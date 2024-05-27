May 27, 2024 08:56

Cochin Shipyard: Net profit at Rs258.8 cr vs Rs 39.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1286 cr vs Rs 600 cr. (YoY)

Affle: Net profit at Rs 87 cr vs Rs 62 cr, Revenue at Rs 506 cr vs Rs 356 cr. (YoY)

S Chand: Net profit at Rs 170 cr vs Rs 134 cr, Revenue at Rs 471 cr vs Rs 391 cr. (YoY)

Antony Waste: Net profit at Rs 27.5 cr vs Rs 9.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 210.2 cr vs Rs 201.8 cr (YoY)

Borosil: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 3.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 229.0 cr vs Rs 177.0 cr (YoY)

Divis Lab: Net profit at Rs 540 crore versus Est of Rs 458 cr, Revenues at Rs 2303 crore versus Est of Rs 2098 cr

Auro Pharma: Net profit at Rs 960 crore versus Est of Rs 841 cr, Revenues at Rs 7600 crore versus Est of Rs 7344 cr

Stove Kraft: Net profit at Rs 2.65 cr vs loss of Rs 6 cr, Revenue at Rs 325 cr vs Rs 278 cr. (YoY)

Bosch: Net profit at Rs 564.4 cr vs Rs 398.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 4233.4 cr vs Rs 463.4 cr. (YoY)

RP Tech: Net profit at Rs 39.8 cr vs Rs 24.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 3000 cr vs Rs 2260 cr. (YoY)

Paramount: Net profit at Rs 29.5 cr vs Rs 13.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 311 cr vs Rs 202 cr. (YoY)

Zee Media: Net loss at Rs 6.5 cr vs Rs 45.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 179 cr vs Rs 148 cr. (YoY)

Manappuram Fin: Net profit at Rs 563 cr vs Rs 415 cr, NII at Rs 1494 cr vs Rs 1129 cr. (YoY)

Lumax Ind: Net profit at Rs 36.1 cr vs Rs 48.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 742.7 cr vs Rs 608 cr (YoY)

Shaily Eng: Net profit at Rs 19.3 cr vs Rs 9.9cr, Revenue at Rs 170 cr vs Rs 135 cr. (YoY)

Torrent Pharma: Net profit at Rs 449 cr vs Rs 287 cr, Revenue at Rs 2745 cr vs Rs 2491 cr

Borosil: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 3.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 229 cr vs Rs 176.5 cr. (YoY)

EIH Associates: Net profit at Rs 37 cr vs Rs 26 cr, Revenue at Rs 132 cr vs Rs 108 cr. (YoY)

Astra Microwave: Net profit at Rs 54.4 cr vs Rs 13.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 354 cr vs Rs 258 cr. (YoY)

Excel Ind: Net profit at Rs 6.6 cr vs Rs 2.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 234 cr vs Rs 230 cr. (YoY)

Jayant Agro: Net profit at Rs 16.8 cr vs Rs 13.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 620 cr vs Rs 610 cr. (YoY)

Suzlon Energy: Net profit at Rs 254 cr vs Rs 319.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 2196 cr vs Rs 1690 cr. (YoY)

Andhra Petro: Net profit at Rs 43.9 cr vs Rs 6.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 278 cr vs Rs 162 cr. (YoY)

Sundaram Finance: Net profit at Rs 506 cr vs Rs 316.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 1571 cr vs Rs 1054 cr. (YoY)

Happy Forging: Net profit at Rs 66 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 343 cr vs Rs 302 cr. (YoY)

Ashima: Net profit at Rs 95.7 cr vs loss Rs 5.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 146 cr vs Rs 38.2 cr. (YoY)

Genus Paper: Net profit at Rs 2.0 cr vs Rs 0.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 180 cr vs Rs 190 cr. (YoY)

DOMS Industries: Net profit at Rs 45.2 cr vs Rs 34 cr, Revenue at Rs 403 cr vs Rs 336.5 cr. (YoY)

Indiabulls HSG Fin: Net profit at Rs 320 cr vs Rs 261 cr, Revenue at Rs 2205 cr vs Rs 2075 cr. (YoY)

Aegis Logistics: Company says kandla port – 80,000 KL capacity commissioned in FY24 and another 25,000 KL capacity to be operational in FY25

Rushil Decor: Company approved stock split in ratio of 1:10

GAIL: Company commissions its first green hydrogen plant under national green hydrogen mission

Adani Ports: Company to be included in Sensex from June 24 to replace Wipro

IndiGo: Company announces plans to unveil business-class services by this year-end.

SBC Exports: Company reveals plans to venture into realms of retail, franchising, and exports; unveiling expansion strategy for next 5 years.

Petronet: Company guidance for next year is for 27 million tons of LNG imports, Company expects that the majority of the incremental volume will land in DAHEJ.

Ashok Ley: Company lines up 5-6 product launches this year in the light commercial vehicle segment.

