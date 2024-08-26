August 26, 2024 10:56

At the recent Jackson Hole meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts as early as September, expressing confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward 2%. As it stands, CME rate probabilities indicate a 100% chance of a rate cut, with a 76.0% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut in September.

The market is now pricing in additional cuts—a 50 basis point reduction in November and a further 25 basis point cut in December—bringing three rate cuts back into play for the remainder of the year.

What to expect this week

On Tuesday, attention will be on the USD with the release of the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence index. Forecasts suggest a slight dip to 100.2 from the previous reading of 100.3.

While this might seem like a minor adjustment, the implications could be significant if the data surprises in either direction. A stronger-than-expected reading could temporarily bolster the USD, while a weaker print may reinforce the narrative of a cooling economy, pushing the USD lower.

Wednesday brings Australia’s CPI data, with the year-on-year figure expected to show a decline to 3.4% from 3.8%. This could weigh on the AUDUSD if the data aligns with expectations, likely leading to a downward consolidation.

Thursday will be a pivotal day for the EURUSD, as Germany releases its preliminary CPI figures alongside the Eurozone’s preliminary GDP data. Germany’s CPI is forecasted to stagnate at 0.0%, a sharp contrast to the previous 0.3% growth.

This could add to the pressure on the EURUSD, especially if the Eurozone’s GDP data, expected to hold steady at 2.8% quarter-on-quarter, fails to impress. Traders should be prepared for volatility, as the EURUSD may react strongly to any deviations from these forecasts.

Friday, a day we find to be most important this week, will see the release of the Eurozone’s CPI Flash Estimates, alongside the U.S. Core PCE Price Index—both of which are key indicators of inflationary trends.

The U.S. Core PCE is something traders should take note of this week. This indicator is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as it reflects the underlying inflation trends in the economy, excluding volatile food and energy prices. The outcome of this data release will heavily influence market expectations regarding the Fed’s future interest rate decisions.

If the Core PCE Index comes in higher than expected, it could trigger a significant market reaction, as it would suggest that inflationary pressures are more persistent than previously thought. This scenario could lead to a stronger USD, a potential sell-off in equities, and increased volatility across global markets as traders anticipate a more hawkish Fed stance.

On the other hand, if the data shows that inflation is continuing to moderate, it would reinforce the case for the Fed to proceed with the anticipated rate cuts in September and beyond.

Traders will need to carefully monitor these developments, as this could support a rally in risk assets, including equities and commodities, while putting downward pressure on the USD.