue.

Reliance Industries: Unit Reliance Retail Ventures received the subscription amount of Rs 2,069.50 crore from KKR. It allotted 1.72 crore of equity shares to KKR.

LIC: The company received an order demanding GST along with interest and a penalty worth Rs 290.5 crore from Bihar’s Additional Commissioner of State Tax. The company said it will file an appeal before the GST Appellate Tribunal against the order.

JSW Steel: The company executed the Termination Agreement with New Zealand’s National Steel Holdings for the termination of the JV agreement for establishing scrap shredding facilities in India. It will purchase NSHL’s 50% stake in NSL Green Recycling.

Bajaj Finance: The board will convene on Oct. 5 to consider raising funds via QIP.

Power Finance Corp: The company has allotted 66 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each in the ratio 1:4.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company has completed the acquisition of Mahindra Insurance Brokers for Rs 206 crore, at a price of Rs 1,001 per share. MIBL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Blue Star: The board approved the allocation of 1.29 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 770 apiece to 41 qualified institutional buyers. Norges Bank and SBI Large & Midcap Fund each secured over 12% of the issue.

Ircon International: The company has a contract worth $14.89 million, or Rs 122 crore, with Sri Lanka Railways for the design, installation, and commissioning of signalling and telecommunication systems.

Vaibhav Global: U.K. unit Shop TJC to acquire teleshopping brand Ideal World’s IP and broadcasting rights, studio equipment

Zen Technologies: The company has bagged a Rs 227.65 crore order from the Defence Ministry.

Karnataka Bank: The board approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through the issue of equity shares. Of this, Rs 800 crore will be raised via a preferential issue of shares at Rs 239.52 apiece.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The equity shares of Nuvama Wealth Management are to be listed and admitted for dealing on BSE and NSE as of Sept. 26. Nuvama Wealth Management was formerly known as Edelweiss Securites. Edelweiss Securities had previously demerged from Edelweiss Financial Services.

Delta Corp: The company received a Rs 11,139-crore GST demand order from Hyderabad’s Directorate General of GST Intelligence. The company said the tax liability amount claimed is based on the gross bet value of all games played at casinos rather than gross gaming revenue. It will pursue remedies to challenge the tax demand.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Anurag Bhagania to resign as CFO with effect from Nov. 22.

Swan Energy: The board approved raising up to Rs 1,435 crore via preferential issue of shares. It will issue up to 2.9 crore shares at Rs 495 apiece.

Borosil: The company reported delays in receiving delivery of imported equipment and machinery from Europe required for setting up the furnace for the 25-tonne borosilicate glass factory in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The project is likely to be commissioned on or before Jan. 31, 2024.

Inox Green Energy: The company has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Resowi Energy.

IPO Offerings

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers: The IPO has been subscribed 13%, or 0.13 times, on its first day. The bids were led by retail investors, who subscribed 0.25 times, and non-institutional investors, who subscribed 0.05 times. The issue received zero bids from institutional investors.

Updater Services: The IPO will open for public subscription on Monday. The integrated facilities management company plans to raise up to Rs 640 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 280–300 apiece.

JSW Infrastructure: The company will launch its IPO on Monday. The port-related infrastructure company plans to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue. The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares, and the price band is fixed in the range of Rs 113–119 apiece. The company has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors.

Block deals

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Shyam Metalics Employees Welfare Trust bought and Narantak Dealcomm sold 1.93 lakh shares (0.42%) at Rs 430 apiece.

Bulk Deals

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Ambadi Enterprises sold 10.58 lakh shares (0.56%) for Rs 1,151.02 apiece, and Nomura India Investment Fund bought 14.51 lakh shares (0.77%) for Rs 1,145.30 apiece.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 2.8 lakh shares, and Legends (Cayman) sold 2.8 lakh shares (0.6%) for Rs 1,005 apiece.

Samhi Hotels: Morgan Stanley, through its funds, sold 64.67 lakh shares (2.9%). BofA Securities Europe bought 47.74 lakh shares (2.18%) for Rs 139.37 apiece.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: ACM Global Fund bought 8 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 164.83 apiece. Valuequest Investment Advisors bought 33.03 lakh shares (2.7%) for Rs 165.96 crore. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius sold 6.1 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 165.39 apiece.

Insider Trades

DB Realty: Promoter Shanita Deepak Jain sold 30,000 shares on Sept. 18.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 33,870 shares between Sept. 20 and 21.

Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse sold 1.5 lakh shares between Sept. 20 and 21.

Star Cement: Promoter Kamakhya Chamaria sold 35,152 shares on Sept. 20.

Som Distilleries and Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on Sept. 22.

Pledge Share Details

Jubilant FoodWorks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer created a pledge of 22 lakh shares on Sept. 21.

Trading Tweaks

Ex-date AGM: BF Investment, Indiabulls Real Estate, Natco Pharma

Ex-date EGM: Techindia Nirman

Ex/Record date Spin-off: National Peroxide.

F&O BAN

1⃣CANBK

2⃣DELTACORP

3⃣GRANULES

4⃣HINDCOPPER

5⃣IBULHSGFIN

6⃣MANAPPURAM