MM Forgings: Company will hold a board meeting on May 29 to consider a bonus issue of shares

Macrotech: Co Unit Acquired Remaining 50% Stake of Siddhivinayak Realties; Total Cost Of Acquisition 4.16b Rupees

RVNL: Company declared lowest bidder (L1) for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation project worth Rs 187.34 crore.

Dr Reddys: Russia-based arm in pact with Novartis Pharma to sell anti-diabetes products in the country

Khadim: Net profit at Rs 1.1 cr vs Rs 4.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 144 cr vs Rs 160 cr. (YoY)

PIX Trans: Net profit at Rs 24.4 cr vs Rs 19.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 129 cr vs Rs 134 cr. (YoY)

Hudco: Net profit at Rs 700.2 cr vs Rs 638 cr, Revenue at Rs 2065 cr vs Rs 1852 cr. (YoY)

Century Ply: Net profit at Rs 79.5 cr vs Rs 114 cr, Revenue at Rs 1060 cr vs Rs 965 cr. (YoY)

Ambika Cotton: Net profit at Rs 16.1 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 210 cr vs Rs 186 cr. (YoY)

Sunflag: Net profit at Rs 42.1 cr vs Rs 40.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 920 cr vs Rs 837 cr. (YoY)

Munjal Auto: Net profit at Rs 7.7 cr vs Rs 6.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 278 cr vs Rs 340 cr. (YoY)

RPower: Net loss at Rs 398 cr vs profit Rs 322 cr, Revenue at Rs 1997 cr vs Rs 1726 cr. (YoY)

Sarda Energy: Net profit at Rs 94.4 cr vs Rs 114 cr, Revenue at Rs 889 cr vs Rs 1100 cr. (YoY)

Sun TV: Net profit at Rs 414 cr vs Rs 380 cr, Revenue at Rs 961 cr vs Rs 840 cr. (YoY)

ZF Commercial: Net profit at Rs 100.2 cr vs Rs 101.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 959 cr vs Rs 977 cr. (YoY)

Jamna Auto: Net profit at Rs 54.4 cr vs Rs 52.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 640 cr vs Rs 634 cr. (YoY)

RSWM: Net profit at Rs 99.6 cr vs Rs 42.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 117 cr vs Rs 95.6 cr. (YoY)

Karnataka Bank: Net profit at Rs 272.2 cr vs Rs 353.8 cr, NII at Rs 834.1 cr vs Rs 860 cr. (YoY)

Hindustan Copper: Net profit at Rs 124.8 cr vs of Rs 132 cr, Revenue at Rs 565.4 cr vs Rs 559 cr. (YoY)

United Spirits: Net profit at Rs 241 crore versus Bloomberg Est of Rs 239 cr, Revenues at Rs 2783 crore versus Bloomberg Est of Rs 2678 cr

NTPC: Net profit at Rs 5556 crore versus Est of Rs 5737 cr, Revenues at Rs 42532 crore versus Est of Rs 44862 cr

Narayana: Net profit at Rs 195 cr vs Rs 165.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1,279.4 cr vs Rs 1,221.5 cr (YoY)

Glenmark: Net loss of Rs 1,238.6 cr vs loss of Rs 549.4 cr, Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 3,063 cr vs Rs 3,000.5 cr (YoY)

Ashok Leyland: Company appoints KM Balaji as chief financial officer.

PNC Infra: Company Says Guidance FY25 Revenue Guidance Is 10% Higher Than FY24

IOC: Company says acquisition of 100% equity stake in Mercator petroleum, company acquired Mercator petroleum for a consideration of Rs 1.54b

ICICI Bank: RBI approves appointment of Pradeep Kumar Sinha as part-time Chairman of ICICI Bank.

* Amber Enterprises:* Company acquires additional 20.2% stake in Ever Electronics.

Auro Pharma: US FDA classifies arm Eugia’s formulation mfg unit at Pashamylaram, Telangana as official action indicated

SPARC: Net loss at Rs 105.4 cr vs Rs 82.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 17 cr vs Rs 48 cr. (YoY)

APEX: Net loss at Rs 0.4 cr vs profit Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 162 cr vs Rs 212 cr. (YoY)

BPL: Net profit at Rs 0.3 cr vs profit Rs 13.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 16 cr vs Rs 66 cr. (YoY)

Nazara Tech: Net profit at Rs 8.4 cr vs profit Rs 25.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 266 cr vs Rs 320 cr. (YoY)

TNPL: Net profit at Rs 33 cr vs profit Rs 103 cr, Revenue at Rs 1231 cr vs Rs 1400 cr. (YoY)

Kolte Patil: Net loss at Rs 26.0 cr vs profit Rs 121.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 526 cr vs Rs 797 cr. (YoY)

Orient Green: Net loss at Rs 25.3 cr vs Rs 19.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 36 cr vs Rs 44 cr. (YoY)

Hero Motocorp: Tax demand worth Rs 605 crore for AY 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2019-20 rectified.